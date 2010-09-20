Trending

Johnson doubles up

Smith shoots through for womens win

Image 1 of 66

Verge series leader Tim Johnson (Cannondale - cyclocrossworld.com) en route to victory.

Verge series leader Tim Johnson (Cannondale - cyclocrossworld.com) en route to victory.
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 2 of 66

Adam Myerson tackles the grassy section

Adam Myerson tackles the grassy section
(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 3 of 66

Chasers head through the field.

Chasers head through the field.
(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 4 of 66

The course wasn't completely lacking in mud.

The course wasn't completely lacking in mud.
(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 5 of 66

One of the Keough brothers

One of the Keough brothers
(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 6 of 66

A chasing group

A chasing group
(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 7 of 66

Tim Johnson in the red, white and blue of national champion.

Tim Johnson in the red, white and blue of national champion.
(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 8 of 66

Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) wins her first ever UCI race.

Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) wins her first ever UCI race.
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 9 of 66

Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing) leads teammate Christina Tamilio.

Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing) leads teammate Christina Tamilio.
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 10 of 66

Christina Tamilio (LadiesFirst Racing) sets the pace for two of her teammates.

Christina Tamilio (LadiesFirst Racing) sets the pace for two of her teammates.
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 11 of 66

LadiesFirst Racing swept the top four places in the elite women's race.

LadiesFirst Racing swept the top four places in the elite women's race.
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 12 of 66

Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) wins day two of the NECCS series in Vermont.

Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) wins day two of the NECCS series in Vermont.
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 13 of 66

Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing) bests teammate Christina Tamilio for second place.

Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing) bests teammate Christina Tamilio for second place.
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 14 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 15 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 16 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 17 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 18 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 19 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 20 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 21 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 22 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 23 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 24 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 25 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 26 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 27 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 28 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 29 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 30 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 31 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 32 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 33 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 34 of 66

Matteo Dal-Cin (Euro-sports.ca)

Matteo Dal-Cin (Euro-sports.ca)
(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 35 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 36 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 37 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 38 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 39 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 40 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 41 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 42 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 43 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 44 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 45 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 46 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 47 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 48 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 49 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 50 of 66

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)
(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 51 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 52 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 53 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 54 of 66

Myserson plows along

Myserson plows along
(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 55 of 66

Chasing on the back side of the course.

Chasing on the back side of the course.
(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 56 of 66

Shawn Adamson (Cyclesmart)

Shawn Adamson (Cyclesmart)
(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 57 of 66

Emmanuel Goguen (Bikereg.com)

Emmanuel Goguen (Bikereg.com)
(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 58 of 66

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 59 of 66

John Burns (Bikeman.com)

John Burns (Bikeman.com)
(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 60 of 66

Early autumn 'cross has the best weather

Early autumn 'cross has the best weather
(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 61 of 66

Luca Damiani (Colavita Sutter Home p/b CookingLight) finishes in second place with style.

Luca Damiani (Colavita Sutter Home p/b CookingLight) finishes in second place with style.
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 62 of 66

Reigning elite men's 'cross champion Tim Johnson (Cannondale - cyclocrossworld.com) out in front alone.

Reigning elite men's 'cross champion Tim Johnson (Cannondale - cyclocrossworld.com) out in front alone.
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 63 of 66

Luca Damiani (Colavita Sutter Home p/b CookingLight) leads Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) over the barriers.

Luca Damiani (Colavita Sutter Home p/b CookingLight) leads Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) over the barriers.
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 64 of 66

Luca Damiani (Colavita Sutter Home p/b CookingLight)

Luca Damiani (Colavita Sutter Home p/b CookingLight)
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 65 of 66

Elite men's podium (l-r): Luca Damiani, Tim Johnson and Justin Lindine

Elite men's podium (l-r): Luca Damiani, Tim Johnson and Justin Lindine
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)
Image 66 of 66

Tim Johnson (Cannondale - cyclocrossworld.com) solos to victory in Vermont.

Tim Johnson (Cannondale - cyclocrossworld.com) solos to victory in Vermont.
(Image credit: Laura Kozlowski)

The second race in the Verge New England Championship Cyclo-Cross Series presented by Cycle Smart saw a repeat of Tim Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com)'s domination while Andrea Smith (Ladies First) took her first ever UCI win.

