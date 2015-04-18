Image 1 of 22 Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop) wins the US criterium nationals in Greenville (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 22 Newly crowned US Road Champion, Eric Marcotte (Team Smartstop) gets to wear his new threads for the first time today. Lookin' good (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 3 of 22 Ty Magner (Hincapie) launches an attack. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 22 Men fight for the top of the hill on the back side. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 22 Phil Gaimon (Optum) came straight to the crit after last weeks win in Redlands. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 22 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) in the race before his win (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 22 The men get strung out over the hill (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 22 Tom Soloday (Optum) tries to hold onto his lead (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 22 UnitedHealthcare comes to the front with 8 laps to go (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 22 Tom Zirbel (Optum) tries to pull off an attack with one lap to go (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 22 The men head out for todays two hour race. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 22 nitedHealthcare gathers at the front heading into the last laps. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 22 Tom Soloday (Optum) spent the last part of the race off the front (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 22 UnitedHealthcare comes to the front on the final laps (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 22 ric Marcotte (SmartStop) on the line before the start. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 22 The first men's break of the day goes up the road (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 22 The men get strung out through the feed zone. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 22 Tom Soloday (Optum) leads the mens break (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 22 Riders make their way through and over the second turn hill. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 22 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) pulls through on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 22 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) tries a solo attack. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 22 The top three in the mens race (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop) secured his second national title, after winning the road race last year, when he won the USA Cycling Professional Criterium Championships on Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina. He made his winning attack through the last corner, upsetting the UnitedHealthcare blue train, and crossing the finish line first ahead of Ty Magner (Hincapie) and Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare).

Defending champion John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) was the first rider called to the start line of the men’s 120-minute race. He lapped the field and won last year ahead of his teammate Brad White, while Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane).

A smaller than usual field of riders took to the start line as only professional riders were eligible to start the pro criterium championships. Alongside Murphy on the start line were US road champion Eric Marcotte (SmartStop), Tom Zirbel (Optum) and Adam Myerson (Astellas Pro Cycling), who is racing in his final season.

It was an active first half of the men’s criterium, however, it wasn’t until mid-race that a front group of roughly 15 riders formed. Of that group Murphy, Marcotte, Magner and Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling) broke away and although the move looked to be promising, they pulled the plug and sat up, allowing the lead group to swell back up to 15 riders with 41 laps to go.

Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) was one of the first riders to gain a solo gap that ignited a chase group of five riders to form behind. Optum’s Tom Zirbel headed the chase group and brought the breakaway back into the fold. Murphy was the next to make a move, however, he too was brought back. No matter what combination of riders went up the road, none stuck for longer than a few seconds. Attacks also came from Hincapie Racing and Optum.

The gap between the 15-rider breakaway and the main field continued to grow to roughly 30 seconds, but was closer to lapping the field in the final laps.

With 13 laps to go, the four UnitedHealthcare riders in the front group began to set up their train in anticipation of a sprint. However, just when the race seemed to settle in behind them, Soladay made a strong solo move.

He quickly gained a 15 seconds on the chase group led by the UnitedHealthcare riders. Hincapie’s Oscar Clark also attacked to try and join Soladay up the road.

As Clark was caught, Soladay’s teammate Zirbel attacked taking Murphy, White and Marcotte in tow, but the 15-man group was back together with three laps to go.

UnitedHealthcare reorganized themselves ahead of the group with riders from SmartStop, Marcotte and Travis McCabe, sitting behind. Clark made another attack but he was brought back as the bell rang for one lap to go.

UnitedHealthcare led through the last lap with Keough ready for the sprint, Hincapie’s Magner on his wheel.

The surprise attack came from Marcotte, who jumped into the last corner and came out of it with a fierce sprint toward the finish line. It was a bold move that paid off with the victory.



