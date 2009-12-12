Master men contest four more championships
Berry, Baker, Webber and Hines claim titles
In the Master men's 30-34 division, Grant Berry (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory), Matt Pacocha (Hudz-Subaru) and Jake Wells (Mafia Racing) quickly established themselves at the head of the race. One of the leading trio, Wells, was dropped halfway through the race, leaving Pacocha and Berry to fight it out for the next few laps until Berry was able to open a 20-second gap.
"I was trying to race clean and see how it was going to play out," said Pacocha. "Things were cooling off so late in the day and the grass was really freezing up making it really slippery. I had a little crash and he was able to get away."
The three early leaders were not the story, however, in the Master men's 35-39 event as Jonathan Baker (Vitamin Cottage) surged from the fourth row to catch the leaders late in the race.
"After getting through the pack I was riding by myself most of the time," said Baker. "I wasn't sure if I would catch them, but I just wanted to keep racing hard. I was 20 seconds back at one point, but I think they started looking at each other a bit late in the race and I was able to close it."
Baker passed Justin Robinson (California Giant Berry Farms), Ali Goulet (Church of the Big Ring) and 2008 national champion Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport) on the final lap to move up to the top step of the podium.
Former pro mountain bikers Peter Webber and Don Myrah squared off in a re-match of the 1993 elite national title race in the Master men's 40-44 division. Sixteen years later the pair exchanged podium places with Webber grabbing the gold and Myrah settling for silver. Douglas Reid (Second Ascent) outsprinted Ward Baker (Rockymounts/Izze Racing) to claim the bronze medal.
Kevin Hines (Corner Cycles) dominated the early-morning 50-54 race, winning the stars-and-stripes jersey by nearly a minute. Bobby Langin (Platinum Performance) out-dueled Rich Cramer to grab the silver.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grant Berry (Rocky Mtn Chocolate Factory)
|0:47:31
|2
|Matthew Pacocha (Hudz-subaru)
|0:00:26
|3
|Benjamin Thompson
|0:00:37
|4
|Josh Snead (Hrs Rock Lobster)
|0:00:48
|5
|Eric Rasmussen (Porcupine/specialized)
|0:01:04
|6
|Ryan Leech
|0:01:05
|7
|Molly Cameron (Portland Bicycle Studio)
|0:01:08
|8
|Evan Plews (Scottusa/csc)
|0:01:23
|9
|Troy Heithecker
|0:01:32
|10
|Weston Schempf (C3-athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:01:50
|11
|Brandon Gritters (Rock N Road)
|0:02:42
|12
|Davy Yeater (River City Bicycles)
|0:03:01
|13
|Kristopher Holden (Vertical Earth)
|0:03:10
|14
|Nathaniel Ward (Bikereg.com / Joe's Garage / I)
|0:03:29
|15
|Seth Patla (River City Bicycles)
|16
|Peter Knudsen
|0:03:41
|17
|Michael Hemme (Courage)
|0:03:49
|18
|Matthew Fox (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:03:50
|19
|Joshua Whitmore (Team Globalbike)
|0:04:14
|20
|David Meyer (Freewheel)
|0:04:18
|21
|Brett Pirie (Colobikelaw.com)
|0:04:29
|22
|Jason Siegle (Bike Religion)
|0:04:35
|23
|Paul LaCava (Giant Bicycles)
|0:04:37
|24
|Damian Schmitt (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:04:50
|25
|Jesse Bell (Sisu Cycles)
|0:04:54
|26
|Corey Ward (Team Chico)
|0:04:56
|27
|Trevor ONeal (None)
|0:05:04
|28
|David Pilz (Gentle Lovers)
|29
|Christopher Bagg (Athlete's Lounge)
|0:05:12
|30
|Adam Mills (Hrrc/trek Stores)
|0:05:13
|31
|jeremy whitman (Custom Cycle)
|0:05:17
|32
|Peter Ozolins (Finger Lakes Cycling)
|0:05:23
|33
|Jeremy Gardner (Hudz-subaru)
|0:05:25
|34
|Ryan Weaver
|0:05:38
|35
|Darian Founds
|0:05:43
|36
|Jason Lowetz (Team Bearclaw)
|0:05:56
|37
|David Sheek (Rock N' Road)
|0:05:58
|38
|Jesse Rients (Nature Valley/penn Cycle)
|0:06:17
|39
|Benjamin Ollett
|0:06:22
|40
|Dylan VanWeelden (Yakima)
|0:06:28
|41
|George Barthel (Team Helen's)
|0:06:31
|42
|Nathan Solomon (Alki / Rubicon)
|0:06:33
|43
|Ryan Brown (Chinook Cycling)
|0:06:36
|44
|Harris McMullin (Team Reel Theatre)
|0:07:03
|45
|Matthew Hennessy (Team Bbc)
|0:07:14
|46
|Benjamin Rathkamp (Fanatik Bike Co.)
