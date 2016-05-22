Image 1 of 6 The final podium Image 2 of 6 Thomas Stewart (Madison Genesis) wins Velothon Wales Image 3 of 6 Team 3M at the front of the race on The Tumble Image 4 of 6 2016 Velothon Wales winner Tom Stewart (Madison Genesis) Image 5 of 6 The green country of Wales on full display Image 6 of 6 Rasmus Guldhammer, Thomas Stewart and Ian Bibby on the podium in Wales

Britain's Tom Stewart (Madison Genesis) claimed victory in the Pro Race at the second Velothon Wales from a successful breakaway. He topped Stolting Service Groups' Rasmus Guldhammer, with NFTO's Ian Bibby in third.

Victory for the 26-year-old Stewart came a week after he won the Lincoln Grand Prix and an impressive showing in the Tour de Yorkshire.

"I am so chuffed. I have never gone as deep as this over the last four weeks in my life and today was another record again," Stewart said. "As a team we really deserved what we got in Lincoln last week and this is another great moment for us. It was a brilliant race, really hard and I decided to take it on."

Stewart said he put in a probing attack before finally getting a gap on the second trip up the Tumble.

"I can't sprint for toffee so I decided to go for it. I kept telling myself 'don't get home tonight and regret anything, just dig deeper and deeper'. What a relief it was to win."

Full Results