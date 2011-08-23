Image 1 of 48 Storms in the distance fortunately stayed away today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 48 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) was first over the line on Stage 1 of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 48 UnitedHealthcare riders protecting team leader Rory Sutherland. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 48 Cadel Evans (BMC) cruises in the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 48 Part of today's course brought the race through central farmlands. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 48 The race heads into the mountains. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 48 Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad) gets a feed at the back of the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 48 The main group hits the bottom of the Monarch Pass climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 48 The breakaway heads up Monarch Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 48 The Liquigas-Cannondale team sticking close together. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 48 Mountains loom as the race gets rolling in the morning. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 48 Rolling through an entry gate into the high country. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 48 Unique rock formations along the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 48 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) sat in the bunch until just the right moment. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 48 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) gets consoled by fans after a hard day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 48 Frank Schleck (Leopard-Trek) exhausted after crossing the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 48 Riders could barely stay on their bikes after they crossed the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 48 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) crosses the line after his vicious attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 48 Chief Comm Mike Shea controls the race with a front row seat. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 48 Getting closer to Crested Butte. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 48 Getting closer to Crested Butte the main group stays together. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 48 Big mountains loom for the riders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 48 The race heads through Gunnison. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 48 The peloton rolls out of scenic Salida. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 48 Big crowds waiting at the BMC bus. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 48 Getting strung out on the flats. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 48 Riders head out in the morning. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 48 The group was content to not chase before the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 48 Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) sitting in the protection of the team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 48 The group starts to chase in earnest. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 48 Garmin-Cervelo rode near the front the entire day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 48 The peloton rode cautiously on the high altitude climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 48 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly) gets a wheel change part way up the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 48 The peloton on the way up Monarch Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 48 Fans work hard to cheer on the riders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 48 Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the chase on the steep part of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 37 of 48 William Dickeson (Jelly Belly) getting as aero as he can on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 38 of 48 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) can't get anymore tucked on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 39 of 48 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly) gets some medical assistance after hitting the deck. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 40 of 48 Cadel Evans (BMC) takes a moment to go back to the car (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 41 of 48 Jay Thomson (Bissell) and Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) on the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 42 of 48 The bunch enjoys some fresh, mountain air in the Rockies (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 43 of 48 HTC-Highroad's classification leaders: Patrick Gretsch in yellow, Danny Pate and Tejay Van Garderen (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 44 of 48 USA Pro Cycling Challenge prologue winner, Patrick Gretsch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 45 of 48 Keeping things calm in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 46 of 48 The day's break: Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly), Brad White (UnitedHealthcare), Jay Thomson (Bissell), and Eduard Beltran (EPM-UNE) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 47 of 48 Downtown Salida (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 48 of 48 The peloton en route to Crested Butte (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Levi Leipheimer continued his string of good results with a sharp attack to the uphill finish in Crested Butte to pull himself into the race lead of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge.

The RadioShack captain bested his Tour of Utah foe Sergio Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia) by four seconds while Leopard Trek's Fränk Schleck rounded out the top three seven seconds behind Leipheimer. Tour de France champion Cadel Evans (BMC), Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) and best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) all finished in the same time as Schleck for fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Leipheimer picked up a 10 second time bonus for the victory, and coupled with his seven-second gap over Vande Velde at the finish the RadioShack captain moved into the leader's jersey. He holds an 11 second advantage over Vande Velde who is second on general classification, while Van Garderen moves into third overall, 17 seconds back.

"Obviously I am very happy to win and take the jersey," said Leipheimer. "It makes it difficult for my teammates tomorrow, but at the same they are fresh off of [the Tour of] Utah, they know how to do it and they have done it. We are going to give it our best shot tomorrow. It will be a tough day, the queen stage, but I think we are all very proud to have this jersey and to be leading the first ever USA Pro Cycling Challenge."

As expected, the three kilometre ascent to the finish wasn't suited to overnight leader Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) who finished one minute down and dropped to 17th place overall.

The peloton entered Crested Butte together with a full head of steam, having picked up the remaining two members of the early break, Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Jay Thomson (Bissell Cycling), 14.5km from the finish line.

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) won a hotly contested intermediate sprint in downtown Crested Butte five kilometres from the finish, and soon afterwards the finishing kick to Mt. Crested Butte began, the cue for Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) to attack.

"We caught Andy with just over a kilometre to go. I can't say enough about my teammate Ivan [Rovny] who did a fantastic job today," said Leipheimer. "Ivan started to pull really hard and he wanted to stop but I kept pushing him and he was giving it everything.

