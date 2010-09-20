Image 1 of 66 Verge series leader Tim Johnson (Cannondale - cyclocrossworld.com) en route to victory. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 2 of 66 Adam Myerson tackles the grassy section (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 3 of 66 Chasers head through the field. (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 4 of 66 The course wasn't completely lacking in mud. (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 5 of 66 One of the Keough brothers (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 6 of 66 A chasing group (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 7 of 66 Tim Johnson in the red, white and blue of national champion. (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 8 of 66 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) wins her first ever UCI race. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 9 of 66 Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing) leads teammate Christina Tamilio. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 10 of 66 Christina Tamilio (LadiesFirst Racing) sets the pace for two of her teammates. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 11 of 66 LadiesFirst Racing swept the top four places in the elite women's race. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 12 of 66 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) wins day two of the NECCS series in Vermont. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 13 of 66 Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing) bests teammate Christina Tamilio for second place. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 14 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 15 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 16 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 17 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 18 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 19 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 20 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 21 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 22 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 23 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 24 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 25 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 26 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 27 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 28 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 29 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 30 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 31 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 32 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 33 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 34 of 66 Matteo Dal-Cin (Euro-sports.ca) (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 35 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 36 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 37 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 38 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 39 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 40 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 41 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 42 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 43 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 44 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 45 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 46 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 47 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 48 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 49 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 50 of 66 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 51 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 52 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 53 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 54 of 66 Myserson plows along (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 55 of 66 Chasing on the back side of the course. (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 56 of 66 Shawn Adamson (Cyclesmart) (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 57 of 66 Emmanuel Goguen (Bikereg.com) (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 58 of 66 (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 59 of 66 John Burns (Bikeman.com) (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 60 of 66 Early autumn 'cross has the best weather (Image credit: Janice Checchio) Image 61 of 66 Luca Damiani (Colavita Sutter Home p/b CookingLight) finishes in second place with style. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 62 of 66 Reigning elite men's 'cross champion Tim Johnson (Cannondale - cyclocrossworld.com) out in front alone. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 63 of 66 Luca Damiani (Colavita Sutter Home p/b CookingLight) leads Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) over the barriers. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 64 of 66 Luca Damiani (Colavita Sutter Home p/b CookingLight) (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 65 of 66 Elite men's podium (l-r): Luca Damiani, Tim Johnson and Justin Lindine (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski) Image 66 of 66 Tim Johnson (Cannondale - cyclocrossworld.com) solos to victory in Vermont. (Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)

The second race in the Verge New England Championship Cyclo-Cross Series presented by Cycle Smart saw a repeat of Tim Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com)'s domination while Andrea Smith (Ladies First) took her first ever UCI win.

The Elite Men's race was almost a carbon copy of yesterday's race with Tim Johnson taking an early lead and holding it the whole day. Behind, the chase today was more dynamic with a strong trio of racers working to bring Johnson back. Luca Damiani (El Gato CX p/b Podium Cycling) once again was on the hunt, today joined by Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Cannondale) and Justin Spinelli (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix).

Like yesterday, Damiani was the strongest of the chase and came through for second after dropping his companions on the last lap. Lindine managed to put some space behind him, taking third and relegating the resurgent Spinelli to fourth.

The sprint for fifth place determined today's U23 winner as Luke Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross) held off Jerome Townsend (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/Scott) with Jesse Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross) third.

The Elite Women's race was clearly owned by the Ladies First cycling team with Andrea Smith taking victory with her teammates Ann D'Ambruoso second and Christina Tamilio third. Yet another Ladies First racer, yesterday's runner-up, Crystal Anthony, took fourth place.

For Smith, the victory was sweet, but her team's showing was even more important. "Today was three years in the making," said Smith, referring to the team's beginnings as several women related to Landry's Bicycles, members of Minuteman Road Club and coached by Larry Felton. For each racer on the podium, today's was their best result in a UCI race. While Smith was solo off the front, having taken advantage of mishaps by Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/pedalpowercoaching.com presented by JRA Cycles) and Rebecca Blatt (Silver Bull/Central Wheel), the remaining three Ladies First racers were forced to sprint for the second and third steps of the podium.

