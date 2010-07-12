Nationals close with five more national titles awarded
Titles over for another year
The final five national titles were awarded in Trexlertown on Sunday as the 2010 USA Cycling Juniors Track National Championships came to a close. Champions were crowned in the men’s and women’s 17-18 team sprints, the Madison, and the men’s and women’s 15-16 overall omniums.
The first of three team competitions featured on the final day of racing was the men’s team sprint in which Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing), Jesse Marans (Major Motion Cycling Club), and Matthew Baranoski (Team Alliance Environmental) rode to the podium’s top step. The threesome of Colt Peterson, Charles Martin (IS Corp Cycling Team), and Cory Williams (Major Motion Cycling Club) had the silver medal ride while Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club), Kenny Strickland (San Jose Bicycle Club), and Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Club) put forth the bronze medal effort.
The women’s team sprint saw the duo of Shelbe Eck and Madalyn Godby ride into Stars-and-Stripes jerseys while Christine Barron (VRC) and Tara McCormick (Helens-Cannondale) grabbed the silver medal. The bronze medals went to Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) and Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12)
The men’s Madison provided plenty of excitement with Jesse Marans (Major Motion Cycling Club) and Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing) taking top honors. Colt Peterson and Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club) rode to the silver medal while Danny Hiller and Matthew Baranoski (Team Alliance Environmental) took the bronze.
In addition to the team events that took place on Sunday, national champions were crowned in the men’s and women’s 15-16 omniums as riders in that age group wrapped up their competition with the points race.
Jennifer Valente (GS Adams Avenue Bicycles) solidified her overall lead with a win in the points race over silver and bronze medalists Tara McCormick (Helens Cannondale) and Nadia Latzgo (Team Line-LWA). Valente slipped into the Stars-and-Stripes jersey as the omnium winner after collecting the most points over four days of racing in her age category. Grabbing second place in the omnium was McCormick while Kaitlyn Lawrence (Team Vortex) secured the bronze medal.
In the men’s 15-16 points race, Michael Dessau (Team Holowesko Partners) bested second- and third-place finishers Zachary Carlson (Matrix RBM) and Gregory Ratzell (Bike Lin-LWA). Then, at the end of the day, it was Caleb Koch (IS Corp Cycling Team) to be named national champion after collecting the most points in the overall omnium. He stood on the podium’s top step, taking the national championship over second- and third-ranked Michael Dessau and Greg Ratzell.
|1
|Benjamin Swedberg
|Jesse Marans
|Matthew Baranoski
|2
|Colt Peterson
|Charles (Chazz) Martin
|Cory Williams
|3
|Daniel Farinha
|Kenny Strickland
|Ryan Gadow
|4
|Patrick Bastianelli
|Kevin McGuire
|Benjamin Salibra
|5
|Royce Strange
|Imari Miller
|Noah Williams
|6
|Daniel Kosykh
|Cam Mancuso
|Max Thilen
|7
|Daniel Parks
|Grahmm Smith
|Zachary Carlson
|8
|Thomson Remo
|Samuel Geyer
|Vincent Juarez
|9
|Maxwell Robb
|Connor Williams
|Evan Wynn
|10
|Benjamin Lambert
|Cesar Lopez
|Alex Lehmann
|11
|Grayson Brookshire
|11
|James Brookshire
|11
|Calum Dodson
|1
|Shelbe Eck
|Madalyn Godby
|2
|Christine Barron
|Tara McCormick
|3
|Ruth Winder
|Coryn Rivera
|4
|Stephanie Torres
|Elizabeth Engwis
|5
|Melissa Garcia
|Bailey Semian
|6
|Sophie Mittelstadt
|Victoria Gates
|DSQ
|Erin Popovich
|DSQ
|Payton Thomas
|1
|Jesse Marans
|Benjamin Swedberg
|2
|Colt Peterson
|Daniel Farinha
|3
|Danny Hiller
|Matthew Baranoski
|4
|John Tomlinson
|Collin Berry
|5
|Nicholas Roeder
|Zachary Semian
|6
|Zack Noonan
|Juan Carmona
|1
|Jennifer Valente
|2
|Tara McCormick
|3
|Nadia Latzgo
|4
|Kaitlyn Lawrence
|5
|Bailey Semian
|6
|Melissa Garcia
|7
|Chloe Chepigin
|8
|Karla Lopez
|DNS
|Christina Koeppe
|DNF
|Ariana Cruz
|DNF
|Abbey Smich
|DNF
|Olivia Wright
|1
|Jennifer Valente (GS Avenue Bicycles)
|2
|Tara McCormick (Helens Cannondale)
|3
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (Team Vortex)
|4
|Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)
|5
|Nadia Latzgo (Team Line-LWA)
|1
|Michael Dessau
|2
|Zachary Carlson
|3
|Gregory Ratzell
|4
|Calan Farley
|5
|Daniel Kosykh
|6
|Cesar Lopez
|7
|Conor Klupar
|8
|Christopher Meacham
|9
|Zack Gould
|10
|Lionel Rocheleau
|11
|Bobby Unverzagt
|12
|Noah Williams
|13
|Grahmm Smith
|14
|Kaleb Koch
|15
|Imari Miller
|16
|Tyler Nothstein
|17
|William Lenkeit
|18
|Jonathan Bright
|19
|Jack MacClarence
|20
|Max Thilen
|21
|Anthony Novoa
|22
|Alexander Riva
|DNF
|Anthony Freeman
|DNF
|Ernesto Santiesteban
|1
|Caleb Koch (IS Corp Cycling Team)
|2
|Michael Dessau (Team Holoweso Partners)
|3
|Greg Ratzell (Bike Line-LWA)
|4
|Daniel Kosykh
|5
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix-RBM)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy