Image 1 of 13

(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 2 of 13

Mens Team Sprint Podium

Mens Team Sprint Podium
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 3 of 13

15-16 Womens Team Sprint Podium

15-16 Womens Team Sprint Podium
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 4 of 13

15-16 Mens Omnium Podium, L to R - Zachary Carlson, Michael Dessau, Caleb Koch, Greg Ratzell, Daniel Kosykh

15-16 Mens Omnium Podium, L to R - Zachary Carlson, Michael Dessau, Caleb Koch, Greg Ratzell, Daniel Kosykh
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 5 of 13

15-16 Womens Omnium Podium, L to R - Nadia Latzgo, Tara McCormick, Jennifer Valente, Kaitlyn Lawrence, Melissa Garcia

15-16 Womens Omnium Podium, L to R - Nadia Latzgo, Tara McCormick, Jennifer Valente, Kaitlyn Lawrence, Melissa Garcia
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 6 of 13

15-16 Men 15k Points Race Final, Olympian Marty Nothstein shouts encouragement to his son Tyler.

15-16 Men 15k Points Race Final, Olympian Marty Nothstein shouts encouragement to his son Tyler.
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 7 of 13

17-18 Womens Team Sprint Finals, Christine Barron and Tara McCormick

17-18 Womens Team Sprint Finals, Christine Barron and Tara McCormick
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 8 of 13

Team Sprint Finals, L to R - (I don't have their names, their bib numbers don't match my list)

Team Sprint Finals, L to R - (I don't have their names, their bib numbers don't match my list)
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 9 of 13

15-16 Mens 8k Points Race heats, Tyler Nothstein

15-16 Mens 8k Points Race heats, Tyler Nothstein
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 10 of 13

17-18 Mens 8k Points Race heat, Nick Roeder

17-18 Mens 8k Points Race heat, Nick Roeder
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 11 of 13

17-18 Mens 8k Points race heat, Samuel Gayer

17-18 Mens 8k Points race heat, Samuel Gayer
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 12 of 13

Madison, Jesse Marans and Benjamin Swedberg passing each other off in the Madison

Madison, Jesse Marans and Benjamin Swedberg passing each other off in the Madison
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 13 of 13

Madison Podium, winners Jesse Marans and Benjamin Swedberg

Madison Podium, winners Jesse Marans and Benjamin Swedberg
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)

The final five national titles were awarded in Trexlertown on Sunday as the 2010 USA Cycling Juniors Track National Championships came to a close. Champions were crowned in the men’s and women’s 17-18 team sprints, the Madison, and the men’s and women’s 15-16 overall omniums.

The first of three team competitions featured on the final day of racing was the men’s team sprint in which Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing), Jesse Marans (Major Motion Cycling Club), and Matthew Baranoski (Team Alliance Environmental) rode to the podium’s top step. The threesome of Colt Peterson, Charles Martin (IS Corp Cycling Team), and Cory Williams (Major Motion Cycling Club) had the silver medal ride while Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club), Kenny Strickland (San Jose Bicycle Club), and Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Club) put forth the bronze medal effort.

The women’s team sprint saw the duo of Shelbe Eck and Madalyn Godby ride into Stars-and-Stripes jerseys while Christine Barron (VRC) and Tara McCormick (Helens-Cannondale) grabbed the silver medal. The bronze medals went to Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) and Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12)

The men’s Madison provided plenty of excitement with Jesse Marans (Major Motion Cycling Club) and Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing) taking top honors. Colt Peterson and Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club) rode to the silver medal while Danny Hiller and Matthew Baranoski (Team Alliance Environmental) took the bronze.

In addition to the team events that took place on Sunday, national champions were crowned in the men’s and women’s 15-16 omniums as riders in that age group wrapped up their competition with the points race.

Jennifer Valente (GS Adams Avenue Bicycles) solidified her overall lead with a win in the points race over silver and bronze medalists Tara McCormick (Helens Cannondale) and Nadia Latzgo (Team Line-LWA). Valente slipped into the Stars-and-Stripes jersey as the omnium winner after collecting the most points over four days of racing in her age category. Grabbing second place in the omnium was McCormick while Kaitlyn Lawrence (Team Vortex) secured the bronze medal.

In the men’s 15-16 points race, Michael Dessau (Team Holowesko Partners) bested second- and third-place finishers Zachary Carlson (Matrix RBM) and Gregory Ratzell (Bike Lin-LWA). Then, at the end of the day, it was Caleb Koch (IS Corp Cycling Team) to be named national champion after collecting the most points in the overall omnium. He stood on the podium’s top step, taking the national championship over second- and third-ranked Michael Dessau and Greg Ratzell.

Junior Men 17-18 Team Sprint
1Benjamin Swedberg
Jesse Marans
Matthew Baranoski
2Colt Peterson
Charles (Chazz) Martin
Cory Williams
3Daniel Farinha
Kenny Strickland
Ryan Gadow
4Patrick Bastianelli
Kevin McGuire
Benjamin Salibra
5Royce Strange
Imari Miller
Noah Williams
6Daniel Kosykh
Cam Mancuso
Max Thilen
7Daniel Parks
Grahmm Smith
Zachary Carlson
8Thomson Remo
Samuel Geyer
Vincent Juarez
9Maxwell Robb
Connor Williams
Evan Wynn
10Benjamin Lambert
Cesar Lopez
Alex Lehmann
11Grayson Brookshire
11James Brookshire
11Calum Dodson

Junior Women 17-18 Team Sprint
1Shelbe Eck
Madalyn Godby
2Christine Barron
Tara McCormick
3Ruth Winder
Coryn Rivera
4Stephanie Torres
Elizabeth Engwis
5Melissa Garcia
Bailey Semian
6Sophie Mittelstadt
Victoria Gates
DSQErin Popovich
DSQPayton Thomas

Junior Men Madison
1Jesse Marans
Benjamin Swedberg
2Colt Peterson
Daniel Farinha
3Danny Hiller
Matthew Baranoski
4John Tomlinson
Collin Berry
5Nicholas Roeder
Zachary Semian
6Zack Noonan
Juan Carmona

Junior Women 15-16 Points Race
1Jennifer Valente
2Tara McCormick
3Nadia Latzgo
4Kaitlyn Lawrence
5Bailey Semian
6Melissa Garcia
7Chloe Chepigin
8Karla Lopez
DNSChristina Koeppe
DNFAriana Cruz
DNFAbbey Smich
DNFOlivia Wright

Junior Women 15-16 Omnium
1Jennifer Valente (GS Avenue Bicycles)
2Tara McCormick (Helens Cannondale)
3Kaitlyn Lawrence (Team Vortex)
4Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)
5Nadia Latzgo (Team Line-LWA)

Junior Men 15-16 Points Race
1Michael Dessau
2Zachary Carlson
3Gregory Ratzell
4Calan Farley
5Daniel Kosykh
6Cesar Lopez
7Conor Klupar
8Christopher Meacham
9Zack Gould
10Lionel Rocheleau
11Bobby Unverzagt
12Noah Williams
13Grahmm Smith
14Kaleb Koch
15Imari Miller
16Tyler Nothstein
17William Lenkeit
18Jonathan Bright
19Jack MacClarence
20Max Thilen
21Anthony Novoa
22Alexander Riva
DNFAnthony Freeman
DNFErnesto Santiesteban

Junior Men 15-16 Omnium
1Caleb Koch (IS Corp Cycling Team)
2Michael Dessau (Team Holoweso Partners)
3Greg Ratzell (Bike Line-LWA)
4Daniel Kosykh
5Zachary Carlson (Matrix-RBM)

