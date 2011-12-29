Denuwelaere stuns Stybar
World champ beaten in sprint
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:57:11
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:12
|4
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:25
|5
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BOXX
|0:00:27
|6
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|7
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:00:45
|8
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:48
|9
|Florian Vogel (Swi)
|0:00:51
|10
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:01:05
|11
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
|0:01:16
|12
|Jelle Brackman (Bel)
|0:01:24
|13
|Geert Wellens (Bel)
|0:01:38
|14
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:01:58
|15
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|16
|Toon Devenyns (Bel)
|0:02:00
|17
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco
|0:02:10
|18
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|19
|Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|20
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)
|0:02:13
|21
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco
|0:02:23
|22
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|0:02:37
|23
|Christophe Balanec (Fra)
|0:02:57
|24
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
|0:03:10
|25
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Versluys
|0:03:25
|26
|Stijn Penne (Bel)
|0:03:28
|27
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel)
|0:03:46
|28
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel)
|0:03:58
|29
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
|0:04:01
|30
|Zico Waeytens (Bel)
|0:04:16
|31
|Jelle Wallays (Bel)
|32
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel)
|0:04:26
|33
|Erwan Goasguen (Fra)
|34
|Stijn Mortelmans (Bel) Palmans
|0:04:48
|35
|Valentijn Van De Velde (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|36
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
|0:05:13
|37
|Michael Cotty (GBr)
|0:05:24
|38
|Yoann Corbihan (Fra) UC Pays Plouay
|0:05:26
|39
|Romain Pinot (Fra)
|0:05:48
|40
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|41
|Miguel Fillaut (Fra)
|42
|Tim De Schuyter (Bel)
|0:06:01
|43
|Nicolas Lebesq (Fra)
|0:06:04
|44
|Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines-Acfstores.com
|45
|Andrew Stuart (GBr)
|46
|Lewis Tamai-Wilson (GBr)
|47
|Michael Perrin (GBr)
|48
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr)
|49
|Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel)
|50
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|51
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube
|52
|Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|53
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|54
|Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|55
|Loris Tursi (Ita) Palazzago Elledent Rad
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy