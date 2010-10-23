Trending

Beelen wins Medina de Pomar cyclo-cross

Suarez beaten into second place

 

Results

1Sven Beelen (Bel)1:01:34
2Isaac Suárez (Spa)0:00:01
3Javier Ruiz de Larrinaga (Spa)
4Unai Yus (Spa)0:00:06
5Mauro González (Spa)
6Carlos Hernández (Spa)0:00:15
7Daniel Ruiz (Spa)0:00:23
8Bart Verschueren (Bel)0:00:34
9Oscar Vázquez (Spa)0:00:35
10Angelo De Clercq (Bel)

