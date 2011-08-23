Trending

Leipheimer stamps his authority on Colorado race

RadioShack man takes race lead in Crested Butte

Image 1 of 48

Storms in the distance fortunately stayed away today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 48

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) was first over the line on Stage 1 of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 48

UnitedHealthcare riders protecting team leader Rory Sutherland.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 48

Cadel Evans (BMC) cruises in the bunch.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 48

Part of today's course brought the race through central farmlands.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 48

The race heads into the mountains.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 48

Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad) gets a feed at the back of the bunch.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 48

The main group hits the bottom of the Monarch Pass climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 48

The breakaway heads up Monarch Pass.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 48

The Liquigas-Cannondale team sticking close together.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 48

Mountains loom as the race gets rolling in the morning.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 48

Rolling through an entry gate into the high country.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 48

Unique rock formations along the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 48

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) sat in the bunch until just the right moment.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 48

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) gets consoled by fans after a hard day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 48

Frank Schleck (Leopard-Trek) exhausted after crossing the line.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 48

Riders could barely stay on their bikes after they crossed the line.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 48

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) crosses the line after his vicious attack.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 48

Chief Comm Mike Shea controls the race with a front row seat.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 48

Getting closer to Crested Butte.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 48

Getting closer to Crested Butte the main group stays together.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 48

Big mountains loom for the riders.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 48

The race heads through Gunnison.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 48

The peloton rolls out of scenic Salida.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 48

Big crowds waiting at the BMC bus.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 48

Getting strung out on the flats.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 48

Riders head out in the morning.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 48

The group was content to not chase before the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 48

Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) sitting in the protection of the team.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 48

The group starts to chase in earnest.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 48

Garmin-Cervelo rode near the front the entire day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 48

The peloton rode cautiously on the high altitude climbs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 48

Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly) gets a wheel change part way up the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 48

The peloton on the way up Monarch Pass.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 48

Fans work hard to cheer on the riders.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 48

Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the chase on the steep part of the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 48

William Dickeson (Jelly Belly) getting as aero as he can on the descent.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 48

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) can't get anymore tucked on the descent.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 39 of 48

Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly) gets some medical assistance after hitting the deck.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 40 of 48

Cadel Evans (BMC) takes a moment to go back to the car

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 41 of 48

Jay Thomson (Bissell) and Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) on the descent

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 42 of 48

The bunch enjoys some fresh, mountain air in the Rockies

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 43 of 48

HTC-Highroad's classification leaders: Patrick Gretsch in yellow, Danny Pate and Tejay Van Garderen

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 44 of 48

USA Pro Cycling Challenge prologue winner, Patrick Gretsch

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 45 of 48

Keeping things calm in the bunch

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 46 of 48

The day's break: Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly), Brad White (UnitedHealthcare), Jay Thomson (Bissell), and Eduard Beltran (EPM-UNE)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 47 of 48

Downtown Salida

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 48 of 48

The peloton en route to Crested Butte

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Levi Leipheimer continued his string of good results with a sharp attack to the uphill finish in Crested Butte to pull himself into the race lead of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge.

The RadioShack captain bested his Tour of Utah foe Sergio Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia) by four seconds while Leopard Trek's Fränk Schleck rounded out the top three seven seconds behind Leipheimer. Tour de France champion Cadel Evans (BMC), Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) and best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) all finished in the same time as Schleck for fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Leipheimer picked up a 10 second time bonus for the victory, and coupled with his seven-second gap over Vande Velde at the finish the RadioShack captain moved into the leader's jersey. He holds an 11 second advantage over Vande Velde who is second on general classification, while Van Garderen moves into third overall, 17 seconds back.

"Obviously I am very happy to win and take the jersey," said Leipheimer. "It makes it difficult for my teammates tomorrow, but at the same they are fresh off of [the Tour of] Utah, they know how to do it and they have done it. We are going to give it our best shot tomorrow. It will be a tough day, the queen stage, but I think we are all very proud to have this jersey and to be leading the first ever USA Pro Cycling Challenge."

As expected, the three kilometre ascent to the finish wasn't suited to overnight leader Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) who finished one minute down and dropped to 17th place overall.

The peloton entered Crested Butte together with a full head of steam, having picked up the remaining two members of the early break, Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Jay Thomson (Bissell Cycling), 14.5km from the finish line.

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) won a hotly contested intermediate sprint in downtown Crested Butte five kilometres from the finish, and soon afterwards the finishing kick to Mt. Crested Butte began, the cue for Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) to attack.