"With 500 to go Frank [Schleck] made an acceleration and I got on his wheel and there was no one on my wheel. I wanted to race from the front because we are at altitude, not a lot of draft and guys are coming unglued. I am acclimated and there was no reason for me no to go. I jumped with 400 metres to go and when I saw the 300 metre to go sign I thought, 'Oh boy that is a long way to go,’ but you gotta go for it."

While Leipheimer and Henao have proved their mettle in rarified air at the recently completed Tour of Utah, third place finisher Fränk Schleck hadn't expected to perform so well.

"To be honest I am very surprised about my third place today because it was the first time that I experienced the altitude," said the elder Schleck brother. "I've never tried altitude training because so far it is working really good so why should I change the way it already works? The only time I have gone as high or higher was on the flight here."

The Schleck brothers rode together into the finale, where Fränk urged his sibling to attack. "Andy and I raced the way we are used to racing and that is together. As soon as the last helper from Rabo swapped up, I said, ‘Andy if you can go now would be a good moment’, and I got a really angry hate look from him.

"He went anyway and he did his job, he tried for himself and that could have been a good one. He made the race harder and as soon as I caught him back, I went. Levi counter-attacked me and I just couldn't hold on to his wheel. He was the strongest today so hats off to him."

The early bird gets the KOM

The USA Pro Cycling Challenge peloton had its first taste of Colorado's high elevations with the 11,315-foot tall Monarch Pass situated 42.6km after the start in Salida. Monarch Pass offered the only mountains classification points for stage 1, which meant whoever crested the pass first would don the mountains jersey at the finish.

It proved to the perfect scenario for an early break, and four riders took the bait and launched an attack moments into the 159.9km stage. Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Jay Thomson (Bissell Cycling), William Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and Eduard Beltran (EPM-UNE) quickly found themselves four minutes up on the peloton after only 12 kilometres of racing.

Will Dugan (Team Type 1-Sanofi) jumped from the peloton in pursuit of the escapees when the break's lead had reached one minute and he came tantalizingly close to bridging to the front quartet on the technical roads of Weldon Creek. The 24-year-old American closed the gap to 20 seconds and had the break in sight, but could not make the junction on the steep rollers within the gated community. He would be absorbed by the peloton at kilometre 24, just shy of the start of Monarch Pass.

The lead quartet worked smoothly together and maintained their four-minute advantage over the peloton for nearly the entire 16.5km ascent of Monarch Pass. The cooperation ended, however, as the break passed the one kilometre to go flag for the summit. Dickeson started to falter and slowly drifted back and with 800 metres to the summit Colombia's Eduard Beltran surged away from White and Thomson amidst raucous applause from the spectators lining the roadside.

Beltran crested the summit alone to take maximum KOM points and the mountains classification jersey, while White and Thomson crossed together approximately 20 seconds later, followed by Dickeson at 50 seconds.

The race lead re-shuffled on the lengthy, high-speed descent as White and Thomson caught and dropped Beltran. Once the road flattened out in advance of entering Gunnison County, White and Thomson held a 20-second lead over Beltran and Dickeson while the field trailed at 3:15.

Dickeson had a moment of back luck as he rode onto the gravel shoulder and lost contact with Beltran as he sought mechanical assistance from his team car. Beltran didn't let up and pressed on in a solo chase of White and Thomson.

"We dropped the two guys and weren't sure if we should wait for them," said White. "We decided to ride within ourselves and see if they came back, but they didn't so we just kept going. With just two guys we were on the pedals all day. We went over Monarch Pass, descended 10 minutes, but pedaled all day after that."

Now on predominantly flat ground on the run-in to Gunnison and the first intermediate sprint, the riders faced an extremely stiff headwind through the desolate terrain. White and Thomson chugged along in the lead, while Beltran and Dickeson each rode alone, steadily losing time. Dickeson rejoined the peloton after approximately 80 kilometres, while Beltran finally succumbed to the chase 11 kilometres later.

"The headwind was tough," continued White. "I didn't get to see the peloton but I imagine it was across the road all day. [Jay] Thomson was a good guy to be in the break with. He works well in the flats, like myself, when it comes to big hills I'm not great so it was a good day for us."

