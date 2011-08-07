Hernani Broco donned the yellow jersey after his spectacular win on the Volta's first serious mountain stage. (Image credit: Volta a Portugal)

The first mountain stage of the Volta a Portugal lived up to expectations, with a classic display of attacking racing on the day's final climb, the Alta da Graca won by Hernani Broco (LA - Antarte). Courtesy of his efforts the Portuguese rider also took the yellow leader's jersey.

"It was a very special victory," Broco said after the stage. "This morning I told my colleagues I wanted to try and win today to honour someone who is sorely missed today, Edgar Pinto."

Pinto fractured his femur on Saturday's rain affected stage to Santo Tirso. He is currently recovering in hospital after a successful operation was carried out last night to correct the fracture.

"I spoke to him, and he said he would be cheering for us today," continued Broco. "I dedicate this victory to him, and to my family - who have supported me through the good times and the bad."

With today's win Broco now leads the Volta a Portugal by a slender four seconds over Sergio Ribiero (Barbot - Epafel), but played down any thoughts of keeping the jersey till the race finish in Lisbon on August 15.

"I think for now I just want to enjoy today, savour the victory," said Broco. "There's still a long way to go in this race, and there will be plenty of riders launching attacks in the days ahead."

How it unfolded

The day began in Viana do Castelo on the coast of Portugal and an escape formed very early with seven riders. The best known of the escape was Portuguese wonderkind Joni Domingos Brandao, and with a concerted effort pulled out to an advantage of over six minutes.

In the final 10 kilometres the chase had caught all of the morning's escape with the exception of Brandao who put up a fierce resistance on the early slopes of the Alta da Graca to stay away. With six kilometres to go the favourites finally caught up with Brandao and it was David Livramento (Tavira / Prio) who launched the first attack.

Livramento's lead was short-lived however and it was Broco and Mestre who jumped inside the final kilometre. Thousands of people watched on as the two jockeyed for position in the last few hundred metres. In the end Broco was strongest in the sprint to take a big victory for his LA - Antarte team.

Video Credit - Volta a Portugal

Full Results 1 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 4:04:47 2 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 3 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:00:06 4 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte 5 Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio 6 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:00:11 7 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:00:14 8 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:16 9 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:18 10 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:26 11 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista 0:00:28 12 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 13 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista 0:00:33 14 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:41 15 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:43 16 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 0:00:48 17 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista 0:00:50 18 Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:01:02 19 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:06 20 Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte 21 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:01:14 22 Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista 0:01:22 23 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 24 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista 25 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:40 26 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 0:02:01 27 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:02:10 28 Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 29 Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal 0:02:28 30 Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal 0:02:41 31 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:03:01 32 Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal 33 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 34 Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural 0:03:05 35 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:03:21 36 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 37 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:03:25 38 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 39 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 40 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:03:57 41 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal 0:04:14 42 Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal 0:04:49 43 Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal 0:04:54 44 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:04:56 45 Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal 0:05:17 46 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:05:38 47 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 48 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:05:44 49 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:06:32 50 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:06:39 51 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 52 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 53 Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte 0:07:13 54 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio 55 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 56 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 57 Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista 58 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 59 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:08:00 60 Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD 61 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 62 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal 0:08:34 63 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio 64 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 65 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 66 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 67 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 68 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 69 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 70 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:09:18 71 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:09:21 72 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:10:01 73 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:10:46 74 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 75 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 76 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 77 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 78 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:11:28 79 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:11:46 80 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:12:16 81 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 82 Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 83 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 84 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:12:40 85 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha 86 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:12:59 87 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio 88 Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 89 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 90 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 91 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 0:15:08 92 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 93 Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:16:47 94 Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:17:40 95 António Carvalho (Por) Portugal 96 Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel 97 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista 98 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 99 Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista 100 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 101 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:18:11 102 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 103 Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle Development Team 0:18:35

Points 1 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 25 pts 2 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 20 3 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio 16 4 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte 13 5 Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio 10 6 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 8 7 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio 6 8 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 4 9 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 2 10 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Mountain 1 - Alto De Covide (Cat. 4) 1 Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal 3 pts 2 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal 1

Mountain 2 - Caniçada (Cat. 3) 1 Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal 5 pts 2 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 3 3 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal 2 4 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1