Anthony, having bested Mo Bruno-Roy yesterday in a sprint, was overtaken by her teammates today and came fourth. For the first time in her cycling career, the Verge NECCS leader's jersey moved to the shoulders of Andrea Smith.

Once again, Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) imposed his will on the Masters 35+ field for his second victory of the weekend. Behind him was Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle) with bikeman.com/pbmcoaching/com's Kurt Perham coming across third. Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle)'s fourth brought up thoughts that he hasn't fully healed from his crash at Masters Nationals.

The 45+ field was once again won by Erich Gutbier (CCC Keltic Construction/Zane's Cycles), today beating out Mark Gunsalus (Team Fuji/Clif Bar) and John Mosher (Wheelworks Racing) in a three-way sprint. The 55+ victor was, once again, CCB's Tim Groesback and he, once again, bested Ed Hamel (Joe's Garage), though today in a sprint, and David Rath (Corner Cycle).

Karl Hoppner (EMD Serono/Specialized) took a solo victory in the U19 field. Behind him, Curtis White (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team) finished second for the second time on the weekend and Nate Morse (CL Noonan) finished third.

The Women's 3/4 field continued to prove itself an exciting new addition to the series. Today's race finished with an elite group of four powering away. Emma White (nycross.com/VoMax/CBRC) bested Kathy Savary (Blue Steel Cyclery), Elizabeth Lukowshi (nycross.com/VoMax/CBRC) and Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Ladies First), who finished second, third and fourth respectively.

Results

UCI Elite/U23 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) 0:59:03 2 Luca Damiani (Colavita Sutter Home p/b CookingLight) 0:01:00 3 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:03 4 Justin Spinelli (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix) 0:02:11 5 Luke Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross) 0:02:48 6 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) 7 Philip Wong (Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle) 0:02:59 8 Joachim Parbo (KCH Leopard Cycles) 0:03:46 9 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) 0:03:57 10 Matthew O'Keefe (cyclocrossworld.com) 0:04:06 11 Dylan McNicholas (PEDROS) 0:04:39 12 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 13 Kevin Sweeney (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) 14 Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes) 0:04:57 15 Ian Brown (TonicFab.com/River City Bicycles/Oatmeal Enthusiast Quarterly) 0:05:25 16 Jesse Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross) 0:05:30 17 Manny Goguen (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) 18 Noah Niwinski (Boone Velo) 0:05:42 19 Shawn Adamson (Cycle-Smart) 20 Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC) 21 Brian Lawney (Cambridge Bicycle) 0:06:14 22 Thierry Laliberte (Xprezo-Borsao) 0:06:21 23 Greg Whitney (B2C2 p/b Boloco) 0:06:31 24 Cary Fridrich (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy) 0:07:05 25 Evan Huff (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:07:23 26 Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix) 0:08:17 27 Stephen Pierce (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:08:34 28 Dan Chabanov (NYCross.com / CBRC) 0:10:34 29 Graham Garber (Silver Bull/Central Wheel) 30 Nicholas Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross) 31 David Wilcox (PEDROS) 32 Matteo Dal-Cin (Euro-sports.ca) 33 Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) 34 Matthew Green (Spooky Bikes) 35 John Burns (Bikeman.com) 36 Collin Huston (Moots) 37 John Hanson (Silver Bull/Central Wheel) 38 Joshua Lehmann (Pedro's Race Team) 39 Seamus Powell 40 Pierre Vanden Borre (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy) 41 Kiernan Orange (Ride with Rendall) 42 Conor O'Brien (EMD Serono Specialized) 43 Danny Zotter (Team ROG) DNF Jake Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross)

