The final race of the day on Friday started off in dramatic fashion, but soon became a one-man show. Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle) led the more than 120 competitors over the first stairs, but Donald Myrah (Ibis) was able to pass him during the second lap.

Bold had Myrah in his sights, but took a corner too fast after his second trip over the flyover and crashed. It was all Myrah needed. He gradually added to his lead over the next several laps, winning by more than two minutes.

"I couldn't have asked for a better race," said Myrah, who represented the US in mountain biking at the 1996 Olympics. He was greeted at the finish line by his daughter who raced earlier in the junior women's 10-12. "It was a blast just jamming through the mud. I was a little nervous at the beginning, but once I got that gap going I could relax."

Bold, who injured his wrist in the crash, soldiered on to finish third behind runner-up Mark Noble (MetalMtn Cycling).

