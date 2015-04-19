Hincapie Racing Team win US team time trial title in Greenville
Optum ride into second place, UnitedHealthcare third
Continental level Hincapie Racing Team stormed to the victory at the US team time trial championships on Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina. They proved to be the most cohesive and powerful team after covering the 32.16km course with the fastest time of 37:24, beating veteran team Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies, also a Continental-level team, while Professional Continental outfit UnitedHealthcare finished third.
Hincape Racing Team were the third team to set off on course, behind Optum. Their team included Ty Magner and Oscar Clark, who were very active during the previous day’s criterium championships won by Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop), Mac Brennan, Dion Smith, Andzs Flaksis and Toms Skujins.
Optum’s team included Jesse Anthony, Tom Zirbel, Scott Zwizanski, Will Routley, Phil Gaimon and Tom Soladay. While UnitedHealthcare lined up with Adrian Hegyvary, Karl Menzies, Bradley White, Carlos Alzate, John Murphy and Tanner Putt.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:34:24
|2
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:05
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|4
|Team SmartStop
|0:00:48
|5
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:36