"We caught Andy with just over a kilometre to go. I can't say enough about my teammate Ivan [Rovny] who did a fantastic job today," said Leipheimer. "Ivan started to pull really hard and he wanted to stop but I kept pushing him and he was giving it everything.

"With 500 to go Frank [Schleck] made an acceleration and I got on his wheel and there was no one on my wheel. I wanted to race from the front because we are at altitude, not a lot of draft and guys are coming unglued. I am acclimated and there was no reason for me no to go. I jumped with 400 metres to go and when I saw the 300 metre to go sign I thought, 'Oh boy that is a long way to go,’ but you gotta go for it."

While Leipheimer and Henao have proved their mettle in rarified air at the recently completed Tour of Utah, third place finisher Fränk Schleck hadn't expected to perform so well.

"To be honest I am very surprised about my third place today because it was the first time that I experienced the altitude," said the elder Schleck brother. "I've never tried altitude training because so far it is working really good so why should I change the way it already works? The only time I have gone as high or higher was on the flight here."

The Schleck brothers rode together into the finale, where Fränk urged his sibling to attack. "Andy and I raced the way we are used to racing and that is together. As soon as the last helper from Rabo swapped up, I said, ‘Andy if you can go now would be a good moment’, and I got a really angry hate look from him.

"He went anyway and he did his job, he tried for himself and that could have been a good one. He made the race harder and as soon as I caught him back, I went. Levi counter-attacked me and I just couldn't hold on to his wheel. He was the strongest today so hats off to him."

The early bird gets the KOM

The USA Pro Cycling Challenge peloton had its first taste of Colorado's high elevations with the 11,315-foot tall Monarch Pass situated 42.6km after the start in Salida. Monarch Pass offered the only mountains classification points for stage 1, which meant whoever crested the pass first would don the mountains jersey at the finish.

It proved to the perfect scenario for an early break, and four riders took the bait and launched an attack moments into the 159.9km stage. Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Jay Thomson (Bissell Cycling), William Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and Eduard Beltran (EPM-UNE) quickly found themselves four minutes up on the peloton after only 12 kilometres of racing.

Will Dugan (Team Type 1-Sanofi) jumped from the peloton in pursuit of the escapees when the break's lead had reached one minute and he came tantalizingly close to bridging to the front quartet on the technical roads of Weldon Creek. The 24-year-old American closed the gap to 20 seconds and had the break in sight, but could not make the junction on the steep rollers within the gated community. He would be absorbed by the peloton at kilometre 24, just shy of the start of Monarch Pass.

The lead quartet worked smoothly together and maintained their four-minute advantage over the peloton for nearly the entire 16.5km ascent of Monarch Pass. The cooperation ended, however, as the break passed the one kilometre to go flag for the summit. Dickeson started to falter and slowly drifted back and with 800 metres to the summit Colombia's Eduard Beltran surged away from White and Thomson amidst raucous applause from the spectators lining the roadside.

Beltran crested the summit alone to take maximum KOM points and the mountains classification jersey, while White and Thomson crossed together approximately 20 seconds later, followed by Dickeson at 50 seconds.

The race lead re-shuffled on the lengthy, high-speed descent as White and Thomson caught and dropped Beltran. Once the road flattened out in advance of entering Gunnison County, White and Thomson held a 20-second lead over Beltran and Dickeson while the field trailed at 3:15.

Dickeson had a moment of back luck as he rode onto the gravel shoulder and lost contact with Beltran as he sought mechanical assistance from his team car. Beltran didn't let up and pressed on in a solo chase of White and Thomson.

"We dropped the two guys and weren't sure if we should wait for them," said White. "We decided to ride within ourselves and see if they came back, but they didn't so we just kept going. With just two guys we were on the pedals all day. We went over Monarch Pass, descended 10 minutes, but pedaled all day after that."

Now on predominantly flat ground on the run-in to Gunnison and the first intermediate sprint, the riders faced an extremely stiff headwind through the desolate terrain. White and Thomson chugged along in the lead, while Beltran and Dickeson each rode alone, steadily losing time. Dickeson rejoined the peloton after approximately 80 kilometres, while Beltran finally succumbed to the chase 11 kilometres later.

"The headwind was tough," continued White. "I didn't get to see the peloton but I imagine it was across the road all day. [Jay] Thomson was a good guy to be in the break with. He works well in the flats, like myself, when it comes to big hills I'm not great so it was a good day for us."

