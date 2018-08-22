Trending

Groenewegen wins Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic

Wippert second, Enger third

Dylan Groenewegen celebrates his win

Dylan Groenewegen celebrates his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) delivered on his favourite status at the Veenendaal Classic, winning the Dutch one-day race on Wednesday in a bunch sprint.

With the Dutchman already a two-time winner of the late-summer classic - not to mention one of the leading sprinters of the season - and his team the only WorldTour outfit in the race, all eyes were on them. Despite a flurry of attacks, however, they never panicked, and Groenewegen made it look easy as he profited from a perfect lead-out to deliver an unrivalled sprint.

Wouter Wippert (Roompot) was the closest challenger but was unable to draw up alongside Groenewegen, while Sondre Hoist Enger (Israel Cycling Academy) was a more distant third.

The 191.5km race in central Holland was always likely to culminate in a bunch sprint. After a lengthy opening loop, the riders would then take on two laps of a 33km circuit around Veenendaal, featuring the short climb of the Grebbeberg.

Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport), Piotr Havin (Beat Cycling Club), Ivar Slik (Monkey Town), and Jaap Koojiman (Vlasman Cycling Team) formed the day’s early breakaway but were never able to open up an advantage of more than 2:30. They were caught by the peloton towards the end of the first local lap, with 40km to go.

The early regrouping sparked a fresh wave of attacks and as the bell sounded for the last lap, a group of 15 had disengaged itself from the peloton.

In there were: Sven Van Luijk (Monkey Town), Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport), Dimitri Peyskens (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic), Kenneth Van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen Baloise), Alexander Kamp (Team Waoo), Taco Van Der Hoorn (Roompot), Jan Willem Van Schip (Roompot), Alex Mengoulas (Beat Cycling Club), Jason Van Dalen (Delta Cycling Rotterdam), Troels Ronning Vinther (Riwal CeramicSpeed), Daan Hoole (SEG), Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy), Gijs Van Hoecke (LottoNL-Jumno), Ivar Slik (Monkey Town), Cedric Raymackers (Cibel-Cebon).

With 25km to go, Raim went solo but only lasted a few kilometres, and with just over 20km to go the race had been pulled back together by LottoNL-Jumbo and CCC Sprandi Polkowice.

There were more attacks to come, but the one that stuck came from Michel Kreder (Aqua Blue Sport and Dimitri Peyskens (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic). The duo only had a small gap but held it as the roads narrowed and twisted in the final 10 kilometres.

LottoNL-Jumbo took to the front and, although they only caught the dup with 2km to go, there was no real sense of panic. Timo Roosen led into the final kilometre and guided Groenewegen through an important final right-hand bend and dropped him off with less than 200 metres to go. Groenewegen showed every ounce of his superiority in finishing the job.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo4:20:57
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Israel-Cycling Academy
4Bas Van Der Kooij (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
5Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Sebastian Lander (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
7Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Waoo
8Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
9Frantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
12Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
14Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
15Jordi Meeus (Bel) Seg Racing Academy
16Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
17Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
18Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Beat Cycling Club
19Joost Van Der Burg (Ned) Vlasman Ct
20Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
21Dennis Van Der Horst (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
22Oscar Van Wijk (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
23Marijn Van Den Berg (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
24Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
25Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
26Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
27Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
29Lars Oreel (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
30Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
31Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
32Marco Doets (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
33Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
34Kelvin Van Den Dool (Ned) Vlasman Ct
35Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
36Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:00:08
37Rick Ottema (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
38Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
39Folkert Oostra (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
40Alex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
41Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman Ct
42Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNl-Jumbo
43James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins
44Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Ago - Aqua Service
45Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
46Jakob Egholm (Den) Team Waoo
47Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
48Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:13
49Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
50Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Waoo
51Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Waoo
52Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Waoo
53Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
54Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel-Cycling Academy
55Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
56Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
57Jordi Van Loon (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg
58Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
59Dexter Gardias (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
60Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
61Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
62Jan Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
63Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
64Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team
65Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:24
66Timo De Jong (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:32
67Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:09
68Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:27
69Kenny Molly (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
70Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
71Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy
72Troels Rønning Vinther (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team0:01:35
73Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman Ct0:01:41
74Jos Van Emden (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:58
75Campbell Stewart (NZl) Team Wiggins
76Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:04:27
77Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
78Eamon Franck (USA) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
79Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
80Andre Looij (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
81Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
82Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
83Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
84Jelle Wolsink (Ned) Vlasman Ct
85Daan Hoole (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
86Chris Anker Sørensen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed Cycling Team0:04:30
87Minne Verboom (Ned) Seg Racing Academy0:04:32
88Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
89Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
90Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:39
91Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Parkhotel Valkenburg0:06:49
92Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

Latest on Cyclingnews