The Elite Men's race was almost a carbon copy of yesterday's race with Tim Johnson taking an early lead and holding it the whole day. Behind, the chase today was more dynamic with a strong trio of racers working to bring Johnson back. Luca Damiani (El Gato CX p/b Podium Cycling) once again was on the hunt, today joined by Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Cannondale) and Justin Spinelli (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix).

Like yesterday, Damiani was the strongest of the chase and came through for second after dropping his companions on the last lap. Lindine managed to put some space behind him, taking third and relegating the resurgent Spinelli to fourth.

The sprint for fifth place determined today's U23 winner as Luke Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross) held off Jerome Townsend (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/Scott) with Jesse Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross) third.

The Elite Women's race was clearly owned by the Ladies First cycling team with Andrea Smith taking victory with her teammates Ann D'Ambruoso second and Christina Tamilio third. Yet another Ladies First racer, yesterday's runner-up, Crystal Anthony, took fourth place.

For Smith, the victory was sweet, but her team's showing was even more important. "Today was three years in the making," said Smith, referring to the team's beginnings as several women related to Landry's Bicycles, members of Minuteman Road Club and coached by Larry Felton. For each racer on the podium, today's was their best result in a UCI race. While Smith was solo off the front, having taken advantage of mishaps by Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/pedalpowercoaching.com presented by JRA Cycles) and Rebecca Blatt (Silver Bull/Central Wheel), the remaining three Ladies First racers were forced to sprint for the second and third steps of the podium.

Anthony, having bested Mo Bruno-Roy yesterday in a sprint, was overtaken by her teammates today and came fourth. For the first time in her cycling career, the Verge NECCS leader's jersey moved to the shoulders of Andrea Smith.

Once again, Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) imposed his will on the Masters 35+ field for his second victory of the weekend. Behind him was Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle) with bikeman.com/pbmcoaching/com's Kurt Perham coming across third. Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle)'s fourth brought up thoughts that he hasn't fully healed from his crash at Masters Nationals.

The 45+ field was once again won by Erich Gutbier (CCC Keltic Construction/Zane's Cycles), today beating out Mark Gunsalus (Team Fuji/Clif Bar) and John Mosher (Wheelworks Racing) in a three-way sprint. The 55+ victor was, once again, CCB's Tim Groesback and he, once again, bested Ed Hamel (Joe's Garage), though today in a sprint, and David Rath (Corner Cycle).

Karl Hoppner (EMD Serono/Specialized) took a solo victory in the U19 field. Behind him, Curtis White (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team) finished second for the second time on the weekend and Nate Morse (CL Noonan) finished third.

The Women's 3/4 field continued to prove itself an exciting new addition to the series. Today's race finished with an elite group of four powering away. Emma White (nycross.com/VoMax/CBRC) bested Kathy Savary (Blue Steel Cyclery), Elizabeth Lukowshi (nycross.com/VoMax/CBRC) and Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Ladies First), who finished second, third and fourth respectively.

Results

UCI Elite/U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com)0:59:03
2Luca Damiani (Colavita Sutter Home p/b CookingLight)0:01:00
3Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:03
4Justin Spinelli (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix)0:02:11
5Luke Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:02:48
6Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)
7Philip Wong (Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle)0:02:59
8Joachim Parbo (KCH Leopard Cycles)0:03:46
9Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)0:03:57
10Matthew O'Keefe (cyclocrossworld.com)0:04:06
11Dylan McNicholas (PEDROS)0:04:39
12Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
13Kevin Sweeney (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)
14Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes)0:04:57
15Ian Brown (TonicFab.com/River City Bicycles/Oatmeal Enthusiast Quarterly)0:05:25
16Jesse Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:05:30
17Manny Goguen (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)
18Noah Niwinski (Boone Velo)0:05:42
19Shawn Adamson (Cycle-Smart)
20Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC)
21Brian Lawney (Cambridge Bicycle)0:06:14
22Thierry Laliberte (Xprezo-Borsao)0:06:21
23Greg Whitney (B2C2 p/b Boloco)0:06:31
24Cary Fridrich (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy)0:07:05
25Evan Huff (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:07:23
26Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix)0:08:17
27Stephen Pierce (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:08:34
28Dan Chabanov (NYCross.com / CBRC)0:10:34
29Graham Garber (Silver Bull/Central Wheel)
30Nicholas Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross)
31David Wilcox (PEDROS)
32Matteo Dal-Cin (Euro-sports.ca)
33Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)
34Matthew Green (Spooky Bikes)
35John Burns (Bikeman.com)
36Collin Huston (Moots)
37John Hanson (Silver Bull/Central Wheel)
38Joshua Lehmann (Pedro's Race Team)
39Seamus Powell
40Pierre Vanden Borre (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy)
41Kiernan Orange (Ride with Rendall)
42Conor O'Brien (EMD Serono Specialized)
43Danny Zotter (Team ROG)
DNFJake Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross)

