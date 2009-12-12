Image 1 of 63 Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sports) takes the men's 40-44 victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 63 The frozen course had some interesting terrain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 63 This Fairhaven Fitness rider was having no traction problems on the snow (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 63 Kristopher Holden (Vertical Earth) about to go vertical (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 63 Hudz-Subaru riding in tacky mud (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 63 Evan Plews (Scott USA) is an endurance specialist (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 63 Molly Cameron (Portland Bicycle Studio) having a 7th place outing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 63 Rockin Road Cyclery rider sprinting the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 63 Where there is cyclocross there is likely to be beer (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 63 Riders are led out onto the course by Nathanial Ward (Bikereg.com) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 63 Matthew Pacocha (Hudz-Subaru) rode in second place much of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 63 Men's start mid-pack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 63 Peter Ozolins (Finger Lakes Cycling) leading a group of riders on a wide track (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 63 Nathanial Ward (Bikereg.com) riding in to the setting sun (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 63 Chris Bagg (Athlete's lounge) cresting a small hill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 63 Adam Mills (KCCX) with the Old Mill smokestacks in the background (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 63 Grant Berry (Rocky Mt. In the Master men's 30-34 division, Grant Berry (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory), Matt Pacocha (Hudz-Subaru) and Jake Wells (Mafia Racing) quickly established themselves at the head of the race. One of the leading trio, Wells, was dropped halfway through the race, leaving Pacocha and Berry to fight it out for the next few laps until Berry was able to open a 20-second gap.

"I was trying to race clean and see how it was going to play out," said Pacocha. "Things were cooling off so late in the day and the grass was really freezing up making it really slippery. I had a little crash and he was able to get away."

The three early leaders were not the story, however, in the Master men's 35-39 event as Jonathan Baker (Vitamin Cottage) surged from the fourth row to catch the leaders late in the race.

"After getting through the pack I was riding by myself most of the time," said Baker. "I wasn't sure if I would catch them, but I just wanted to keep racing hard. I was 20 seconds back at one point, but I think they started looking at each other a bit late in the race and I was able to close it."

Baker passed Justin Robinson (California Giant Berry Farms), Ali Goulet (Church of the Big Ring) and 2008 national champion Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport) on the final lap to move up to the top step of the podium.

Former pro mountain bikers Peter Webber and Don Myrah squared off in a re-match of the 1993 elite national title race in the Master men's 40-44 division. Sixteen years later the pair exchanged podium places with Webber grabbing the gold and Myrah settling for silver. Douglas Reid (Second Ascent) outsprinted Ward Baker (Rockymounts/Izze Racing) to claim the bronze medal.

Kevin Hines (Corner Cycles) dominated the early-morning 50-54 race, winning the stars-and-stripes jersey by nearly a minute. Bobby Langin (Platinum Performance) out-dueled Rich Cramer to grab the silver.

