Boasson Hagen claims Vattenfall victory
Ciolek, Bozic out-paced by Norwegian
Team Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen continued his late-season winning streak, sprinting to the victory at the Vattenfall Cyclassics in Hamburg.
The Norwegian out-sprinted Gerald Ciolek (Quickstep) and Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) after a perfect lead-out from teammate Geraint Thomas in the final 500m.
His success follows two stage wins in the Tour de France and the overall victory and final stage of the Eneco Tour.
"It was perfect again," said Team Sky directeur sportif Servais Knaven. "This group have been riding together in many races this season, they know each other so well now and they do everything for each other.
"You need good riders, which we've got, and if they all work together as well as that then you get performances like this. They are riding strong, they keep on winning and it's great to see. It was another brilliant day."
The peloton split in the run-in to the finish, leaving behind HTC-Highroad's Mark Renshaw, Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and RadioShack's sprinters Robbie McEwen and Robbie Hunter.
Quickstep worked hard to maintain the gap, but even with teammates to usher him to the line, Ciolek was unable to challenge the Team Sky sprinter.
"In the sprint I took off at about 350 metres, trying to anticipate on Boasson Hagen. But when he launched his sprint he jumped particularly strong. I gave it my all, but today I don't think anyone could have beaten him," said Ciolek. "When you lose to a rider who is so fast and in such good shape you can't have any regrets, even though this could have been an important victory for me."
Bozic thanked his teammates Bjorn Leukemans and Marco Marcato for the lead-out in the last kilometer, but said he was powerless against the Team Sky men.
"I was quick enough to win, but hindsight is worthless. Team Sky had the numbers and did a great job."
The only German race of the WorldTour, the Vattenfall Cyclassics got underway in pleasant weather and with immediate attacks. A breakaway went clear over the first climb, with Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad), Jan Barta (NetApp), Pavel Brutt (Katusha), Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Daniel Sesma (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
The five riders gained over three minutes on the field but soon Sesma couldn't hold the high pace and dropped back to the peloton.
The four riders were kept under control by the sprinters' teams, and in the end the 15% grade of the Waserberg would one by one spell the end of the breakaway. First it was Barta, then De Gendt, and finally Bak who couldn't hold on during the final circuits.
Brutt soldiered on alone, but before he could even wave goodbye to his last companion, the fractured peloton was on his heels.
Nine riders split from the field, with Brutt hanging on along with Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Alan Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Matteo Trentin (Quickstep) and others, but the peloton then came back together.
The quick succession of climbs scrambled the bunch, and a late attack by Quicksteps' Dries Devenyns shattered the hopes of some of the top sprinters - with world champion Thor Hushovd and Rabobank's promising sprinter Michael Matthews amongst the flotsam. Only 30 or so riders made the split, with Sky and Quickstep keeping the pace high to prevent the return of the others.
Behind, Katusha and Liquigas tried to close the gap, but the Team Sky train was running full steam and held off both the chase and the challenge from the other sprinters, delivering Boasson Hagen perfectly to the victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4:49:40
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|8
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|16
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|18
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|19
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|21
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|25
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|30
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|33
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|34
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|35
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|36
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|37
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|38
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:00:46
|39
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:47
|40
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|41
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|42
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|46
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|47
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|48
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|49
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:00:50
|50
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|54
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|55
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|56
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|58
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|59
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|62
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|63
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|64
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|66
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:00:53
|67
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|68
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|72
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|73
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:00:54
|74
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|75
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|76
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|77
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:55
|79
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|80
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep
|84
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|85
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:53
|86
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:07
|87
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:21
|88
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:36
|89
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:43
|90
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:50
|91
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:52
|92
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|93
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:53
|94
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|95
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|96
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|97
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|98
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|100
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|101
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|102
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:55
|103
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:31
|104
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|105
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:04:32
|107
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|108
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:33
|109
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|110
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|111
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|112
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:34
|114
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|115
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:00
|116
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:07:27
|117
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:08:34
|118
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:08
|119
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:24
|120
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:41
|121
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|122
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:42
|123
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|125
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:43
|127
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|128
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|129
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|131
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|132
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:09:44
|133
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|134
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:56
|135
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:02
|136
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:10:08
|137
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|138
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:10:09
|139
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:23
|141
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:21:00
|142
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:48
|143
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:23:42
|144
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:24:37
|145
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
