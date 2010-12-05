Eckmann completes perfect USGP campaign
Hot Tubes junior wins series with eight straight victories
|1
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Hot Tubes
|0:39:15
|2
|Jeff Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:47
|4
|Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:01:42
|5
|Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team
|0:02:05
|6
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:02:18
|7
|Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|0:02:24
|8
|Cypress Gorry (USA) Web-Op
|0:02:48
|9
|J.D. Fette (USA) Hagens Berman
|0:03:38
|10
|Tyler Coplea (USA) Oakley / Squirt Lube / Az Devo
|0:03:41
|11
|Zach Semian (USA) Team Alliance Environmental
|0:05:22
|12
|Evan Renwick (USA) First Rate Mortgage
|0:06:15
|13
|Cole Sprague (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Care
|0:06:56
|14
|Andy Su (USA)
|0:09:04
|DNS
|Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
|1
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Hot Tubes
|400
|pts
|2
|Jeff Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|240
|3
|Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team
|176
|4
|Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|154
|5
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
|142
|6
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|124
|7
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|117
|8
|Cypress Gorry (USA) Web-Op
|104
|9
|Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|84
|10
|Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|69
|11
|Mitchell Bogardus (USA)
|64
|12
|Tyler Coplea (USA) Oakley / Squirt Lube / Az Devo
|58
|13
|Gage Rodriguez (USA) EXPO Racing
|49
|14
|Christopher Osborne (USA) Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In
|43
|15
|Zach Semian (USA) Team Alliance Environmental
|42
|16
|Matthew Phillips (USA) Haymarket/SEAVS
|34
|17
|Luke Woodard (USA)
|34
|18
|Samuel Dobrozsi (USA) QCW Lionhearts
|29
|19
|Cameron Rex (USA) SKC Racing
|29
|20
|Jeremiah Dyer (USA)
|28
|21
|Nathan Labecki (USA)
|26
|22
|J.D. Fette (USA) Hagens Berman
|22
|23
|Evan Renwick (USA) First Rate Mortgage
|19
|24
|Andy Su (USA)
|16
|25
|Julian Meier (USA) Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revol
|10
|26
|Jeffrey Perrin (USA)
|9
|27
|Cole Sprague (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Care
|8
|28
|Mark Vanbergen (USA)
|7
|29
|Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
|6