UCI Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:39:14 2 Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:00:15 3 Christina Tamilio (LadiesFirst Racing) 4 Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing) 5 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/Pedalpowercoaching.com) 0:01:03 6 Rebecca Blatt (Silver Bull/Central Wheel) 0:01:09 7 Rebecca Wellons (Pedro's) 0:01:18 8 Kris Walker (Contender) 0:01:25 9 Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:01:35 10 Katerine Northcott 0:01:45 11 Sophie Matte (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) 0:02:05 12 Allison Snooks (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:02:42 13 Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles) 0:03:20 14 Joanne Thomson (Ride With Rendall) 0:03:34 15 Sarah Krzysiak (NYCross.com / CBRC) 0:04:28 16 Melissa Bunn (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) 0:04:43 17 Jessica Hayes Conroy (North American Velo) 0:04:58 18 Giulia Righi (Silver Bull/Central Wheel) 0:07:08 19 Darcy Foley (MTBMind) 0:08:18 DNF Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal)

Cat 3/Juniors 15-18 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Hoppner (EMD Serono Specialized) 0:43:18 2 Nate Campbell (Seaside Cycle/Antero Resources) 0:00:09 3 Curtis White (CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team) 4 Matt Mitchell (545 Velo) 0:00:21 5 Anthony Clark (nebikeconsulting.com) 6 Scott Rosenthal (Zanconato Racing) 7 Nate Morse (CLNoonan/BayHillCapitalp/bCornerCycle) 8 Tim Janson (RPI Cycling) 9 Synjen Marrocco (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle) 0:01:32 10 Doug Kennedy (Minuteman Road Club) 11 Tyler Berliner (Belgen Cycles) 12 Adam St. Germaine (SkiRack) 0:01:10 13 Donald Green (Geekhouse) 14 Victor Taormina (Seaside Cycle) 0:01:21 15 William Kenney (bikebarnracing.com) 0:01:36 16 Shawn Mottram (Union Velo / NFG Cycles) 0:01:40 17 Jack MacClarence 18 Gregory Vigneaux (Gearworks/Spin Arts) 0:01:57 19 Bryan McGill (CLR - CLRracing.com) 0:02:06 20 Michael Sabatini (Svelte Cycles) 21 Timothy Daigneault (Bicycle Concept) 0:02:20 22 Cory Johannessen (Threshold Cycling) 23 Patrick Cafferky (UVM Cycling) 24 Oscar Jimenez (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 25 Matthew Casserly (Back Bay Cycling Club) 26 Nicholas Bishop (The Hub Race Team) 27 Nathan McHugh (Green Mountain Bicycle Club) 28 Scott Martin (Scottee's Westport Bicycle) 0:02:51 29 David Connery (Corner Cycle) 30 Nicholas Mashburn (Svelte Cycles) 31 Jason White (Table Rock Tours and Bikes) 32 Jason Moriarty (Colavita Racing Inc.) 33 Nicholas Quesnel (Northampton Cycling Club) 34 Joshua Wright (Geekhouse) 35 Sean Kennedy (Competitive Edge Ski and Bike) 36 Jeffery Bramhall (Threshold Cycling) 0:03:16 37 Marvin Wang (International Bicycle/Global) 38 Patrick Shank (unattached) 39 Ian Schon (Boston University) 0:03:35 40 John Menard (Zanconato Racing) 0:03:55 41 Lee Wassilie (wheelpowerbicycle.com) 42 Peter Goguen (TEAM CF) 0:04:06 43 Jeffrey Ziegler (Team Wheelworks) 0:04:10 44 Ryan Packard (Quad Cycles) 0:04:24 45 Jonathan Wetzel 0:04:30 46 James Leone (NYCross.com/ VoMax / CBRC) 47 Louis Montgrain 0:04:35 48 Chandler Delinks (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM) 49 Eric Goodson (EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL) 0:04:52 50 David Montes (Cambridge Bicycles/ Iglehart Frames) 51 George Hanna (Flying Penguins) 52 Nicolas Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump) 53 Justin Howe (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 54 Brandon Tulloch (Cycling@McGill) 55 Jeff Moote (The Hub Race Team) 56 Brad Stratton (NYCross.com) 57 David Carmona (Battenkill United) 0:05:10 58 Thomas Mahan (unattached) 0:05:22 59 Robert Carmen (TEAM EDGE) 60 Jordan Winkler (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 61 Eric Krivitzky (Flying Penguins) 62 Joshua Arvidson (Table Rock Tours and Bikes) 63 Ben Corbalis (Raleigh All Stars) 0:05:33 64 Joseph Tramontano (Signature Cycles / Rockstar Games) 65 Jeff Landfried (Northampton Cycling Club) 66 Matt Aumiller (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:06:01 67 Peter Miller 68 Seth Davis (Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames) 0:06:10 69 Garett Burke 0:06:28 70 David Chiu (Maietta Factory Racing) 0:06:38 71 Paul McMahon (Seaside Cycle / Essex County Velo) 0:06:52 72 Jonthan Anderson (ECV) 73 Aaron House (Housatonic Wheel Club) 74 Michael Whitfield (HUP United) 0:07:06 75 Tristan Ostronic (U.S. Army/Central Wheel- GHCC) 0:07:34 76 Mike Zanconato (Zanconato Racing) 0:07:44 77 John Abrahamsen (Flying Penguins) 0:08:09 78 Alden Suokko (Vollers Law / Start House Racing Team) 79 Scott Glowa (Svelte Cycles) 80 Shawn Patenaude (Burris Logistics - Fit Werx) 81 Eric Schillinger (NYCross.com) 82 Joseph Toth (Capital Bicycle Racing Club) 83 Tommy Goguen (TEAM CF) 84 Miles Marcoux (Bikeman.com) 85 Josh Murphey (Geekhouse Bikes) DSQ John Herrick (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery)

Masters Men 35+ (1-3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) 0:41:33 2 Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle) 0:00:17 3 Kurt Perham (Bikeman.com/PBMcoaching.com) 0:00:24 4 Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle) 0:00:53 5 Curtis Boivin (Ride Blue) 0:01:09 6 Dan Staffo (Handlebars Cycling Company) 7 Bill Shattuck (Corner Cycle) 8 Steve Proulx (Stevens Racing) 9 Marc Boudreau (DisasterRecovery.com) 0:01:24 10 Rob Hult (Gear Works/Spin Arts) 0:01:29 11 Ryan LaRocque (Gear Works / Spinarts) 12 Stephan Marcoux (Bikeman.com) 0:02:02 13 James Tosca (Corner Cycle) 14 John Foley (Bicycle Concepts) 15 Alan Starrett (Bikeman.com) 16 Sheldon Miller (Bikeman.com) 17 Ryan Rumsey (Bikeman.com) 0:02:20 18 Jon Bruno (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication) 0:02:29 19 Damien Colfer (NorEast Cycling) 20 Michael Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:02:41 21 Pete Smith (Embrocation / Mad Alchemy) 0:03:01 22 Cliff Kenyon (Expo/Superior Energy) 0:03:25 23 David Connery (Corner Cycle) 0:03:27 24 Michael Magur (Verge Sport) 25 Peter Sullivan (Svelte Cycles) 26 Adam Whitney (Seven Cycles) 0:04:24 27 Greg Burbidge (Claremont Cycle Depot) 28 Kevin Buckley (Essex County Velo) 29 Gary David (cyclocrossracing.com) 0:04:53 30 Scott Brooks (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:05:33 31 Carl Ring (Rhino Bikeworks - Seven Cycles) 0:06:02 32 David Ricklefs (Onoin Rivers Sporrts) 0:06:24 33 Todd Bowden (CVC Subaru of New England) 0:06:33 34 James Willsey (GMBC / Synergy Fitness) 0:06:41 35 Matt Spence (Onion River Racing) 0:07:16 36 Jerry Chabot (Refunds Now) 37 Daniel Coady (WeLoveBicycles.com) 38 Matt Wilson 0:08:58 39 Geoff Williams (Cyclocrossracing.com / Ride Blue) 40 David Stacey (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop)

Masters Men 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erich Gutbier (CCC Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles) 0:44:06 2 Mark Gunsalus (Team FUJI/Clif Bar) 3 John Mosher (Wheelworks Racing) 4 John Funk (IF Grassroots) 0:00:27 5 Samuel Morse (Corner Cycle) 0:00:53 6 Jeff Molongoski (Joe's Garage) 7 Robert Orange (Ride with Rendall) 0:01:12 8 Al Blanchard (Westwood Velo) 0:00:44 9 Eric J. Carlson (Blue Steel Cyclery) 10 Carl Reglar (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump) 11 Jonathan Tarbox (Expo/Superior Energy) 12 Mark Suprenant (Team Type 1) 0:00:50 13 Paul Curley (Gear Works/Spin Arts) 0:02:19 14 Cliff Summers (CCC/Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles) 15 Mitchell Medeiros (Scottee's Westport Bicycle) 16 Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club) 17 M. Andrew Ruiz (CCC/Keltic Construction) 18 Doug Aspinwall (Joe's Garage) 19 Anders Larson (Bikeman.com) 20 Paul Nyberg (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.) 0:02:38 21 David Belknap (Cycle Lodge) 0:03:01 22 Chris Borrello (Gear Works/Spin Arts) 23 William James (Bikeman.com) 0:03:12 24 David Foley (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop) 0:03:47 25 Geoff McIntosh (New Hampshire Cycling Club) 26 Wayne Cunningham (Wheelworks Racing) 27 Wayne Barlow (NH Cycling Club) 0:04:21 28 John McGrath (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:04:28 29 Michael Parent (NCC / BikeReg.com) 30 Kevin Callahan (Bicycle Link/MBRC) 31 Paul Lynch (Cycle Lodge) 0:04:51 32 John Buchheit (Quad Cycles) 0:05:01 33 Timothy Shea (BOB-Goodale' s Bike Shop) 0:05:06 34 Jamison Burt 0:05:12 35 Andrew Durham (CCB Racing) 0:05:27 36 George Gagnon (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:05:55 37 Paul Weiss (OA/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team/Portland Velo Club) 0:06:12 38 Joel Page (Onion River Sports) 0:06:21 39 Christopher Burke (Providence Velo Club/Planet Bike) 0:06:24 40 Michael Bradford (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:06:34 41 Matthew Domnarski (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.) 0:07:03 42 John Skewes (NorEast Cycling) 0:07:47 43 Dave Mazur (CCB/Wheelworks) 44 David Leedberg (GearWorks / Spin Arts / Holt411.com) 45 Eric Marro (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop) 46 Mike Hoover (BIKEMAN.COM)

Masters Men 55+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Groesbeck (CCB) 0:39:24 2 Edward Hamel (Joe's Garage) 3 David Rath (Corner Cycle) 0:00:16 4 William Sawyer (Gearworks - Spinarts) 0:00:34 5 Claude Breau (Moishes/Power Watts) 6 David Goodwin (Northampton Cycling Club) 7 Richard Sachs (RGM Watches - Richard Sachs - Radix) 0:01:15 8 Tim Leonard (NYCROSS/CBRC) 0:03:09 9 Gary Passler (Essex County Velo (ECV) /Trifit Training) 10 Barry Doubleday (Cycle Lodge) 0:03:31 11 Bruce Bell (Burris Logistics-Fit Werx) 0:03:43 12 Dave Beals (NYCROSS.COM / VO Max / CBRC) 0:04:10 13 Matt Moore (BCA/Tosk) 0:04:53 14 Mark Godin (Cyclocrossworld) 0:05:20 15 Jerry White (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:05:43 16 Garabed Minasian (FORT FACTORY TEAM) 0:05:54 17 Alan Lesage (GMBC/Synergy Fitness) 0:06:15 18 Victor Cillis (Cape Cod Racing Club/ C4) 0:07:33 19 Jeff Tripp (Revolution Cyclery) 0:08:22 20 Bob Ludecke (Laurel Bike Club) 0:09:38 21 Steve White (White's Bikes)

Juniors 10-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bill Harmeyer (Bliss Racing) 0:25:01 2 Cooper Willsey (Bliss Racing) 3 Henry Harmeyer (Bliss Racing) 0:00:09 4 Victoria Gates 0:03:36 5 Ian Keough (CL Noonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle) 6 Kevin Goguen (TEAM CF) 0:07:24 7 Harrison White (CBRC/Capital Bicycle Racing Club) 0:08:13 8 Donald Seib (Bikeman.com) 0:09:05 9 Melissa Seib (Bikeman.com) 10 Max Durham (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:12:24 11 Kevin Stacey (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 12 Greg Gunsalus (CL Noonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle) 13 Michael Goretti 14 Sam Noel (Burris Logistics)

