Image 1 of 17 The women’s top three podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 2 of 17 UnitedHealthcare team mechanic Adrian Heddermen checks over todays race winning bike (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 3 of 17 Lauren Hall (Optum) rounded out today’s top ten (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 4 of 17 Brianna Walle (Optum) had a strong seventh place ride today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 5 of 17 Amber Neben (FCS/Zngine) looking strong out on the course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 6 of 17 Marra Abbott (UnitedHealthcare) passes by (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 7 of 17 Taylor Wiles (Specialized-Lululemon) missed the podium today by just one second (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 8 of 17 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) riding into sixth place for the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 9 of 17 Alison Tetrick (Twenty 16) stays tucked in (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 10 of 17 Kaitie Antonneau (Twenty 16) tracking the road ahead (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 11 of 17 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) has a good start to the weekend with her fifth place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 12 of 17 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) on the way to top three on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 13 of 17 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) coming through with a winning time (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 14 of 17 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to her win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 15 of 17 Lauren Hall (Optum) out on course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 16 of 17 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) happy on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 17 of 17 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates with a podium beer after her win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) spoiled an all Specialized-lululemon podium at the women's USA national time trial event as she stole win with a time of 42:23 minutes, 29 seconds faster than second place and defending champion Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) and over one minute quicker than Evelyn Stevens. It was the second national title for Powers who also won the event in 2008 and confirmation of her current form having also won the Tour of California time trial last week.

"I am super happy-- everyone believed in me, and to go from huge disappointment last year to sheer happiness this year is incredible," Powers said. "The team’s belief in me and the support they've given me have been big contributing factors."

UnitedHealthcare's Sports Director Rachel Heal only had praise for her national champion after the race. "Alison had an amazing start to this year and we knew she had the form to get a great result here," Heal said.

"She's worked really hard for this and it's fantastic to see her pull off the win. It was a full team effort with the support from Adrian, Tavis, Mike (team staff) and our sponsors playing a big part in ensuring Alison only had to focus on riding her bike ... very fast."

Mara Abbot was 13th, 2:52 minutes down on her teammate while the third UnitedHealth rider racing against the clock, Katharine Hall, was 18th.

It was almost a clean sweep of the podium for Specialized-lululemon, who occupied second, third and fourth spot after the 40 riders had completed the 30.9km course, only for Powers to claim her second race against the clock in 2014.