With Thomson motivated for a stage win and White eager to make a bid for victory on the stage sponsored by UnitedHealthcare, his squad's title sponsor, the duo continued their lengthy stint off the front. The intrepid pair would ultimately prove to be no match for a motivated peloton in the stage's endgame, and their escape came to an end outside of Crested Butte as the teams of the GC contenders ramped up the pace in advance of Mt Crested Butte.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 4:29:22 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:04 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:07 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 7 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:10 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:18 11 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:00:23 13 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 14 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 0:00:28 15 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 16 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 18 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 19 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 24 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 25 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 26 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 27 Giovany Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE 28 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 29 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 30 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 31 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 32 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:40 34 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:44 35 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 36 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 37 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 38 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 39 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 40 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 41 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 42 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:55 43 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:00 44 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 46 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 47 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:11 48 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:13 49 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:20 50 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:26 51 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 52 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 53 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:01:37 55 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 56 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 59 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 60 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 61 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 62 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 63 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 65 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 66 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:46 67 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 0:02:03 68 Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy 69 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 70 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 71 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 72 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 73 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:12 74 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 76 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 77 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 78 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 79 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 80 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 81 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:34 82 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:51 83 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 84 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:15 85 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 86 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:22 87 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 0:03:45 88 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 89 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 90 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 91 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 92 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 93 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 94 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 95 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 96 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 97 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 98 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 99 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 100 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 101 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 102 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 103 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 104 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 105 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 106 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 108 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 109 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 110 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 111 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 112 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 113 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 114 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 115 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:20 116 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:04:25 117 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:16 118 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 119 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 120 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 121 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 122 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:20 123 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:05:58 124 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:06 125 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 0:07:25 126 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 127 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 128 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 129 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy HD Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:30:38

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 15 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 12 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 7 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 4 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 9 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 2 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Sprint 1 - Gunnison # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 3 3 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Crested Butte # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 pts 2 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 1

Mountain 1 - Monarch Pass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 10 pts 2 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 3 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 7 4 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 6 5 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 5 6 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 7 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 13:28:30 2 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:29 3 Leopard Trek 0:00:34 4 BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 5 Team RadioShack 0:00:48 6 EPM - UNE 0:01:00 7 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 8 HTC-Highroad 0:01:56 9 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:14 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:30 11 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:02:52 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:04 13 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:05 14 Team Exergy 0:04:09 15 Bissell Cycling 0:04:19 16 Skil - Shimano 0:04:53 17 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:59

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 4:37:47 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:11 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:17 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:30 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 7 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:35 8 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 9 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 11 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:42 12 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:44 13 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:45 14 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:00:52 15 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:53 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 17 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:01:02 18 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 19 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Giovany Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:03 21 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 22 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 23 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 24 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:07 25 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:08 26 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:10 28 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:11 29 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 30 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:13 31 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:18 32 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:01:19 33 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:20 34 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 35 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:23 36 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:01:24 37 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 38 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:26 39 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 40 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:28 41 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:29 42 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:01:31 43 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:01:32 44 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:38 45 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:44 46 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:52 47 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:01:54 48 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:04 49 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:09 50 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 51 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:12 52 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 0:02:17 53 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:19 54 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:20 55 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:23 57 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:02:25 58 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 0:02:27 59 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:02:28 60 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:02:30 61 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:31 62 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 63 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 64 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:35 65 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:02:36 66 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:40 67 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 68 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:43 69 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:46 70 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:51 71 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 72 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:52 73 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:55 74 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:02:58 75 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:03 76 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:06 77 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy 0:03:08 79 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:15 80 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:37 81 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:03:51 82 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 0:04:00 83 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:01 84 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:02 85 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:04 86 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:07 87 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:09 88 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 89 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:13 90 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 91 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:14 92 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:04:16 93 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:18 94 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:04:19 95 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:04:20 96 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:22 97 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 98 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:04:25 100 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 101 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:26 102 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 103 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:27 104 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:04:28 105 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:04:29 106 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 107 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:30 108 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:31 109 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:34 110 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:43 111 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:04:46 112 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:04:55 113 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:56 114 Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:05:05 115 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:06 116 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:05:15 117 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:28 118 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:37 119 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:42 120 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:05:53 121 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:06:08 122 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:10 123 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:06:19 124 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:06:56 125 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 0:07:48 126 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:55 127 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:08:01 128 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:08:18 129 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 0:08:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 15 pts 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 12 3 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 7 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 9 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 4 10 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 12 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 3 13 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 2 14 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 15 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 10 pts 2 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 3 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 7 4 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 6 5 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 5 6 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 7 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 4:38:04 2 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:45 3 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:01:07 4 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:12 5 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:27 6 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:01:37 7 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:03 8 David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:14 9 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 10 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:18 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:02:19 12 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:35 13 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 14 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:03:52 15 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:05 16 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:09 17 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:04:29 18 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:39 19 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 0:08:24