BMC Racing's Taylor Phinney blitzed the elite men's field at the USA Cycling professional time trial as he won his second title 51 seconds ahead of defending champion Tom Zirbel (Optum/Kelly Benefit Strategies) and 1:24 minutes ahead of David Williams (5-Hour Energy presented by Kenda). Phinney adds the 2014 win to the crown he won in 2010 while his winning margin over Zirbell is the largest in the event since 2009.

"I was surprisingly nervous today," Phinney said. "I sort of felt like all I could do was lose. So I was really happy when I was out there and feeling good and feeling fast and getting positive time splits."

The win is Phinney's fourth of the season with the most recent his solo victory on stage 5 of the Tour of California.

"It is always a huge honor to come here and be able to win," Phinney said. "I won four years ago, so to come back after missing nationals two years in a row is a special feeling."

Phinney now turns his attention to the road race and for BMC sports director Max Sciandi, "The pressure is off now that he has won it. We will let it sink in tonight and then tomorrow we start thinking about the road race."

For the 165.5km road race, which includes four ascents of Lookout Mountain, Phinney will be joined by teammate Peter Stetina.

