Broco tops Mestre in Mondim de Basto

LA-Antarte rider takes over race lead

Hernani Broco donned the yellow jersey after his spectacular win on the Volta's first serious mountain stage.

(Image credit: Volta a Portugal)

The first mountain stage of the Volta a Portugal lived up to expectations, with a classic display of attacking racing on the day's final climb, the Alta da Graca won by Hernani Broco (LA - Antarte). Courtesy of his efforts the Portuguese rider also took the yellow leader's jersey.

"It was a very special victory," Broco said after the stage. "This morning I told my colleagues I wanted to try and win today to honour someone who is sorely missed today, Edgar Pinto."

Pinto fractured his femur on Saturday's rain affected stage to Santo Tirso. He is currently recovering in hospital after a successful operation was carried out last night to correct the fracture.

"I spoke to him, and he said he would be cheering for us today," continued Broco. "I dedicate this victory to him, and to my family - who have supported me through the good times and the bad."

With today's win Broco now leads the Volta a Portugal by a slender four seconds over Sergio Ribiero (Barbot - Epafel), but played down any thoughts of keeping the jersey till the race finish in Lisbon on August 15.

"I think for now I just want to enjoy today, savour the victory," said Broco. "There's still a long way to go in this race, and there will be plenty of riders launching attacks in the days ahead."

How it unfolded

The day began in Viana do Castelo on the coast of Portugal and an escape formed very early with seven riders. The best known of the escape was Portuguese wonderkind Joni Domingos Brandao, and with a concerted effort pulled out to an advantage of over six minutes.

In the final 10 kilometres the chase had caught all of the morning's escape with the exception of Brandao who put up a fierce resistance on the early slopes of the Alta da Graca to stay away. With six kilometres to go the favourites finally caught up with Brandao and it was David Livramento (Tavira / Prio) who launched the first attack.

Livramento's lead was short-lived however and it was Broco and Mestre who jumped inside the final kilometre. Thousands of people watched on as the two jockeyed for position in the last few hundred metres. In the end Broco was strongest in the sprint to take a big victory for his LA - Antarte team.

Video Credit - Volta a Portugal

Full Results
1Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte4:04:47
2Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
3André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio0:00:06
4Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
5Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
6Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:11
7David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio0:00:14
8Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:16
9Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:18
10Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:26
11Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista0:00:28
12Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
13Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista0:00:33
14Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:41
15Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:43
16Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:00:48
17Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:00:50
18Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:01:02
19Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:06
20Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
21Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:01:14
22Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista0:01:22
23César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
24Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista
25Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:40
26Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team0:02:01
27Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:02:10
28Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
29Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal0:02:28
30Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal0:02:41
31Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:03:01
32Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal
33Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
34Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural0:03:05
35Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:03:21
36Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
37José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:03:25
38Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
39Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
40Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:03:57
41Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal0:04:14
42Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal0:04:49
43Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal0:04:54
44Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:04:56
45Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal0:05:17
46Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:05:38
47Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
48Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:05:44
49Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio0:06:32
50Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:06:39
51Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
52Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
53Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte0:07:13
54Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio
55Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
56Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
57Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista
58Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
59Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:08:00
60Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD
61Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
62Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal0:08:34
63Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
64Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
65Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
66Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
67Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
68Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
69Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
70Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:09:18
71Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:09:21
72Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:10:01
73Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural0:10:46
74David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
75Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
76Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
77Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
78Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:11:28
79Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:11:46
80Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:12:16
81Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
82Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
83Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
84Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:12:40
85Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
86Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:12:59
87Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio
88Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
89Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
90Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
91Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD0:15:08
92Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
93Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:16:47
94Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:17:40
95António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
96Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel
97Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista
98Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
99Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista
100Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
101Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:18:11
102Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
103Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle Development Team0:18:35

Points
1Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte25pts
2Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio20
3André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio16
4Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte13
5Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio10
6Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha8
7David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio6
8Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel4
9Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel2
10Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Mountain 1 - Alto De Covide (Cat. 4)
1Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal3pts
2Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal1

Mountain 2 - Caniçada (Cat. 3)
1Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal5pts
2Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural3
3Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal2
4Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1