Results

Men 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grant Berry (Rocky Mtn Chocolate Factory) 0:47:31 2 Matthew Pacocha (Hudz-subaru) 0:00:26 3 Benjamin Thompson 0:00:37 4 Josh Snead (Hrs Rock Lobster) 0:00:48 5 Eric Rasmussen (Porcupine/specialized) 0:01:04 6 Ryan Leech 0:01:05 7 Molly Cameron (Portland Bicycle Studio) 0:01:08 8 Evan Plews (Scottusa/csc) 0:01:23 9 Troy Heithecker 0:01:32 10 Weston Schempf (C3-athletes Serving Athletes) 0:01:50 11 Brandon Gritters (Rock N Road) 0:02:42 12 Davy Yeater (River City Bicycles) 0:03:01 13 Kristopher Holden (Vertical Earth) 0:03:10 14 Nathaniel Ward (Bikereg.com / Joe's Garage / I) 0:03:29 15 Seth Patla (River City Bicycles) 16 Peter Knudsen 0:03:41 17 Michael Hemme (Courage) 0:03:49 18 Matthew Fox (Sunnyside Sports) 0:03:50 19 Joshua Whitmore (Team Globalbike) 0:04:14 20 David Meyer (Freewheel) 0:04:18 21 Brett Pirie (Colobikelaw.com) 0:04:29 22 Jason Siegle (Bike Religion) 0:04:35 23 Paul LaCava (Giant Bicycles) 0:04:37 24 Damian Schmitt (Sunnyside Sports) 0:04:50 25 Jesse Bell (Sisu Cycles) 0:04:54 26 Corey Ward (Team Chico) 0:04:56 27 Trevor ONeal (None) 0:05:04 28 David Pilz (Gentle Lovers) 29 Christopher Bagg (Athlete's Lounge) 0:05:12 30 Adam Mills (Hrrc/trek Stores) 0:05:13 31 jeremy whitman (Custom Cycle) 0:05:17 32 Peter Ozolins (Finger Lakes Cycling) 0:05:23 33 Jeremy Gardner (Hudz-subaru) 0:05:25 34 Ryan Weaver 0:05:38 35 Darian Founds 0:05:43 36 Jason Lowetz (Team Bearclaw) 0:05:56 37 David Sheek (Rock N' Road) 0:05:58 38 Jesse Rients (Nature Valley/penn Cycle) 0:06:17 39 Benjamin Ollett 0:06:22 40 Dylan VanWeelden (Yakima) 0:06:28 41 George Barthel (Team Helen's) 0:06:31 42 Nathan Solomon (Alki / Rubicon) 0:06:33 43 Ryan Brown (Chinook Cycling) 0:06:36 44 Harris McMullin (Team Reel Theatre) 0:07:03 45 Matthew Hennessy (Team Bbc) 0:07:14 46 Benjamin Rathkamp (Fanatik Bike Co.) 0:07:15 47 Joshua Roeser (Nature Valley/penn Cycle) 0:07:18 48 Alan Adams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:07:25 49 David Condon 50 Dax Kastrin (Race Team) 0:07:27 51 Michael Tonkinson (Webcor/alto Velo) 0:07:39 52 Mike Olson (Webcyclery.com) 0:07:52

One lap down # Rider Name (Country) Team 53 Eric Russell (Team Clif Bar) 54 Stephen Maluk (Desalvo Custom Cycles) 55 Greg Adams 56 Ryan Rickerts (Fanatik Bike Co.) 57 Nathan Garrett (Victory Velo) 58 Andrew Shatz (Team Roaring Mouse) 59 Tim Joslin 60 Robert DeClerk

Two laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 61 Eric Denning (Team Reel Theatre) 62 Ryan Vanderloop (Corpore Sano) 63 Aaron Tarnow

Three laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 64 Chris Goodson 65 Andy Harmon (Blue Sky Velo) 66 Andy Jones (Htfu) 67 Sandy Poulson (Chinook Tri Cities)

Four laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 68 Nicholas Adsero 69 Joel Morrissette (Team Oregon) 70 Jay Armstrong DNS Sam Krieg (Ice Krieg Cycling) DNS Matthew Wills (Courage Cycles) DNS Anthony Coando (Active Athlete/squadra Ovest) DNS Eric Nelson (Beer / East Sac Bike) DNS Tyson Mitchell DNS Jacob Helmbrecht (Freewheel Bike) DNS Reny Townsend (Desalvo Custom Cycles) DNS Kervin Quinones DNS Gabriel Byrne (Sportgenic/squadra Ovest) DNS John Scarafotti DNS Robin Guillaume (Na) DNS Brody Boeger (Ironclad Performance Wear) DNS Brian Cadman (Church Of The Big Ring) DNS Matthew Triska (Murray/renaissance) DNF Eric Hanzel (Mafia Racing) DNF Jake Wells (Mafiaracing/pabst/felt) DNF Geoffrey Huber DNF Darrin Seeds (Yakima Bike Vigilantes) DNF Paul Hernandez (Bicycle Johns)

