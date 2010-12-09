Trending

Craig tops men's singlespeed grid with day's fastest time

Masters, Singlespeed qualifying heats complete for Thursday's events

Men Singlespeed
1Adam Craig (Giant/Rabobank)0:06:04
2JT Fountain (Skullcandy p/b JSA Architechs)0:00:09
3Aaron Bradford (Specialized/OnSite Ultrasound)0:00:13
4Ian Crane (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber)0:00:20
5Cody Peterson (American Cycling Association)0:00:22
6Brian Myers0:00:24
7Louie Fountain (3FCX)
8Patrick Morrissey (Team Cross (TCNM))0:00:25
9Bo Pitkin (Thin Air Boys)0:00:28
10Scott Chapin (ROCKLOBSTER!!!)0:00:29
11Douglas Krumpelman (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDA)0:00:30
12Brent Prenzlow (Celo Pacific/B&L)0:00:31
13Nathanael Wyatt (Carolina Fatz pb Santa Cruz Bic)0:00:33
14Craig Etheridge (Counterbalance Bicycles)0:00:34
15John Rollert0:00:36
16Seth Patla
17Jon Cariveau (MOOTS)0:00:37
18Timothy Jones
19Douglas Reid (Step Down Racing)0:00:38
20Timothy Cannard (Buy-Cell.com)0:00:42
21Daniel Casper (GrandStay Hotels)0:00:44
22Matthew Pronovost (Steamboat Velo p/d MOOTS)0:00:46
23Shawn O'Meara (Reno Wheelmen)0:00:47
24Justin Morejohn (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club)0:00:48
25Cesar Chavez (Buy-Cell.com)
26Rainier Schaefer0:00:49
27Kenton Berg (Step Down Racing/Second Ascent)0:00:50
28Ryan Weaver (River City Bicycles)0:00:53
29Evan Plews
30Philip Sims (Santa Cruz County Cycling Club/)0:00:54
31Brennan Wodtli0:00:55
32Michael Kennedy (Fetzer)
33Ron Shevock (Team Mad Cat)0:00:58
34Kurt Wolfgang (The Church of the Big Ring)0:00:59
35Derek Stallings (WebCyclery Racing/BendBroadband)0:01:06
36Pat Schott (Santa Cruz County Cycling Club)0:01:07
37Brian Koder (CBC Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic)0:01:08
38Geoffrey Albert (Celo Pacific)
39Dylan VanWeelden0:01:09
40Eric Colton (The TEAM)0:01:10
41David Prause
42Jared Reber (Cole Sport)0:01:11
43Jake Rosenfeld0:01:13
44Jamaica Lambie
45Luke DeMoe0:01:14
46Brian Milnick (Green Mountain Sports Velo)0:01:16
47Derek Yarra (Murder)
48Jeff Merwin0:01:17
49Ty Hathaway0:01:18
50Jared Roy (Crossniacs)
51Steven Chaprnka0:01:20
52Brandon Wagner (Market Street Cycling Club)0:01:23
53Terry Keele0:01:24
54Paul Hernandez (Bicycle Johns Serious Cycling)0:01:35
55Christopher Woodruff0:01:38
56Evan Sarna0:01:44
57David Volkert (Team Double Check)0:01:50
58Jeffrey Nebolini0:01:51
59Joel Metz (Contender Bicycles)0:01:54
60William Youngman (Squadra Abruzzo)0:01:56
61Bryan Voytilla0:01:58
62Dwight Wyatt (Fastcoaching.com)0:02:01
63Reese Lindblad (Wheelsport Cycling Team)0:02:02
64Franz Martin (Ragnarok Racing)0:02:06
65Paule Bates (Team Roaring Mouse)0:02:09
66John Collins0:02:15
67Michael Beck (Violet Crown Sports Assoc/Viole)
68Daniel Sheerin
69Alan Zinniker (Ritte Van Vlaanderen/Ritte Raci)0:02:16
70David Sarmiento0:04:00
71Derek Leckrone0:04:03
72R Lee Willmore (Celo Pacific)0:06:48
73James Brown (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)0:10:43

Master Women 50-54
1Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:10:37
2Linda Bitner0:00:35
3Jitka Cole (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)0:00:56
4Tami Reed (Lost River Cycling Club/Intermo)0:00:57
5Linda Fanning0:01:11
6Betsy Richards (Durango Wheel Club/Durango Whee)0:01:41
7Yvonne Walbroehl (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Pen)0:02:08
8Carol Johnson (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Gr)0:02:21
9Katherine Christensen0:02:57
10Jeanine Bates (Team Affinity/Team iPass)0:04:22
11Kari Myrland (Canyon Bicycles)0:05:28
12Jan Moss (Sound Velo Cycling Club)0:06:03
13Sherri Thompson (Rogue Racing Project)0:07:04
14Mary Ross (Multnomah Athletic Club)0:07:17

