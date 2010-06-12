Trending

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Galinski (Pol)2:01:15
2Kornel Osicki (Pol)0:00:02
3Krzysztof Krzywy (Pol)0:01:53
4Wojcieck Halejak (Pol)0:01:54
5Adrian Brzozka (Pol)0:02:14
6Robert Pietrzak (Pol)0:03:08
7Robert Banach (Pol)0:03:35
8Damian Walczak (Pol)0:05:11
9Adrian Rzeszutko (Pol)0:05:33
10Rafal Hebisz (Pol)0:05:44
11Maciej Zielonka (Pol)
12Rafal Lukawski (Pol)0:08:15
13Pawel Krol (Pol)0:08:47
14Albert Glowa (Pol)
15Dariusz Kolakowski (Pol)
16Tomasz Sawicz (Pol)
DNFPawel Blachucki (Pol)
DNFRoman Pietruszka (Pol)
DNFEduard Tomashevsriy (Rus)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Szafraniec (Pol)1:43:14
2Paula Gorycka (Pol)0:00:10
3Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)0:00:14
4Katarzyna Solus (Pol)0:00:38
5Marzena Wasiuk (Pol)0:07:36
6Agnieszka Rek (Pol)0:07:40
7Emanuela Kufera (Pol)0:08:22
8Paulina Hebisz Rydzik (Pol)0:09:06
9Dorota Warczyk (Pol)0:14:56
10Justyna Kowalczyk (Pol)0:16:13

