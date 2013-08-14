Trending

Daniel wins sprint as race resumes after rest day

Pardilla still with overall lead

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun4:34:36
2Andrea Piechele (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
3Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard-Trek
4Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
5Eugeni Alafaci (Ita) Leopard Trek
6Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare
7Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
8Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
9Edgar Pinto (Por) La Alumíníos-Antarte
10Sébastian Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka29:21:16
2Rui Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
3Gustavo Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:00:07
4Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:17
5Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:20
6Alejandro Marque (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:00:24
7Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:00:30
8César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:39
9Daniel Silva (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda0:00:46
10Edgar Pinto (Por) La Alumíníos-Antarte0:00:47