UCI Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)0:39:14
2Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)0:00:15
3Christina Tamilio (LadiesFirst Racing)
4Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing)
5Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/Pedalpowercoaching.com)0:01:03
6Rebecca Blatt (Silver Bull/Central Wheel)0:01:09
7Rebecca Wellons (Pedro's)0:01:18
8Kris Walker (Contender)0:01:25
9Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)0:01:35
10Katerine Northcott0:01:45
11Sophie Matte (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:02:05
12Allison Snooks (LadiesFirst Racing)0:02:42
13Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles)0:03:20
14Joanne Thomson (Ride With Rendall)0:03:34
15Sarah Krzysiak (NYCross.com / CBRC)0:04:28
16Melissa Bunn (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:04:43
17Jessica Hayes Conroy (North American Velo)0:04:58
18Giulia Righi (Silver Bull/Central Wheel)0:07:08
19Darcy Foley (MTBMind)0:08:18
DNFLinnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal)

Cat 3/Juniors 15-18 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Hoppner (EMD Serono Specialized)0:43:18
2Nate Campbell (Seaside Cycle/Antero Resources)0:00:09
3Curtis White (CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team)
4Matt Mitchell (545 Velo)0:00:21
5Anthony Clark (nebikeconsulting.com)
6Scott Rosenthal (Zanconato Racing)
7Nate Morse (CLNoonan/BayHillCapitalp/bCornerCycle)
8Tim Janson (RPI Cycling)
9Synjen Marrocco (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle)0:01:32
10Doug Kennedy (Minuteman Road Club)
11Tyler Berliner (Belgen Cycles)
12Adam St. Germaine (SkiRack)0:01:10
13Donald Green (Geekhouse)
14Victor Taormina (Seaside Cycle)0:01:21
15William Kenney (bikebarnracing.com)0:01:36
16Shawn Mottram (Union Velo / NFG Cycles)0:01:40
17Jack MacClarence
18Gregory Vigneaux (Gearworks/Spin Arts)0:01:57
19Bryan McGill (CLR - CLRracing.com)0:02:06
20Michael Sabatini (Svelte Cycles)
21Timothy Daigneault (Bicycle Concept)0:02:20
22Cory Johannessen (Threshold Cycling)
23Patrick Cafferky (UVM Cycling)
24Oscar Jimenez (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
25Matthew Casserly (Back Bay Cycling Club)
26Nicholas Bishop (The Hub Race Team)
27Nathan McHugh (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)
28Scott Martin (Scottee's Westport Bicycle)0:02:51
29David Connery (Corner Cycle)
30Nicholas Mashburn (Svelte Cycles)
31Jason White (Table Rock Tours and Bikes)
32Jason Moriarty (Colavita Racing Inc.)
33Nicholas Quesnel (Northampton Cycling Club)
34Joshua Wright (Geekhouse)
35Sean Kennedy (Competitive Edge Ski and Bike)
36Jeffery Bramhall (Threshold Cycling)0:03:16
37Marvin Wang (International Bicycle/Global)
38Patrick Shank (unattached)
39Ian Schon (Boston University)0:03:35
40John Menard (Zanconato Racing)0:03:55
41Lee Wassilie (wheelpowerbicycle.com)
42Peter Goguen (TEAM CF)0:04:06
43Jeffrey Ziegler (Team Wheelworks)0:04:10
44Ryan Packard (Quad Cycles)0:04:24
45Jonathan Wetzel0:04:30
46James Leone (NYCross.com/ VoMax / CBRC)
47Louis Montgrain0:04:35
48Chandler Delinks (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)
49Eric Goodson (EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL)0:04:52
50David Montes (Cambridge Bicycles/ Iglehart Frames)
51George Hanna (Flying Penguins)
52Nicolas Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)
53Justin Howe (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
54Brandon Tulloch (Cycling@McGill)
55Jeff Moote (The Hub Race Team)
56Brad Stratton (NYCross.com)
57David Carmona (Battenkill United)0:05:10
58Thomas Mahan (unattached)0:05:22
59Robert Carmen (TEAM EDGE)
60Jordan Winkler (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
61Eric Krivitzky (Flying Penguins)
62Joshua Arvidson (Table Rock Tours and Bikes)
63Ben Corbalis (Raleigh All Stars)0:05:33
64Joseph Tramontano (Signature Cycles / Rockstar Games)
65Jeff Landfried (Northampton Cycling Club)
66Matt Aumiller (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:06:01
67Peter Miller
68Seth Davis (Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames)0:06:10
69Garett Burke0:06:28
70David Chiu (Maietta Factory Racing)0:06:38
71Paul McMahon (Seaside Cycle / Essex County Velo)0:06:52
72Jonthan Anderson (ECV)
73Aaron House (Housatonic Wheel Club)
74Michael Whitfield (HUP United)0:07:06
75Tristan Ostronic (U.S. Army/Central Wheel- GHCC)0:07:34
76Mike Zanconato (Zanconato Racing)0:07:44
77John Abrahamsen (Flying Penguins)0:08:09
78Alden Suokko (Vollers Law / Start House Racing Team)
79Scott Glowa (Svelte Cycles)
80Shawn Patenaude (Burris Logistics - Fit Werx)
81Eric Schillinger (NYCross.com)
82Joseph Toth (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)
83Tommy Goguen (TEAM CF)
84Miles Marcoux (Bikeman.com)
85Josh Murphey (Geekhouse Bikes)
DSQJohn Herrick (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery)

