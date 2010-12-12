Image 1 of 24 Niels Albert was none too happy after the race in Overijse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 24 Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) after the race. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 24 Nys gets the big trophy for his win in Overijse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 Sven Nys celebrates his second win of the weekend. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 Hold it upright! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 Nys powered through the technical sections. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 Nys escaped at the mid-way point of the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 24 The course in Overijse was much less muddy than the previous day's race in Essen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 24 Sven Nys celebrates his victory in Overijse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 24 It was two wins in a row on the weekend for Sven Nys. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 24 Nys puts the pressure on, distancing Klaas Vantornout. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 24 Sven Nys attacks the run-up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 The Vlaamse Druivenveldrit podium in Overijse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 24 Lars Boom made his return to the 'cross scene in Overijse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 24 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) has that winning feeling again. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 24 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) is in fine form. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 24 L-R: Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 24 Winner Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) with Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) on the podium. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 24 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) had a successful weekend. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 24 Lars Boom (Rabobank) leads early on. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 24 Lars Boom (Rabobank) had a cyclo-cross outing in Overijse. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 24 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) took the spoils in Overijse. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 24 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 24 Sven Nys wins the Vlaamse Druivenveldrit in Overijse (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) netted his second win of the weekend by excelling in the cyclo-cross classic of Overijse, the so-called “grape cross” near Brussels in Belgium. On the muddy and hilly course, Nys attacked just before the midway point of the race and the 34-year-old Belgian champion went on to show his skills on the technical drops and his power on the steep climbs. In an exciting race, Nys held off a counter-attack from Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) and Dutch champion Lars Boom (Rabobank). It is the tenth victory of the season for Nys, this time well ahead of Pauwels and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor).

“A double victory in a cross weekend, it’s been a long time. I'm very satisfied. Especially with Lars [Boom] in the mix, it was a punchy race. He did it perfectly with a powerful start while we had yesterday's hard race in our legs. When I saw Boom coming back I tried to save something in case he joined me. He's a real champion and it's too bad he didn't choose to concentrate on cyclo-cross.”

Boom did left his mark in Overijse. The former cyclo-cross world champion blasted away right after the start but was then stopped as he misjudged a corner and hit a pole. Despite some technical errors, Boom always rode in the top 5 on the demanding course and confirmed with the fastest lap time of the day that he was clearly heading for a podium result. His strong ride was halted when he had an ill-timed flat tyre on the penultimate lap. “It was over for me with that, but apart from that I'm glad that I was able to ride near the front,” Boom said. He eventually finished seventh.

When Boom disappeared from the front, Pauwels wasn't able to close the gap with Nys on his own and he settled for second place, well ahead of Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor). Pauwels' third consecutive podium result in Overijse earned him an additional € 2500.

“Second place isn't bad. After a small crash I lost some positions and by the time I returned Nys was gone. He was a bit stronger today but without that crash I might have been able to stay with him a bit longer,” Pauwels said. Pauwels realized that Boom's flat tyre was a key moment in their effort to bridge up with Nys. “That didn't help me to get back with Nys. I didn't expect him to ride that well. He's a special one,” Pauwels said.

Behind Nys, Boom and Pauwels it was Vantornout who emerged as the best of the rest. On Saturday Vantornout had claimed second place but on Sunday he wasn't able to stay up there in the fight with Nys. “Winning wasn't possible today because I felt right away that I hadn't recovered from yesterday's race. I'm glad I'm on the podium once again,” Vantornout said.

Bart Aernouts (Rabo – Giant Offroad) finished fourth, just ahead of young Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea), who showed great technical skills during the first laps. Niels Albert narrowly survived the first selection but he was never in contention for the victory. Jonathan Page (Planetbike) managed a decent thirteenth place, which was well ahead of Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea), who had a complete off-day.



