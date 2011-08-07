Broco tops Mestre in Mondim de Basto
LA-Antarte rider takes over race lead
The first mountain stage of the Volta a Portugal lived up to expectations, with a classic display of attacking racing on the day's final climb, the Alta da Graca won by Hernani Broco (LA - Antarte). Courtesy of his efforts the Portuguese rider also took the yellow leader's jersey.
"It was a very special victory," Broco said after the stage. "This morning I told my colleagues I wanted to try and win today to honour someone who is sorely missed today, Edgar Pinto."
Pinto fractured his femur on Saturday's rain affected stage to Santo Tirso. He is currently recovering in hospital after a successful operation was carried out last night to correct the fracture.
"I spoke to him, and he said he would be cheering for us today," continued Broco. "I dedicate this victory to him, and to my family - who have supported me through the good times and the bad."
With today's win Broco now leads the Volta a Portugal by a slender four seconds over Sergio Ribiero (Barbot - Epafel), but played down any thoughts of keeping the jersey till the race finish in Lisbon on August 15.
"I think for now I just want to enjoy today, savour the victory," said Broco. "There's still a long way to go in this race, and there will be plenty of riders launching attacks in the days ahead."
How it unfolded
The day began in Viana do Castelo on the coast of Portugal and an escape formed very early with seven riders. The best known of the escape was Portuguese wonderkind Joni Domingos Brandao, and with a concerted effort pulled out to an advantage of over six minutes.
In the final 10 kilometres the chase had caught all of the morning's escape with the exception of Brandao who put up a fierce resistance on the early slopes of the Alta da Graca to stay away. With six kilometres to go the favourites finally caught up with Brandao and it was David Livramento (Tavira / Prio) who launched the first attack.
Livramento's lead was short-lived however and it was Broco and Mestre who jumped inside the final kilometre. Thousands of people watched on as the two jockeyed for position in the last few hundred metres. In the end Broco was strongest in the sprint to take a big victory for his LA - Antarte team.
Video Credit - Volta a Portugal
|1
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|4:04:47
|2
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|3
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:00:06
|4
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|5
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|6
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:11
|7
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:00:14
|8
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:16
|9
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:18
|10
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:26
|11
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista
|0:00:28
|12
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|13
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
|0:00:33
|14
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:41
|15
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:43
|16
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:00:48
|17
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:00:50
|18
|Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:01:02
|19
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:06
|20
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|21
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:14
|22
|Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista
|0:01:22
|23
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|24
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|25
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:40
|26
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:01
|27
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:10
|28
|Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|29
|Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
|0:02:28
|30
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal
|0:02:41
|31
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:03:01
|32
|Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal
|33
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|34
|Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural
|0:03:05
|35
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:21
|36
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|37
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:03:25
|38
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|39
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|40
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:03:57
|41
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|0:04:14
|42
|Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal
|0:04:49
|43
|Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal
|0:04:54
|44
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:04:56
|45
|Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal
|0:05:17
|46
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:05:38
|47
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|48
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:05:44
|49
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:06:32
|50
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:06:39
|51
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|52
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|53
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:07:13
|54
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio
|55
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|56
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|57
|Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista
|58
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|59
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:00
|60
|Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|61
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|62
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal
|0:08:34
|63
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
|64
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|65
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|66
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|67
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|68
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|69
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|70
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:09:18
|71
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:09:21
|72
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:01
|73
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:10:46
|74
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|75
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|76
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|77
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|78
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:11:28
|79
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:46
|80
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:12:16
|81
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|82
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|83
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|84
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:12:40
|85
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|86
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:12:59
|87
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio
|88
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|89
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|90
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|91
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:08
|92
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|93
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:16:47
|94
|Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:17:40
|95
|António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
|96
|Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|97
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|98
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|99
|Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|100
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|101
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:18:11
|102
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|103
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle Development Team
|0:18:35
|1
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|25
|pts
|2
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|20
|3
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|16
|4
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|13
|5
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|10
|6
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|8
|7
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
|6
|8
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|4
|9
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|2
|10
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
|3
|pts
|2
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|1
|1
|Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
|5
|pts
|2
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|3
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|2
|4
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|1
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|15
|pts
|2
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|13
|3
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|11
|4
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|9
|5
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|7
|6
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|5
|7
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
|4
|8
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|3
|9
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|2
|10
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|Tavira-Prio
|12:14:33
|2
|LA - Antarte
|0:00:42
|3
|Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:50
|4
|Onda - Boavista
|0:01:39
|5
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:05:00
|6
|Caja Rural
|0:06:37
|7
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:07:20
|8
|Portugal
|0:07:58
|9
|Itera - Katusha
|0:08:58
|10
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:09:54
|11
|Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:11:12
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|0:16:07
|1
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|13:51:17
|2
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:04
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:00:16
|4
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:00:20
|5
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:00:27
|6
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:00:36
|7
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:37
|8
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:51
|9
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:52
|10
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
|11
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista
|0:01:04
|12
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:07
|13
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:25
|14
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:27
|15
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:01:30
|16
