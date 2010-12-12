Image 1 of 43 Daniel Summerhill (Garmin-Transitions/Team Holowesko Partners) pushes on for victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 43 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com) moved up to third with a couple laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 43 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Transitions) chasing MacDonald (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 43 Zach MacDonald (Rapha Focus) on the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 43 Zach MacDonald (Rapha Focus) leading the race in front of one of his boosters (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 43 Adam Looney (U of Wyoming) on the very muddy run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 43 Luke Keough (Champion Systems) found himself chasing right from the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 43 Jeremy Ferguson (Cal Giant Berry) making it up the run-up on his bike (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 43 Nick Keough (Champion Systems) got off to a brilliant start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 43 Zach MacDonald (Rapha Focus) leading the race at the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 43 Steve Fisher (Rad Racing) taking the steps two at a time (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 43 Joe Schmalz (KCCX/Verge/Challenge) making fast work of the steps. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 43 Zach MacDonald seeks out Summerhill to congratulate him (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 43 Photographer get in position for the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 43 Joe Schmalz (Mercy Cycling) on the 180 turn at the top of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 43 Riders descend off the 180 turn at the extreme end of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 43 A rider in the "bowl" (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 43 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com) getting wet with Eric Thompson (Maplelag - Paramount Sports). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 43 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Transitions) with a lead on Zach MacDonald near the pits (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 43 Patrick Bradley (Rutgers Univ.) shouldering his bike for the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 43 Luke Keough (Champion Systems) leading a group up the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 43 Zach MacDonald fans were everywhere on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 43 Most of the pundits had Zach MacDonald (Rapha Focus) as the pre-race favorite (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 43 Danny Summerhill and Zach MacDonald going head to head with two laps to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 43 The heavy rain stopped for the u-23 race and the ducks came out to feed (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 43 U-23 Men's start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 43 Spectators watch from a ridge with the old Sawmill in the background (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 43 Zach MacDonald (Rapha Focus) leading on the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 43 Eric Thompson (Maplelag - Paramount Sports) having a fantastic race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 43 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry) coming onto the pavement (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 43 Zach MacDonald chasing Danny Summerhill over the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 43 Eric Thompson (Maplelag - Paramount Sports) high-stepping over the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 43 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg) racing in fourth postion (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 43 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Transitions) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 43 The Keough boys (L to R) Nick, Jesse, Luke (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 43 The band played through the rain and snow (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 43 Eric Thompson (Maplelag - Paramount Sports) had a podium ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 43 Danny Summerhill (Garmin Transitions) leading MacDonald up the wooden steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 39 of 43 A rider with a long run to the pits (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 40 of 43 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg) descending with his mountain biking skills (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 41 of 43 Daniel Summerhill (Garmin-Transitions/Team Holowesko Partners) is U23 national champion. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 42 of 43 Daniel Summerhill (Garmin-Transitions/Team Holowesko Partners) on his way to victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 43 of 43 Daniel Summerhill (Garmin-Transitions/Team Holowesko Partners) is congratulated after the win. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Danny Summerhill (Garmin) secured a repeat victory at the UCI Under 23 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships held on Saturday in Bend, Oregon. The youngster finished nearly 20 seconds ahead of his fiercest competitors Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) who placed second and Jerome Townsend in third.

“The crowds for the U23 race were great,” Summerhill said. “Along the back stretch we were battling back and forth and there was definitely some hockey game being played but it was good times and Zach’s a great rider. He will definitely have it next year I’m sure.”

The UCI Under 23 men were treated to a sunny break from the early morning’s rained-out cyclo-cross circuit held in the Old Mill District. The cold conditions kept the sun from drying up the water logged course that offered the field a superbly muddy ‘cross experience.

McDonald shot off the starting line straight onto the sloppy course with exceptional speed. By the end of the first lap his lead was so big that it wasn’t far-fetched to think that he could have locked up the victory. But everyone who knows ‘cross knows that winning a race often times depends on the luck and McDonald’s luck ran out when he collided with a spectator on the second lap, losing nearly all of his time advantage.

“A guy and his wife just walked straight onto the course,” McDonald said. “Unfortunately I got decked by a spectator and that’s when Danny caught me. I got hit hard. There were just no course marshals monitoring the course there.”

Summerhill rode in a strong second place and managed to make contact with McDonald half way through the second lap. McDonald continued to lead the pair around the course in a tactical battle for the race win.

A long line of chasers formed approximately one-minute behind that included Townsend, Eric Thompson (Maplelag-Paramount Sports) and Jeremy Ferguson (California Giant Cycling). Slightly further back was Chris Hurst, Steve Fisher (Rad Racing-Hagens Berman), Eric Emsky (Blue Competition Cycles), Nick Keough (Kenda) and Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant).

For the next several laps Summerhill and McDonald rode shoulder-to-shoulder up the steep pitches, the fly over and ran side-by-side up the lengthy set of stairs. Each seemed to be riding at a comfortable speed waiting for their own winning opportunity.

When asked if it was one of his tougher battles, McDonald said, “Yes, probably. Neither of us were really killing it in the middle of the race because we had a gap so we were waiting for the other to make a mistake. Both of us were pretty much waiting for the last lap. I made a couple of mistakes and he pulled away on the straights. I knew I wasn’t coming back. Danny rode a great race.”

The winning move came from Summerhill over the one of the ride-ups located at approximately half a lap to go. His five-second lead turned into 10, 15 and then 20 seconds as he muscled his way to the finish line with a second consecutive Under 23 cyclo-cross national title.

“Zach had a hell of a ride, he was killing me on every technical spot everywhere,” Summerhill said. “We just battled back and forth. I stayed up front on all the straightaways and he would duck around me on all the technical bits. He did a great job.”