|0:07:15
|47
|Joshua Roeser (Nature Valley/penn Cycle)
|0:07:18
|48
|Alan Adams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:07:25
|49
|David Condon
|50
|Dax Kastrin (Race Team)
|0:07:27
|51
|Michael Tonkinson (Webcor/alto Velo)
|0:07:39
|52
|Mike Olson (Webcyclery.com)
|0:07:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|53
|Eric Russell (Team Clif Bar)
|54
|Stephen Maluk (Desalvo Custom Cycles)
|55
|Greg Adams
|56
|Ryan Rickerts (Fanatik Bike Co.)
|57
|Nathan Garrett (Victory Velo)
|58
|Andrew Shatz (Team Roaring Mouse)
|59
|Tim Joslin
|60
|Robert DeClerk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Eric Denning (Team Reel Theatre)
|62
|Ryan Vanderloop (Corpore Sano)
|63
|Aaron Tarnow
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|64
|Chris Goodson
|65
|Andy Harmon (Blue Sky Velo)
|66
|Andy Jones (Htfu)
|67
|Sandy Poulson (Chinook Tri Cities)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|68
|Nicholas Adsero
|69
|Joel Morrissette (Team Oregon)
|70
|Jay Armstrong
|DNS
|Sam Krieg (Ice Krieg Cycling)
|DNS
|Matthew Wills (Courage Cycles)
|DNS
|Anthony Coando (Active Athlete/squadra Ovest)
|DNS
|Eric Nelson (Beer / East Sac Bike)
|DNS
|Tyson Mitchell
|DNS
|Jacob Helmbrecht (Freewheel Bike)
|DNS
|Reny Townsend (Desalvo Custom Cycles)
|DNS
|Kervin Quinones
|DNS
|Gabriel Byrne (Sportgenic/squadra Ovest)
|DNS
|John Scarafotti
|DNS
|Robin Guillaume (Na)
|DNS
|Brody Boeger (Ironclad Performance Wear)
|DNS
|Brian Cadman (Church Of The Big Ring)
|DNS
|Matthew Triska (Murray/renaissance)
|DNF
|Eric Hanzel (Mafia Racing)
|DNF
|Jake Wells (Mafiaracing/pabst/felt)
|DNF
|Geoffrey Huber
|DNF
|Darrin Seeds (Yakima Bike Vigilantes)
|DNF
|Paul Hernandez (Bicycle Johns)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Baker (Vitamin Cottage P/b Xp Compani)
|0:48:07
|2
|Justin Robinson (California Giant Berry Farms/s)
|0:00:04
|3
|Ali Goulet (Thechurchofthebigring/realcycl)
|0:00:18
|4
|Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:00:21
|5
|Shannon Skerritt (The Vanilla Workshop-speedvage)
|0:01:19
|6
|Kevin Hulick (Vanilla Workshop - Speedvagen)
|0:01:42
|7
|Christopher McGovern (Hrs/rock Lobster)
|0:01:47
|8
|Eirik Schulz (Specialized/river City Bicycle)
|9
|Matthew Kraus (Richard Sachs - Rgm Watches -)
|10
|Shadd Smith (Kccx / Verge)
|0:02:14
|11
|John Bailey (Bailey Bikes)
|0:02:20
|12
|Curtis Boivin (Refunds Now)
|0:02:33
|13
|Donald Reeb (Santa Cruz/wtb/giro)
|0:02:43
|14
|Ryan O'Connor (Carlos Obriens Racing)
|0:02:44
|15
|Anastasio Flores (Calfornia Giant)
|0:02:55
|16
|Michael Gallagher (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:02:58
|17
|Bo Pitkin (Church Of The Big Ring)
|0:03:08
|18
|Eric Sheagley (Veloce/felt)
|0:03:18
|19
|Timothy Jones (Team Webcyclery.com)
|0:03:21
|20
|Andrew Messer (Drt Racing)
|0:03:23
|21
|Scott Frederick (Inland Construction/back To Di)
|0:03:36
|22
|Chris Snyder (Bicycleattorney.com)
|0:03:37
|23
|Alex Work (Hrs Rocklobster)
|24
|Chris Brandt (Collins/specialized)
|0:03:52
|25
|Jesse Scatton (Bullseye/east Sac Bike)
|0:03:53
|26