Masters Men 35+ (1-3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo)0:41:33
2Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle)0:00:17
3Kurt Perham (Bikeman.com/PBMcoaching.com)0:00:24
4Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle)0:00:53
5Curtis Boivin (Ride Blue)0:01:09
6Dan Staffo (Handlebars Cycling Company)
7Bill Shattuck (Corner Cycle)
8Steve Proulx (Stevens Racing)
9Marc Boudreau (DisasterRecovery.com)0:01:24
10Rob Hult (Gear Works/Spin Arts)0:01:29
11Ryan LaRocque (Gear Works / Spinarts)
12Stephan Marcoux (Bikeman.com)0:02:02
13James Tosca (Corner Cycle)
14John Foley (Bicycle Concepts)
15Alan Starrett (Bikeman.com)
16Sheldon Miller (Bikeman.com)
17Ryan Rumsey (Bikeman.com)0:02:20
18Jon Bruno (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)0:02:29
19Damien Colfer (NorEast Cycling)
20Michael Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:02:41
21Pete Smith (Embrocation / Mad Alchemy)0:03:01
22Cliff Kenyon (Expo/Superior Energy)0:03:25
23David Connery (Corner Cycle)0:03:27
24Michael Magur (Verge Sport)
25Peter Sullivan (Svelte Cycles)
26Adam Whitney (Seven Cycles)0:04:24
27Greg Burbidge (Claremont Cycle Depot)
28Kevin Buckley (Essex County Velo)
29Gary David (cyclocrossracing.com)0:04:53
30Scott Brooks (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:05:33
31Carl Ring (Rhino Bikeworks - Seven Cycles)0:06:02
32David Ricklefs (Onoin Rivers Sporrts)0:06:24
33Todd Bowden (CVC Subaru of New England)0:06:33
34James Willsey (GMBC / Synergy Fitness)0:06:41
35Matt Spence (Onion River Racing)0:07:16
36Jerry Chabot (Refunds Now)
37Daniel Coady (WeLoveBicycles.com)
38Matt Wilson0:08:58
39Geoff Williams (Cyclocrossracing.com / Ride Blue)
40David Stacey (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop)

