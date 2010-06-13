Trending

Medvedev wins in Russia for second time in one week

Gogoleva victorious in women's race again, too

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Medvedev (Rus)2:03:27
2Maxim Gogolev (Rus)2:04:40
3Artem Orlov (Rus)2:10:22
4Anton Gogolev (Rus)2:10:27
5Ivan Smirnov (Rus)2:10:42
6Evgeny Nikolaev (Rus)2:14:10
7Pavel Priadein (Rus)2:17:47
8Victor Trohin (Rus)2:24:22
9Dmitriy Yakovlev (Rus)2:24:45
10Sergey Nikolaev (Rus)
11Ruslan Gritcan (Rus)
12Igor Bogdan (Ukr)
13Evgeny Vitmanovskiy (Rus)
14Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus)
15Pavel Fedorov (Rus)
16Alexey Leontyev (Rus)
17Mikhail Baryshnikov (Rus)
18Dmirty Korotaev (Rus)
19Alexander Ozarenkov (Rus)
DNFDmitry Medvedev (Rus)
DNFVassilian Romanov (Rus)
DNFTimofei Ivanov (Rus)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Gogoleva (Rus)1:28:28
2Oksana Rybakova (Rus)1:28:48
3Ksenia Chernykh (Rus)1:30:36
4Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)1:33:20
5Nadezhda Orlova (Rus)1:35:02
6Ekaterina Petrova (Rus)1:35:34
7Daria Zaitseva (Rus)1:36:15
8Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)1:38:08
9Yana Klishina (Rus)1:38:27
10Marina Osipova (Rus)1:41:32
11Elvira Petrova (Rus)1:43:46
DNFEvgenia Belozerova (Rus)

Latest on Cyclingnews