The final five national titles were awarded in Trexlertown on Sunday as the 2010 USA Cycling Juniors Track National Championships came to a close. Champions were crowned in the men’s and women’s 17-18 team sprints, the Madison, and the men’s and women’s 15-16 overall omniums.

The first of three team competitions featured on the final day of racing was the men’s team sprint in which Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing), Jesse Marans (Major Motion Cycling Club), and Matthew Baranoski (Team Alliance Environmental) rode to the podium’s top step. The threesome of Colt Peterson, Charles Martin (IS Corp Cycling Team), and Cory Williams (Major Motion Cycling Club) had the silver medal ride while Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club), Kenny Strickland (San Jose Bicycle Club), and Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Club) put forth the bronze medal effort.

The women’s team sprint saw the duo of Shelbe Eck and Madalyn Godby ride into Stars-and-Stripes jerseys while Christine Barron (VRC) and Tara McCormick (Helens-Cannondale) grabbed the silver medal. The bronze medals went to Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) and Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12)

The men’s Madison provided plenty of excitement with Jesse Marans (Major Motion Cycling Club) and Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing) taking top honors. Colt Peterson and Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club) rode to the silver medal while Danny Hiller and Matthew Baranoski (Team Alliance Environmental) took the bronze.

In addition to the team events that took place on Sunday, national champions were crowned in the men’s and women’s 15-16 omniums as riders in that age group wrapped up their competition with the points race.

Jennifer Valente (GS Adams Avenue Bicycles) solidified her overall lead with a win in the points race over silver and bronze medalists Tara McCormick (Helens Cannondale) and Nadia Latzgo (Team Line-LWA). Valente slipped into the Stars-and-Stripes jersey as the omnium winner after collecting the most points over four days of racing in her age category. Grabbing second place in the omnium was McCormick while Kaitlyn Lawrence (Team Vortex) secured the bronze medal.

In the men’s 15-16 points race, Michael Dessau (Team Holowesko Partners) bested second- and third-place finishers Zachary Carlson (Matrix RBM) and Gregory Ratzell (Bike Lin-LWA). Then, at the end of the day, it was Caleb Koch (IS Corp Cycling Team) to be named national champion after collecting the most points in the overall omnium. He stood on the podium’s top step, taking the national championship over second- and third-ranked Michael Dessau and Greg Ratzell.

Junior Men 17-18 Team Sprint 1 Benjamin Swedberg Jesse Marans Matthew Baranoski 2 Colt Peterson Charles (Chazz) Martin Cory Williams 3 Daniel Farinha Kenny Strickland Ryan Gadow 4 Patrick Bastianelli Kevin McGuire Benjamin Salibra 5 Royce Strange Imari Miller Noah Williams 6 Daniel Kosykh Cam Mancuso Max Thilen 7 Daniel Parks Grahmm Smith Zachary Carlson 8 Thomson Remo Samuel Geyer Vincent Juarez 9 Maxwell Robb Connor Williams Evan Wynn 10 Benjamin Lambert Cesar Lopez Alex Lehmann 11 Grayson Brookshire 11 James Brookshire 11 Calum Dodson

Junior Women 17-18 Team Sprint 1 Shelbe Eck Madalyn Godby 2 Christine Barron Tara McCormick 3 Ruth Winder Coryn Rivera 4 Stephanie Torres Elizabeth Engwis 5 Melissa Garcia Bailey Semian 6 Sophie Mittelstadt Victoria Gates DSQ Erin Popovich DSQ Payton Thomas

Junior Men Madison 1 Jesse Marans Benjamin Swedberg 2 Colt Peterson Daniel Farinha 3 Danny Hiller Matthew Baranoski 4 John Tomlinson Collin Berry 5 Nicholas Roeder Zachary Semian 6 Zack Noonan Juan Carmona

Junior Women 15-16 Points Race 1 Jennifer Valente 2 Tara McCormick 3 Nadia Latzgo 4 Kaitlyn Lawrence 5 Bailey Semian 6 Melissa Garcia 7 Chloe Chepigin 8 Karla Lopez DNS Christina Koeppe DNF Ariana Cruz DNF Abbey Smich DNF Olivia Wright

Junior Women 15-16 Omnium 1 Jennifer Valente (GS Avenue Bicycles) 2 Tara McCormick (Helens Cannondale) 3 Kaitlyn Lawrence (Team Vortex) 4 Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental) 5 Nadia Latzgo (Team Line-LWA)

Junior Men 15-16 Points Race 1 Michael Dessau 2 Zachary Carlson 3 Gregory Ratzell 4 Calan Farley 5 Daniel Kosykh 6 Cesar Lopez 7 Conor Klupar 8 Christopher Meacham 9 Zack Gould 10 Lionel Rocheleau 11 Bobby Unverzagt 12 Noah Williams 13 Grahmm Smith 14 Kaleb Koch 15 Imari Miller 16 Tyler Nothstein 17 William Lenkeit 18 Jonathan Bright 19 Jack MacClarence 20 Max Thilen 21 Anthony Novoa 22 Alexander Riva DNF Anthony Freeman DNF Ernesto Santiesteban