Master Men 55-59
1R Brook Watts (Cody Racing)0:07:19
2Edmund (Ned) Overend (Durango Wheel Club)0:00:11
3George Smith (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)0:00:25
4Jeff Townsend (Fightin' Bobas)0:00:48
5Evan Griffiths (Emerald Velo Cycling Team Inc.)0:00:50
6Norman Kreiss (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)0:00:54
7Steve "Cosmic" Miller (Novara/REI)0:01:09
8Randall Root (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)0:01:15
9Robert Walker (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)0:01:18
10Steve Lamont (Durango Wheel Club)0:01:20
11Vern Krist (Showers Pass)0:01:25
12Rick Gregory0:01:30
13Eric Perryman (American Cycling Association)0:01:31
14James (Jimmy) Day (Velo Del Norte)0:01:32
15Glen Jones (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts)0:01:34
16Daniel MacNaughton0:01:36
17Torre Smitherman0:01:37
18Gregory Pautsch (Planet Bike)0:01:38
19Michael Olenick (Durance-Colnago /Durance-Colnag)0:01:44
20Gary Klingler0:01:50
21Ken Coleman (Berkshire Cycling Association/B)0:01:52
22David Burnard (Team Plan C)0:02:00
23Brian Birch (Berkeley Bicycle Club (BBC))0:02:23
24Randall Silva (Nob Hill Velo)0:02:53
25Karl Jackson0:03:32
26Richard Sachs (Connecticut Yankee BC/Richard S)0:04:06
27Ralph Tolli0:05:51
28Steven Lacey0:44:04

Women Singlespeed
1Kari Studley (Mafia Racing)0:07:27
2Kathy Pruitt0:00:21
3Haley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)0:01:02
4Evie Edwards (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc./Perf)0:01:03
5Jadine Riley (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Gr)0:01:19
6Marsa Daniel0:01:57
7Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific)0:11:32

Master Women 45-49
1Rhonda Morin (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania)0:10:38
2Stacey Barbossa (Montclair Cyclists)0:00:15
3Shannon Gibson (Velo Bella)0:00:18
4Julie Lewis-Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team)0:00:59
5Colleen McClenahan0:01:06
6Tamara Donnelly (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Gr)
7Sharon Gregg (Avanti Racing Club/Blue Rooster)0:01:43
8Dorothy Wong (The TEAM /The TEAM SoCalCross)0:01:46
9Michele Bliss (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike)0:01:57
10Julie Jennings0:02:18
11Kathleen Bortolussi (Velo Bella)
12Janel Lodge (San Jose Bicycle Club)0:03:17
13Monica DeWald0:03:25
14Kathryn Schaus (Planet Bike)0:04:35
15Sheilagh Griffin0:04:48
16Rebecca Bozarth (WebCyclery Racing)0:05:11
17Lillian Schiavo0:10:07

Master Women 40-44
1Katrina Dowidchuk (Team DRT/Deep Blue)0:08:41
2Helene Drumm (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)0:00:46
3Rebecca (Becky) Bjork (Boise Cycling Club)0:00:52
4Christina Probert (Alta Alpina Cycling Club)0:01:04
5Kristin Drumm (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)0:01:08
6Erika Krumpelman (Velo Bella)0:01:11
7Karen Oppenheimer0:01:18
8Stephanie Uetrecht
9Melanie Lewis (BikeBooBoos.Com)0:01:29
10Sarah Tisdale0:01:32
11Elise Huggins (Veloforma)0:01:44
12Angela Mart0:01:46
13Jayne McLaughlin (Zuster Cycling)0:01:48
14Ann Kennedy
15Mielle Blomberg0:01:49
16Cynthia Engel (WebCyclery Racing/WebCyclery.co)0:01:52
17Kelly Chang (Boston Road Club Inc./Boston Ro)0:01:55
18Joanne Stevens (All About Bikes Racing)0:02:02
19Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (Bicycles of Tulsa)0:02:04
20Jill Hardiman0:02:08
21Molly Martin (NRC/PedalMasher/NRC/PEDALMASHER)0:02:14
22Julie Robertson-Zivin (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber)0:02:25
23Christine Leone0:02:26
24Kristen Crupi (Ragnarok Racing)0:02:33
25Asa Salas0:02:38
26Laurie Tremor (Celo Pacific)0:02:49
27Rachel McLain (Old Town Bicycle (OTB)/Old Town)0:02:52
28Kate Dunning0:02:58
29Gina Garnero0:03:06
30Nancy Odle0:03:52
31Michelle Bazemore (Scarlet Fire)0:04:00
32Jenny Feix (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club)0:07:49
33Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific)0:13:19

Master Men 65-69
1John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)0:12:05
2Bob Ludecke (Laurel Bicycle Club)0:00:47

Master Men 60-64
1George Pawle (Cyclonauts Racers Inc.)0:10:09
2Amory Cheney0:00:42
3Don Leet (Klah Klahnee)0:01:13
4Bob Guglielmelli (Central Coast Tire CCT)0:01:20
5Richard Pearson (Team Kaos Cycling/Team Kaos-Ale)0:02:35
6Ken Rodgers0:03:16
7Charles Vanzandt (Novara/REI)
8Larry Varys (International Christian Cycling)0:04:00
9Amos Galpin0:04:27
10Thomas Gee (St Louis Cycling Club)0:05:28