|Patrick Wilder
|0:03:57
|27
|Matt Williams (Grandstay Hotels)
|0:03:58
|28
|Kevin Klug (Courage)
|0:04:06
|29
|Dave Weaver (Kelly Benefit Strategies/lsv)
|0:04:09
|30
|Charles Coyle (Hudz-subaru Cycling Team)
|0:04:22
|31
|Gabriel Keck (Scott/ritchey)
|0:04:26
|32
|Kevin Koen (Team Bikelane)
|0:04:29
|33
|John Behrens (Bailey Bikes)
|0:04:30
|34
|Frederick Bottger (Vitamix/sixtufit)
|0:04:50
|35
|Gary Douville (Platinum Racing Team)
|0:04:55
|36
|Michael Schindler (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:04:57
|37
|Brock Dickie (Buy-cell.com)
|0:05:00
|38
|William Butcher (Magnus)
|0:05:02
|39
|Max Clifford (Hrs/rocklobster)
|0:05:03
|40
|Scott Bradway (Team S&m Sellwood Cycle)
|0:05:05
|41
|Ken Gallardo (Peninsula Velo/pomodoro)
|42
|Basil Moutsopoulos (Hup United)
|0:05:09
|43
|Joshua Liberles
|44
|Michael Brown (Therapeutic Associates/genr8)
|45
|Brian Staby (Norcal Bike Sport/jamis)
|0:05:11
|46
|Ian Leitheiser
|0:05:16
|47
|Kristopher Auer (C3-sollay.com)
|0:05:28
|48
|Matt Jordan (Hrs Rock Lobster)
|0:05:29
|49
|William Reuss (Owens Healthcare)
|0:05:36
|50
|Phil Oppenheimer (Bicycle Centres/collision 1)
|0:05:43
|51
|Sheldon Miller
|0:05:45
|52
|Jesse Mayberry (Scott Ritchey Cyclocross)
|0:05:46
|53
|Joel Wilson
|0:05:49
|54
|Monte Boyle (Team Clover)
|0:05:51
|55
|Alec Sim (Joyride Bikes/ek Ekcessories)
|56
|Michael Carroll
|0:05:54
|57
|Aron Bonar (Sycip/schwalbe)
|0:05:58
|58
|Joe Brennan (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:06:13
|59
|Scott Brooks (Maietta Factory Racing)
|0:06:34
|60
|Matt Tillinghast (Lincoln Industries)
|0:06:35
|61
|Todd Dye (Pacific Power Blue Sky)
|0:06:43
|62
|Yuri Hauswald (Marin Bikes)
|0:06:47
|63
|Michael DiCenso (Nrc-kona)
|0:06:56
|64
|T Henshall (Therapeutic Associates)
|0:06:58
|65
|Daniel Studley (Nrc/kona)
|0:07:12
|66
|Mark Knokey (Vertical Earth)
|0:07:14
|67
|Philip Hynes (Mako/mellow Motors)
|0:07:15
|68
|Jamie Kilcoyne (Chipotle-titus Mountain Bike T)
|0:07:17
|69
|Chad Berg (Bicycle Centers/collision One)
|0:07:24
|70
|Devin Avery (Beer)
|0:07:25
|71
|Erik Bergstrom (Therapeutic Associates / Genr8)
|72
|Andrew Sargent (Alberto's)
|0:07:42
|73
|Wade Miller (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:07:46
|74
|Jon Freckleton (Aspire Performance)
|0:07:50
|75
|Erik Voldengen (Bbc / Bike N' Hike)
|0:07:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|76
|Thom Kneeland (Desalvo Custom Cycles)
|77
|Graham Christensen (Vertical Earth)
|78
|Christopher Ragusa
|79
|Dmitri Keating (Old Town Bicycle Race Team (ot)
|80
|Luke Mason (Sagebrush Cycles)
|81
|Brian Andriot (Louisville Firefighters)
|82
|David Pedersen (Altezza 4 Racing)
|83
|Gerald Chabot (Planet Bike)
|84
|Shannon Kupfer (Ubrdo Team Project)
|85
|Arn Allemand (Lactic Acid Cycling)
|86
|Tim Hegg (Phils Southside Cyclery/team T)
|87
|Mark Roughgarden (Ubrdo Team Project)
|88
|Geoffrey Williams (Planet Bike)
|89
|Troy Kindred
|90
|Timothy Spence (Nrc/kona)
|91
|Chad DeMoss
|92
|Dean Poshard (Rock Lobster)
|93
|Michael Dennis
|94
|John Craft
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|95
