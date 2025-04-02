Eyewitness – Tactical blunder turns Wout van Aert and Visma-Lease a Bike's 'perfect' day at the Classics into a nightmare

published

Cyclingnews captures the emotions of a disaster day for Dutch team at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Wout van Aert, Tiesj Benoot and Matteo Jorgenson of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost racing for the win at Dwars door Vlaanderen
Wout van Aert, Tiesj Benoot and Matteo Jorgenson of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost racing for the win at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images)

12 months ago, an audible gasp rang out throughout the press room of Dwars door Vlaanderen as Belgium's home star Wout van Aert lay on the ground crying out in agony, having broken several bones and had his Classics season ended in the high-speed crash 67km from the finish. Fast forward to today, and that same gasp was let out by the thousands of Belgians at the finish in Waregem as they watched their hero suffer a similar nightmare, but this time in losing a Visma-Lease a Bike three-against-one in the sprint to Neilson Powless.

I was standing at the mixed zone ready to try and speak to whichever of Van Aert's team companions in the four-man move finished outside of the podium, with several questions primed about what such a positive result at Dwars means for Sunday's Tour of Flanders, especially considering their relatively poor results at E3 and Gent-Wevelgem. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