With Thomson motivated for a stage win and White eager to make a bid for victory on the stage sponsored by UnitedHealthcare, his squad's title sponsor, the duo continued their lengthy stint off the front. The intrepid pair would ultimately prove to be no match for a motivated peloton in the stage's endgame, and their escape came to an end outside of Crested Butte as the teams of the GC contenders ramped up the pace in advance of Mt Crested Butte.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack4:29:22
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:00:04
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:07
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
7Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:00:10
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:18
11Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:00:23
13Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
14Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:28
15Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
16Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
18Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
19Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
21George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
24Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
25Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
26Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
27Giovany Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
28Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
29Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
30Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
31Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
32Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:40
34Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:44
35Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
36Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
37Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
38Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
39Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
40Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
41George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
42Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:55
43Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:00
44Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
46Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
47Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:11
48Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:13
49Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:20
50Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:26
51Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
52André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
53Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:01:37
55Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
56Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
58Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
59Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
60Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
61Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
62Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
63Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
65Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
66Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:01:46
67Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling0:02:03
68Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy
69Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
70David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
71Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
72Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
73Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:12
74Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
76Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
77Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
78Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
79Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
80Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
81Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:34
82Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:51
83Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
84Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:15
85Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:22
87Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy0:03:45
88Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
89Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
90Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
91Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
92Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
93Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
94Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
95Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
96Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
97Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
98Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
99Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
100Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
101Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
102Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
103Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
104William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
105Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
106Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
108Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
109Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
110Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
111Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
112Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
113Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
114Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
115Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:20
116Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:04:25
117Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:16
118Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
119Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
120Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
121William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
122David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:20
123Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:58
124Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:06
125Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling0:07:25
126Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
127Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
128Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
129Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
HDChris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:30:38

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack15pts
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia12
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek10
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
5Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
7Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia4
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
9Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia2
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Sprint 1 - Gunnison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5pts
2Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling3
3Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Crested Butte
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5pts
2Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy1

Mountain 1 - Monarch Pass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE10pts
2Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
3Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling7
4William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda6
5Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE5
6Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
7Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia13:28:30
2Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:29
3Leopard Trek0:00:34
4BMC Racing Team0:00:39
5Team RadioShack0:00:48
6EPM - UNE0:01:00
7Team Spidertech Powered By C10
8HTC-Highroad0:01:56
9Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:14
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:30
11Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:02:52
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:04
13Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:05
14Team Exergy0:04:09
15Bissell Cycling0:04:19
16Skil - Shimano0:04:53
17UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:59

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack4:37:47
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:11
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:17
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:30
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:35
8George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
11Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:42
12Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:00:44
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:00:45
14Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:00:52
15Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:00:53
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
17Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:02
18Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
19Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Giovany Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:03
21Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
22Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
23Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
24Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:07
25Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:08
26Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:10
28Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:11
29Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
30Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:13
31Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:18
32Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:01:19
33Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:20
34Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
35Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:23
36George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:01:24
37Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
38Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:26
39Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
40Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:28
41Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:29
42Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:01:31
43Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:01:32
44Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:38
45Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:44
46Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:52
47Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:01:54
48Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:04
49Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:09
50Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
51Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:12
52Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE0:02:17
53André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:19
54Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:20
55Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:23
57Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:02:25
58Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE0:02:27
59Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE0:02:28
60Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:02:30
61David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:31
62Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
63Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
64Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:35
65Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:02:36
66Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:40
67Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
68Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:43
69Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:46
70Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:51
71Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
72Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:52
73Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:55
74Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:02:58
75Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:03
76Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:06
77Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy0:03:08
79Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:15
80Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:37
81Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:03:51
82Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy0:04:00
83Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:01
84Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:02
85Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:04
86Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:07
87Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:09
88Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
89Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:13
90Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
91Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:14
92Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:04:16
93Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:18
94Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:04:19
95Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:04:20
96Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:22
97Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
98Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:04:25
100Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
101Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:26
102Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
103Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:27
104Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:04:28
105Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling0:04:29
106Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
107Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:30
108Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:31
109Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:34
110William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:43
111Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:04:46
112Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:04:55
113Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:56
114Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:05:05
115Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:06
116Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:05:15
117Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:05:28
118David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:37
119Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:42
120William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:53
121Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:06:08
122Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:10
123Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:06:19
124Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:56
125Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling0:07:48
126Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:55
127Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:08:01
128Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:08:18
129Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:08:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack15pts
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia12
3Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek10
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
5Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
7Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
9Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia4
10Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
12Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling3
13Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia2
14Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
15Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE10pts
2Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
3Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling7
4William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda6
5Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE5
6Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
7Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad4:38:04
2Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:45
3George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:01:07
4Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:12
5Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:27
6Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:01:37
7Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:03
8David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:14
9Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
10Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:18
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:02:19
12Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:35
13Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
14Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:03:52
15Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:05
16Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:09
17Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:04:29
18Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:39
19Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:08:24

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:54:49
2Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:05
3Team RadioShack0:00:34
4Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:00:47
5Leopard Trek0:00:49
6Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:55
7HTC-Highroad0:01:17
8EPM - UNE0:01:48
9Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:47
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:06
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:32
12Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:03:53
13UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:35
14Bissell Cycling0:04:36
15Team Exergy0:04:38
16Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:55
17Skil - Shimano0:06:25

