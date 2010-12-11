Trending

Myrah takes the title

Bold third behind Noble after crash

Image 1 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 2 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 3 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 4 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 5 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 6 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 7 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 8 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 9 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 10 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 11 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 12 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 13 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 14 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 15 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 16 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 17 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 18 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 19 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 20 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 21 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 22 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 23 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 24 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 25 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 26 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 27 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 28 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 29 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 30 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 31 of 31

(Image credit: Epic Rides)

The final race of the day on Friday started off in dramatic fashion, but soon became a one-man show. Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle) led the more than 120 competitors over the first stairs, but Donald Myrah (Ibis) was able to pass him during the second lap.

Related Articles

Craig kicks off Nats with a win

Ryan captures Junior 17-18 US Cyclo-cross title

Haskell, Duke claim masters women's titles

Bold had Myrah in his sights, but took a corner too fast after his second trip over the flyover and crashed. It was all Myrah needed. He gradually added to his lead over the next several laps, winning by more than two minutes.

"I couldn't have asked for a better race," said Myrah, who represented the US in mountain biking at the 1996 Olympics. He was greeted at the finish line by his daughter who raced earlier in the junior women's 10-12. "It was a blast just jamming through the mud. I was a little nervous at the beginning, but once I got that gap going I could relax."

Bold, who injured his wrist in the crash, soldiered on to finish third behind runner-up Mark Noble (MetalMtn Cycling).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Donald Myrah0:48:36
2Mark Noble0:02:10
3Jonny Bold0:02:25
4James Coats0:02:41
5Richard McClung0:02:50
6Michael Hogan0:03:00
7Arthur O'Connor0:03:20
8Tim Butler0:03:26
9Eric Martin0:03:34
10Jonathan Card0:03:37
11Lance Voyles0:03:45
12Samuel Morse0:03:49
13Rod Yoder0:04:12
14John McCaffrey0:04:17
15Waldek Stepniowski0:04:28
16Matthew Lynch0:04:35
17Ralf Warmuth0:04:51
18Michael McShane0:04:54
19Frank Gonzalez0:04:55
20Paul Lennon0:04:59
21Todd Rosier0:05:04
22John Mundelius0:05:22
23Shaun Locker0:05:28
24Doug Graver0:05:46
25harold stephenson0:05:53
26Keith Rollins0:05:55
27Thomas Fox0:06:04
28Daniel Casper0:06:08
29Tao Bernardi0:06:18
30Steve McNamee0:06:27
31Thomas Feix0:06:30
32Jim Bell0:06:40
33Jeffrey Hall0:06:43
34Kurt Brown0:06:48
35Jeff Cummings0:07:04
36Jeff Standish0:07:08
37Philip Sims0:07:25
38John Mitchem0:07:35
39Greg Gorrell0:07:38
40Jim Albright0:07:49
41Evan Adams0:07:58
42Christopher Adolf0:08:26
43Frank Kalcic0:08:38
44Geoff McIntosh0:08:47
45Tim Briley0:08:50
46Mark Mastoras0:09:03
47David Tricamo0:09:05
48Christopher Shotwell0:09:08
49Michael Pederson0:09:09
50Michael Brazel0:09:27
51Gregory Talbert0:11:31
-2lapsPaul Werner
-2lapsJeff Elston
-2lapsDaren Cottle
-2lapsRobert Goss
-2lapsScott Clark
-2lapsSteve Anderson
-2lapsHarald Graham
-2lapsPaul LaStayo
-2lapsTroy Krause
-2lapsRuben Villarreal
-2lapsTodd Anderson
-2lapsJohn McManus
-2lapsVern Cole
-2lapsFranz Martin
-2lapsDavid Hagen
-2lapsCharles Stearns
-2lapsTheodore Posch Jr
-2lapsDavid Masessa
-2lapsCharles Bourdages
-2lapsChristopher Berge
-2lapsJohn Meehan
-2lapsBrian Glass
-2lapsJon Pearson
-2lapsKevin English
-2lapsDavid Haugen
-2lapsKirk Rhinehart
-2lapsShane Dunleavy
-2lapsWilliam Carslay
-3lapsGeorge Jackson
-3lapsBill OKeefe
-3lapsMichael Beck
-3lapsBen Suttlemyre
-3lapsJohn Collins
-3lapsMatthew Lasala
-3lapsReese Gary
-3lapsShawn Miller
-3lapsJon Hicks
-3lapsRobert Trombley
-3lapsMike Leone
-3lapsHiroji McKinstry
-3lapsChris Mahan
-4lapsDuane Strawser
DNSJerry Cutright
DNSMark Howland
DNSDavid Tsai
DNSMauro Felizia
DNSPaul Anderson
DNSStacey Sell
DNSCully Todd
DNSRobert Piper
DNSJohn Foulston
DNSFrancisco Pons
DNSRobert Sonora
DNSJeff Poulsen
DNSTerry Keele
DNSTodd Gallaher
DNSRobert Ling
DNSTim Watson
DNSDavid Klipper
DNSJeff Sanford
DNSJohn Fiore
DNSKenton Berg
DNSTodd Sprague
DQMark Reinecke
DQSteve Jensen
DNFTom Phillips
DNFGreg Ferguson
DNFSteve Briley
DNFJoseph Fricke
DNFDonald Langley
DNFJohn Alving
DNFJeff Hane
DNFDarron Cheek
DNFMike Murphy
DNFGannon Myall

Latest on Cyclingnews