|Jerry Long (Emde Sports)
|96
|Lane Miller (Louisville Cyclery)
|97
|Brian Fuller (Team Reel Theatre)
|98
|Mario Martinez (Nob Hill Velo)
|99
|Eric Lanners (Word-RCB)
|100
|Nicholas Brown (Recycled Cycles Racing)
|101
|Bradley Cole
|102
|David Prause (Super Relax)
|103
|Ryan Reisbick (Chinook Cycling Of Yakima)
|104
|Matt Robinson
|105
|ryan linville (Byrne Invent)
|106
|Andrew Juskaitis (Giant)
|107
|Keith Heinzelman (Classic Cycle)
|108
|Barney Gill (Planet Bike)
|109
|Dylan McReynolds (Berkeley Bicycle Club (bbc))
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|110
|Chris Samuel (Beacon)
|111
|Damon Pettinger (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|112
|Jonathan Vinson (Gentle Lovers)
|113
|E Brown
|114
|Alex Telitsine (Ijm.org)
|115
|Ted Burns (Webcor/alto Velo)
|116
|Kyle Wuepper (Bend Bike N Sport)
|117
|Ian Dewar (Team Specialized Bicycles)
|118
|Tony Stanislav (36 Racing)
|119
|Jeff Evans (Doublecheck)
|120
|Theodore Chauvin (Lenovo)
|121
|Justin Morgan (Fresnoakland)
|122
|Dan Werle
|123
|Jason Bavuso (Joe Bar)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|124
|Christopher Mink (Taleo Racing)
|125
|Michael Prater (Hagens Berman Llp)
|126
|Todd Pilger (Team Cross)
|127
|Brian Schur (Chinook Cycling)
|128
|Andrew Filler
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|129
|Travis McMaster (Pioneer Racing)
|130
|Kevin Donovan (Lactic Acid Cycling)
|131
|Jason Jablonski (Arlberg Sports)
|132
|Scott Price (Taleo Racing)
|133
|vaughn aldredge
|134
|Keith Mastranunzio
|135
|Chrstopher Follmer (Planet Bike)
|DNS
|Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms/s)
|DNS
|Brady Rogers (United Healthcare)
|DNS
|Charles Totaro (Humanzoom/pabst Blue Ribbon)
|DNS
|Andy Bestwick (Allegiant Air/ Team Pain)
|DNS
|Matthew Freeman (Team Redlands)
|DNS
|Gary Yates
|DNS
|David Salo (Second Ascent)
|DNS
|Andrew Weir
|DNS
|Paul Bonds (Okc Velo)
|DNS
|Todd Morse Tucker (Bicycle Centres-collision 1)
|DNS
|Shawn Harshman (Harshman Wealth / Primus Mootr)
|DNS
|Josh Chauvet (Team Roaring Mouse)
|DNS
|Slate Olson (Hup United)
|DNS
|Robert Weyman (Kahala/la Grange)
|DNS
|Rory Shackles (Turin Bicycle/barker+nestor)
|DNS
|Craig Virr (Team Six)
|DNS
|Matthew Simpson (Svelte Cycles / Pb Pedros)
|DNS
|Randy Salamon (Recycled Cycles Racing)
|DNS
|Matthew Opperman (Pro Peloton Racing)
|DNS
|Jeff Edes (Team S&m)
|DNS
|Bryan Butts (Crossniacs)
|DNS
|Clay Harris (Rrv)
|DNS
|Scott Keiper (Ragnarok)
|DNS
|Jeff Lorenzen
|DNS
|Brandon Correia (Godspeed Courier)
|DNS
|David Neubeck (The Valley Athletic Club)
|DNS
|Mel Maalouf (Alta Alpina Cycling Club)
|DNS
|adam toothaker (Northstar Couriers)
|DNS
|David Rosen (Half Fast Velo)
|DNS
|Devin Flynn (Team Buttercup)
|DNS
|Peter Mitchelmore (Squadra Abruzzo)
|DNS
|David Summers (Team Velocity)
|DNS
|Matt Connolly (Rio Strada Racing)
|DNS
|Bradley Arnold (Counterbalance Bicycles Racing)
|DNS
|Pete Galt
|DNS
|Michael Negrete (Sc Velo)
|DNS
|James Downs (Paa)
|DNS
|Robert Presta (Northern Rockies)
|DNS
|Tre HENDRICKS (Mt. View Cycles)
|DNF