Men 35-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Baker (Vitamin Cottage P/b Xp Compani) 0:48:07 2 Justin Robinson (California Giant Berry Farms/s) 0:00:04 3 Ali Goulet (Thechurchofthebigring/realcycl) 0:00:18 4 Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport) 0:00:21 5 Shannon Skerritt (The Vanilla Workshop-speedvage) 0:01:19 6 Kevin Hulick (Vanilla Workshop - Speedvagen) 0:01:42 7 Christopher McGovern (Hrs/rock Lobster) 0:01:47 8 Eirik Schulz (Specialized/river City Bicycle) 9 Matthew Kraus (Richard Sachs - Rgm Watches -) 10 Shadd Smith (Kccx / Verge) 0:02:14 11 John Bailey (Bailey Bikes) 0:02:20 12 Curtis Boivin (Refunds Now) 0:02:33 13 Donald Reeb (Santa Cruz/wtb/giro) 0:02:43 14 Ryan O'Connor (Carlos Obriens Racing) 0:02:44 15 Anastasio Flores (Calfornia Giant) 0:02:55 16 Michael Gallagher (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) 0:02:58 17 Bo Pitkin (Church Of The Big Ring) 0:03:08 18 Eric Sheagley (Veloce/felt) 0:03:18 19 Timothy Jones (Team Webcyclery.com) 0:03:21 20 Andrew Messer (Drt Racing) 0:03:23 21 Scott Frederick (Inland Construction/back To Di) 0:03:36 22 Chris Snyder (Bicycleattorney.com) 0:03:37 23 Alex Work (Hrs Rocklobster) 24 Chris Brandt (Collins/specialized) 0:03:52 25 Jesse Scatton (Bullseye/east Sac Bike) 0:03:53 26 Patrick Wilder 0:03:57 27 Matt Williams (Grandstay Hotels) 0:03:58 28 Kevin Klug (Courage) 0:04:06 29 Dave Weaver (Kelly Benefit Strategies/lsv) 0:04:09 30 Charles Coyle (Hudz-subaru Cycling Team) 0:04:22 31 Gabriel Keck (Scott/ritchey) 0:04:26 32 Kevin Koen (Team Bikelane) 0:04:29 33 John Behrens (Bailey Bikes) 0:04:30 34 Frederick Bottger (Vitamix/sixtufit) 0:04:50 35 Gary Douville (Platinum Racing Team) 0:04:55 36 Michael Schindler (Sunnyside Sports) 0:04:57 37 Brock Dickie (Buy-cell.com) 0:05:00 38 William Butcher (Magnus) 0:05:02 39 Max Clifford (Hrs/rocklobster) 0:05:03 40 Scott Bradway (Team S&m Sellwood Cycle) 0:05:05 41 Ken Gallardo (Peninsula Velo/pomodoro) 42 Basil Moutsopoulos (Hup United) 0:05:09 43 Joshua Liberles 44 Michael Brown (Therapeutic Associates/genr8) 45 Brian Staby (Norcal Bike Sport/jamis) 0:05:11 46 Ian Leitheiser 0:05:16 47 Kristopher Auer (C3-sollay.com) 0:05:28 48 Matt Jordan (Hrs Rock Lobster) 0:05:29 49 William Reuss (Owens Healthcare) 0:05:36 50 Phil Oppenheimer (Bicycle Centres/collision 1) 0:05:43 51 Sheldon Miller 0:05:45 52 Jesse Mayberry (Scott Ritchey Cyclocross) 0:05:46 53 Joel Wilson 0:05:49 54 Monte Boyle (Team Clover) 0:05:51 55 Alec Sim (Joyride Bikes/ek Ekcessories) 56 Michael Carroll 0:05:54 57 Aron Bonar (Sycip/schwalbe) 0:05:58 58 Joe Brennan (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:06:13 59 Scott Brooks (Maietta Factory Racing) 0:06:34 60 Matt Tillinghast (Lincoln Industries) 0:06:35 61 Todd Dye (Pacific Power Blue Sky) 0:06:43 62 Yuri Hauswald (Marin Bikes) 0:06:47 63 Michael DiCenso (Nrc-kona) 0:06:56 64 T Henshall (Therapeutic Associates) 0:06:58 65 Daniel Studley (Nrc/kona) 0:07:12 66 Mark Knokey (Vertical Earth) 0:07:14 67 Philip Hynes (Mako/mellow Motors) 0:07:15 68 Jamie Kilcoyne (Chipotle-titus Mountain Bike T) 0:07:17 69 Chad Berg (Bicycle Centers/collision One) 0:07:24 70 Devin Avery (Beer) 0:07:25 71 Erik Bergstrom (Therapeutic Associates / Genr8) 72 Andrew Sargent (Alberto's) 0:07:42 73 Wade Miller (Sunnyside Sports) 0:07:46 74 Jon Freckleton (Aspire Performance) 0:07:50 75 Erik Voldengen (Bbc / Bike N' Hike) 0:07:51

