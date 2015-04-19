Image 1 of 13 The Hincapie team on the way in for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 13 Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) warms up for his ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 13 2 seconds till start for the Optum team (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 13 Optum leaves the start chute (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 13 The top three in the mens race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 13 Optum men take cover from the rain to warm up (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 13 The Hincapie team gets organized quickly after the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 13 UnitedHealthcare leaving the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 13 SmartStop leaves with a strong start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 13 Jesse Anthony (Optum) leads the team into the finish for second place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 13 Karl Menzies leads the UnitedHealthcare team (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 13 SmartStop in the final kilometers (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 13 SmartStop takes to the trainers to warm up (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Continental level Hincapie Racing Team stormed to the victory at the US team time trial championships on Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina. They proved to be the most cohesive and powerful team after covering the 32.16km course with the fastest time of 37:24, beating veteran team Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies, also a Continental-level team, while Professional Continental outfit UnitedHealthcare finished third.

Hincape Racing Team were the third team to set off on course, behind Optum. Their team included Ty Magner and Oscar Clark, who were very active during the previous day’s criterium championships won by Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop), Mac Brennan, Dion Smith, Andzs Flaksis and Toms Skujins.

Optum’s team included Jesse Anthony, Tom Zirbel, Scott Zwizanski, Will Routley, Phil Gaimon and Tom Soladay. While UnitedHealthcare lined up with Adrian Hegyvary, Karl Menzies, Bradley White, Carlos Alzate, John Murphy and Tanner Putt.

Results