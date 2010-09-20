Konwa tops compatriots in elite men's race
Titarenko wins U23 race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|2:05:46
|2
|Marek Galinski (Pol)
|0:01:57
|3
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
|0:02:39
|4
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|0:04:48
|5
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
|0:06:48
|6
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:07:52
|7
|Adrian Brzozka (Pol)
|0:08:34
|8
|Roman Rametsteiner (Aut)
|0:10:27
|9
|Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
|0:12:03
|10
|Dani Simcic (Cro)
|0:12:28
|11
|Mariusz Kowal (Pol)
|0:15:36
|12
|Markus Loisl (Aut)
|0:15:59
|13
|Bartosz Janowski (Pol)
|0:17:57
|14
|Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)
|0:24:00
|DNF
|Albert Glowa (Pol)
|DNF
|Adrian Rzeszutko (Pol)
|DNF
|Szymon Biel (Pol)
|DNF
|Piotr Sulek (Pol)
|DNS
|Damian Walczak (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|1:54:53
|2
|Rafal Fijalkowski (Pol)
|0:03:14
|3
|Marcin Kawalec (Pol)
|0:03:22
|4
|Filip Turk (Cro)
|0:06:11
|5
|Nicolas Jeantet (Ita)
|0:08:37
|6
|Piotr Kurczab (Pol)
|0:12:01
|7
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|0:13:05
|8
|Tomasz Dygaz (Pol)
|0:28:22
|9
|Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)
|0:29:55
|10
|Tomasz Mach (Pol)
|DNS
|Artur Miazga (Pol)
|DNF
|Piotr Skarzynski (Pol)
|DNF
|Maciej Dombrowski (Pol)
|DNF
|Grzegorz Hajda (Pol)
|DNF
|Rafal Drozdek (Pol)
|DNF
|Lukasz Pihulak (Pol)
|DNS
|Pawel Pajakowski (Pol)