One lap down # Rider Name (Country) Team 76 Thom Kneeland (Desalvo Custom Cycles) 77 Graham Christensen (Vertical Earth) 78 Christopher Ragusa 79 Dmitri Keating (Old Town Bicycle Race Team (ot) 80 Luke Mason (Sagebrush Cycles) 81 Brian Andriot (Louisville Firefighters) 82 David Pedersen (Altezza 4 Racing) 83 Gerald Chabot (Planet Bike) 84 Shannon Kupfer (Ubrdo Team Project) 85 Arn Allemand (Lactic Acid Cycling) 86 Tim Hegg (Phils Southside Cyclery/team T) 87 Mark Roughgarden (Ubrdo Team Project) 88 Geoffrey Williams (Planet Bike) 89 Troy Kindred 90 Timothy Spence (Nrc/kona) 91 Chad DeMoss 92 Dean Poshard (Rock Lobster) 93 Michael Dennis 94 John Craft

Two laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 95 Jerry Long (Emde Sports) 96 Lane Miller (Louisville Cyclery) 97 Brian Fuller (Team Reel Theatre) 98 Mario Martinez (Nob Hill Velo) 99 Eric Lanners (Word-RCB) 100 Nicholas Brown (Recycled Cycles Racing) 101 Bradley Cole 102 David Prause (Super Relax) 103 Ryan Reisbick (Chinook Cycling Of Yakima) 104 Matt Robinson 105 ryan linville (Byrne Invent) 106 Andrew Juskaitis (Giant) 107 Keith Heinzelman (Classic Cycle) 108 Barney Gill (Planet Bike) 109 Dylan McReynolds (Berkeley Bicycle Club (bbc))

Three laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 110 Chris Samuel (Beacon) 111 Damon Pettinger (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 112 Jonathan Vinson (Gentle Lovers) 113 E Brown 114 Alex Telitsine (Ijm.org) 115 Ted Burns (Webcor/alto Velo) 116 Kyle Wuepper (Bend Bike N Sport) 117 Ian Dewar (Team Specialized Bicycles) 118 Tony Stanislav (36 Racing) 119 Jeff Evans (Doublecheck) 120 Theodore Chauvin (Lenovo) 121 Justin Morgan (Fresnoakland) 122 Dan Werle 123 Jason Bavuso (Joe Bar)

Four laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 124 Christopher Mink (Taleo Racing) 125 Michael Prater (Hagens Berman Llp) 126 Todd Pilger (Team Cross) 127 Brian Schur (Chinook Cycling) 128 Andrew Filler

