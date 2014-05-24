Trending

Taylor Phinney claims second USA national time trial title

Tom Zirbell and David Williams round out podium

Image 1 of 16

Taylor Phinney (BMC) gets the kisses after his win

Taylor Phinney (BMC) gets the kisses after his win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 2 of 16

Tim Zirbell, Taylor Phinney (BMC) and David Williams on the podium after the 2014 USA national time trial race

Tim Zirbell, Taylor Phinney (BMC) and David Williams on the podium after the 2014 USA national time trial race
(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson / USA Cycling)
Image 3 of 16

David Williams (5 Hour Energy) rides to third place

David Williams (5 Hour Energy) rides to third place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 4 of 16

Taylor Phinney (BMC) comes by on his first lap

Taylor Phinney (BMC) comes by on his first lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 5 of 16

Taylor Phinney (BMC) stays tucked in tight for his winning ride

Taylor Phinney (BMC) stays tucked in tight for his winning ride
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 6 of 16

jpg Tom Zirbel (Optum) head down and going fast

jpg Tom Zirbel (Optum) head down and going fast
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 7 of 16

Joseph Rosskoph (Hincapie) had a good ride today for seventh place

Joseph Rosskoph (Hincapie) had a good ride today for seventh place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 8 of 16

The Optum team gets the bikes ready to go for the day

The Optum team gets the bikes ready to go for the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 9 of 16

Taylor Phinney (BMC) coming in fast to the finish

Taylor Phinney (BMC) coming in fast to the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 10 of 16

Cameron Cogburn (SmartStop) leaves the start house

Cameron Cogburn (SmartStop) leaves the start house
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 11 of 16

Ian Crane (Jamis) looks to make sure he’s ready to go

Ian Crane (Jamis) looks to make sure he's ready to go
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 12 of 16

Tom Zirbel (Optum) comes past after the turn around

Tom Zirbel (Optum) comes past after the turn around
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 13 of 16

Scott Zwizanski (Optum) heads back towards the finish

Scott Zwizanski (Optum) heads back towards the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 14 of 16

Tom Zirbel (Optum) brings his new team member to the podium

Tom Zirbel (Optum) brings his new team member to the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 15 of 16

Taylor Phinney (BMC) puts on his new National Championship jersey

Taylor Phinney (BMC) puts on his new National Championship jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)
Image 16 of 16

Julian Kyer (SmartStop) put in a strong fourth place ride

Julian Kyer (SmartStop) put in a strong fourth place ride
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)

BMC Racing's Taylor Phinney blitzed the elite men's field at the USA Cycling professional time trial as he won his second title 51 seconds ahead of defending champion Tom Zirbel (Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies) and 1:24 minutes ahead of David Williams (5-Hour Energy presented by Kenda). Phinney adds the 2014 win to the crown he won in 2010 while his winning margin over Zirbell is the largest in the event since 2009.

"I was surprisingly nervous today," Phinney said. "I sort of felt like all I could do was lose. So I was really happy when I was out there and feeling good and feeling fast and getting positive time splits."

The win is Phinney's fourth of the season with the most recent his solo victory on stage 5 of the Tour of California.

"It is always a huge honor to come here and be able to win," Phinney said. "I won four years ago, so to come back after missing nationals two years in a row is a special feeling."

Phinney now turns his attention to the road race and for BMC sports director Max Sciandi, "The pressure is off now that he has won it. We will let it sink in tonight and then tomorrow we start thinking about the road race."

For the 165.5km road race, which includes four ascents of Lookout Mountain, Phinney will be joined by teammate Peter Stetina.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team)0:37:48
2Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:51
3David Williams (5-hour Energy)0:01:24
4Julian Kyer (Team SmartStop)0:01:34
5Michael Olheiser (InCycle-Predator Components)0:01:41
6Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:03
7Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:02:24
8Cameron Cogburn (Team SmartStop)0:02:32
9Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:02:46
10Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:02:56
11Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:02:58
12Adam Farabaugh (Garneau - Québecor)0:03:08
13Taylor Sheldon (5-hour Energy)0:03:12
14Ian Jamis Crane (Jamis - Hagens Berman)0:03:17
15Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:21
16James Stemper (5-hour Energy)0:03:42
17Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop)0:03:51
18Logan Loader (Amore & Vita - Selle SMP)0:04:48
19Jonathan Freter (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:04:56
20Samuel Grove Hunter (InCycle-Predator Components)0:04:57
21Christian Parrett (5-hour Energy)0:05:03
22Thomas Gibbons (Cibel)0:05:21
23Charlie Hough (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:10:54
DNFTy Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
DNSLarry Warbasse (BMC Racing Team)

 

