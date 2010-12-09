Craig tops men's singlespeed grid with day's fastest time
Masters, Singlespeed qualifying heats complete for Thursday's events
|1
|Adam Craig (Giant/Rabobank)
|0:06:04
|2
|JT Fountain (Skullcandy p/b JSA Architechs)
|0:00:09
|3
|Aaron Bradford (Specialized/OnSite Ultrasound)
|0:00:13
|4
|Ian Crane (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber)
|0:00:20
|5
|Cody Peterson (American Cycling Association)
|0:00:22
|6
|Brian Myers
|0:00:24
|7
|Louie Fountain (3FCX)
|8
|Patrick Morrissey (Team Cross (TCNM))
|0:00:25
|9
|Bo Pitkin (Thin Air Boys)
|0:00:28
|10
|Scott Chapin (ROCKLOBSTER!!!)
|0:00:29
|11
|Douglas Krumpelman (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDA)
|0:00:30
|12
|Brent Prenzlow (Celo Pacific/B&L)
|0:00:31
|13
|Nathanael Wyatt (Carolina Fatz pb Santa Cruz Bic)
|0:00:33
|14
|Craig Etheridge (Counterbalance Bicycles)
|0:00:34
|15
|John Rollert
|0:00:36
|16
|Seth Patla
|17
|Jon Cariveau (MOOTS)
|0:00:37
|18
|Timothy Jones
|19
|Douglas Reid (Step Down Racing)
|0:00:38
|20
|Timothy Cannard (Buy-Cell.com)
|0:00:42
|21
|Daniel Casper (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:00:44
|22
|Matthew Pronovost (Steamboat Velo p/d MOOTS)
|0:00:46
|23
|Shawn O'Meara (Reno Wheelmen)
|0:00:47
|24
|Justin Morejohn (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club)
|0:00:48
|25
|Cesar Chavez (Buy-Cell.com)
|26
|Rainier Schaefer
|0:00:49
|27
|Kenton Berg (Step Down Racing/Second Ascent)
|0:00:50
|28
|Ryan Weaver (River City Bicycles)
|0:00:53
|29
|Evan Plews
|30
|Philip Sims (Santa Cruz County Cycling Club/)
|0:00:54
|31
|Brennan Wodtli
|0:00:55
|32
|Michael Kennedy (Fetzer)
|33
|Ron Shevock (Team Mad Cat)
|0:00:58
|34
|Kurt Wolfgang (The Church of the Big Ring)
|0:00:59
|35
|Derek Stallings (WebCyclery Racing/BendBroadband)
|0:01:06
|36
|Pat Schott (Santa Cruz County Cycling Club)
|0:01:07
|37
|Brian Koder (CBC Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic)
|0:01:08
|38
|Geoffrey Albert (Celo Pacific)
|39
|Dylan VanWeelden
|0:01:09
|40
|Eric Colton (The TEAM)
|0:01:10
|41
|David Prause
|42
|Jared Reber (Cole Sport)
|0:01:11
|43
|Jake Rosenfeld
|0:01:13
|44
|Jamaica Lambie
|45
|Luke DeMoe
|0:01:14
|46
|Brian Milnick (Green Mountain Sports Velo)
|0:01:16
|47
|Derek Yarra (Murder)
|48
|Jeff Merwin
|0:01:17
|49
|Ty Hathaway
|0:01:18
|50
|Jared Roy (Crossniacs)
|51
|Steven Chaprnka
|0:01:20
|52
|Brandon Wagner (Market Street Cycling Club)
|0:01:23
|53
|Terry Keele
|0:01:24
|54
|Paul Hernandez (Bicycle Johns Serious Cycling)
|0:01:35
|55
|Christopher Woodruff
|0:01:38
|56
|Evan Sarna
|0:01:44
|57
|David Volkert (Team Double Check)
|0:01:50
|58
|Jeffrey Nebolini
|0:01:51
|59
|Joel Metz (Contender Bicycles)
|0:01:54
|60
|William Youngman (Squadra Abruzzo)
|0:01:56
|61
|Bryan Voytilla
|0:01:58
|62
|Dwight Wyatt (Fastcoaching.com)
|0:02:01
|63
|Reese Lindblad (Wheelsport Cycling Team)
|0:02:02
|64
|Franz Martin (Ragnarok Racing)
|0:02:06
|65