Women 3/4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (NYCross.com/ VoMax / CBRC) 0:28:14 2 Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery) 3 Elizabeth Lukowski (NYCross.com/ VoMax / CBRC) 4 Nancy Labbe-Giguere (LadiesFirst racing) 5 Olivia Harkness (FRANK Bikes) 0:00:36 6 Karen Tripp (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:00:45 7 Emily Curley (Blue Steel Cyclery) 8 Stacey Moseley (NBX) 0:01:02 9 Samantha Dery (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental) 0:01:29 10 Joy Stark (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:01:47 11 Madeleine Bonneville (Team Elevate Cycles) 0:09:58 12 Elizabeth White (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:10:03 13 Kelly Welker (Mac 5 Bikes/GVCC) 0:02:10 14 Kathleen Gagnon (Blue Steel Cyclery) 15 Dana Prey (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) 16 Laura Kozlowski (Velo Bella) 17 Nicole Kesselling 18 Lily Richeson (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 19 Dana Cooreman (Mission in Motion) 0:02:41 20 Kristi Carver (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:02:18 21 Kimberly Zubris (Team RaceMenu/mix1) 0:02:10 22 Linda Ramsdell (No-C.A.R.S.) 0:03:53 23 Raeanne Napoleon (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:04:09 24 Anna Milton (LadiesFirst p/b) 25 Carrie Hansen (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:04:32 26 Rebecca Zanconato (Zanconato Racing) 27 Erin Morrissey 0:04:51 28 Amanda Wisell (Bike29.com) 0:04:58 29 Julianne Oberle (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:05:24 30 Christine Feehan (Team Elevate Cycles/VT Peanut Butter Co) 0:05:50 31 Lodrina Cherne (Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym) 0:06:17 32 Peggy Gioioso (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop) 33 Emily Thibodeau (Team Awesome/Hub Bicycle) 0:07:36 34 Megan Curry (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire) 0:09:45 35 Lauren Gifford (Sweetopenroads.com) 0:11:30

Masters Women 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary Ann Martinez (Onion River Racing Team) 0:27:26 2 Diane Conway (Cycle-Smart) 0:00:13 3 Joanne Breau (Moishes/Power Watts) 0:00:19 4 Cathy Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:00:37 5 Margaret Thompson (Team Hammer Nutrition) 0:01:31 6 Joanie Kavanaugh (Complexions) 0:02:21 7 Kerry Combs (Zanconato Racing) 0:04:40 8 Kristen Seib (Bikeman.com) 0:05:35 9 Jean Cunningham (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:05:54

Men 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Uhring (Sinister Bikes) 0:40:36 2 Kurt Belhumeur (Ata Cycle) 0:00:30 3 Jeffrey Cronin (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:00:38 4 Ben Gurley (Wheelworks/Budd Bike Works) 0:00:59 5 Nicholas Czerula (NHCC/Team NH) 0:01:29 6 John S Danby (McGill) 0:01:55 7 Ken Carpenter (Threshold Cycling) 0:02:07 8 George Lapierre (GrassMoots) 0:02:29 9 Joseph Tindal (Expo/Superior Energy) 0:03:09 10 Yohsuke Takakura (RR Cycling) 0:03:37 11 Andrew Giessel (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:03:48 12 Nicholas Maggiore (Newbury Comics / High&Mighty Brewing Co.) 0:04:36 13 Roger Cadman (Newbury Comics /High&Mighty Beer Co.) 0:04:49 14 Thom Flanagan (Newbury Comics /High&Might Beer Co.) 0:05:36 15 Matthew Pierson (Minuteman Road Club) 0:05:49 16 Raymond Cloutier (Geek House) 0:06:38 17 Matthew Li (Geekhouse) 0:06:44 18 William Johnston (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:07:53 19 Joseph Aubin (Geekhouse Bikes) 0:08:16 20 Marty Walsh (Geek House) 0:08:42