Masters men battle in Bend
Curley takes home another title; Saling retires as champion
Despite freezing temperatures, snow and ice, large crowds and about 500 racers from around the country gathered in Bend, Oregon for the B and Master races on Thursday, the first of four days of racing at the US National Cyclo-cross Championships.
Racers praised the highly technical course which features a mixture of textures (snow, frozen grass and road) along with a stair run-up, and fast and slick-straight-aways.
The Master's category awarded six red-white-and-blue jerseys on Thursday. Former elite national champion Paul Curley (Gearworks) took home his twenty-third stars-and-stripes jersey in the Master men's 55-59 race. Riding with a wheel cover to keep debris out, Curley easily gapped chasers and afterwards enthusiastically stated that the course must have been "designed for me."
Another long-time racer, Dan Norton (Redline), stepped into another national championship jersey in the Master men's 60-64 race. Phil Bannister, the 2008 champion, and John Elgart were left to battle for second place with Bannister edging Elgart for the bronze by two seconds.
Joe Saling also collected another national championship jersey (his nineteenth championship across several disciplines) in the Master's 70-74 age group despite crashing during his warm-up and badly cutting his hand. While medics recommended stitches, Saling asked for it just to be taped up so he could race. The injury proved no hindrance and Saling, in his final cyclo-cross race, retires as a national champion.
Walt Axelhelm, the oldest racer at 77 years old, was awarded the stars-and-stripes jersey for the Master's 75-79 age group.
|1
|Paul Curley (Gearworks/spinarts)
|0:48:45
|2
|Gary Thacker (Chipotle/titus)
|0:00:17
|3
|Terrell Knight
|0:01:18
|4
|Michael Longmire (Northern Rockies)
|0:01:19
|5
|Randall Silva (Nob Hill Velo)
|0:01:21
|6
|John Brown (Family Cycling Center)
|0:01:59
|7
|Jon Miller (Rock N Road)
|0:02:16
|8
|Charles Townsend (Bianchi/grand Performance)
|0:02:39
|9
|Wayne Gorry (Four Unity)
|0:03:04
|10
|Steve Muller (Flathead Cycling)
|0:03:37
|11
|Glen Jones (Brazen Dropouts/cronometro)
|0:04:08
|12
|Torre Smitherman (Gtc)
|0:04:22
|13
|Steven Lacey (Showers Pass)
|0:04:30
|14
|David Beals (Cbrc / Nycross.com / Vo Max)
|0:04:36
|15
|Andrew Ammon (Carolina Master Cycling)
|0:04:42
|16
|Gregory Pautsch (Planet Bike)
|0:04:47
|17
|Robert Walker (Bountiful Mazda)
|0:05:35
|18
|Pete Watson
|0:05:45
|19
|steven miller
|0:06:18
|20
|Brian Birch
|21
|David Goodwin (Northampton Cycling Club)
|0:06:21
|22
|Kerry Shields (Carolina Masters)
|0:06:27
|23
|Gordon Paulson (Planet Bike)
|0:06:29
|24
|Thomas Sullivan (Rock Lobster)
|0:06:58
|25
|Kevin Ryan (Socalcross)
|26
|Erik Brooks (Blue Rooster/sports Medicine C)
|0:07:09
|27
|Paul Sadoff (Hrs/rock Lobster)
|0:07:14
|28
|Richard Sachs (Richard Sachs - Rgm Watches -)
|0:07:48
|29
|Harold Parker (36racing)
|-1lap
|30
|James Rantala (Webcyclery.com)
|31
|Michael Spak (Schwab Cycles Racing)
|32
|Hank Koerner (2/2 Fuel)
|33
|David Parks (Mirage)
|-2laps
|34
|Brian Volkert
|35
|Eric Perryman (Colorado Velo)
|36
|Steve Rapp
|37
|Robert Luoma
|38
|Brad Carvey
|-3laps
|39
|Roland Goeckel (Double Check)
|40
|Scott Sampson (Da Hui Race)
|41
|David Morrow (Slo Nexus)
|-4laps
|42
|Derek Gallichotte
|43
|Chris Canfield (Blue Sky Velo)
|-5laps
|DNS
|Randall Root (Evolution Cycling Team)
|DNS
|David Zimbelman (Zteam Racing)
|DNS
|Bruce Hagen
|DNS
|Christopher Rycewicz
|DNS
|Bernard Boglioli (Byrne Invent)
|DNS
|Barry Doubleday (Mbrc)
|DNS
|Greg Sage (Team Oakland)
|DNS
|Bob Guglielmelli
|DNS
|Tom Holmes
|DNF
|Dirk Cowley (Ffkr Architects/sportsbaseonli)
|DNF
|Edward Hamel (Joe's Garage)
|DNF
|Rick Swanson (Acme Racing Team)
|1
|Glen Norton
|0:42:58
|2
|Phillip Bannister
|0:01:19
|3
|John Elgart (Webcor/alto Velo)
|0:01:21
|4
|David Rath (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|0:01:58
|5
|Douglas Cottle (Porcupine/specialized)
|0:02:05
|6
|John Rubcic (Uc Cyclery/jw Flooring)
|0:02:14
|7
|Dan Meyer (Bikery)
|0:02:17
|8
|Lee Waldman (Green Mountain Sports Velo)
|0:02:19
|9
|Frank Cuaresma (Cal Giant Farms)
|0:02:40
|10
|Ron Strasser (Team S&m)
|0:02:52
|11
|Don Leet (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:03:41
|12
|Robert Ogren (Kenwood Racing)
|0:03:59
|13
|Russell Speirn (Portland Velo)
|0:06:14
|14
|Richard Bagienski (3d Racing)
|0:07:37
|15
|Hal Woodruff
|0:08:05
|DNS
|Lewis Rollins (Contender Bicycle)
|DNS
|Rick Abbott (Excelsports.com)
|DNS
|Allan Marvin
|DNS
|Ric Kellen (Mako/mellow Motors)
|DNS
|Edward Lanton
|DNS
|Hank Mini (Mad Cat)
|DNS
|Joseph Myers (Two Wheeler/specialized)
|DNS
|Richard Wall (Kauai Bicycle Club)
|1
|James Wagner (Cycle Therapy 4 Corners)
|0:47:15
|2
|Robert Llamas (Montrose Bike Shop)
|0:01:07
|3
|Robert Lea (T.e.a.m. Fuji)
|0:01:23
|4
|Richard Marantz
|0:02:43
|5
|Loren Hettinger
|0:03:18
|6
|Gary DeVoss (San Diego Cyclo-vets)
|0:03:36
|7
|Mike Macdonald (Jaeger Wheelmen)
|0:06:20
|8
|David Gustafson
|0:06:57
|9
|Philip Thompson (Mvbc/dick Sonne's Racing)
|10
|R Lee Willmore (Celo Pacific)
|1
|Joe Saling (Team Somerset Van Dessel)
|0:43:27
|2
|Erik Nordenson
|0:00:25
|3
|Herbert Bates (Nault's Cyclery/naults.com)
|0:06:23
|1
|Walter Axthelm (Dccx)
|0:44:35
|2
|Ronald Riley (Team Santa Cruz (scccc))
|0:02:26
