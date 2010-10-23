Beelen wins Medina de Pomar cyclo-cross
Suarez beaten into second place
Results
|1
|Sven Beelen (Bel)
|1:01:34
|2
|Isaac Suárez (Spa)
|0:00:01
|3
|Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga (Spa)
|4
|Unai Yus (Spa)
|0:00:06
|5
|Mauro González (Spa)
|6
|Carlos Hernández (Spa)
|0:00:15
|7
|Daniel Ruiz (Spa)
|0:00:23
|8
|Bart Verschueren (Bel)
|0:00:34
|9
|Oscar Vázquez (Spa)
|0:00:35
|10
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel)
