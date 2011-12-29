Trending

Denuwelaere stuns Stybar

World champ beaten in sprint

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept0:57:11
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
3Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:12
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:25
5Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BOXX0:00:27
6Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:00:31
7Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:45
8Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:48
9Florian Vogel (Swi)0:00:51
10Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:05
11Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor0:01:16
12Jelle Brackman (Bel)0:01:24
13Geert Wellens (Bel)0:01:38
14Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:01:58
15Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
16Toon Devenyns (Bel)0:02:00
17Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco0:02:10
18Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
19Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
20Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)0:02:13
21Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco0:02:23
22Lubomir Petrus (Cze)0:02:37
23Christophe Balanec (Fra)0:02:57
24Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP0:03:10
25Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Versluys0:03:25
26Stijn Penne (Bel)0:03:28
27Sven Vandousselaere (Bel)0:03:46
28Maxim De Busschere (Bel)0:03:58
29Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)0:04:01
30Zico Waeytens (Bel)0:04:16
31Jelle Wallays (Bel)
32Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel)0:04:26
33Erwan Goasguen (Fra)
34Stijn Mortelmans (Bel) Palmans0:04:48
35Valentijn Van De Velde (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:04:58
36Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh0:05:13
37Michael Cotty (GBr)0:05:24
38Yoann Corbihan (Fra) UC Pays Plouay0:05:26
39Romain Pinot (Fra)0:05:48
40Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
41Miguel Fillaut (Fra)
42Tim De Schuyter (Bel)0:06:01
43Nicolas Lebesq (Fra)0:06:04
44Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines-Acfstores.com
45Andrew Stuart (GBr)
46Lewis Tamai-Wilson (GBr)
47Michael Perrin (GBr)
48Andrew Hargroves (GBr)
49Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel)
50Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
51Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube
52Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
53Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
54Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
55Loris Tursi (Ita) Palazzago Elledent Rad

Latest on Cyclingnews