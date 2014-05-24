Trending

Alison Powers the 2014 USA women's time trial champion

Specialized-lululemon's Small and Stevens complete podium

Image 1 of 17

The women’s top three podium

The women’s top three podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 2 of 17

UnitedHealthcare team mechanic Adrian Heddermen checks over todays race winning bike

UnitedHealthcare team mechanic Adrian Heddermen checks over todays race winning bike
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 3 of 17

Lauren Hall (Optum) rounded out today’s top ten

Lauren Hall (Optum) rounded out today’s top ten
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 4 of 17

Brianna Walle (Optum) had a strong seventh place ride today

Brianna Walle (Optum) had a strong seventh place ride today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 5 of 17

Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine) looking strong out on the course

Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine) looking strong out on the course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 6 of 17

Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) passes by

Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) passes by
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 7 of 17

Taylor Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) missed the podium today by just one second

Taylor Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) missed the podium today by just one second
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 8 of 17

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) riding into sixth place for the day

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) riding into sixth place for the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 9 of 17

Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) stays tucked in

Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) stays tucked in
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 10 of 17

Kaitie Antonneau (Twenty 16) tracking the road ahead

Kaitie Antonneau (Twenty 16) tracking the road ahead
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 11 of 17

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) has a good start to the weekend with her fifth place

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) has a good start to the weekend with her fifth place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 12 of 17

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) on the way to top three on the podium

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) on the way to top three on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 13 of 17

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) coming through with a winning time

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) coming through with a winning time
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 14 of 17

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to her win

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to her win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 15 of 17

Lauren Hall (Optum) out on course

Lauren Hall (Optum) out on course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 16 of 17

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) happy on the podium

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) happy on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 17 of 17

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates with a podium beer after her win

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates with a podium beer after her win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) spoiled an all Specialized-lululemon podium at the women's USA national time trial event as she stole win with a time of 42:23 minutes, 29 seconds faster than second place and defending champion Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) and over one minute quicker than Evelyn Stevens. It was the second national title for Powers who also won the event in 2008 and confirmation of her current form having also won the Tour of California time trial last week.

"I am super happy-- everyone believed in me, and to go from huge disappointment last year to sheer happiness this year is incredible," Powers said. "The team’s belief in me and the support they've given me have been big contributing factors."

UnitedHealthcare's Sports Director Rachel Heal only had praise for her national champion after the race.  "Alison had an amazing start to this year and we knew she had the form to get a great result here," Heal said.

"She's worked really hard for this and it's fantastic to see her pull off the win. It was a full team effort with the support from Adrian, Tavis, Mike (team staff) and our sponsors playing a big part in ensuring Alison only had to focus on riding her bike ... very fast."

Mara Abbot was 13th, 2:52 minutes down on her teammate while the third UnitedHealth rider racing against the clock, Katharine Hall, was 18th.

It was almost a clean sweep of the podium for Specialized-lululemon, who occupied second, third and fourth spot after the 40 riders had completed the 30.9km course, only for Powers to claim her second race against the clock in 2014.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:42:23
2Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:29
3Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:03
4Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:04
5Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:05
6Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)0:02:13
7Brianna Walle (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:17
8Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:20
9Robin Farina (PainPathways Cycling Team)0:02:29
10Lauren Hall (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:39
11Amber Neben (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:02:40
12Alison Tetrick (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)0:02:43
13Mara Abbott (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:02:51
14Kaitlin Antonneau (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)0:02:54
15Maura Kinsella (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:10
16Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:03:23
17Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)0:03:27
18Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:03:39
19Amber Gaffney (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
20Allie Dragoo (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)0:03:41
21Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:45
22E Scotti Wilborne (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)0:03:57
23Lauren Komanski (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)0:04:01
24Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:04:18
25Jessica Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:04:19
26Katherine Reinhart (Puget Sound Cycling Club)0:04:26
27Abigail Mickey (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)0:04:39
28Sara Headley (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)0:04:43
29Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:04:53
30Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:04:55
31Kristen Peterson (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:05:25
32Raquel Miller (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)0:05:42
33Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Racing)0:05:48
34Rebecca Clark0:06:19
35Ginger Snell Velo Sports Group)
36Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)0:06:38
37Jacqueline Parker (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)0:06:50
38Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:07:11
39Melinda Spratt (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:07:28
40Fox Lindsay (Jobing.com Women's Racing0:07:30

 

Latest on Cyclingnews