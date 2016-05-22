Stewart wins Velothon Wales
Guldhammer, Bibby beaten by Madison Genesis rider
Britain's Tom Stewart (Madison Genesis) claimed victory in the Pro Race at the second Velothon Wales from a successful breakaway. He topped Stolting Service Groups' Rasmus Guldhammer, with NFTO's Ian Bibby in third.
Victory for the 26-year-old Stewart came a week after he won the Lincoln Grand Prix and an impressive showing in the Tour de Yorkshire.
"I am so chuffed. I have never gone as deep as this over the last four weeks in my life and today was another record again," Stewart said. "As a team we really deserved what we got in Lincoln last week and this is another great moment for us. It was a brilliant race, really hard and I decided to take it on."
Stewart said he put in a probing attack before finally getting a gap on the second trip up the Tumble.
"I can't sprint for toffee so I decided to go for it. I kept telling myself 'don't get home tonight and regret anything, just dig deeper and deeper'. What a relief it was to win."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|4:20:29
|2
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|3
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|4
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|7
|Max Stedman (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|8
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
|9
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|10
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|12
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:16
|14
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:12
|16
|Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:01:13
|17
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Giant Scatto U23
|0:01:43
|18
|Jack Pullar (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|0:01:50
|19
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|20
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|21
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|22
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|23
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Adrià Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
|0:01:54
|26
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:01:56
|27
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
|0:02:17
|28
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|29
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|30
|Will Fox (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|31
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|32
|Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
|33
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|34
|Tomas Kalojiros (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|35
|Peeter Tarvis (Est)
|36
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) NFTO
|0:02:21
|37
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|38
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:02:26
|39
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:03:03
|40
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:03:14
|41
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|42
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|43
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
|44
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:03:19
|45
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
|46
|George Atkins (GBr) JLT Condor
|47
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|48
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:07:13
|49
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|0:07:50
|50
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:10:15
|51
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:17:26
|DNF
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|DNF
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Timo Schäfer (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|DNF
|Steven Roach (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
|DNF
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|DNF
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|DNF
|Dominik Merseburg (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|DNF
|Carlos Lorente Garcia (Spa) DAG
|DNF
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|DNF
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Peeter Pung (Est)
|DNF
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Karl-Arnold Vendelin (Est)
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Javier Valero Amat (Spa) DAG
|DNF
|Joakim Bukdal (Den) Team Giant Scatto U23
|DNF
|Rory Townsend (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|DNF
|Jake Womersley (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|DNF
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Alex Paton (GBr) Pedal Heaven
|DNF
|Mads Corell (Den) Team Giant Scatto U23
|DNF
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Marius Therkildsen (Den) Team Giant Scatto U23
|DNF
|Thijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
|DNF
|Juan Jesus Mata Astoroga (Spa) DAG
|DNF
|Juan Antonio Gomez Gonzales (Spa) DAG
|DNF
|Jaanus Tasane (Est)
|DNF
|Juan Jesus Martinez Antolin (Spa) DAG
|DNF
|Simm Kiskonen (Est)
|DNF
|Felix English (Irl) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Antonio Domene Soriano (Spa) DAG
|DNF
|Matthias Wieneroither (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|DNF
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|DNF
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Vaclav Viktorin (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|DNF
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|DNF
|Tomas Holub (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|DNF
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|DNF
|Jan Ryba (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|DNF
|Vitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
|DNF
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
|DNF
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNS
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