|doug laplaca (Bend Bike N Sport)
|DNF
|Steven Williams (Recycled Cycles Racing)
|DNF
|Brendan Connolly (Blue Rooster/sports Med)
|DNF
|Wilbur Kelly (Market Street Cycling)
|DNF
|Nate Woodman (Monkey Wrench)
|DNF
|Jason Cruz (Family Cycling Center)
|DNF
|Rick Finley (Montana Velo)
|DNF
|Travis Lukens
|DNF
|Brent Wallace (Organic Athlete)
|DNF
|Alex Hall (South Bay Wheelmen)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Webber
|0:40:36
|2
|Donald Myrah
|0:00:41
|3
|Douglas Reid (Second Ascent)
|0:00:48
|4
|Ward Baker (Rockymounts/izze Racing)
|5
|Scott McLaughlin (Sram Factory)
|0:00:56
|6
|Todd Hoefer (California Giant Berry Farms/s)
|0:00:59
|7
|Barton Bowen
|0:01:05
|8
|Troy Barry (Hammer Nutrition)
|0:01:13
|9
|Shawn Mitchell (Bode)
|0:01:21
|10
|Michael Wissink (Specialized)
|0:01:22
|11
|Jeff Winkler (Kccx/verge)
|12
|Roger Aspholm
|0:01:36
|13
|Murray Swanson (Peninsula Velo/pomodoro)
|14
|Richard Feldman (Durance - Colnago)
|0:01:52
|15
|Brent Prenzlow (Celo Pacific / B&l)
|0:01:55
|16
|Arthur O'Connor (Churchofthebigring/realcyclist)
|0:02:01
|17
|Michael Gaertner (Vertical Earth)
|0:02:10
|18
|Michael Robson
|0:02:12
|19
|Jon Gallagher (Cole Sport)
|0:02:22
|20
|Michael Benno (Veloce Racing)
|0:02:27
|21
|Tim Butler (River City Bicycles)
|0:02:28
|22
|John Bravard (Cyclepath Racing)
|0:02:37
|23
|Douglas Krumpelman (Vertical Earth)
|0:02:51
|24
|David Diviney (Cyclepath Racing)
|0:02:54
|25
|Tim Thompson (Team Rambuski Law)
|0:03:05
|26
|Kenny Burt (Wtb)
|0:03:12
|27
|Daniel Casper (Grandstay Hotels)
|0:03:14
|28
|David Klipper (Guinness Cycling Team)
|0:03:16
|29
|Aaron Leritz
|0:03:17
|30
|Sean Kelsey (Buy Local Cycling)
|0:03:25
|31
|Alex Gallego (Montana Junior Cycling Foundat)
|0:03:26
|32
|Todd Davis (Lenovo)
|33
|Brij Lunine (Team Santa Cruz)
|0:03:31
|34
|John Flack (Valley Athletic Club)
|0:03:47
|35
|Todd Meier (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|0:03:50
|36
|James Lehman (Ride Clean)
|0:04:00
|37
|Timothy Hopkin (North Carolina Cyclocross)
|0:04:09
|38
|Matthew Engel (Bend Bike N Sport)
|0:04:11
|39
|Patrick Morrissey (Nm Team Cross)
|0:04:26
|40
|doug evans (Bicycleattorney.com)
|0:04:27
|41
|Eric Goodson (Boston Road Club)
|42
|Jeff Curtes (The Vanilla Workshop-speedvage)
|0:04:30
|43
|Philip Webb (Barbisol)
|44
|Kirk Olson
|0:04:35
|45
|Matthew Hill
|0:04:44
|46
|LeRoi Smith (Ragnarok Racing)
|47
|Matthew Scott
|0:04:46
|48
|Ronald Miller
|0:04:57
|49
|Timothy Cannard
|0:05:03
|50
|Daniel McNally
|51
|Dan Farrell (Blue Sky Velo)
|0:05:04
|52
|Stephen Kent (Freewheel Bike Shop)
|0:05:10
|53
|James Brown (Rad Racing Nw/hagens Berman)
|0:05:17
|54
|Jason Crago
|0:05:19
|55
|Bobby Williamson (Team Bikesport/ion)
|0:05:21
|56
|Erik Zimmer (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:05:27
|57
|Matthew Ohran
|0:05:32
|58
|UNKNOWN RIDER (-------)
|0:05:35
|59
|Michael Martin
|0:05:40
|60
|Kyle Boschen (Colobikelaw.com)
|61
|Jared Roy (Crossniacs)
|0:05:44
|62
|Doug Karet
|0:05:54
|63
|Carl Boni (Blue Sky Velo)
|64
|David Hagen (Fort Lewis College)
|0:05:59
|65
