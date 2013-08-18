Keough wins final stage of Volta Portugal
Marque seals overall victory
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3:00:38
|2
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|4
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Mtn-Qhubeka
|5
|Sébastian Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|7
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|8
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Alumíníos-Antarte
|9
|Eugeni Alafaci (Ita) Leopard-Trek
|10
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|43:02:20
|2
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:04
|3
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:00:50
|4
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Alumíníos-Antarte
|0:02:44
|5
|Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:02:57
|6
|Daniel Silva (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda
|0:02:59
|7
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Iam Cycling
|0:03:14
|8
|Virgilio Santos (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda
|0:05:23
|9
|Nuno Ribeiro (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:06:49
|10
|Celio Sousa (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda
|0:07:49
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy