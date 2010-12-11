Image 1 of 32 Lisa Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle) coming through the start/finish in the top ten (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 2 of 32 (L to R) Amanda Carey, Crystal Anthony, Andrea Smith (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 3 of 32 Haley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo-Webcor) during the start (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 4 of 32 Amanda Carey leading Devon Haskell as they approach the steps (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 5 of 32 Amanda Carey (Kenda Felt ) riding in wintery conditions (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 6 of 32 Amanda Carey leading Devon Haskell through the mud (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 7 of 32 Team CF-Mass team-mates working together (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 8 of 32 Devon Haskell (Team Tibco) leading Amanda Carey through the muddy track (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 9 of 32 Devon Haskell (Team Tibco) with a comfortable lead with one lap to go (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 10 of 32 Racers were treated to Bagpipe music during the event (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 11 of 32 Amanda Carey (Kenda Felt) pushing her bike on the run-up for the last time (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 12 of 32 Racers take on the muddy run-up (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 13 of 32 Devon Haskell (Team Tibco) wins the Women's 30-34 Championship (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 14 of 32 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) had to run her bike over the finish line to save her third place ride (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 15 of 32 Crystal Anthony out-sprints Kristin Gavin for 6th place (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 16 of 32 Amanda Carey (Kenda Felt) was quite gracious in defeat (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 17 of 32 Devon Haskell (Team Tibco) enjoying her championship (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 18 of 32 Emily Thurston (3rd Rail Racing) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 19 of 32 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) is one of the race favorites (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 20 of 32 The 30-34 women keep their jackets on until the very last moment (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 21 of 32 Amanda Carey (Kenda Felt) leadind Devon Haskell at the first run-up (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 22 of 32 The run-up was all but impossible for the women to ride (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 23 of 32 Amanda Carey (Kenda Felt) leading up the stairs (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 24 of 32 Devon Haskell (Team Tibco) chasing Carey (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 25 of 32 Crystal Anthony (Ladies First Racing) running the steps (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 26 of 32 Amanda Carey and Devon Haskill racing on the stairs (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 27 of 32 Rebecca Blatt (Central Wheel) shouldering her bike on the steps (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 28 of 32 Devon Haskell (Team Tibco) put a gap on Carey (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 29 of 32 Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing) running in third place (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 30 of 32 Emily Thurston (3rd Rail Racing) on the muddy run-up (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 31 of 32 Nicole Thiemann (Team CF-Mass) putting in a top five ride (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 32 of 32 (Image credit: Epic Rides)

The 30-34 masters women led off the afternoon's action, with Devon Haskell (Bike Station Aptos) taking a 10-second win ahead of endurance mountain bike pro racer Amanda Carey (Kenda).

"I got off to a good start," said Haskell. "It was a back and forth battle with Amanda, but it was a good race to the end." On the final lap, Haskell nearly let victory slip away. "I came into the barriers and had a bit of a stumble, but I was able to regain control and kept going to the win."

The women's 35-39 race saw fewer lead changes. After Sally Annis (Northeast Bicycle Club) shot off at the start and led from pavement to dirt, Nicole Duke (Hudz-Subaru), dubbed "the one to beat" by race announcers during intros, claimed the lead through the end of the first lap and never looked back.

"I just tried to stay with Sally at the front," said Duke. "Usually I try to get the hole shot. Sally had a bobble on an early turn so I took advantage."

Duke established a sizable lead over the field during lap two, but Barbara Howe (Ibis and the Danger Twins) sought to close the gap. Howe pulled within 10 seconds during the third trip over the flyover, but wasn't able to rein Duke in any further."

Duke, a former professional mountain biker, will join Haskell in the women's elite race on Sunday. "Now I know where I can recover, where I can attack, what lines I can take."

Full Results

Master women 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Devon Haskell 0:37:14 2 Amanda Carey 0:00:10 3 Andrea Smith 0:01:10 4 Emily Thurston 0:01:14 5 Nicole Thiemann 0:01:25 6 Crystal Anthony 0:01:43 7 Kristin Gavin 8 Serena Bishop 0:01:49 9 Lisa Curry 0:02:07 10 Rebecca Blatt 0:02:18 11 Kristen Kelsey 0:02:49 12 Ann D'Ambruoso 0:03:08 13 Marsa Daniel 0:03:25 14 Sunny Gilbert 0:03:29 15 Megan Taylor 0:03:37 16 Corey Coogan Cisek 0:03:59 17 Erika Powers 0:04:29 18 Karyn Abraham 0:05:04 19 Kate Shanahan 0:05:06 20 Cara Applegate 0:05:15 21 Julianne Zickovich 0:05:24 22 Jessica Cutler 0:05:26 23 Katie DeClercq 0:05:27 24 Kristine Church 25 Haley Juno-Galdes 0:05:46 26 Annie Usher 0:05:50 27 Ellen Sherrill 0:05:54 28 Lindsay Jones 0:06:12 29 Katie Melena 0:06:23 30 Elizabeth Lukowski 0:06:39 31 Heidi Swift 0:06:58 32 alyssa severn 0:07:01 33 Julie Kuliecza 0:07:22 34 Corrie Middleton 0:07:49 35 Sarah Barkley 0:08:11 36 Naomi Haverlick 0:08:30 37 Emily Eggers 0:08:36 38 Cooper Ambjorn 0:09:14 39 Amber Clark 0:11:25 DNS Kari Studley DNS Jennie Mickelson DNS Carolyn Popovic DNS Miss Mary Perez DNS Camille Jentgen DNF Wendy Stredwick