|Peter Thompson (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)
|0:06:01
|66
|Christopher Sautter (Yakima Bike Vigilantes)
|0:06:12
|67
|Rob Deeble (Team Reel Theatre)
|0:06:17
|68
|Barry Holman (T.e.a.m. Fuji)
|0:06:27
|69
|Justin Serna (Guinnesscycling.com)
|0:06:32
|70
|Michael Curtes
|0:06:38
|71
|Michael Kracht
|0:06:43
|72
|Robert Kramer (Ridley)
|0:06:45
|73
|Chad Sage (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:06:46
|74
|Blake Von Knopka
|0:06:55
|75
|Derwyn Harris (Specialized River City Bicycle)
|0:07:00
|76
|Mark Duff (Veloforma)
|0:07:03
|77
|Tom Taylor
|0:07:14
|78
|Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports)
|0:07:20
|79
|Arthur Weichbrodt (Viking Sport/ Zoka)
|0:07:23
|80
|Steve Jensen
|0:07:25
|81
|Harald Graham (Specialized River City Bikes)
|0:07:27
|82
|Travis Oliger
|0:07:28
|83
|Sean Rogers
|0:07:31
|84
|Jeff Herring (Team Cicle)
|0:07:42
|85
|Michael Hyde (Buy-cell.com)
|0:07:43
|86
|Brian Walburn (Hagens Berman Llp)
|87
|Tom Elder (Team Reel Theatre / Tvcc)
|0:07:45
|88
|Robert Uetrecht
|0:07:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|89
|David Karman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|90
|David Kerr (Nob Hill Velo)
|91
|Matthew McNamara (Sterling Sports Group)
|92
|Robert Wuebker
|93
|Martin Baker (Presto Velo)
|94
|Kelly Glenn
|95
|Brian Glass (Cucina Fresca)
|96
|Michael Rabinowitz
|97
|Scott Carothers (Great Basin Imaging)
|98
|George Wescott
|99
|Jonathan Day (Velo-one Cycling)
|100
|Brandon Sincock
|101
|Otto Schug (Webcyclery)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|102
|Brian Frykman (Gas / Intrinsik)
|103
|Lawrence Leonard (Successfulliving.com)
|104
|J Juelis (Joe Bar)
|105
|David Grant
|106
|David Masessa (Desalvo Custom Cycles)
|107
|Alan Petrie (Spokane Rocket Velo)
|108
|Brian Wieczorek (Freddie Fu Cycling)
|109
|John Albrecht (Team Clover)
|110
|Timothy Simanski (Team Roaring Mouse)
|111
|Brett Batchelder
|112
|Robert Quinlan (Nob Hill Velo)
|113
|Michael Adkisson
|114
|matt mcguire
|115
|Brian Price (Lactic Acid Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|116
|Matthew Lasala (Bend Bike N Sport)
|117
|Geoffrey Albert (Team Cicle)
|118
|David Lawson (Celo Pacific)
|119
|Sam Taagen (2/2 Fuel)
|120
|Richard Blanco
|121
|Timothy Schauer (Specialized River City Bikes)
|122
|Scott Mares (Verge)
|123
|Shawn Moore (Fiets Maan Racing)
|124
|Carl Anton
|125
|Corey Green (Zephyr Wheel Sports)
|126
|Joshua Smith (Planet Bike)
|127
|Anthony Lackey (KMK)
|128
|Ladd Williamson (Team Reel 1)
|129
|William Youngman (Squadra Abruzzo)
|130
|Christopher Wherity
|131
|scott ballard (Half Fast Velo)
|132
|David Drumm (Fts Cycling)
|133
|Paul Formiller (Portland Velo)
|134
|Kevin Andres (Bicycle Centres)
|135
|Dominic DAngelo (Bicycle Centres - Collision 1)
|136
|Marc Romano
|137
|Scott Hamness (Artisan Family Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|138
|Michael Szwaya (Bicycleattorney.com)
|139
|Gerald Pflug (Spk/speedgoat)
|140
|Franz Martin (Nrc/kona)
|141
|Dirk Manley (Squadra Abruzzo)
|142
|Aaron Zoerner
|143
|Chad Thomas (Peninsula Velo/pomodoro)
|144
|Blaine Zumwalt
|145
|Glen Copus
|146
|Geoff McIntosh (Nhcc)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|147
|Evan Adams (Hrs Rocklobster)
|DNS
|Donny Carroll (Baileybikes.com)
|DNS
|Frederick Rose (Bikereg.com)
|DNS
|Will Black
|DNS
|Jeffrey Bannink (Team Type 1)
|DNS
|Brady Brady (Team S & M)
|DNS
|Bryan Schoeffler (Team Osp)
|DNS
|Robert Kuhn (Hup United)
|DNS
|Kenton Berg
|DNS
|Erik Gutbier (Keltic Construction/ccc)
|DNS
|Paul Boudreau (Essex County Velo)
|DNS
|Greg Freebairn (Porcupine/specialized Racing)
|DNS
|Michael Phillips (Curt Goodrich Racing Team)
|DNS
|David Frye
|DNS
|Bradley Koester
|DNS
|Charles Erndl (Death Row Velo)
|DNS
|John Mundelius (C4/wells Fargo/vandenberghe Pr)
|DNS
|M Sutter (Horizon Organic Pb Prerace.com)
|DNS
|R Todd Crisafulli (Nav / Classbook.com)
|DNS
|Tim Kelley (Fitzgerald's Bicycles)
|DNS
|Brian Nelson (Na)
|DNS
|Kenny Wehn (Colavita New Mexico)
|DNS
|Tim Wood (2/2 Fuel)
|DNS
|Dan Becraft (Moots Racing)
|DNS
|Eric Bustos (Cal Giant)
|DNS
|Nathan Kiger (Second Ascent)
|DNS
|Maxwell Kullaway (Hup United/ 333fab)
|DNS
|Mark Rogers (Hagens Berman)
|DNS
|Paul McKenna (Tvcc)
|DNS
|Steve Collie
|DNS
|Shaun Locker (Etna Brewing Co./desalvo Cycle)
|DNS
|Richard Tannyhill (Coloradobikelaw.com)
|DNS
|Brad Roberts
|DNS
|Allan Sherlock
|DNS
|Paul Maciel (Myvelocoach.com)
|DNS
|Sean Vali
|DNS
|Cole Meckle (Cucina Fresca)
|DNS
|Brian Hludzinski (Boulder Racing)
|DNF
|Tao Bernardi (Van Dessel)
|DNF
|Aaron Kereluk (Hrs-rock Lobster)
|DNF
|Karl Mikkelson (Mountain View Cycles)
|DNF
|john gorman
|DNF
|Sean Haidet
|DNF
|Robert Trombley (Recycled Cycles Racing / Ralei)
|DNF
|Craig Schmidt (Lincoln Industries - Highgear)
|DNF
|Kelly Cline (Wissahickon)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle)
|0:44:26
|2
|Bobby Langin (Platinum Performance)
|0:00:47
|3
|Richard Cramer
|0:01:24
|4
|Thomas Price (Kccx/verge)
|0:01:31
|5
|John Wilson (Pacific Power Blue Sky)
|0:01:32
|6
|Jim Gentes (Team Rambuski Law)
|0:01:36
|7
|Brad House (Backontrack)
|8
|Randy Shields (Carolina Masters)
|0:02:01
|9
|John Thompson (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:02:06
|10
|Randy Iddings
|0:02:16
|11
|Bernie Shiao (Kelly Benefit Strategies/lsv)
|0:02:23
|12
|Tad GOTTING
|13
|Norman Kreiss (California Giant Berry/special)
|0:03:02
|14
|Edwin Rambuski (Team Rambuski Law)
|0:03:25
|15
|Scott Toll (Desalvo Custom Cycles)
|16
|Russell Thorstrom (Ico)
|0:03:32
|17
|Chris Tauscher (Tireless Velo)
|0:03:34
|18
|Darrell Davis (Contender Bicycles)
|19
|Tim James (Team E-mortgage Strategy)
|20
|Brendan Quinlan (Bob's Red Mill)
|21
|William Stevens (Gear Works Spin Arts Cycling T)
|0:03:54
|22
|Mark Wolowiec (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)
|0:04:01
|23
|Joseph Burtoni (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:04:11
|24
|Jim Miller (Webcyclery.com)
|0:04:39
|25
|Rudy Sroka (Lake Effect Racing)
|0:04:40
|26
|Mark Bradley
|0:04:43
|27
|Pete Krumins
|0:04:51
|28
|Bill Reed
|0:04:56
|29
|Steve Yenne (Capitol Subaru)
|0:05:00
|30
|Alan Ott (Hrs\rock Lobster)
|0:05:02
|31
|Matthew Cazier (2/2 Fuel)
|0:05:03
|32
|Edward Miszkiewicz
|33
|Chris Hereford (Active Knowledge)
|0:05:33
|34
|Thomas Prehn (Rocky Mounts)
|0:05:35
|35
|David Luoma (Guinness Cycling)
|0:05:36
|36
|Justin Bannerman (Allegro Cyclery)
|37
|John Bliss (Chipotle/titus)
|0:05:39
|38
|Charles Morris
|0:05:47
|39
|Roy Colven (Wines Of Washington/bikesale.c)
|0:05:58
|40
|David Burnard
|0:06:21
|41
|Shawn Downing (Chesapeake Wheelmen)
|0:06:33
|42
|Steve Lamont (Dccx)
|0:06:34
|43
|John Weyhrich (Five Valley Velo)
|0:06:50
|44
|Doug Smith (Bend Bike 'n Sport)
|0:06:53
|45
|Gregg Leion (Mountain View Cycles)
|0:06:57
|46
|Mike Hayes (Fuel 22)
|0:07:10
|47
|Mike Szabo
|0:07:13
|48
|Andrew Peterson (Existential Velo)
|0:07:28
|49
|Dane Grant (Team Roaring Mouse)
|0:07:34
|50
|Joe Fabris (Plus 3 Network)
|51
|Dale Riley
|0:07:51
|52
|Michael Olenick (Elephant's Perch Cycling)
|53
|Andrew Forbes (George's/bode)
|0:08:06
|54
|William Kuster (Loon State Cyclists)
|0:08:11
|55
|William Macy (Carolina Masters Cycling Club)
|0:08:49
|56
|Michael Hines (Pvgc)
|0:08:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|57
|Daniel Davis (Webcyclery)
|58
|Mike Kennedy (Intermountain Orthopaedics Cyc)
|59
|Erik Salander (Peninsula Velo/pomodoro)
|60
|Kevin Beshlian (2/2 Fuel)
|61
|Jay Mongillo (Ccc/keltic Construction/zanes)
|62
|Chip Duckett (Mock Orange Racing)
|63
|Brian Smith
|64
|Thomas Bowmaster (Liberty Cycle)
|65
|Raymond Fortner (Myvelocoach.com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|66
|Ambrose Su (Hutchs Bend/the Laser Nail Cli)
|67
|Barry Johnson (First Rate Mortgage Cycling Te)
|68
|James Thiele (Team Rose City)
|69
|Joseph King (Brazen Dropouts)
|70
|Vern Krist (Showers Pass)
|71
|Steven Olsen (Team Reel Theatre)
|72
|Steven Ellis (Blue Rooster/the Sports Medici)
|73
|Emil Gercke (Whole Athlete)
|74
|David Smith
|75
|Robert Adams
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|76
|David Stanton (Cucina Fresca)
|77
|Brian Blackwell (Rogue Racing Project)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|78
|Chris Gescheidle
|DNS
|Henry Kramer (Calgiant Strawberry/specialize)
|DNS
|Jeffrey Cordisco (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)
|DNS
|Mathew Baroli (Team Giant)
|DNS
|Jeff Tedder (Hammer Velo)
|DNS
|Joseph Field (Fred Meyers Cycling)
|DNS
|Scott Wilson (Evolution Racing)
|DNS
|Timothy Groesbeck (Ccb/volkswagen)
|DNS
|Ken Coleman (Housatonic Wheel Club)
|DNS
|James White (Ice/rocky Mountain Surgery Cen)
|DNS
|Jeff Townsend (Fightin Bobas)
|DNF
|Robert Downs (Planetbike)
|DNF
|Geoffrey Proctor (Montana Velo)
|DNF
|Michael Rosenberg (Hutch's)
|DNF
|Brett Lambert (Hrs Rocklobster)
|DNF
|Bruce Hodgkins
|DNF
|R Brook Watts (Great Divide Brewing)
|DNF
|Jeffrey Craft (Team Lake Effect)
|DNF
|Dave Reed (Hup United)
|DNF
|Rick Raymond (Old Town Bicycle)
|DNF
|Mark Henry (Team Clover)
|DNF
|Steve Miller
|DNF
|Kevin Beshlian (2/2 Fuel)
|DNF
|Tim Ellerbruch
|DNF
|Jim Hinkley (Southtown Velo)
|DNF
|Kevin Raymond (Bikesale.com)