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:31
|17
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:01:48
|18
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:55
|19
|Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista
|0:02:02
|20
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:02:07
|21
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:02:09
|22
|Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:45
|23
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:35
|24
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:03:46
|25
|Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|26
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|0:04:19
|27
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:04:38
|28
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:05:05
|29
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal
|0:05:09
|30
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:05:15
|31
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:05:36
|32
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:02
|33
|Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
|34
|Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal
|0:06:06
|35
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:06:37
|36
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|37
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:06:50
|38
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:07:13
|39
|Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural
|0:07:54
|40
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:08:39
|41
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:09:16
|42
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:09:20
|43
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:09:47
|44
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|0:10:53
|45
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:23
|46
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:01
|47
|Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:46
|48
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:13:03
|49
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:13:21
|50
|Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal
|0:13:39
|51
|Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal
|0:13:41
|52
|Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista
|0:13:52
|53
|Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal
|0:14:06
|54
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:14:41
|55
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:14:52
|56
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:15:21
|57
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:15:41
|58
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:15:53
|59
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:58
|60
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:16:02
|61
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal
|0:16:16
|62
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:16:45
|63
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:16:47
|64
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:17:55
|65
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:19:00
|66
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:19:19
|67
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:19:25
|68
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:19:34
|69
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:49
|70
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:20:51
|71
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:20:52
|72
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:20:53
|73
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:21:35
|74
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|75
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio
|0:21:38
|76
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:21:52
|77
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:21:59
|78
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:22:03
|79
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:22:12
|80
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:22:47
|81
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:23:09
|82
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:23:14
|83
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:23:20
|84
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:23:35
|85
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:23:49
|86
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:27
|87
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:24:54
|88
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:25:12
|89
|Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:26:15
|90
|António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
|0:28:07
|91
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:29:02
|92
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:30:34
|93
|Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:33:25
|94
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:34:20
|95
|Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:35:24
|96
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:38:07
|97
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:43:25
|98
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:46:32
|99
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:50:25
|100
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|0:53:12
|101
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:56:16
|102
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle Development Team
|1:10:15
|103
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:13:07
|1
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|54
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|40
|3
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|39
|4
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|26
|5
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|26
|6
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|17
|7
|António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
|16
|8
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|14
|9
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|12
|10
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|12
|11
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|10
|12
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|10
|13
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|14
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|8
|15
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|8
|16
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|8
|17
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|18
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|7
|19
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|7
|20
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|21
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|6
|22
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
|6
|23
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|6
|24
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|4
|25
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|4
|26
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|3
|27
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|3
|28
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|29
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|3
|30
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
|2
|31
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|2
|32
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|2
|33
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|2
|34
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|1
|35
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|36
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|26
|pts
|2
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|19
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|13
|4
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|13
|5
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|12
|6
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
|10
|7
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|8
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|9
|9
|Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
|8
|10
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|11
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|7
|12
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|7
|13
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|14
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|5
|15
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|16
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|17
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|3
|18
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|3
|19
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|2
|20
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|2
|21
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|2
|22
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|2
|23
|Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista
|1
|24
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|25
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|13:52:24
|2
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:00:23
|3
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:28
|4
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:12
|5
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:31
|6
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:04:29
|7
|Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
|0:04:55
|8
|Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal
|0:04:59
|9
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:05:30
|10
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:06:06
|11
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|0:09:46
|12
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:10:16
|13
|Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal
|0:12:32
|14
|Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal
|0:12:59
|15
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:14:55
|16
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:16:48
|17
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:18:27
|18
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:19:45
|19
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:20:45
|20
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:20:52
|21
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:20:56
|22
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:22:42
|23
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:23:20
|24
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:23:47
|25
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:24:05
|26
|António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
|0:27:00
|27
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:33:13
|28
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:42:18
|29
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:55:09
|30
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle Development Team
|1:09:08
|1
|Tavira-Prio
|41:34:59
|2
|LA - Antarte
|0:00:50
|3
|Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:52
|4
|Onda - Boavista
|0:02:01
|5
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:08:46
|6
|Caja Rural
|0:10:40
|7
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:12:54
|8
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:16:00
|9
|Portugal
|0:16:01
|10
|Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:16:07
|11
|Itera - Katusha
|0:19:59
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|0:21:58