Five laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 129 Travis McMaster (Pioneer Racing) 130 Kevin Donovan (Lactic Acid Cycling) 131 Jason Jablonski (Arlberg Sports) 132 Scott Price (Taleo Racing) 133 vaughn aldredge 134 Keith Mastranunzio 135 Chrstopher Follmer (Planet Bike) DNS Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms/s) DNS Brady Rogers (United Healthcare) DNS Charles Totaro (Humanzoom/pabst Blue Ribbon) DNS Andy Bestwick (Allegiant Air/ Team Pain) DNS Matthew Freeman (Team Redlands) DNS Gary Yates DNS David Salo (Second Ascent) DNS Andrew Weir DNS Paul Bonds (Okc Velo) DNS Todd Morse Tucker (Bicycle Centres-collision 1) DNS Shawn Harshman (Harshman Wealth / Primus Mootr) DNS Josh Chauvet (Team Roaring Mouse) DNS Slate Olson (Hup United) DNS Robert Weyman (Kahala/la Grange) DNS Rory Shackles (Turin Bicycle/barker+nestor) DNS Craig Virr (Team Six) DNS Matthew Simpson (Svelte Cycles / Pb Pedros) DNS Randy Salamon (Recycled Cycles Racing) DNS Matthew Opperman (Pro Peloton Racing) DNS Jeff Edes (Team S&m) DNS Bryan Butts (Crossniacs) DNS Clay Harris (Rrv) DNS Scott Keiper (Ragnarok) DNS Jeff Lorenzen DNS Brandon Correia (Godspeed Courier) DNS David Neubeck (The Valley Athletic Club) DNS Mel Maalouf (Alta Alpina Cycling Club) DNS adam toothaker (Northstar Couriers) DNS David Rosen (Half Fast Velo) DNS Devin Flynn (Team Buttercup) DNS Peter Mitchelmore (Squadra Abruzzo) DNS David Summers (Team Velocity) DNS Matt Connolly (Rio Strada Racing) DNS Bradley Arnold (Counterbalance Bicycles Racing) DNS Pete Galt DNS Michael Negrete (Sc Velo) DNS James Downs (Paa) DNS Robert Presta (Northern Rockies) DNS Tre HENDRICKS (Mt. View Cycles) DNF doug laplaca (Bend Bike N Sport) DNF Steven Williams (Recycled Cycles Racing) DNF Brendan Connolly (Blue Rooster/sports Med) DNF Wilbur Kelly (Market Street Cycling) DNF Nate Woodman (Monkey Wrench) DNF Jason Cruz (Family Cycling Center) DNF Rick Finley (Montana Velo) DNF Travis Lukens DNF Brent Wallace (Organic Athlete) DNF Alex Hall (South Bay Wheelmen)

