Haskell, Duke claim masters women's titles
Carey, Howe runners up in Bend
The 30-34 masters women led off the afternoon's action, with Devon Haskell (Bike Station Aptos) taking a 10-second win ahead of endurance mountain bike pro racer Amanda Carey (Kenda).
Related Articles
"I got off to a good start," said Haskell. "It was a back and forth battle with Amanda, but it was a good race to the end." On the final lap, Haskell nearly let victory slip away. "I came into the barriers and had a bit of a stumble, but I was able to regain control and kept going to the win."
The women's 35-39 race saw fewer lead changes. After Sally Annis (Northeast Bicycle Club) shot off at the start and led from pavement to dirt, Nicole Duke (Hudz-Subaru), dubbed "the one to beat" by race announcers during intros, claimed the lead through the end of the first lap and never looked back.
"I just tried to stay with Sally at the front," said Duke. "Usually I try to get the hole shot. Sally had a bobble on an early turn so I took advantage."
Duke established a sizable lead over the field during lap two, but Barbara Howe (Ibis and the Danger Twins) sought to close the gap. Howe pulled within 10 seconds during the third trip over the flyover, but wasn't able to rein Duke in any further."
Duke, a former professional mountain biker, will join Haskell in the women's elite race on Sunday. "Now I know where I can recover, where I can attack, what lines I can take."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Devon Haskell
|0:37:14
|2
|Amanda Carey
|0:00:10
|3
|Andrea Smith
|0:01:10
|4
|Emily Thurston
|0:01:14
|5
|Nicole Thiemann
|0:01:25
|6
|Crystal Anthony
|0:01:43
|7
|Kristin Gavin
|8
|Serena Bishop
|0:01:49
|9
|Lisa Curry
|0:02:07
|10
|Rebecca Blatt
|0:02:18
|11
|Kristen Kelsey
|0:02:49
|12
|Ann D'Ambruoso
|0:03:08
|13
|Marsa Daniel
|0:03:25
|14
|Sunny Gilbert
|0:03:29
|15
|Megan Taylor
|0:03:37
|16
|Corey Coogan Cisek
|0:03:59
|17
|Erika Powers
|0:04:29
|18
|Karyn Abraham
|0:05:04
|19
|Kate Shanahan
|0:05:06
|20
|Cara Applegate
|0:05:15
|21
|Julianne Zickovich
|0:05:24
|22
|Jessica Cutler
|0:05:26
|23
|Katie DeClercq
|0:05:27
|24
|Kristine Church
|25
|Haley Juno-Galdes
|0:05:46
|26
|Annie Usher
|0:05:50
|27
|Ellen Sherrill
|0:05:54
|28
|Lindsay Jones
|0:06:12
|29
|Katie Melena
|0:06:23
|30
|Elizabeth Lukowski
|0:06:39
|31
|Heidi Swift
|0:06:58
|32
|alyssa severn
|0:07:01
|33
|Julie Kuliecza
|0:07:22
|34
|Corrie Middleton
|0:07:49
|35
|Sarah Barkley
|0:08:11
|36
|Naomi Haverlick
|0:08:30
|37
|Emily Eggers
|0:08:36
|38
|Cooper Ambjorn
|0:09:14
|39
|Amber Clark
|0:11:25
|DNS
|Kari Studley
|DNS
|Jennie Mickelson
|DNS
|Carolyn Popovic
|DNS
|Miss Mary Perez
|DNS
|Camille Jentgen
|DNF
|Wendy Stredwick
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicole Duke
|0:36:11
|2
|Barbara Howe
|0:00:18
|3
|Kerry Barnholt
|0:00:51
|4
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi
|0:01:08
|5
|Sally Annis
|0:01:35
|6
|Linda Sone
|0:02:19
|7
|Lisa Hudson
|0:02:33
|8
|Kristal Boni
|0:02:45
|9
|Nina Baum
|0:02:53
|10
|Renee Scott
|0:02:58
|11
|Amy Frykman
|0:03:16
|12
|Jennifer Gaertner
|0:03:29
|13
|Kimberly Flynn
|0:03:42
|14
|Sarah Max
|0:04:24
|15
|Evie Edwards
|0:04:26
|16
|Megan Lawson
|0:04:27
|17
|Kristi Berg
|0:04:43
|18
|Allison Snooks
|0:04:55
|19
|Hollie McGovern
|0:05:07
|20
|Jennifer Jordan
|0:05:22
|21
|Deb Sweeney Whitmore
|0:06:12
|22
|Jadine Riley
|0:06:40
|23
|Anna Vaughn
|0:06:53
|24
|Kristi Carver
|0:07:17
|25
|Margi Bradway
|0:08:25
|26
|Kimberly Thomas
|0:09:45
|27
|Camille Terhune
|0:11:05
|28
|Amanda McNabb
|0:12:09
|-1 lap
|Angelina Salerno
|-1 lap
|Erin Lindheim
|-1 lap
|Maren Nelson
|DNS
|Sarah Jordan
|DNS
|Carlie Spence
|DNS
|Becca Blay
|DNS
|Beth Burns
|DNS
|Ann Mitchell
|DNS
|Elizabeth Marzolf
|DNS
|Katherine Sherwin
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy