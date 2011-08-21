Trending

Boasson Hagen claims Vattenfall victory

Ciolek, Bozic out-paced by Norwegian

Team Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen continued his late-season winning streak, sprinting to the victory at the Vattenfall Cyclassics in Hamburg.

The Norwegian out-sprinted Gerald Ciolek (Quickstep) and Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) after a perfect lead-out from teammate Geraint Thomas in the final 500m.

His success follows two stage wins in the Tour de France and the overall victory and final stage of the Eneco Tour.

"It was perfect again," said Team Sky directeur sportif Servais Knaven. "This group have been riding together in many races this season, they know each other so well now and they do everything for each other.

"You need good riders, which we've got, and if they all work together as well as that then you get performances like this. They are riding strong, they keep on winning and it's great to see. It was another brilliant day."

The peloton split in the run-in to the finish, leaving behind HTC-Highroad's Mark Renshaw, Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and RadioShack's sprinters Robbie McEwen and Robbie Hunter.

Quickstep worked hard to maintain the gap, but even with teammates to usher him to the line, Ciolek was unable to challenge the Team Sky sprinter.

"In the sprint I took off at about 350 metres, trying to anticipate on Boasson Hagen. But when he launched his sprint he jumped particularly strong. I gave it my all, but today I don't think anyone could have beaten him," said Ciolek. "When you lose to a rider who is so fast and in such good shape you can't have any regrets, even though this could have been an important victory for me."

Bozic thanked his teammates Bjorn Leukemans and Marco Marcato for the lead-out in the last kilometer, but said he was powerless against the Team Sky men.

"I was quick enough to win, but hindsight is worthless. Team Sky had the numbers and did a great job."

The only German race of the WorldTour, the Vattenfall Cyclassics got underway in pleasant weather and with immediate attacks. A breakaway went clear over the first climb, with Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad), Jan Barta (NetApp), Pavel Brutt (Katusha), Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

The five riders gained over three minutes on the field but soon Sesma couldn't hold the high pace and dropped back to the peloton.

The four riders were kept under control by the sprinters' teams, and in the end the 15% grade of the Waserberg would one by one spell the end of the breakaway. First it was Barta, then De Gendt, and finally Bak who couldn't hold on during the final circuits.

Brutt soldiered on alone, but before he could even wave goodbye to his last companion, the fractured peloton was on his heels.

Nine riders split from the field, with Brutt hanging on along with Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Alan Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Matteo Trentin (Quickstep) and others, but the peloton then came back together.

The quick succession of climbs scrambled the bunch, and a late attack by Quicksteps' Dries Devenyns shattered the hopes of some of the top sprinters - with world champion Thor Hushovd and Rabobank's promising sprinter Michael Matthews amongst the flotsam. Only 30 or so riders made the split, with Sky and Quickstep keeping the pace high to prevent the return of the others.

Behind, Katusha and Liquigas tried to close the gap, but the Team Sky train was running full steam and held off both the chase and the challenge from the other sprinters, delivering Boasson Hagen perfectly to the victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling4:49:40
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
3Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
8Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
9Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
10Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
11Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
13Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
15Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
16Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
17Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
18Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
19Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
20Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
21Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
23Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
24Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
25Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
26Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
27Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
30Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
33Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
34Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
36Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
37Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:44
38Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:00:46
39Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:47
40Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:48
41Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
42Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
45Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
46Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
47Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:49
48Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
49Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:00:50
50Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
54Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
55Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
56Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
58Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
59John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
60Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
62Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
63Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
64David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
65Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
66Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:00:53
67Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
68Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
70Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
72Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
73Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:00:54
74David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
75David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
76Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
77Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
78Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:55
79Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
80André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep
84Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
85Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:53
86Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:07
87Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:21
88Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:36
89Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:43
90Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:50
91Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:02:52
92Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
93Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:53
94Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
95Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
96Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
97Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:54
98Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
99William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
100Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
101Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
102Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:02:55
103Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:31
104Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
105Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:04:32
107Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
108Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:33
109Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
110Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
111Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
112Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:34
114Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
115Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:00
116Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp0:07:27
117Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:08:34
118Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:08
119Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:24
120Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:09:41
121Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
122Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:42
123Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
124Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
125José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
126Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:43
127Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
129Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
130Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
131Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
132Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:09:44
133Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
134Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:56
135Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:02
136Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:10:08
137Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
138Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:10:09
139Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:23
141Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:21:00
142Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:48
143Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:23:42
144Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:24:37
145Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
DNFThor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFMaarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
DNFJoost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
DNFMatthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
DNFDaniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
DNFSebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFSerguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFPablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFDaniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFTomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
DNFJohnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFPawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFAndré Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice

 