Men 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Webber 0:40:36 2 Donald Myrah 0:00:41 3 Douglas Reid (Second Ascent) 0:00:48 4 Ward Baker (Rockymounts/izze Racing) 5 Scott McLaughlin (Sram Factory) 0:00:56 6 Todd Hoefer (California Giant Berry Farms/s) 0:00:59 7 Barton Bowen 0:01:05 8 Troy Barry (Hammer Nutrition) 0:01:13 9 Shawn Mitchell (Bode) 0:01:21 10 Michael Wissink (Specialized) 0:01:22 11 Jeff Winkler (Kccx/verge) 12 Roger Aspholm 0:01:36 13 Murray Swanson (Peninsula Velo/pomodoro) 14 Richard Feldman (Durance - Colnago) 0:01:52 15 Brent Prenzlow (Celo Pacific / B&l) 0:01:55 16 Arthur O'Connor (Churchofthebigring/realcyclist) 0:02:01 17 Michael Gaertner (Vertical Earth) 0:02:10 18 Michael Robson 0:02:12 19 Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport) 0:02:22 20 Michael Benno (Veloce Racing) 0:02:27 21 Tim Butler (River City Bicycles) 0:02:28 22 John Bravard (Cyclepath Racing) 0:02:37 23 Douglas Krumpelman (Vertical Earth) 0:02:51 24 David Diviney (Cyclepath Racing) 0:02:54 25 Tim Thompson (Team Rambuski Law) 0:03:05 26 Kenny Burt (Wtb) 0:03:12 27 Daniel Casper (Grandstay Hotels) 0:03:14 28 David Klipper (Guinness Cycling Team) 0:03:16 29 Aaron Leritz 0:03:17 30 Sean Kelsey (Buy Local Cycling) 0:03:25 31 Alex Gallego (Montana Junior Cycling Foundat) 0:03:26 32 Todd Davis (Lenovo) 33 Brij Lunine (Team Santa Cruz) 0:03:31 34 John Flack (Valley Athletic Club) 0:03:47 35 Todd Meier (Broken Spoke Cycling) 0:03:50 36 James Lehman (Ride Clean) 0:04:00 37 Timothy Hopkin (North Carolina Cyclocross) 0:04:09 38 Matthew Engel (Bend Bike N Sport) 0:04:11 39 Patrick Morrissey (Nm Team Cross) 0:04:26 40 doug evans (Bicycleattorney.com) 0:04:27 41 Eric Goodson (Boston Road Club) 42 Jeff Curtes (The Vanilla Workshop-speedvage) 0:04:30 43 Philip Webb (Barbisol) 44 Kirk Olson 0:04:35 45 Matthew Hill 0:04:44 46 LeRoi Smith (Ragnarok Racing) 47 Matthew Scott 0:04:46 48 Ronald Miller 0:04:57 49 Timothy Cannard 0:05:03 50 Daniel McNally 51 Dan Farrell (Blue Sky Velo) 0:05:04 52 Stephen Kent (Freewheel Bike Shop) 0:05:10 53 James Brown (Rad Racing Nw/hagens Berman) 0:05:17 54 Jason Crago 0:05:19 55 Bobby Williamson (Team Bikesport/ion) 0:05:21 56 Erik Zimmer (Van Dessel Factory Team) 0:05:27 57 Matthew Ohran 0:05:32 58 UNKNOWN RIDER (-------) 0:05:35 59 Michael Martin 0:05:40 60 Kyle Boschen (Colobikelaw.com) 61 Jared Roy (Crossniacs) 0:05:44 62 Doug Karet 0:05:54 63 Carl Boni (Blue Sky Velo) 64 David Hagen (Fort Lewis College) 0:05:59 65 Peter Thompson (Flying Rhino Cycling Club) 0:06:01 66 Christopher Sautter (Yakima Bike Vigilantes) 0:06:12 67 Rob Deeble (Team Reel Theatre) 0:06:17 68 Barry Holman (T.e.a.m. Fuji) 0:06:27 69 Justin Serna (Guinnesscycling.com) 0:06:32 70 Michael Curtes 0:06:38 71 Michael Kracht 0:06:43 72 Robert Kramer (Ridley) 0:06:45 73 Chad Sage (Sunnyside Sports) 0:06:46 74 Blake Von Knopka 0:06:55 75 Derwyn Harris (Specialized River City Bicycle) 0:07:00 76 Mark Duff (Veloforma) 0:07:03 77 Tom Taylor 0:07:14 78 Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports) 0:07:20 79 Arthur Weichbrodt (Viking Sport/ Zoka) 0:07:23 80 Steve Jensen 0:07:25 81 Harald Graham (Specialized River City Bikes) 0:07:27 82 Travis Oliger 0:07:28 83 Sean Rogers 0:07:31 84 Jeff Herring (Team Cicle) 0:07:42 85 Michael Hyde (Buy-cell.com) 0:07:43 86 Brian Walburn (Hagens Berman Llp) 87 Tom Elder (Team Reel Theatre / Tvcc) 0:07:45 88 Robert Uetrecht 0:07:58

One lap down # Rider Name (Country) Team 89 David Karman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 90 David Kerr (Nob Hill Velo) 91 Matthew McNamara (Sterling Sports Group) 92 Robert Wuebker 93 Martin Baker (Presto Velo) 94 Kelly Glenn 95 Brian Glass (Cucina Fresca) 96 Michael Rabinowitz 97 Scott Carothers (Great Basin Imaging) 98 George Wescott 99 Jonathan Day (Velo-one Cycling) 100 Brandon Sincock 101 Otto Schug (Webcyclery)

Two laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 102 Brian Frykman (Gas / Intrinsik) 103 Lawrence Leonard (Successfulliving.com) 104 J Juelis (Joe Bar) 105 David Grant 106 David Masessa (Desalvo Custom Cycles) 107 Alan Petrie (Spokane Rocket Velo) 108 Brian Wieczorek (Freddie Fu Cycling) 109 John Albrecht (Team Clover) 110 Timothy Simanski (Team Roaring Mouse) 111 Brett Batchelder 112 Robert Quinlan (Nob Hill Velo) 113 Michael Adkisson 114 matt mcguire 115 Brian Price (Lactic Acid Cycling)

Three laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 116 Matthew Lasala (Bend Bike N Sport) 117 Geoffrey Albert (Team Cicle) 118 David Lawson (Celo Pacific) 119 Sam Taagen (2/2 Fuel) 120 Richard Blanco 121 Timothy Schauer (Specialized River City Bikes) 122 Scott Mares (Verge) 123 Shawn Moore (Fiets Maan Racing) 124 Carl Anton 125 Corey Green (Zephyr Wheel Sports) 126 Joshua Smith (Planet Bike) 127 Anthony Lackey (KMK) 128 Ladd Williamson (Team Reel 1) 129 William Youngman (Squadra Abruzzo) 130 Christopher Wherity 131 scott ballard (Half Fast Velo) 132 David Drumm (Fts Cycling) 133 Paul Formiller (Portland Velo) 134 Kevin Andres (Bicycle Centres) 135 Dominic DAngelo (Bicycle Centres - Collision 1) 136 Marc Romano 137 Scott Hamness (Artisan Family Racing)

Four laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 138 Michael Szwaya (Bicycleattorney.com) 139 Gerald Pflug (Spk/speedgoat) 140 Franz Martin (Nrc/kona) 141 Dirk Manley (Squadra Abruzzo) 142 Aaron Zoerner 143 Chad Thomas (Peninsula Velo/pomodoro) 144 Blaine Zumwalt 145 Glen Copus 146 Geoff McIntosh (Nhcc)

Five laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 147 Evan Adams (Hrs Rocklobster) DNS Donny Carroll (Baileybikes.com) DNS Frederick Rose (Bikereg.com) DNS Will Black DNS Jeffrey Bannink (Team Type 1) DNS Brady Brady (Team S & M) DNS Bryan Schoeffler (Team Osp) DNS Robert Kuhn (Hup United) DNS Kenton Berg DNS Erik Gutbier (Keltic Construction/ccc) DNS Paul Boudreau (Essex County Velo) DNS Greg Freebairn (Porcupine/specialized Racing) DNS Michael Phillips (Curt Goodrich Racing Team) DNS David Frye DNS Bradley Koester DNS Charles Erndl (Death Row Velo) DNS John Mundelius (C4/wells Fargo/vandenberghe Pr) DNS M Sutter (Horizon Organic Pb Prerace.com) DNS R Todd Crisafulli (Nav / Classbook.com) DNS Tim Kelley (Fitzgerald's Bicycles) DNS Brian Nelson (Na) DNS Kenny Wehn (Colavita New Mexico) DNS Tim Wood (2/2 Fuel) DNS Dan Becraft (Moots Racing) DNS Eric Bustos (Cal Giant) DNS Nathan Kiger (Second Ascent) DNS Maxwell Kullaway (Hup United/ 333fab) DNS Mark Rogers (Hagens Berman) DNS Paul McKenna (Tvcc) DNS Steve Collie DNS Shaun Locker (Etna Brewing Co./desalvo Cycle) DNS Richard Tannyhill (Coloradobikelaw.com) DNS Brad Roberts DNS Allan Sherlock DNS Paul Maciel (Myvelocoach.com) DNS Sean Vali DNS Cole Meckle (Cucina Fresca) DNS Brian Hludzinski (Boulder Racing) DNF Tao Bernardi (Van Dessel) DNF Aaron Kereluk (Hrs-rock Lobster) DNF Karl Mikkelson (Mountain View Cycles) DNF john gorman DNF Sean Haidet DNF Robert Trombley (Recycled Cycles Racing / Ralei) DNF Craig Schmidt (Lincoln Industries - Highgear) DNF Kelly Cline (Wissahickon)

