Philip O'Donnell (Frazier Cycling) duplicated his victory from yesterday's road race in the 13-14 junior men's criterium, but Daniel Parks (GS Tenzing) was the story of the day. O'Donnell and Parks jumped off the front early, dominating the race and riding at a pace nearly 20 percent faster than the field. Unfortunately for Parks, the pair caught the back of the main group on the final lap where the Texan got tangled in a small crash. Although he quickly recovered, his bike did not, leaving him to sprint the remainder of the final lap where he was awarded the same time as the pack and earned the silver medal. O'Donnell emerged from the late-race crash unscathed and rode easily to another national title.

The junior men's 10-12 criterium broke up from the start with an early race crash helping form two lead groups off the front of the 30+ rider field. The large lead group whittled down to around 10 riders as the pace quickened and team tactics even came into play. Matteo Jorgenson (Boise Young Rider Dev. Squad) and Michael Hocking (Boise Young Rider Dev. Squad) were among the riders animating things on the back side of the one-kilometer course, but ultimately it was again Grant McElroy's (Beaverton Bicycle Club) day as he won the sprint to the line.

"I've been racing on the road for six years and this was one of the toughest races of my life," said the 12-year-old McElroy. "People were going into the corners really hard so I just tried to stay up front. Coming into the finish I knew Gage was a good sprinter and I had better be up out of the saddle and in the right gear."

The junior women's 15-16 women criterium ended in exciting fashion with dynamic racing throughout. A lead group of what would be the top eight finishers broke free and it eventually came down to a final bunch sprint where Tara McCormick (Helen's Racing-Cannondale) took the title ahead of Kayla Sterling (Plano Cycling/PAC) and yesterday's road race winner Melissa Garcia (Chester County Cycling). McCormick and the 15-16 junior women's division was the only group of the day able to dethrone yesterday's road race champ.

It was all Katrina Howard (Vapor Racing) again today as the 14-year-old lapped the field to collect her ninth overall national title in the junior women's 13-14 criterium. Howard took off in pursuit of eventual silver medalist Emma White (Capital Bike Racing Club) and simply kept going until she caught the back of the nearly 20-rider field. Howard attacked off the front at the end of the 20th and final lap, winning the sprint even though she had a lap on the field. White came in second and yesterday's road race silver medalist Laurel Rathburn finished third.

"She took off and everyone just kind of looked at each other," said Rathburn. "We tried to work together, but obviously not well enough."

The small, but strong junior women's 10-12 field saw a group of five separate itself from the gun in the 15-kilometer affair. Skylar Schneider, Mina Anderberg (Flatiron Flyers Junior Cycling), Julyn Aguila, Jenna Gardner (PCIM) and Joan Ponath jumped out front and were able to hold a 20-second lead throughout the 15-kilometer event. Starting her sprint at precisely the spot directed by her older sister, Samantha, a professional racer with the TIBCO-To the Top squad, Skylar was able to out-kick Anderburg at the line yet again and earn her second Stars-and-Stripes jersey in as many days.

"I'm used to doing crits with the Cat 4 women, so it was nice to race against people my own age and in the same gears," said Schneider.

Junior men 13-14: 20km 1 Philip O'Donnell (Frazier Cycling) 0:20:09 2 Daniel Parks (GS Tenzing) 3 Dylan Drummond (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team) 4 Noah Granigan (Somerset Wheelmen) 5 Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp) 6 William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) 7 Jack Maddux (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp) 8 Max Gander (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo) 9 Teddy Kozlowski (Liberty Cycle) 10 Efren Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycles/G S Adams) 11 Samuel Morkal Williams (Century Road Club Association/J) 12 Tulio Weber (El Grupo Youth Cycling Club) 13 Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY) 14 Kenny Polley (White Mountain Road Club/Landis) 15 Stephen Ridley (Forest Acres Cycling Team/Flora) 16 Griffin Wigert (All Sport-Team Swift) 17 Adrien Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC) 18 David O'Brien (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman) 19 Luke Broadwell (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club) 20 Zeke Mostov (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC) 21 Stanley Goto (All Sport-Team Swift) 22 Maxx Chance 23 Diego Binatena (Ironfly/ironfly) 24 Karch Miller (Davis Bike Club) 25 Jonathan Brown (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo) 26 William Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/R) 27 Broderick Hartley 28 Peter Vollers (Woodstock Bicycle Club) 28 Nathan Hocking (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) 30 Liam Dunn 31 Lucas Weyand 31 Everett Jones (Baraboo Sharks) 33 Jonathan Christensen (Rocket Sports Racing/DJs Produc) 33 Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) 33 Charles Snead (Velo City Pro Cycle) 33 Brian Wolfe (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No) 33 Cooper Simon (Red Zone Cycling) 33 Shaner LeBauer (Artemis) 33 Quinten Kirby (International Christian Cycling) 33 Samuel Rosenberg 33 Reid Smith (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team) 33 Luke Feasline (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDA) 43 Luis Guillen (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/R) 43 Robert Terra (Rocket Sports Racing) 45 Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) 45 Justin Griffin 45 Christian Bergh (Team Hotel San Jose) 45 Liam Earl (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) 49 Stephen Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racin) 49 Tony Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL) 49 Troy Strickland (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC) 49 Jason Saltzman (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Mor) 49 Cormac Dunn 54 Robbie Farrens (Rocket Sports Racing/DJs Produc) 55 Stephen Haas (Black Sheep Junior Cycling) 55 Logan Feasline (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDA) 55 Glenn Ponath 55 Davis Wilkey (Black Sheep Junior Cycling) 55 Joseph Tarrant (Southern California Velo) 55 Eli Kranefuss (All Sport-Team Swift) 55 Annan Hildebrand (Southern California Velo) 55 Nathan Goldberg (GP Velotek) 55 Enzo Flores (Adams Avenue Bicycles) DNS Carlo Villarreal DNF Marcelo Cleveland (Southern California Velo) DNF Ryan Grant (All Sport-Team Swift) DNF Shane Scoggin (National Capital Velo Club/Spok) DNF Nathan Rico (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Son)

