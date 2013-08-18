Trending

Keough wins final stage of Volta Portugal

Marque seals overall victory

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team3:00:38
2Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
3Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
4Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Mtn-Qhubeka
5Sébastian Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
6Andrea Piechele (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
7Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
8Edgar Pinto (Por) La Alumíníos-Antarte
9Eugeni Alafaci (Ita) Leopard-Trek
10Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement

General
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Marque (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa43:02:20
2Gustavo Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:00:04
3Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:50
4Edgar Pinto (Por) La Alumíníos-Antarte0:02:44
5Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:02:57
6Daniel Silva (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda0:02:59
7Marcel Wyss (Swi) Iam Cycling0:03:14
8Virgilio Santos (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda0:05:23
9Nuno Ribeiro (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:06:49
10Celio Sousa (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda0:07:49

Latest on Cyclingnews