|Paule Bates (Team Roaring Mouse)
|0:02:09
|66
|John Collins
|0:02:15
|67
|Michael Beck (Violet Crown Sports Assoc/Viole)
|68
|Daniel Sheerin
|69
|Alan Zinniker (Ritte Van Vlaanderen/Ritte Raci)
|0:02:16
|70
|David Sarmiento
|0:04:00
|71
|Derek Leckrone
|0:04:03
|72
|R Lee Willmore (Celo Pacific)
|0:06:48
|73
|James Brown (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)
|0:10:43
|1
|Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:10:37
|2
|Linda Bitner
|0:00:35
|3
|Jitka Cole (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|0:00:56
|4
|Tami Reed (Lost River Cycling Club/Intermo)
|0:00:57
|5
|Linda Fanning
|0:01:11
|6
|Betsy Richards (Durango Wheel Club/Durango Whee)
|0:01:41
|7
|Yvonne Walbroehl (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Pen)
|0:02:08
|8
|Carol Johnson (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Gr)
|0:02:21
|9
|Katherine Christensen
|0:02:57
|10
|Jeanine Bates (Team Affinity/Team iPass)
|0:04:22
|11
|Kari Myrland (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:05:28
|12
|Jan Moss (Sound Velo Cycling Club)
|0:06:03
|13
|Sherri Thompson (Rogue Racing Project)
|0:07:04
|14
|Mary Ross (Multnomah Athletic Club)
|0:07:17
|1
|R Brook Watts (Cody Racing)
|0:07:19
|2
|Edmund (Ned) Overend (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:00:11
|3
|George Smith (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)
|0:00:25
|4
|Jeff Townsend (Fightin' Bobas)
|0:00:48
|5
|Evan Griffiths (Emerald Velo Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:00:50
|6
|Norman Kreiss (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|0:00:54
|7
|Steve "Cosmic" Miller (Novara/REI)
|0:01:09
|8
|Randall Root (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
|0:01:15
|9
|Robert Walker (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
|0:01:18
|10
|Steve Lamont (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:01:20
|11
|Vern Krist (Showers Pass)
|0:01:25
|12
|Rick Gregory
|0:01:30
|13
|Eric Perryman (American Cycling Association)
|0:01:31
|14
|James (Jimmy) Day (Velo Del Norte)
|0:01:32
|15
|Glen Jones (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts)
|0:01:34
|16
|Daniel MacNaughton
|0:01:36
|17
|Torre Smitherman
|0:01:37
|18
|Gregory Pautsch (Planet Bike)
|0:01:38
|19
|Michael Olenick (Durance-Colnago /Durance-Colnag)
|0:01:44
|20
|Gary Klingler
|0:01:50
|21
|Ken Coleman (Berkshire Cycling Association/B)
|0:01:52
|22
|David Burnard (Team Plan C)
|0:02:00
|23
|Brian Birch (Berkeley Bicycle Club (BBC))
|0:02:23
|24
|Randall Silva (Nob Hill Velo)
|0:02:53
|25
|Karl Jackson
|0:03:32
|26
|Richard Sachs (Connecticut Yankee BC/Richard S)
|0:04:06
|27
|Ralph Tolli
|0:05:51
|28
|Steven Lacey
|0:44:04
|1
|Kari Studley (Mafia Racing)
|0:07:27
|2
|Kathy Pruitt
|0:00:21
|3
|Haley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)
|0:01:02
|4
|Evie Edwards (SpokesWomen Syndicate Inc./Perf)
|0:01:03
|5
|Jadine Riley (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Gr)
|0:01:19
|6
|Marsa Daniel
|0:01:57
|7
|Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific)
|0:11:32
|1
|Rhonda Morin (Portland Velo Club/Cyclemania)
|0:10:38
|2
|Stacey Barbossa (Montclair Cyclists)
|0:00:15
|3
|Shannon Gibson (Velo Bella)
|0:00:18
|4
|Julie Lewis-Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team)
|0:00:59
|5
|Colleen McClenahan
|0:01:06
|6
|Tamara Donnelly (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Gr)
|7
|Sharon Gregg (Avanti Racing Club/Blue Rooster)
|0:01:43
|8
|Dorothy Wong (The TEAM /The TEAM SoCalCross)
|0:01:46
|9
|Michele Bliss (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike)
|0:01:57
|10
|Julie Jennings
|0:02:18
|11
|Kathleen Bortolussi (Velo Bella)
|12
|Janel Lodge (San Jose Bicycle Club)
|0:03:17
|13
|Monica DeWald
|0:03:25
|14
|Kathryn Schaus (Planet Bike)
|0:04:35
|15
|Sheilagh Griffin
|0:04:48
|16
|Rebecca Bozarth (WebCyclery Racing)
|0:05:11
|17
|Lillian Schiavo
|0:10:07
|1
|Katrina Dowidchuk (Team DRT/Deep Blue)
|0:08:41
|2
|Helene Drumm (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)
|0:00:46
|3
|Rebecca (Becky) Bjork (Boise Cycling Club)
|0:00:52
|4
|Christina Probert (Alta Alpina Cycling Club)
|0:01:04
|5
|Kristin Drumm (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|0:01:08
|6
|Erika Krumpelman (Velo Bella)
|0:01:11
|7
|Karen Oppenheimer
|0:01:18
|8
|Stephanie Uetrecht
|9
|Melanie Lewis (BikeBooBoos.Com)
|0:01:29
|10
|Sarah Tisdale
|0:01:32
|11
|Elise Huggins (Veloforma)
|0:01:44
|12
|Angela Mart
|0:01:46
|13
|Jayne McLaughlin (Zuster Cycling)
|0:01:48
|14
|Ann Kennedy
|15
|Mielle Blomberg
|0:01:49
|16
|Cynthia Engel (WebCyclery Racing/WebCyclery.co)
|0:01:52
|17
|Kelly Chang (Boston Road Club Inc./Boston Ro)
|0:01:55
|18
|Joanne Stevens (All About Bikes Racing)
|0:02:02
|19
|Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (Bicycles of Tulsa)
|0:02:04
|20
|Jill Hardiman
|0:02:08
|21
|Molly Martin (NRC/PedalMasher/NRC/PEDALMASHER)
|0:02:14
|22
|Julie Robertson-Zivin (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber)
|0:02:25
|23
|Christine Leone
|0:02:26
|24
|Kristen Crupi (Ragnarok Racing)
|0:02:33
|25
|Asa Salas
|0:02:38
|26
|Laurie Tremor (Celo Pacific)
|0:02:49
|27
|Rachel McLain (Old Town Bicycle (OTB)/Old Town)
|0:02:52
|28
|Kate Dunning
|0:02:58
|29
|Gina Garnero
|0:03:06
|30
|Nancy Odle
|0:03:52
|31
|Michelle Bazemore (Scarlet Fire)
|0:04:00
|32
|Jenny Feix (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club)
|0:07:49
|33
|Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific)
|0:13:19
|1
|John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)
|0:12:05
|2
|Bob Ludecke (Laurel Bicycle Club)
|0:00:47
|1
|George Pawle (Cyclonauts Racers Inc.)
|0:10:09
|2
|Amory Cheney
|0:00:42
|3
|Don Leet (Klah Klahnee)
|0:01:13
|4
|Bob Guglielmelli (Central Coast Tire CCT)
|0:01:20
|5
|Richard Pearson (Team Kaos Cycling/Team Kaos-Ale)
|0:02:35
|6
|Ken Rodgers
|0:03:16
|7
|Charles Vanzandt (Novara/REI)
|8
|Larry Varys (International Christian Cycling)
|0:04:00
|9
|Amos Galpin
|0:04:27
|10
|Thomas Gee (St Louis Cycling Club)
|0:05:28
