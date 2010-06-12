Galinski wins in Poland by two seconds
Close women's race won by Szafraniec
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Galinski (Pol)
|2:01:15
|2
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|0:00:02
|3
|Krzysztof Krzywy (Pol)
|0:01:53
|4
|Wojcieck Halejak (Pol)
|0:01:54
|5
|Adrian Brzozka (Pol)
|0:02:14
|6
|Robert Pietrzak (Pol)
|0:03:08
|7
|Robert Banach (Pol)
|0:03:35
|8
|Damian Walczak (Pol)
|0:05:11
|9
|Adrian Rzeszutko (Pol)
|0:05:33
|10
|Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
|0:05:44
|11
|Maciej Zielonka (Pol)
|12
|Rafal Lukawski (Pol)
|0:08:15
|13
|Pawel Krol (Pol)
|0:08:47
|14
|Albert Glowa (Pol)
|15
|Dariusz Kolakowski (Pol)
|16
|Tomasz Sawicz (Pol)
|DNF
|Pawel Blachucki (Pol)
|DNF
|Roman Pietruszka (Pol)
|DNF
|Eduard Tomashevsriy (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol)
|1:43:14
|2
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|0:00:10
|3
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|0:00:14
|4
|Katarzyna Solus (Pol)
|0:00:38
|5
|Marzena Wasiuk (Pol)
|0:07:36
|6
|Agnieszka Rek (Pol)
|0:07:40
|7
|Emanuela Kufera (Pol)
|0:08:22
|8
|Paulina Hebisz Rydzik (Pol)
|0:09:06
|9
|Dorota Warczyk (Pol)
|0:14:56
|10
|Justyna Kowalczyk (Pol)
|0:16:13
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bardet dreamed of Giro d'Italia for years but was never forced away, says LavenuTitle sponsor doesn't interfere in sporting decisions, insists AG2R La Mondiale team boss
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy