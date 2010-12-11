Myrah takes the title
Bold third behind Noble after crash
The final race of the day on Friday started off in dramatic fashion, but soon became a one-man show. Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle) led the more than 120 competitors over the first stairs, but Donald Myrah (Ibis) was able to pass him during the second lap.
Bold had Myrah in his sights, but took a corner too fast after his second trip over the flyover and crashed. It was all Myrah needed. He gradually added to his lead over the next several laps, winning by more than two minutes.
"I couldn't have asked for a better race," said Myrah, who represented the US in mountain biking at the 1996 Olympics. He was greeted at the finish line by his daughter who raced earlier in the junior women's 10-12. "It was a blast just jamming through the mud. I was a little nervous at the beginning, but once I got that gap going I could relax."
Bold, who injured his wrist in the crash, soldiered on to finish third behind runner-up Mark Noble (MetalMtn Cycling).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Donald Myrah
|0:48:36
|2
|Mark Noble
|0:02:10
|3
|Jonny Bold
|0:02:25
|4
|James Coats
|0:02:41
|5
|Richard McClung
|0:02:50
|6
|Michael Hogan
|0:03:00
|7
|Arthur O'Connor
|0:03:20
|8
|Tim Butler
|0:03:26
|9
|Eric Martin
|0:03:34
|10
|Jonathan Card
|0:03:37
|11
|Lance Voyles
|0:03:45
|12
|Samuel Morse
|0:03:49
|13
|Rod Yoder
|0:04:12
|14
|John McCaffrey
|0:04:17
|15
|Waldek Stepniowski
|0:04:28
|16
|Matthew Lynch
|0:04:35
|17
|Ralf Warmuth
|0:04:51
|18
|Michael McShane
|0:04:54
|19
|Frank Gonzalez
|0:04:55
|20
|Paul Lennon
|0:04:59
|21
|Todd Rosier
|0:05:04
|22
|John Mundelius
|0:05:22
|23
|Shaun Locker
|0:05:28
|24
|Doug Graver
|0:05:46
|25
|harold stephenson
|0:05:53
|26
|Keith Rollins
|0:05:55
|27
|Thomas Fox
|0:06:04
|28
|Daniel Casper
|0:06:08
|29
|Tao Bernardi
|0:06:18
|30
|Steve McNamee
|0:06:27
|31
|Thomas Feix
|0:06:30
|32
|Jim Bell
|0:06:40
|33
|Jeffrey Hall
|0:06:43
|34
|Kurt Brown
|0:06:48
|35
|Jeff Cummings
|0:07:04
|36
|Jeff Standish
|0:07:08
|37
|Philip Sims
|0:07:25
|38
|John Mitchem
|0:07:35
|39
|Greg Gorrell
|0:07:38
|40
|Jim Albright
|0:07:49
|41
|Evan Adams
|0:07:58
|42
|Christopher Adolf
|0:08:26
|43
|Frank Kalcic
|0:08:38
|44
|Geoff McIntosh
|0:08:47
|45
|Tim Briley
|0:08:50
|46
|Mark Mastoras
|0:09:03
|47
|David Tricamo
|0:09:05
|48
|Christopher Shotwell
|0:09:08
|49
|Michael Pederson
|0:09:09
|50
|Michael Brazel
|0:09:27
|51
|Gregory Talbert
|0:11:31
|-2laps
|Paul Werner
|-2laps
|Jeff Elston
|-2laps
|Daren Cottle
|-2laps
|Robert Goss
|-2laps
|Scott Clark
|-2laps
|Steve Anderson
|-2laps
|Harald Graham
|-2laps
|Paul LaStayo
|-2laps
|Troy Krause
|-2laps
|Ruben Villarreal
|-2laps
|Todd Anderson
|-2laps
|John McManus
|-2laps
|Vern Cole
|-2laps
|Franz Martin
|-2laps
|David Hagen
|-2laps
|Charles Stearns
|-2laps
|Theodore Posch Jr
|-2laps
|David Masessa
|-2laps
|Charles Bourdages
|-2laps
|Christopher Berge
|-2laps
|John Meehan
|-2laps
|Brian Glass
|-2laps
|Jon Pearson
|-2laps
|Kevin English
|-2laps
|David Haugen
|-2laps
|Kirk Rhinehart
|-2laps
|Shane Dunleavy
|-2laps
|William Carslay
|-3laps
|George Jackson
|-3laps
|Bill OKeefe
|-3laps
|Michael Beck
|-3laps
|Ben Suttlemyre
|-3laps
|John Collins
|-3laps
|Matthew Lasala
|-3laps
|Reese Gary
|-3laps
|Shawn Miller
|-3laps
|Jon Hicks
|-3laps
|Robert Trombley
|-3laps
|Mike Leone
|-3laps
|Hiroji McKinstry
|-3laps
|Chris Mahan
|-4laps
|Duane Strawser
|DNS
|Jerry Cutright
|DNS
|Mark Howland
|DNS
|David Tsai
|DNS
|Mauro Felizia
|DNS
|Paul Anderson
|DNS
|Stacey Sell
|DNS
|Cully Todd
|DNS
|Robert Piper
|DNS
|John Foulston
|DNS
|Francisco Pons
|DNS
|Robert Sonora
|DNS
|Jeff Poulsen
|DNS
|Terry Keele
|DNS
|Todd Gallaher
|DNS
|Robert Ling
|DNS
|Tim Watson
|DNS
|David Klipper
|DNS
|Jeff Sanford
|DNS
|John Fiore
|DNS
|Kenton Berg
|DNS
|Todd Sprague
|DQ
|Mark Reinecke
|DQ
|Steve Jensen
|DNF
|Tom Phillips
|DNF
|Greg Ferguson
|DNF
|Steve Briley
|DNF
|Joseph Fricke
|DNF
|Donald Langley
|DNF
|John Alving
|DNF
|Jeff Hane
|DNF
|Darron Cheek
|DNF
|Mike Murphy
|DNF
|Gannon Myall
