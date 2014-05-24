Taylor Phinney claims second USA national time trial title
Tom Zirbell and David Williams round out podium
Men's Time Trial: Chattanooga -
BMC Racing's Taylor Phinney blitzed the elite men's field at the USA Cycling professional time trial as he won his second title 51 seconds ahead of defending champion Tom Zirbel (Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies) and 1:24 minutes ahead of David Williams (5-Hour Energy presented by Kenda). Phinney adds the 2014 win to the crown he won in 2010 while his winning margin over Zirbell is the largest in the event since 2009.
"I was surprisingly nervous today," Phinney said. "I sort of felt like all I could do was lose. So I was really happy when I was out there and feeling good and feeling fast and getting positive time splits."
The win is Phinney's fourth of the season with the most recent his solo victory on stage 5 of the Tour of California.
"It is always a huge honor to come here and be able to win," Phinney said. "I won four years ago, so to come back after missing nationals two years in a row is a special feeling."
Phinney now turns his attention to the road race and for BMC sports director Max Sciandi, "The pressure is off now that he has won it. We will let it sink in tonight and then tomorrow we start thinking about the road race."
For the 165.5km road race, which includes four ascents of Lookout Mountain, Phinney will be joined by teammate Peter Stetina.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team)
|0:37:48
|2
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:51
|3
|David Williams (5-hour Energy)
|0:01:24
|4
|Julian Kyer (Team SmartStop)
|0:01:34
|5
|Michael Olheiser (InCycle-Predator Components)
|0:01:41
|6
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:03
|7
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:02:24
|8
|Cameron Cogburn (Team SmartStop)
|0:02:32
|9
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:02:46
|10
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:02:56
|11
|Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:02:58
|12
|Adam Farabaugh (Garneau - Québecor)
|0:03:08
|13
|Taylor Sheldon (5-hour Energy)
|0:03:12
|14
|Ian Jamis Crane (Jamis - Hagens Berman)
|0:03:17
|15
|Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:21
|16
|James Stemper (5-hour Energy)
|0:03:42
|17
|Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop)
|0:03:51
|18
|Logan Loader (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)
|0:04:48
|19
|Jonathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
|0:04:56
|20
|Samuel Grove Hunter (InCycle-Predator Components)
|0:04:57
|21
|Christian Parrett (5-hour Energy)
|0:05:03
|22
|Thomas Gibbons (Cibel)
|0:05:21
|23
|Charlie Hough (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:10:54
|DNF
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|DNS
|Larry Warbasse (BMC Racing Team)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83A french icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy