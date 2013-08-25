Trending

Degenkolb gets home win in Vattenfall Cyclassics

Greipel outdone by fellow German

Image 1 of 17

John Degenkolb (Team Argos-Shimano) on the podium after winning the first Giro d'Italia stage of his career

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 17

A good second place for german rider Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 3 of 17

This year's podium in Hamburg

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 4 of 17

Manuel Quinziato (BMC) had nothing left at the finish

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 5 of 17

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins in Hamburg

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 6 of 17

A happy John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 7 of 17

Julian Kern (Ag2r-la Mondiale) at the Waseberg

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 8 of 17

The Vattenfall Cyclassics happens around Hamburg, Germany

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins the Vattenfall Cyclassics

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

Greipel throws his bike, but it's too late as Degenkolb has the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 17

South African champion Jay Thomson

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 17

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 17

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Sonja Csury)
Image 15 of 17

Andreas Stauff and Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 17

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 17

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) winner of the 2013 Vattenfall Cyclassics

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) became the first German since Erik Zabel in 2001 to win the Vattenfall Cyclassics, the only World Tour race in his native Germany, when he beat André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in a bunch finish. It was Degenkolb’s second victory of the season after he won stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia.

A group of four riders formed the breakaway of the day. Michael Schwarzmann (Netapp-Endura), Julian Kern (Ag2r-la Mondiale), Garikoitz Bravo (Euskaltel) and Jonas Jörgensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) seemed to be in it for the long haul when they gained a a gap of over eight minutes. The Vattenfall Cyclassics, traditionally, a sprinter’s race where the breakaway is reeled in the last lap, threatened to offer a different scenario this time around.

60 kilometres from the finish a large group bridged to the leaders on the short but steep Waseberg climb. The sprinter teams had representation in the break, with Koen
de Kort there protecting the interests of Degenkolb’s Argos-Shimano squad. The Dutchman unfortunately crashed later in the race and broke his left collar bone. It’s the second time this year that De Kort has suffered the same injury, following the Tour of Qatar in February.

The MTN-Qhubeka team of Gerald Ciolek, and André Greipel’s Lotto-Belisol were not part of the break and so they were forced to take up the chase, and BMC were also very active as they worked for Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd.

The breakaway was reeled in 50 kilometres from the line, resulting in a flurry of new attacks. Manuele Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Belkin’s Rick Flens tried their luck, but they were not granted a large advantage by a vigilant peloton.

On the penultimate climb of the Waseberg, Sep Vanmarcke attacked and the Paris-Roubaix runner-up was joined by three other strongmen: Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil-DCM), Ian Stannard (Sky) and Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). Terpstra had another dig on the final haul up the Waseberg climb but with 8 kilometres to go, he was recaptured and a bunch sprint was inevitable.

In the end, Degenkolb proved the fastest sprinter, Greipel who was boxed in at 300 metres from the line, while Kristoff took third.

Degenkolb praised the work of his Argos-Shimano teammates. Though the race was 246 kilometres long, he felt good throughout the day. “If the sprint was after 180km I would not have been able to win, but after such an exhausting long race I can do this,” he said.

In his specialty, a sprint at the end of a long day of racing, Degenkolb held off Greipel. “In the final metres I followed my instinct and went with 220m to go and it was just the right time for me to hold on and beat Greipel,” he said.

Winning in his native Germany meant that the triumph was even more valuable to Degenkolb. “This is a big highlight for me, winning one of the biggest races in my own country means a lot to me.”

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano5:45:16
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:00:01
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
7Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
9Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
11Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
14Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
15Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:00:02
16Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
17Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
18Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
19Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
20Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
21Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
22Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
23Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
24Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
25Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
26Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
27Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:03
28Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
29Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
30Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
31Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskatel Euskadi
32Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
33Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
35Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
36Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:05
37Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
38Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskatel Euskadi
39Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
40Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica Greenedge
41Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
42Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
43Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
44Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
45Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:07
46Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Netapp - Endura
47Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
48Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
49Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
50Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard0:00:08
51Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
52Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos - Shimano
53Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
54Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:09
55Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
56Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
57Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
58Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskatel Euskadi
60Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskatel Euskadi
61Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
62Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
63Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
64Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
65Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:00:10
66Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack Leopard
67Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskatel Euskadi
68Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:00:11
72Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
73Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
74Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
75Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
76Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
77Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:12
78William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos - Shimano
79Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
80Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
81Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
82Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
83Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:00:15
84Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
85Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:23
86Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:24
88Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
89Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
90Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
91Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
92Garcia David Lopez (Spa) Sky Procycling
93Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
94Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
95Ruiz Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
96Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
97Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
98Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
99Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
100Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
101Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
102Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
103Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
104Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
105Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack Leopard0:00:54
106Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:00
107Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:01:07
108Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
109Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
110Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
111Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
112Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
113Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
114Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
115Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskatel Euskadi0:01:08
116Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:01:22
117Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
118Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM0:01:23
119Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
120Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:40
121Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:20
122Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge0:02:27
123Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:55
124Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:03:10
125David Boucher (Bra) FDJ0:05:56
126Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
127Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
128Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick Step0:05:57
129Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
130Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:50
131Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:06:57
132Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:58
133Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
134Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
135Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:06:59
136Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
137Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
138Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
139Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskatel Euskadi0:07:00
140Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
141Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:10:39
142Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
143Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
144Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:40
145Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
146Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard0:10:41
147Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskatel Euskadi0:11:38
148Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano0:14:24
149Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale0:14:25

 