Mountain 3 - Alto Da Srª Da Graça (Cat. 1) 1 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 15 pts 2 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 13 3 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio 11 4 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte 9 5 Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio 7 6 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 5 7 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio 4 8 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 3 9 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 2 10 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Teams 1 Tavira-Prio 12:14:33 2 LA - Antarte 0:00:42 3 Barbot - Efapel 0:00:50 4 Onda - Boavista 0:01:39 5 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:05:00 6 Caja Rural 0:06:37 7 Chipotle Development Team 0:07:20 8 Portugal 0:07:58 9 Itera - Katusha 0:08:58 10 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:09:54 11 Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:11:12 12 Lampre - ISD 0:16:07

General classification after stage 3 1 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 13:51:17 2 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:04 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:00:16 4 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:00:20 5 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte 0:00:27 6 Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:00:36 7 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:37 8 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:51 9 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:52 10 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista 11 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista 0:01:04 12 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:07 13 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:25 14 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:01:27 15 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 0:01:30 16 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:01:31 17 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista 0:01:48 18 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:55 19 Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista 0:02:02 20 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:02:07 21 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista 0:02:09 22 Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:02:45 23 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:35 24 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:03:46 25 Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 26 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 0:04:19 27 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:04:38 28 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:05:05 29 Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal 0:05:09 30 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:05:15 31 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:05:36 32 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:06:02 33 Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal 34 Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal 0:06:06 35 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:06:37 36 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 37 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:06:50 38 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:07:13 39 Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural 0:07:54 40 Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte 0:08:39 41 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 0:09:16 42 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:09:20 43 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:09:47 44 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal 0:10:53 45 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:23 46 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:01 47 Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:46 48 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:13:03 49 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:13:21 50 Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal 0:13:39 51 Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal 0:13:41 52 Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista 0:13:52 53 Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal 0:14:06 54 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:14:41 55 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:14:52 56 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:15:21 57 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:15:41 58 Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte 0:15:53 59 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:15:58 60 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:16:02 61 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal 0:16:16 62 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:16:45 63 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 0:16:47 64 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:17:55 65 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 0:19:00 66 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:19:19 67 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:19:25 68 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:19:34 69 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:19:49 70 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 0:20:51 71 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:20:52 72 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:20:53 73 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:21:35 74 Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 75 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio 0:21:38 76 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:21:52 77 Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:21:59 78 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:22:03 79 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:22:12 80 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:22:47 81 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:23:09 82 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:23:14 83 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:23:20 84 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:23:35 85 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 0:23:49 86 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:27 87 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:24:54 88 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:25:12 89 Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:26:15 90 António Carvalho (Por) Portugal 0:28:07 91 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:29:02 92 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 0:30:34 93 Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista 0:33:25 94 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista 0:34:20 95 Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:35:24 96 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:38:07 97 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:43:25 98 Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:46:32 99 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:50:25 100 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 0:53:12 101 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:56:16 102 Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle Development Team 1:10:15 103 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:13:07

Points classification 1 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 54 pts 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 40 3 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 39 4 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 26 5 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio 26 6 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 17 7 António Carvalho (Por) Portugal 16 8 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte 14 9 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 12 10 Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio 12 11 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 10 12 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 10 13 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 10 14 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 8 15 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 8 16 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 8 17 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 18 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 7 19 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 7 20 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 21 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 6 22 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio 6 23 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 6 24 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 4 25 Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 4 26 Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte 3 27 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 3 28 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 3 29 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 3 30 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista 2 31 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista 2 32 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 2 33 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal 2 34 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista 1 35 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 36 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountains classification 1 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 26 pts 2 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 19 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 13 4 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio 13 5 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 12 6 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio 10 7 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 10 8 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte 9 9 Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal 8 10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 11 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 7 12 Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio 7 13 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 14 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 5 15 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 5 16 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 17 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 3 18 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal 3 19 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 2 20 Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte 2 21 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 2 22 Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 2 23 Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista 1 24 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 25 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Young rider classification 1 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 13:52:24 2 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 0:00:23 3 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:28 4 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 0:03:12 5 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:03:31 6 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:04:29 7 Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal 0:04:55 8 Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal 0:04:59 9 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:05:30 10 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:06:06 11 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal 0:09:46 12 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 0:10:16 13 Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal 0:12:32 14 Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal 0:12:59 15 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:14:55 16 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:16:48 17 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:18:27 18 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:19:45 19 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:20:45 20 Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:20:52 21 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:20:56 22 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 0:22:42 23 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:23:20 24 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:23:47 25 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:24:05 26 António Carvalho (Por) Portugal 0:27:00 27 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista 0:33:13 28 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:42:18 29 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:55:09 30 Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle Development Team 1:09:08