Masters Men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erich Gutbier (CCC Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles)0:44:06
2Mark Gunsalus (Team FUJI/Clif Bar)
3John Mosher (Wheelworks Racing)
4John Funk (IF Grassroots)0:00:27
5Samuel Morse (Corner Cycle)0:00:53
6Jeff Molongoski (Joe's Garage)
7Robert Orange (Ride with Rendall)0:01:12
8Al Blanchard (Westwood Velo)0:00:44
9Eric J. Carlson (Blue Steel Cyclery)
10Carl Reglar (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)
11Jonathan Tarbox (Expo/Superior Energy)
12Mark Suprenant (Team Type 1)0:00:50
13Paul Curley (Gear Works/Spin Arts)0:02:19
14Cliff Summers (CCC/Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles)
15Mitchell Medeiros (Scottee's Westport Bicycle)
16Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club)
17M. Andrew Ruiz (CCC/Keltic Construction)
18Doug Aspinwall (Joe's Garage)
19Anders Larson (Bikeman.com)
20Paul Nyberg (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.)0:02:38
21David Belknap (Cycle Lodge)0:03:01
22Chris Borrello (Gear Works/Spin Arts)
23William James (Bikeman.com)0:03:12
24David Foley (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop)0:03:47
25Geoff McIntosh (New Hampshire Cycling Club)
26Wayne Cunningham (Wheelworks Racing)
27Wayne Barlow (NH Cycling Club)0:04:21
28John McGrath (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:04:28
29Michael Parent (NCC / BikeReg.com)
30Kevin Callahan (Bicycle Link/MBRC)
31Paul Lynch (Cycle Lodge)0:04:51
32John Buchheit (Quad Cycles)0:05:01
33Timothy Shea (BOB-Goodale' s Bike Shop)0:05:06
34Jamison Burt0:05:12
35Andrew Durham (CCB Racing)0:05:27
36George Gagnon (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:05:55
37Paul Weiss (OA/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team/Portland Velo Club)0:06:12
38Joel Page (Onion River Sports)0:06:21
39Christopher Burke (Providence Velo Club/Planet Bike)0:06:24
40Michael Bradford (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:06:34
41Matthew Domnarski (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.)0:07:03
42John Skewes (NorEast Cycling)0:07:47
43Dave Mazur (CCB/Wheelworks)
44David Leedberg (GearWorks / Spin Arts / Holt411.com)
45Eric Marro (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop)
46Mike Hoover (BIKEMAN.COM)

Masters Men 55+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Groesbeck (CCB)0:39:24
2Edward Hamel (Joe's Garage)
3David Rath (Corner Cycle)0:00:16
4William Sawyer (Gearworks - Spinarts)0:00:34
5Claude Breau (Moishes/Power Watts)
6David Goodwin (Northampton Cycling Club)
7Richard Sachs (RGM Watches - Richard Sachs - Radix)0:01:15
8Tim Leonard (NYCROSS/CBRC)0:03:09
9Gary Passler (Essex County Velo (ECV) /Trifit Training)
10Barry Doubleday (Cycle Lodge)0:03:31
11Bruce Bell (Burris Logistics-Fit Werx)0:03:43
12Dave Beals (NYCROSS.COM / VO Max / CBRC)0:04:10
13Matt Moore (BCA/Tosk)0:04:53
14Mark Godin (Cyclocrossworld)0:05:20
15Jerry White (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:05:43
16Garabed Minasian (FORT FACTORY TEAM)0:05:54
17Alan Lesage (GMBC/Synergy Fitness)0:06:15
18Victor Cillis (Cape Cod Racing Club/ C4)0:07:33
19Jeff Tripp (Revolution Cyclery)0:08:22
20Bob Ludecke (Laurel Bike Club)0:09:38
21Steve White (White's Bikes)

Juniors 10-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bill Harmeyer (Bliss Racing)0:25:01
2Cooper Willsey (Bliss Racing)
3Henry Harmeyer (Bliss Racing)0:00:09
4Victoria Gates0:03:36
5Ian Keough (CL Noonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle)
6Kevin Goguen (TEAM CF)0:07:24
7Harrison White (CBRC/Capital Bicycle Racing Club)0:08:13
8Donald Seib (Bikeman.com)0:09:05
9Melissa Seib (Bikeman.com)
10Max Durham (CCB/Wheelworks)0:12:24
11Kevin Stacey (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
12Greg Gunsalus (CL Noonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle)
13Michael Goretti
14Sam Noel (Burris Logistics)

