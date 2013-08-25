Degenkolb gets home win in Vattenfall Cyclassics
Greipel outdone by fellow German
John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) became the first German since Erik Zabel in 2001 to win the Vattenfall Cyclassics, the only World Tour race in his native Germany, when he beat André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in a bunch finish. It was Degenkolb’s second victory of the season after he won stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia.
A group of four riders formed the breakaway of the day. Michael Schwarzmann (Netapp-Endura), Julian Kern (Ag2r-la Mondiale), Garikoitz Bravo (Euskaltel) and Jonas Jörgensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) seemed to be in it for the long haul when they gained a a gap of over eight minutes. The Vattenfall Cyclassics, traditionally, a sprinter’s race where the breakaway is reeled in the last lap, threatened to offer a different scenario this time around.
60 kilometres from the finish a large group bridged to the leaders on the short but steep Waseberg climb. The sprinter teams had representation in the break, with Koen
de Kort there protecting the interests of Degenkolb’s Argos-Shimano squad. The Dutchman unfortunately crashed later in the race and broke his left collar bone. It’s the second time this year that De Kort has suffered the same injury, following the Tour of Qatar in February.
The MTN-Qhubeka team of Gerald Ciolek, and André Greipel’s Lotto-Belisol were not part of the break and so they were forced to take up the chase, and BMC were also very active as they worked for Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd.
The breakaway was reeled in 50 kilometres from the line, resulting in a flurry of new attacks. Manuele Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Belkin’s Rick Flens tried their luck, but they were not granted a large advantage by a vigilant peloton.
On the penultimate climb of the Waseberg, Sep Vanmarcke attacked and the Paris-Roubaix runner-up was joined by three other strongmen: Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil-DCM), Ian Stannard (Sky) and Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). Terpstra had another dig on the final haul up the Waseberg climb but with 8 kilometres to go, he was recaptured and a bunch sprint was inevitable.
In the end, Degenkolb proved the fastest sprinter, Greipel who was boxed in at 300 metres from the line, while Kristoff took third.
Degenkolb praised the work of his Argos-Shimano teammates. Though the race was 246 kilometres long, he felt good throughout the day. “If the sprint was after 180km I would not have been able to win, but after such an exhausting long race I can do this,” he said.
In his specialty, a sprint at the end of a long day of racing, Degenkolb held off Greipel. “In the final metres I followed my instinct and went with 220m to go and it was just the right time for me to hold on and beat Greipel,” he said.
Winning in his native Germany meant that the triumph was even more valuable to Degenkolb. “This is a big highlight for me, winning one of the biggest races in my own country means a lot to me.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos - Shimano
|5:45:16
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:00:01
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|7
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack Leopard
|14
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|15
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:02
|16
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|18
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
|21
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|22
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|23
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|24
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|26
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:03
|28
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|31
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskatel Euskadi
|32
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|33
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|36
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|37
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|38
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskatel Euskadi
|39
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|40
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|41
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|43
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|44
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|45
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:07
|46
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Netapp - Endura
|47
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|49
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|50
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:08
|51
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|52
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos - Shimano
|53
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|54
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:09
|55
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|57
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|58
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskatel Euskadi
|60
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskatel Euskadi
|61
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|62
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|63
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|64
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:00:10
|66
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|67
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskatel Euskadi
|68
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|69
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|70
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:00:11
|72
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|74
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|78
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos - Shimano
|79
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|80
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|82
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|83
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:00:15
|84
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:23
|86
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:24
|88
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|89
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|91
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|92
|Garcia David Lopez (Spa) Sky Procycling
|93
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|94
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|95
|Ruiz Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|98
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|99
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|100
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|101
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|104
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|105
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:54
|106
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:00
|107
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:01:07
|108
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|109
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|111
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|114
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|115
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskatel Euskadi
|0:01:08
|116
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:22
|117
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|118
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:01:23
|119
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|120
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:40
|121
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:20
|122
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:27
|123
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:55
|124
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:03:10
|125
|David Boucher (Bra) FDJ
|0:05:56
|126
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|127
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|128
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|0:05:57
|129
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|130
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:50
|131
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|132
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:58
|133
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|134
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|135
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:59
|136
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|137
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|138
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskatel Euskadi
|0:07:00
|140
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|141
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:10:39
|142
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|143
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|144
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:40
|145
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|0:10:41
|147
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskatel Euskadi
|0:11:38
|148
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|0:14:24
|149
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:14:25
