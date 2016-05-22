Trending

Stewart wins Velothon Wales

Guldhammer, Bibby beaten by Madison Genesis rider

Image 1 of 6

The final podium

The final podium
Image 2 of 6

Thomas Stewart (Madison Genesis) wins Velothon Wales

Thomas Stewart (Madison Genesis) wins Velothon Wales
Image 3 of 6

Team 3M at the front of the race on The Tumble

Team 3M at the front of the race on The Tumble
Image 4 of 6

2016 Velothon Wales winner Tom Stewart (Madison Genesis)

2016 Velothon Wales winner Tom Stewart (Madison Genesis)
Image 5 of 6

The green country of Wales on full display

The green country of Wales on full display
Image 6 of 6

Rasmus Guldhammer, Thomas Stewart and Ian Bibby on the podium in Wales

Rasmus Guldhammer, Thomas Stewart and Ian Bibby on the podium in Wales

Britain's Tom Stewart (Madison Genesis) claimed victory in the Pro Race at the second Velothon Wales from a successful breakaway. He topped Stolting Service Groups' Rasmus Guldhammer, with NFTO's Ian Bibby in third.

Victory for the 26-year-old Stewart came a week after he won the Lincoln Grand Prix and an impressive showing in the Tour de Yorkshire.

"I am so chuffed. I have never gone as deep as this over the last four weeks in my life and today was another record again," Stewart said. "As a team we really deserved what we got in Lincoln last week and this is another great moment for us. It was a brilliant race, really hard and I decided to take it on."

Stewart said he put in a probing attack before finally getting a gap on the second trip up the Tumble.

"I can't sprint for toffee so I decided to go for it. I kept telling myself 'don't get home tonight and regret anything, just dig deeper and deeper'. What a relief it was to win."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis4:20:29
2Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
3Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
4Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
5Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
6Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
7Max Stedman (GBr) Pedal Heaven
8Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
9Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
10Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
11Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:14
12Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
13Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:16
14Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
15Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:12
16Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:01:13
17Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Giant Scatto U230:01:43
18Jack Pullar (GBr) Pedal Heaven0:01:50
19Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
20George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
21Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
22Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
23Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
24Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
25Adrià Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac0:01:54
26Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:01:56
27Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac0:02:17
28Jonathan Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
29Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
30Will Fox (GBr) Pedal Heaven
31Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
32Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
33Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
34Tomas Kalojiros (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
35Peeter Tarvis (Est)
36Rhys Lloyd (GBr) NFTO0:02:21
37Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
38Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor0:02:26
39Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:03:03
40Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:03:14
41Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
42Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
43Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
44Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:03:19
45Alexander Kamp (Den) Stölting Service Group
46George Atkins (GBr) JLT Condor
47Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
48Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:07:13
49Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv0:07:50
50Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor0:10:15
51Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis0:17:26
DNFArmands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
DNFAlexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
DNFTimo Schäfer (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
DNFSteven Roach (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
DNFJosef Benetseder (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
DNFMatthias Schnapka (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
DNFDominik Merseburg (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
DNFCarlos Lorente Garcia (Spa) DAG
DNFPawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
DNFJohn Bohn Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFPeeter Pung (Est)
DNFMihkel Räim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
DNFMichael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Stölting Service Group
DNFKarl-Arnold Vendelin (Est)
DNFRomain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
DNFJavier Valero Amat (Spa) DAG
DNFJoakim Bukdal (Den) Team Giant Scatto U23
DNFRory Townsend (GBr) Pedal Heaven
DNFJake Womersley (GBr) Pedal Heaven
DNFJames Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
DNFAlex Paton (GBr) Pedal Heaven
DNFMads Corell (Den) Team Giant Scatto U23
DNFMathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFMarius Therkildsen (Den) Team Giant Scatto U23
DNFThijs Van Beusichem (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFChristopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor
DNFJelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
DNFSebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
DNFJuan Jesus Mata Astoroga (Spa) DAG
DNFJuan Antonio Gomez Gonzales (Spa) DAG
DNFJaanus Tasane (Est)
DNFJuan Jesus Martinez Antolin (Spa) DAG
DNFSimm Kiskonen (Est)
DNFFelix English (Irl) Madison Genesis
DNFAntonio Domene Soriano (Spa) DAG
DNFMatthias Wieneroither (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
DNFKristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
DNFSven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFVaclav Viktorin (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
DNFKaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
DNFTomas Holub (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
DNFJiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
DNFJan Ryba (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
DNFVitalijs Kornilovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.lv
DNFFlorian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam
DNFMarco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNSSébastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarica Cycleangteam

Latest on Cyclingnews