Women 3/4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (NYCross.com/ VoMax / CBRC)0:28:14
2Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery)
3Elizabeth Lukowski (NYCross.com/ VoMax / CBRC)
4Nancy Labbe-Giguere (LadiesFirst racing)
5Olivia Harkness (FRANK Bikes)0:00:36
6Karen Tripp (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:00:45
7Emily Curley (Blue Steel Cyclery)
8Stacey Moseley (NBX)0:01:02
9Samantha Dery (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental)0:01:29
10Joy Stark (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:01:47
11Madeleine Bonneville (Team Elevate Cycles)0:09:58
12Elizabeth White (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:10:03
13Kelly Welker (Mac 5 Bikes/GVCC)0:02:10
14Kathleen Gagnon (Blue Steel Cyclery)
15Dana Prey (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)
16Laura Kozlowski (Velo Bella)
17Nicole Kesselling
18Lily Richeson (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
19Dana Cooreman (Mission in Motion)0:02:41
20Kristi Carver (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:02:18
21Kimberly Zubris (Team RaceMenu/mix1)0:02:10
22Linda Ramsdell (No-C.A.R.S.)0:03:53
23Raeanne Napoleon (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:04:09
24Anna Milton (LadiesFirst p/b)
25Carrie Hansen (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:04:32
26Rebecca Zanconato (Zanconato Racing)
27Erin Morrissey0:04:51
28Amanda Wisell (Bike29.com)0:04:58
29Julianne Oberle (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:05:24
30Christine Feehan (Team Elevate Cycles/VT Peanut Butter Co)0:05:50
31Lodrina Cherne (Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym)0:06:17
32Peggy Gioioso (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop)
33Emily Thibodeau (Team Awesome/Hub Bicycle)0:07:36
34Megan Curry (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire)0:09:45
35Lauren Gifford (Sweetopenroads.com)0:11:30

Masters Women 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary Ann Martinez (Onion River Racing Team)0:27:26
2Diane Conway (Cycle-Smart)0:00:13
3Joanne Breau (Moishes/Power Watts)0:00:19
4Cathy Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:00:37
5Margaret Thompson (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:01:31
6Joanie Kavanaugh (Complexions)0:02:21
7Kerry Combs (Zanconato Racing)0:04:40
8Kristen Seib (Bikeman.com)0:05:35
9Jean Cunningham (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:05:54

Men 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Uhring (Sinister Bikes)0:40:36
2Kurt Belhumeur (Ata Cycle)0:00:30
3Jeffrey Cronin (Competitive Edge Racing)0:00:38
4Ben Gurley (Wheelworks/Budd Bike Works)0:00:59
5Nicholas Czerula (NHCC/Team NH)0:01:29
6John S Danby (McGill)0:01:55
7Ken Carpenter (Threshold Cycling)0:02:07
8George Lapierre (GrassMoots)0:02:29
9Joseph Tindal (Expo/Superior Energy)0:03:09
10Yohsuke Takakura (RR Cycling)0:03:37
11Andrew Giessel (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:03:48
12Nicholas Maggiore (Newbury Comics / High&Mighty Brewing Co.)0:04:36
13Roger Cadman (Newbury Comics /High&Mighty Beer Co.)0:04:49
14Thom Flanagan (Newbury Comics /High&Might Beer Co.)0:05:36
15Matthew Pierson (Minuteman Road Club)0:05:49
16Raymond Cloutier (Geek House)0:06:38
17Matthew Li (Geekhouse)0:06:44
18William Johnston (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:07:53
19Joseph Aubin (Geekhouse Bikes)0:08:16
20Marty Walsh (Geek House)0:08:42

Masters Men 35+ Cat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Smith (Minuteman Road Club)0:41:19
2Robert Nocelo (Edgartown Bicycles)0:00:05
3John Witmer (GMBC/Synergy Fitness)
4Tom Barnes0:01:15
5Tim Noel (Burris Logistics/Fit Werx)0:01:31
6Mike Kavanaugh (Mad River Riders)0:02:12
7Mark Januskiewicz (Sunapee / Continental Paving / Revolution)
8Matt Williams (circle69 Racing)
9Daniel Marcy (GMBC/Synergy Fitness)
10Chris Northcutt (Beam Team)
11Robert Magadini
12Rick Tobin (Unattached)0:02:53
13Todd Prekaski (Minuteman Road Club)0:04:38
14Tom MacClarence (CBRC)0:04:41
15Steven Fessenden (Seaside Cycle)0:05:44
16Phil Karavidas (westwood velo)0:06:35
17Mark Van Liere (Minuteman Road Club/Landry's/Epicquest)0:07:06
18Andre Sturm (GMBC/Synergy Fitness)0:07:38
19Jay Bartlett (HUP United)0:07:55
20Richard Thomas (Paradise Racing)

Latest on Cyclingnews