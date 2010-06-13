Medvedev wins in Russia for second time in one week
Gogoleva victorious in women's race again, too
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus)
|2:03:27
|2
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus)
|2:04:40
|3
|Artem Orlov (Rus)
|2:10:22
|4
|Anton Gogolev (Rus)
|2:10:27
|5
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus)
|2:10:42
|6
|Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus)
|2:14:10
|7
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|2:17:47
|8
|Victor Trohin (Rus)
|2:24:22
|9
|Dmitriy Yakovlev (Rus)
|2:24:45
|10
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus)
|11
|Ruslan Gritcan (Rus)
|12
|Igor Bogdan (Ukr)
|13
|Evgeny Vitmanovskiy (Rus)
|14
|Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus)
|15
|Pavel Fedorov (Rus)
|16
|Alexey Leontyev (Rus)
|17
|Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus)
|18
|Dmirty Korotaev (Rus)
|19
|Alexander Ozarenkov (Rus)
|DNF
|Dmitry Medvedev (Rus)
|DNF
|Vassilian Romanov (Rus)
|DNF
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Gogoleva (Rus)
|1:28:28
|2
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
|1:28:48
|3
|Ksenia Chernykh (Rus)
|1:30:36
|4
|Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)
|1:33:20
|5
|Nadezhda Orlova (Rus)
|1:35:02
|6
|Ekaterina Petrova (Rus)
|1:35:34
|7
|Daria Zaitseva (Rus)
|1:36:15
|8
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|1:38:08
|9
|Yana Klishina (Rus)
|1:38:27
|10
|Marina Osipova (Rus)
|1:41:32
|11
|Elvira Petrova (Rus)
|1:43:46
|DNF
|Evgenia Belozerova (Rus)
