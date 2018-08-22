Groenewegen wins Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic
Wippert second, Enger third
Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) delivered on his favourite status at the Veenendaal Classic, winning the Dutch one-day race on Wednesday in a bunch sprint.
With the Dutchman already a two-time winner of the late-summer classic - not to mention one of the leading sprinters of the season - and his team the only WorldTour outfit in the race, all eyes were on them. Despite a flurry of attacks, however, they never panicked, and Groenewegen made it look easy as he profited from a perfect lead-out to deliver an unrivalled sprint.
Wouter Wippert (Roompot) was the closest challenger but was unable to draw up alongside Groenewegen, while Sondre Hoist Enger (Israel Cycling Academy) was a more distant third.
The 191.5km race in central Holland was always likely to culminate in a bunch sprint. After a lengthy opening loop, the riders would then take on two laps of a 33km circuit around Veenendaal, featuring the short climb of the Grebbeberg.
Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), Piotr Havin (Beat Cycling Club), Ivar Slik (Monkey Town), and Jaap Koojiman (Vlasman Cycling Team) formed the day’s early breakaway but were never able to open up an advantage of more than 2:30. They were caught by the peloton towards the end of the first local lap, with 40km to go.
The early regrouping sparked a fresh wave of attacks and as the bell sounded for the last lap, a group of 15 had disengaged itself from the peloton.
In there were: Sven Van Luijk (Monkey Town), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Dimitri Peyskens (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Kenneth Van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise), Alexander Kamp (Team Waoo), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot), Jan Willem Van Schip (Roompot), Alex Mengoulas (Beat Cycling Club), Jason Van Dalen (Delta Cycling Rotterdam), Troels Ronning Vinther (Riwal CeramicSpeed), Daan Hoole (SEG), Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy), Gijs Van Hoecke (LottoNL-Jumno), Ivar Slik (Monkey Town), Cedric Raymackers (Cibel-Cebon).
With 25km to go, Raim went solo but only lasted a few kilometres, and with just over 20km to go the race had been pulled back together by LottoNL-Jumbo and CCC Sprandi Polkowice.
There were more attacks to come, but the one that stuck came from Michel Kreder (Aqua Blue Sport and Dimitri Peyskens (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic). The duo only had a small gap but held it as the roads narrowed and twisted in the final 10 kilometres.
LottoNL-Jumbo took to the front and, although they only caught the dup with 2km to go, there was no real sense of panic. Timo Roosen led into the final kilometre and guided Groenewegen through an important final right-hand bend and dropped him off with less than 200 metres to go. Groenewegen showed every ounce of his superiority in finishing the job.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:20:57
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Israel-Cycling Academy
|4
|Bas Van Der Kooij (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|5
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
|7
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Waoo
|8
|Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|9
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|12
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|14
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|15
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Seg Racing Academy
|16
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|17
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|18
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Beat Cycling Club
|19
|Joost Van Der Burg (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|20
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|21
|Dennis Van Der Horst (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|22
|Oscar Van Wijk (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|23
|Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|24
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|25
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|26
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|27
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|29
|Lars Oreel (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|30
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|31
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|32
|Marco Doets (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|33
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Kelvin Van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|35
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|36
|Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:00:08
|37
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|38
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|39
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|40
|Alex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|41
|Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|42
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins
|44
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Ago - Aqua Service
|45
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|46
|Jakob Egholm (Den) Team Waoo
|47
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|48
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:13
|49
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|50
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Waoo
|51
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Waoo
|52
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Waoo
|53
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|54
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel-Cycling Academy
|55
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|56
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|57
|Jordi Van Loon (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|58
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|59
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|60
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|61
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|62
|Jan Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|63
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|64
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
|65
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:24
|66
|Timo De Jong (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:32
|67
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:09
|68
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:27
|69
|Kenny Molly (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|70
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|71
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
|72
|Troels Rønning Vinther (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|73
|Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|0:01:41
|74
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:58
|75
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) Team Wiggins
|76
|Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:04:27
|77
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|78
|Eamon Franck (USA) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|79
|Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|80
|Andre Looij (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|81
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|82
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|83
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|84
|Jelle Wolsink (Ned) Vlasman Ct
|85
|Daan Hoole (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|86
|Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|87
|Minne Verboom (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|0:04:32
|88
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|89
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|90
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:39
|91
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:06:49
|92
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
