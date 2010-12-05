Trending

Eckmann completes perfect USGP campaign

Hot Tubes junior wins series with eight straight victories

Full Results
1Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Hot Tubes0:39:15
2Jeff Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:00:26
3Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:47
4Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:01:42
5Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team0:02:05
6Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes0:02:18
7Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team0:02:24
8Cypress Gorry (USA) Web-Op0:02:48
9J.D. Fette (USA) Hagens Berman0:03:38
10Tyler Coplea (USA) Oakley / Squirt Lube / Az Devo0:03:41
11Zach Semian (USA) Team Alliance Environmental0:05:22
12Evan Renwick (USA) First Rate Mortgage0:06:15
13Cole Sprague (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Care0:06:56
14Andy Su (USA)0:09:04
DNSTravis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth

Junior Men USGP final standings
1Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Hot Tubes400pts
2Jeff Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team240
3Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo-Cross Team176
4Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling154
5Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes142
6Andrew Dillman (USA) Red Zone Cycling124
7Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes117
8Cypress Gorry (USA) Web-Op104
9Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Team84
10Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team69
11Mitchell Bogardus (USA)64
12Tyler Coplea (USA) Oakley / Squirt Lube / Az Devo58
13Gage Rodriguez (USA) EXPO Racing49
14Christopher Osborne (USA) Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In43
15Zach Semian (USA) Team Alliance Environmental42
16Matthew Phillips (USA) Haymarket/SEAVS34
17Luke Woodard (USA)34
18Samuel Dobrozsi (USA) QCW Lionhearts29
19Cameron Rex (USA) SKC Racing29
20Jeremiah Dyer (USA)28
21Nathan Labecki (USA)26
22J.D. Fette (USA) Hagens Berman22
23Evan Renwick (USA) First Rate Mortgage19
24Andy Su (USA)16
25Julian Meier (USA) Cyfac-Champion System p/b Revol10
26Jeffrey Perrin (USA)9
27Cole Sprague (USA) Bend Memorial Clinic Total Care8
28Mark Vanbergen (USA)7
29Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth6