Men 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle) 0:44:26 2 Bobby Langin (Platinum Performance) 0:00:47 3 Richard Cramer 0:01:24 4 Thomas Price (Kccx/verge) 0:01:31 5 John Wilson (Pacific Power Blue Sky) 0:01:32 6 Jim Gentes (Team Rambuski Law) 0:01:36 7 Brad House (Backontrack) 8 Randy Shields (Carolina Masters) 0:02:01 9 John Thompson (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club) 0:02:06 10 Randy Iddings 0:02:16 11 Bernie Shiao (Kelly Benefit Strategies/lsv) 0:02:23 12 Tad GOTTING 13 Norman Kreiss (California Giant Berry/special) 0:03:02 14 Edwin Rambuski (Team Rambuski Law) 0:03:25 15 Scott Toll (Desalvo Custom Cycles) 16 Russell Thorstrom (Ico) 0:03:32 17 Chris Tauscher (Tireless Velo) 0:03:34 18 Darrell Davis (Contender Bicycles) 19 Tim James (Team E-mortgage Strategy) 20 Brendan Quinlan (Bob's Red Mill) 21 William Stevens (Gear Works Spin Arts Cycling T) 0:03:54 22 Mark Wolowiec (Flying Rhino Cycling Club) 0:04:01 23 Joseph Burtoni (Durango Wheel Club) 0:04:11 24 Jim Miller (Webcyclery.com) 0:04:39 25 Rudy Sroka (Lake Effect Racing) 0:04:40 26 Mark Bradley 0:04:43 27 Pete Krumins 0:04:51 28 Bill Reed 0:04:56 29 Steve Yenne (Capitol Subaru) 0:05:00 30 Alan Ott (Hrs\rock Lobster) 0:05:02 31 Matthew Cazier (2/2 Fuel) 0:05:03 32 Edward Miszkiewicz 33 Chris Hereford (Active Knowledge) 0:05:33 34 Thomas Prehn (Rocky Mounts) 0:05:35 35 David Luoma (Guinness Cycling) 0:05:36 36 Justin Bannerman (Allegro Cyclery) 37 John Bliss (Chipotle/titus) 0:05:39 38 Charles Morris 0:05:47 39 Roy Colven (Wines Of Washington/bikesale.c) 0:05:58 40 David Burnard 0:06:21 41 Shawn Downing (Chesapeake Wheelmen) 0:06:33 42 Steve Lamont (Dccx) 0:06:34 43 John Weyhrich (Five Valley Velo) 0:06:50 44 Doug Smith (Bend Bike 'n Sport) 0:06:53 45 Gregg Leion (Mountain View Cycles) 0:06:57 46 Mike Hayes (Fuel 22) 0:07:10 47 Mike Szabo 0:07:13 48 Andrew Peterson (Existential Velo) 0:07:28 49 Dane Grant (Team Roaring Mouse) 0:07:34 50 Joe Fabris (Plus 3 Network) 51 Dale Riley 0:07:51 52 Michael Olenick (Elephant's Perch Cycling) 53 Andrew Forbes (George's/bode) 0:08:06 54 William Kuster (Loon State Cyclists) 0:08:11 55 William Macy (Carolina Masters Cycling Club) 0:08:49 56 Michael Hines (Pvgc) 0:08:56

One lap down # Rider Name (Country) Team 57 Daniel Davis (Webcyclery) 58 Mike Kennedy (Intermountain Orthopaedics Cyc) 59 Erik Salander (Peninsula Velo/pomodoro) 60 Kevin Beshlian (2/2 Fuel) 61 Jay Mongillo (Ccc/keltic Construction/zanes) 62 Chip Duckett (Mock Orange Racing) 63 Brian Smith 64 Thomas Bowmaster (Liberty Cycle) 65 Raymond Fortner (Myvelocoach.com)

Two laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 66 Ambrose Su (Hutchs Bend/the Laser Nail Cli) 67 Barry Johnson (First Rate Mortgage Cycling Te) 68 James Thiele (Team Rose City) 69 Joseph King (Brazen Dropouts) 70 Vern Krist (Showers Pass) 71 Steven Olsen (Team Reel Theatre) 72 Steven Ellis (Blue Rooster/the Sports Medici) 73 Emil Gercke (Whole Athlete) 74 David Smith 75 Robert Adams

Three laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 76 David Stanton (Cucina Fresca) 77 Brian Blackwell (Rogue Racing Project)