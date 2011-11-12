Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) put on a thrilling show at his hometown venue as he soloed to victory in Louisville, Kentucky's Derby City Cup opener, the fifth round of the Exergy US Gran Prix of Cyclocross.

Clif Bar Development Team teammates Zane Godby and Curtis White finished second and third respectively, 20 and 29 seconds off the pace of Dillman.

"It's really cool because I know everybody that's cheering for me," Dillman told Cyclingnews. "Hearing everyone cheer for me is probably pretty demoralizing for the two other guys but it's pretty awesome to have everybody cheering you on. Everybody's really supportive and it helps me out a lot."

From the early portions of the opening lap the junior men's race quickly became a three-man contest as Dillman, Godby and White rode away from the field at Eva Bandman Park, situated along the Ohio River waterfront and the site of the 2013 cyclo-cross world championships.

At the close of the opening lap the leading trio were pursued by solo chasers Tobin Ortenblad, who took the hole-shot at the start, Sam O'Keefe (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes), and recently crowned Canadian junior champion Yohan Patry (Ride with Rendall).

While the Clif Bar Development Team momentarily had a numeric advantage on Dillman, on the second lap Godby cracked, leaving Dillman and White at the head of affairs.

After whittling away one of the Clif Bar Development Team duo, Dillman's incessant pressure on both the wide-open sections and technical sections in the wooded portion of the course were too much for White.

"After all the turns I'd gas it just a little bit so they'd have to chase a little bit," said Dillman. "I've got pretty good acceleration right after the turns so I used that against them through all the turny sections. It just wears them down.

"I new they were struggling, I could tell by their faces, and then once I got that initial gap I figured since they were so tired they might give up a little bit and then that's what happened."

By the end of three laps of the junior men's five-lap contest Dillman was alone in the lead, chased by White at 14 seconds and Godby at 18 seconds. Ortenblad held fourth at 48 seconds while Patry rounded out the top five at 54 seconds.

Out alone in the lead, Dillman continued to apply pressure as he jumped out of corners, accelerated on the numerous power-climbs in the lap's latter technical section and carved smooth lines through corners.

Teammates White and Godby joined forces on the penultimate lap, but despite being able to share the workload on the blustery, windy afternoon, they were unable to eat into the advantage of Dillman who had plenty to celebrate as he rolled down the finishing pavement section all alone to take victory.

"Dillman was on today, just slowly wearing us down," White told Cyclingnews. "Once he had that little bit of a gap there was just no stopping him."

Godby separated himself from White on the final lap as the Clif Bar Development riders claimed second and third on the day.

