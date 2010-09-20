Trending

Konwa tops compatriots in elite men's race

Titarenko wins U23 race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Konwa (Pol)2:05:46
2Marek Galinski (Pol)0:01:57
3Piotr Brzozka (Pol)0:02:39
4Kornel Osicki (Pol)0:04:48
5Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)0:06:48
6Michal Lami (Svk)0:07:52
7Adrian Brzozka (Pol)0:08:34
8Roman Rametsteiner (Aut)0:10:27
9Rafal Hebisz (Pol)0:12:03
10Dani Simcic (Cro)0:12:28
11Mariusz Kowal (Pol)0:15:36
12Markus Loisl (Aut)0:15:59
13Bartosz Janowski (Pol)0:17:57
14Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)0:24:00
DNFAlbert Glowa (Pol)
DNFAdrian Rzeszutko (Pol)
DNFSzymon Biel (Pol)
DNFPiotr Sulek (Pol)
DNSDamian Walczak (Pol)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)1:54:53
2Rafal Fijalkowski (Pol)0:03:14
3Marcin Kawalec (Pol)0:03:22
4Filip Turk (Cro)0:06:11
5Nicolas Jeantet (Ita)0:08:37
6Piotr Kurczab (Pol)0:12:01
7Pawel Wojczal (Pol)0:13:05
8Tomasz Dygaz (Pol)0:28:22
9Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)0:29:55
10Tomasz Mach (Pol)
DNSArtur Miazga (Pol)
DNFPiotr Skarzynski (Pol)
DNFMaciej Dombrowski (Pol)
DNFGrzegorz Hajda (Pol)
DNFRafal Drozdek (Pol)
DNFLukasz Pihulak (Pol)
DNSPawel Pajakowski (Pol)

