Despite freezing temperatures, snow and ice, large crowds and about 500 racers from around the country gathered in Bend, Oregon for the B and Master races on Thursday, the first of four days of racing at the US National Cyclo-cross Championships.

Racers praised the highly technical course which features a mixture of textures (snow, frozen grass and road) along with a stair run-up, and fast and slick-straight-aways.

The Master's category awarded six red-white-and-blue jerseys on Thursday. Former elite national champion Paul Curley (Gearworks) took home his twenty-third stars-and-stripes jersey in the Master men's 55-59 race. Riding with a wheel cover to keep debris out, Curley easily gapped chasers and afterwards enthusiastically stated that the course must have been "designed for me."

Another long-time racer, Dan Norton (Redline), stepped into another national championship jersey in the Master men's 60-64 race. Phil Bannister, the 2008 champion, and John Elgart were left to battle for second place with Bannister edging Elgart for the bronze by two seconds.

Joe Saling also collected another national championship jersey (his nineteenth championship across several disciplines) in the Master's 70-74 age group despite crashing during his warm-up and badly cutting his hand. While medics recommended stitches, Saling asked for it just to be taped up so he could race. The injury proved no hindrance and Saling, in his final cyclo-cross race, retires as a national champion.

Walt Axelhelm, the oldest racer at 77 years old, was awarded the stars-and-stripes jersey for the Master's 75-79 age group.

Master men 55-59 1 Paul Curley (Gearworks/spinarts) 0:48:45 2 Gary Thacker (Chipotle/titus) 0:00:17 3 Terrell Knight 0:01:18 4 Michael Longmire (Northern Rockies) 0:01:19 5 Randall Silva (Nob Hill Velo) 0:01:21 6 John Brown (Family Cycling Center) 0:01:59 7 Jon Miller (Rock N Road) 0:02:16 8 Charles Townsend (Bianchi/grand Performance) 0:02:39 9 Wayne Gorry (Four Unity) 0:03:04 10 Steve Muller (Flathead Cycling) 0:03:37 11 Glen Jones (Brazen Dropouts/cronometro) 0:04:08 12 Torre Smitherman (Gtc) 0:04:22 13 Steven Lacey (Showers Pass) 0:04:30 14 David Beals (Cbrc / Nycross.com / Vo Max) 0:04:36 15 Andrew Ammon (Carolina Master Cycling) 0:04:42 16 Gregory Pautsch (Planet Bike) 0:04:47 17 Robert Walker (Bountiful Mazda) 0:05:35 18 Pete Watson 0:05:45 19 steven miller 0:06:18 20 Brian Birch 21 David Goodwin (Northampton Cycling Club) 0:06:21 22 Kerry Shields (Carolina Masters) 0:06:27 23 Gordon Paulson (Planet Bike) 0:06:29 24 Thomas Sullivan (Rock Lobster) 0:06:58 25 Kevin Ryan (Socalcross) 26 Erik Brooks (Blue Rooster/sports Medicine C) 0:07:09 27 Paul Sadoff (Hrs/rock Lobster) 0:07:14 28 Richard Sachs (Richard Sachs - Rgm Watches -) 0:07:48 29 Harold Parker (36racing) -1lap 30 James Rantala (Webcyclery.com) 31 Michael Spak (Schwab Cycles Racing) 32 Hank Koerner (2/2 Fuel) 33 David Parks (Mirage) -2laps 34 Brian Volkert 35 Eric Perryman (Colorado Velo) 36 Steve Rapp 37 Robert Luoma 38 Brad Carvey -3laps 39 Roland Goeckel (Double Check) 40 Scott Sampson (Da Hui Race) 41 David Morrow (Slo Nexus) -4laps 42 Derek Gallichotte 43 Chris Canfield (Blue Sky Velo) -5laps DNS Randall Root (Evolution Cycling Team) DNS David Zimbelman (Zteam Racing) DNS Bruce Hagen DNS Christopher Rycewicz DNS Bernard Boglioli (Byrne Invent) DNS Barry Doubleday (Mbrc) DNS Greg Sage (Team Oakland) DNS Bob Guglielmelli DNS Tom Holmes DNF Dirk Cowley (Ffkr Architects/sportsbaseonli) DNF Edward Hamel (Joe's Garage) DNF Rick Swanson (Acme Racing Team)

Master men 60-64 1 Glen Norton 0:42:58 2 Phillip Bannister 0:01:19 3 John Elgart (Webcor/alto Velo) 0:01:21 4 David Rath (Corner Cycle Cycling Club) 0:01:58 5 Douglas Cottle (Porcupine/specialized) 0:02:05 6 John Rubcic (Uc Cyclery/jw Flooring) 0:02:14 7 Dan Meyer (Bikery) 0:02:17 8 Lee Waldman (Green Mountain Sports Velo) 0:02:19 9 Frank Cuaresma (Cal Giant Farms) 0:02:40 10 Ron Strasser (Team S&m) 0:02:52 11 Don Leet (Sunnyside Sports) 0:03:41 12 Robert Ogren (Kenwood Racing) 0:03:59 13 Russell Speirn (Portland Velo) 0:06:14 14 Richard Bagienski (3d Racing) 0:07:37 15 Hal Woodruff 0:08:05 DNS Lewis Rollins (Contender Bicycle) DNS Rick Abbott (Excelsports.com) DNS Allan Marvin DNS Ric Kellen (Mako/mellow Motors) DNS Edward Lanton DNS Hank Mini (Mad Cat) DNS Joseph Myers (Two Wheeler/specialized) DNS Richard Wall (Kauai Bicycle Club)

Master men 65-69 1 James Wagner (Cycle Therapy 4 Corners) 0:47:15 2 Robert Llamas (Montrose Bike Shop) 0:01:07 3 Robert Lea (T.e.a.m. Fuji) 0:01:23 4 Richard Marantz 0:02:43 5 Loren Hettinger 0:03:18 6 Gary DeVoss (San Diego Cyclo-vets) 0:03:36 7 Mike Macdonald (Jaeger Wheelmen) 0:06:20 8 David Gustafson 0:06:57 9 Philip Thompson (Mvbc/dick Sonne's Racing) 10 R Lee Willmore (Celo Pacific)

Master men 70-74 1 Joe Saling (Team Somerset Van Dessel) 0:43:27 2 Erik Nordenson 0:00:25 3 Herbert Bates (Nault's Cyclery/naults.com) 0:06:23