Mountain 3 - Alto Da Srª Da Graça (Cat. 1)
1Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte15pts
2Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio13
3André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio11
4Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte9
5Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio7
6Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha5
7David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio4
8Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel3
9Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel2
10Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Teams
1Tavira-Prio12:14:33
2LA - Antarte0:00:42
3Barbot - Efapel0:00:50
4Onda - Boavista0:01:39
5Andalucia Caja Granada0:05:00
6Caja Rural0:06:37
7Chipotle Development Team0:07:20
8Portugal0:07:58
9Itera - Katusha0:08:58
10Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:09:54
11Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:11:12
12Lampre - ISD0:16:07

General classification after stage 3
1Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte13:51:17
2Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:04
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio0:00:16
4André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio0:00:20
5Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte0:00:27
6Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio0:00:36
7Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:37
8Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:51
9Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:52
10Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
11Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista0:01:04
12Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:07
13Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:25
14Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:01:27
15Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:01:30
16Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:31
17Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:01:48
18Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:55
19Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista0:02:02
20David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio0:02:07
21Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:02:09
22Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:02:45
23Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:35
24César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:03:46
25Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
26Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team0:04:19
27Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:04:38
28Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:05:05
29Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal0:05:09
30Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:05:15
31Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:05:36
32Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:02
33Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
34Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal0:06:06
35Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:06:37
36Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
37Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:06:50
38Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:07:13
39Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural0:07:54
40Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte0:08:39
41Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte0:09:16
42Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio0:09:20
43Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:09:47
44Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal0:10:53
45Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:23
46Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:01
47Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:46
48Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:13:03
49Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:13:21
50Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal0:13:39
51Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal0:13:41
52Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista0:13:52
53Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal0:14:06
54Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:14:41
55Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:14:52
56Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:15:21
57Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:15:41
58Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte0:15:53
59Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:15:58
60José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:16:02
61Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal0:16:16
62Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:16:45
63Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte0:16:47
64Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:17:55
65Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:19:00
66Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:19:19
67Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:19:25
68Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:19:34
69Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:19:49
70Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:20:51
71Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:20:52
72Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:20:53
73Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:21:35
74Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
75Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio0:21:38
76Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:21:52
77Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:21:59
78Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:22:03
79Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio0:22:12
80Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:22:47
81Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:23:09
82Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:23:14
83Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural0:23:20
84Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:23:35
85Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:23:49
86Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:27
87David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:24:54
88Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:25:12
89Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:26:15
90António Carvalho (Por) Portugal0:28:07
91Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio0:29:02
92Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte0:30:34
93Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:33:25
94Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:34:20
95Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:35:24
96Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:38:07
97Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:43:25
98Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:46:32
99Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:50:25
100Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD0:53:12
101Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:56:16
102Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle Development Team1:10:15
103Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:13:07

Points classification
1Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel54pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD40
3Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte39
4Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio26
5André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio26
6Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli17
7António Carvalho (Por) Portugal16
8Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte14
9Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli12
10Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio12
11Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte10
12Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel10
13Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural10
14Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel8
15Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille8
16Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha8
17José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
18Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha7
19Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural7
20Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
21Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte6
22David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio6
23Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team6
24Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel4
25Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille4
26Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte3
27Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel3
28David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural3
29Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille3
30Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista2
31Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista2
32César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel2
33Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal2
34Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista1
35Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
36Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD1

Mountains classification
1Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural26pts
2Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte19
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio13
4André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio13
5Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel12
6David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio10
7David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural10
8Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte9
9Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal8
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
11César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel7
12Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio7
13Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
14Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha5
15Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural5
16Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
17Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel3
18Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal3
19Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille2
20Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte2
21Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille2
22Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio2
23Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista1
24Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
25Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural1

Young rider classification
1Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural13:52:24
2Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:00:23
3Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:28
4Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team0:03:12
5Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:03:31
6Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:04:29
7Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal0:04:55
8Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal0:04:59
9Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:05:30
10Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:06:06
11Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal0:09:46
12Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural0:10:16
13Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal0:12:32
14Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal0:12:59
15José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:14:55
16Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:16:48
17Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:18:27
18Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:19:45
19Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:20:45
20Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:20:52
21Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:20:56
22Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:22:42
23Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:23:20
24David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:23:47
25Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:24:05
26António Carvalho (Por) Portugal0:27:00
27Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:33:13
28Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:42:18
29Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:55:09
30Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle Development Team1:09:08

Teams classification
1Tavira-Prio41:34:59
2LA - Antarte0:00:50
3Barbot - Efapel0:00:52
4Onda - Boavista0:02:01
5Andalucia Caja Granada0:08:46
6Caja Rural0:10:40
7Chipotle Development Team0:12:54
8Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:16:00
9Portugal0:16:01
10Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:16:07
11Itera - Katusha0:19:59
12Lampre - ISD0:21:58

 

