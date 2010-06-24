Trending

Five junior criterium champions crowned

Four of five winners already earned road race titles previous day

Philip O'Donnell (Frazier Cycling) duplicated his victory from yesterday's road race in the 13-14 junior men's criterium, but Daniel Parks (GS Tenzing) was the story of the day. O'Donnell and Parks jumped off the front early, dominating the race and riding at a pace nearly 20 percent faster than the field. Unfortunately for Parks, the pair caught the back of the main group on the final lap where the Texan got tangled in a small crash. Although he quickly recovered, his bike did not, leaving him to sprint the remainder of the final lap where he was awarded the same time as the pack and earned the silver medal. O'Donnell emerged from the late-race crash unscathed and rode easily to another national title.

The junior men's 10-12 criterium broke up from the start with an early race crash helping form two lead groups off the front of the 30+ rider field. The large lead group whittled down to around 10 riders as the pace quickened and team tactics even came into play. Matteo Jorgenson (Boise Young Rider Dev. Squad) and Michael Hocking (Boise Young Rider Dev. Squad) were among the riders animating things on the back side of the one-kilometer course, but ultimately it was again Grant McElroy's (Beaverton Bicycle Club) day as he won the sprint to the line.

"I've been racing on the road for six years and this was one of the toughest races of my life," said the 12-year-old McElroy. "People were going into the corners really hard so I just tried to stay up front. Coming into the finish I knew Gage was a good sprinter and I had better be up out of the saddle and in the right gear."

The junior women's 15-16 women criterium ended in exciting fashion with dynamic racing throughout. A lead group of what would be the top eight finishers broke free and it eventually came down to a final bunch sprint where Tara McCormick (Helen's Racing-Cannondale) took the title ahead of Kayla Sterling (Plano Cycling/PAC) and yesterday's road race winner Melissa Garcia (Chester County Cycling). McCormick and the 15-16 junior women's division was the only group of the day able to dethrone yesterday's road race champ.

It was all Katrina Howard (Vapor Racing) again today as the 14-year-old lapped the field to collect her ninth overall national title in the junior women's 13-14 criterium. Howard took off in pursuit of eventual silver medalist Emma White (Capital Bike Racing Club) and simply kept going until she caught the back of the nearly 20-rider field. Howard attacked off the front at the end of the 20th and final lap, winning the sprint even though she had a lap on the field. White came in second and yesterday's road race silver medalist Laurel Rathburn finished third.

"She took off and everyone just kind of looked at each other," said Rathburn. "We tried to work together, but obviously not well enough."

The small, but strong junior women's 10-12 field saw a group of five separate itself from the gun in the 15-kilometer affair. Skylar Schneider, Mina Anderberg (Flatiron Flyers Junior Cycling), Julyn Aguila, Jenna Gardner (PCIM) and Joan Ponath jumped out front and were able to hold a 20-second lead throughout the 15-kilometer event. Starting her sprint at precisely the spot directed by her older sister, Samantha, a professional racer with the TIBCO-To the Top squad, Skylar was able to out-kick Anderburg at the line yet again and earn her second Stars-and-Stripes jersey in as many days.

"I'm used to doing crits with the Cat 4 women, so it was nice to race against people my own age and in the same gears," said Schneider.

Junior men 13-14: 20km
1Philip O'Donnell (Frazier Cycling)0:20:09
2Daniel Parks (GS Tenzing)
3Dylan Drummond (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
4Noah Granigan (Somerset Wheelmen)
5Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)
6William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
7Jack Maddux (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)
8Max Gander (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo)
9Teddy Kozlowski (Liberty Cycle)
10Efren Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams)
11Samuel Morkal Williams (Century Road Club Association/J)
12Tulio Weber (El Grupo Youth Cycling Club)
13Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY)
14Kenny Polley (White Mountain Road Club/Landis)
15Stephen Ridley (Forest Acres Cycling Team/Flora)
16Griffin Wigert (All Sport-Team Swift)
17Adrien Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
18David O'Brien (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)
19Luke Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
20Zeke Mostov (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
21Stanley Goto (All Sport-Team Swift)
22Maxx Chance
23Diego Binatena (Ironfly/ironfly)
24Karch Miller (Davis Bike Club)
25Jonathan Brown (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo)
26William Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/R)
27Broderick Hartley
28Peter Vollers (Woodstock Bicycle Club)
28Nathan Hocking (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
30Liam Dunn
31Lucas Weyand
31Everett Jones (Baraboo Sharks)
33Jonathan Christensen (Rocket Sports Racing/DJs Produc)
33Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
33Charles Snead (Velo City Pro Cycle)
33Brian Wolfe (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No)
33Cooper Simon (Red Zone Cycling)
33Shaner LeBauer (Artemis)
33Quinten Kirby (International Christian Cycling)
33Samuel Rosenberg
33Reid Smith (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
33Luke Feasline (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDA)
43Luis Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/R)
43Robert Terra (Rocket Sports Racing)
45Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
45Justin Griffin
45Christian Bergh (Team Hotel San Jose)
45Liam Earl (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
49Stephen Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racin)
49Tony Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL)
49Troy Strickland (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
49Jason Saltzman (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Mor)
49Cormac Dunn
54Robbie Farrens (Rocket Sports Racing/DJs Produc)
55Stephen Haas (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
55Logan Feasline (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDA)
55Glenn Ponath
55Davis Wilkey (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
55Joseph Tarrant (Southern California Velo)
55Eli Kranefuss (All Sport-Team Swift)
55Annan Hildebrand (Southern California Velo)
55Nathan Goldberg (GP Velotek)
55Enzo Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycles)
DNSCarlo Villarreal
DNFMarcelo Cleveland (Southern California Velo)
DNFRyan Grant (All Sport-Team Swift)
DNFShane Scoggin (National Capital Velo Club/Spok)
DNFNathan Rico (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Son)

Junior men 10-12: 20km
1Grant McElroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club)0:24:26
2Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo)
3Michael Hocking (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
4Gage Hecht (International Christian Cycling)0:00:01
5James Todd (Frazier Cycling)
6Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
7Cade Bickmore (Flatiron Flyers Junior Cycling)0:00:03
8Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)0:00:13
9Prithvi Gummadi (Frazier Cycling)0:00:14
10Maxl Freeman (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:00:32
11Aditya Gummadi (Frazier Cycling)0:01:20
12Alexander West
13Eric Brunner0:01:21
14Daniel Willett (Southern California Velo)0:01:32
15Nick Oestreich (International Christian Cycling)0:01:54
16Gianni Kennard0:03:38
16Angel Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)
16David Polley (White Mountain Road Club/Landis)
16Rishi Teja Mocherla (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling)
16Tate Harper (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)
16Justin Leong (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
16Jacob Drummond (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
23Florian Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
24Jarrett Aregger (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortg)
24Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/One Call No)
24Nolan Brunner0:03:39
24Harry Brelsford
24Andrew Singer (International Christian Cycling)
29Nicholas Townes (Les Amis/Les Amis Cycling Team)
29Nathan LeBauer (Artemis)
29Andrew Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL)
32Eric Calder (Les Amis)
33Graydon Anderson (Young Endurance Athletes of Uta)0:03:40
DNFJames Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY)
DNFJeremy Lopez (Southern California Velo)
DNFAlec Miller (Broken Spoke Cycling)

Junior women 15-16: 20km
1Tara McCormick (Helens Racing/Helens/Cannondale)0:31:39
2Kayla Sterling (Plano Athletic Cycling Club/PAC)
3Melissa Garcia (Chester County Cycling Foundati)
4Grace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
5Kaitlyn Lawrence (Vortex Cycling Club/Team Vortex)0:00:01
6Alexis Ryan (The TEAM SoCalCross/Team CICLE)
7Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In)0:00:02
8Michelle Blake (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)
9Corrie Osborne (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In)0:01:15
10Page Robertson (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
11Addyson Albershardt (Team Kenda)0:01:17
12Madison Tuggle
13Allyson Beach (Frazier Cycling)0:01:20
14Karla Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:01:21
15Ashley StPierre (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:03:21
16Savannah Blake (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
17Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda)0:03:22
18Bailey Semian (Chester County Cycling Foundati)0:04:22
19Larisa Wade (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)0:04:23
DNSSara Youmans (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
DNFZoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling)
DNFNiki Reker (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
DNFAvivah Hotimsky (ColoBikeLaw.com)

Junior women 13-14: 20km
1Katrina Howard (Vapor Racing)0:32:01
2Emma White (Capital Bicycle Racing Club/CBR)0:00:04
3Laurel Rathbun0:00:05
4Zoe Reeves (Priority Health Cycling Team)
5Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)
6Abigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling)
7Claire vanEkdom (Artemis)
8Andrea Casebolt (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)0:00:09
9Marta Morris0:00:11
10Olivia Saunders (Somerset Wheelmen)0:00:51
11Salley Reamer (Forest Acres Cycling Team/Flora)0:01:18
12Madeleine Boutet0:01:29
13Hannah Swan0:01:37
14Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling/JETCycling)0:01:38
15Hannah McDade (Beaverton Bicycle Club)0:02:09
16S Fernanda Polanco (Major Motion Cycling Club)
17Lucia Carreno (Major Motion Cycling Club)
18Diana Ramos (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fult)

Junior women 10-12: 15km
1Skylar Schneider0:27:15
2Mina Anderberg (Flatiron Flyers Junior Cycling)0:00:01
3Julyn Aguila0:00:02
4Jenna Gardner (PCIM)0:00:03
5JoAnn Ponath0:00:07
6Moriah Swan0:00:30
7Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL)0:01:44
8Rebecca Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racin)0:01:47
9Sophia Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:02:57
10Macey Grett (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:03:06
DNSAlexandra Bercaw (Project Velo Racing/One Call No)