Junior men 10-12: 20km 1 Grant McElroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club) 0:24:26 2 Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo) 3 Michael Hocking (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) 4 Gage Hecht (International Christian Cycling) 0:00:01 5 James Todd (Frazier Cycling) 6 Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) 7 Cade Bickmore (Flatiron Flyers Junior Cycling) 0:00:03 8 Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R) 0:00:13 9 Prithvi Gummadi (Frazier Cycling) 0:00:14 10 Maxl Freeman (Black Sheep Junior Cycling) 0:00:32 11 Aditya Gummadi (Frazier Cycling) 0:01:20 12 Alexander West 13 Eric Brunner 0:01:21 14 Daniel Willett (Southern California Velo) 0:01:32 15 Nick Oestreich (International Christian Cycling) 0:01:54 16 Gianni Kennard 0:03:38 16 Angel Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club) 16 David Polley (White Mountain Road Club/Landis) 16 Rishi Teja Mocherla (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling) 16 Tate Harper (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R) 16 Justin Leong (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC) 16 Jacob Drummond (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team) 23 Florian Costa (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC) 24 Jarrett Aregger (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortg) 24 Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/One Call No) 24 Nolan Brunner 0:03:39 24 Harry Brelsford 24 Andrew Singer (International Christian Cycling) 29 Nicholas Townes (Les Amis/Les Amis Cycling Team) 29 Nathan LeBauer (Artemis) 29 Andrew Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL) 32 Eric Calder (Les Amis) 33 Graydon Anderson (Young Endurance Athletes of Uta) 0:03:40 DNF James Brookshire (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY) DNF Jeremy Lopez (Southern California Velo) DNF Alec Miller (Broken Spoke Cycling)

Junior women 15-16: 20km 1 Tara McCormick (Helens Racing/Helens/Cannondale) 0:31:39 2 Kayla Sterling (Plano Athletic Cycling Club/PAC) 3 Melissa Garcia (Chester County Cycling Foundati) 4 Grace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) 5 Kaitlyn Lawrence (Vortex Cycling Club/Team Vortex) 0:00:01 6 Alexis Ryan (The TEAM SoCalCross/Team CICLE) 7 Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In) 0:00:02 8 Michelle Blake (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R) 9 Corrie Osborne (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In) 0:01:15 10 Page Robertson (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team) 11 Addyson Albershardt (Team Kenda) 0:01:17 12 Madison Tuggle 13 Allyson Beach (Frazier Cycling) 0:01:20 14 Karla Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club) 0:01:21 15 Ashley StPierre (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) 0:03:21 16 Savannah Blake (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) 17 Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda) 0:03:22 18 Bailey Semian (Chester County Cycling Foundati) 0:04:22 19 Larisa Wade (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman) 0:04:23 DNS Sara Youmans (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) DNF Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling) DNF Niki Reker (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club) DNF Avivah Hotimsky (ColoBikeLaw.com)

Junior women 13-14: 20km 1 Katrina Howard (Vapor Racing) 0:32:01 2 Emma White (Capital Bicycle Racing Club/CBR) 0:00:04 3 Laurel Rathbun 0:00:05 4 Zoe Reeves (Priority Health Cycling Team) 5 Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling) 6 Abigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling) 7 Claire vanEkdom (Artemis) 8 Andrea Casebolt (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman) 0:00:09 9 Marta Morris 0:00:11 10 Olivia Saunders (Somerset Wheelmen) 0:00:51 11 Salley Reamer (Forest Acres Cycling Team/Flora) 0:01:18 12 Madeleine Boutet 0:01:29 13 Hannah Swan 0:01:37 14 Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling/JETCycling) 0:01:38 15 Hannah McDade (Beaverton Bicycle Club) 0:02:09 16 S Fernanda Polanco (Major Motion Cycling Club) 17 Lucia Carreno (Major Motion Cycling Club) 18 Diana Ramos (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/Fult)