Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) spoiled an all Specialized-lululemon podium at the women's USA national time trial event as she stole win with a time of 42:23 minutes, 29 seconds faster than second place and defending champion Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) and over one minute quicker than Evelyn Stevens. It was the second national title for Powers who also won the event in 2008 and confirmation of her current form having also won the Tour of California time trial last week.
"I am super happy-- everyone believed in me, and to go from huge disappointment last year to sheer happiness this year is incredible," Powers said. "The team’s belief in me and the support they've given me have been big contributing factors."
UnitedHealthcare's Sports Director Rachel Heal only had praise for her national champion after the race. "Alison had an amazing start to this year and we knew she had the form to get a great result here," Heal said.
"She's worked really hard for this and it's fantastic to see her pull off the win. It was a full team effort with the support from Adrian, Tavis, Mike (team staff) and our sponsors playing a big part in ensuring Alison only had to focus on riding her bike ... very fast."
Mara Abbot was 13th, 2:52 minutes down on her teammate while the third UnitedHealth rider racing against the clock, Katharine Hall, was 18th.
It was almost a clean sweep of the podium for Specialized-lululemon, who occupied second, third and fourth spot after the 40 riders had completed the 30.9km course, only for Powers to claim her second race against the clock in 2014.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:42:23
|2
|Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:00:29
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:01:03
|4
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:01:04
|5
|Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:05
|6
|Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)
|0:02:13
|7
|Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:17
|8
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:02:20
|9
|Robin Farina (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|0:02:29
|10
|Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:39
|11
|Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:02:40
|12
|Alison Tetrick (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|0:02:43
|13
|Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:02:51
|14
|Kaitlin Antonneau (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|0:02:54
|15
|Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:10
|16
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:03:23
|17
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|0:03:27
|18
|Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:03:39
|19
|Amber Gaffney (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|20
|Allie Dragoo (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|0:03:41
|21
|Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:45
|22
|E Scotti Wilborne (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|0:03:57
|23
|Lauren Komanski (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|0:04:01
|24
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:04:18
|25
|Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:04:19
|26
|Katherine Reinhart (Puget Sound Cycling Club)
|0:04:26
|27
|Abigail Mickey (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|0:04:39
|28
|Sara Headley (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|0:04:43
|29
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:04:53
|30
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:04:55
|31
|Kristen Peterson (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:05:25
|32
|Raquel Miller (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
|0:05:42
|33
|Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|0:05:48
|34
|Rebecca Clark
|0:06:19
|35
|Ginger Snell Velo Sports Group)
|36
|Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|0:06:38
|37
|Jacqueline Parker (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|0:06:50
|38
|Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:07:11
|39
|Melinda Spratt (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:07:28
|40
|Fox Lindsay (Jobing.com Women's Racing
|0:07:30
