Craig kicks off Nats with a win
Pruitt makes it her own
Beijing Olympics mountain bike representative Adam Craig blew away the competition in front of his hometown crowd to earn the first-ever singlespeed national title.
Third-place finisher Aaron Bradford rode out front for the first couple of laps before Craig was able to create a gap and grab his first 'cross Stars-and-Stripes jersey in style. J.T. Fountain gradually surged late in the race to earn the silver medal.
Another mountain biker, Kathy Pruitt, used her technical skills to pull away from the women’s singlespeed field following a pileup on the first lap. In only her fourth ‘cross race ever, the 2009 world championship downhill bronze medalist seemed rejuvenated in her quest for a different type of Stars-and-Stripes after suffering injury at this summer’s USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships.
“This is fun for me right now,” said Pruitt. “It’s a hoot - all muddy, slippery and crazy. It’s just such a fun sport." Just over a minute later Stella Carey (Felton, Calf./Velo Bella) crossed the line to earn the silver.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Craig (Giant/Rabobank)
|0:39:20
|2
|Jt Fountain (3Fcx/Cyclocrossracing.Com)
|0:00:50
|3
|Aaron Bradford (Specialized/Onsite Ultrasound)
|0:01:22
|4
|Jon Cariveau (Moots)
|0:01:58
|5
|Brennan Wodtli
|0:02:01
|6
|Cody Peterson
|0:02:06
|7
|Louie Fountain (3Fcx/Cyclocrossracing.Com)
|0:02:29
|8
|Nathanael Wyatt (Carolina Fatz Pb Santa Cruz Bic)
|0:02:43
|9
|Scott Chapin (Rocklobster!!!)
|0:02:47
|10
|John Rollert (Webcyclery Racing/Webcyclery.Co)
|0:02:52
|11
|Bo Pitkin
|0:03:06
|12
|Douglas Krumpelman (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers (Cda)
|0:03:09
|13
|Brent Prenzlow (Celo Pacific/B&L)
|0:03:17
|14
|Douglas Reid (Step Down Racing)
|0:03:31
|15
|Seth Patla
|0:03:33
|16
|Ian Crane (Lake Washington Velo)
|0:03:53
|17
|Brian Myers
|0:04:08
|18
|Patrick Wilder
|0:04:19
|19
|Luke Demoe
|0:04:26
|20
|Evan Plews
|0:04:37
|21
|Justin Morejohn (Davis Bike Club)
|0:04:45
|22
|Matthew Pronovost (Steamboat Velo P/D Moots)
|0:05:01
|23
|Eric Colton (The Team)
|0:05:02
|24
|Timothy Cannard
|0:05:21
|25
|Derek Yarra (Murder)
|0:05:35
|26
|Ryan Weaver (River City Bicycles)
|0:05:38
|27
|Michael Kennedy (Fetzer)
|0:05:39
|28
|Timothy Jones
|0:05:59
|29
|Reid Beloni (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)
|30
|Slate Olson (Hup United)
|0:06:04
|31
|Shawn O'meara
|0:06:08
|32
|Derek Stallings (Webcyclery Racing/Bendbroadband)
|0:06:39
|33
|Cesar Chavez
|0:06:56
|34
|Darron Cheek
|0:07:07
|35
|Pat Schott
|0:07:10
|36
|Frederick Bottger (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (Paa)/P)
|0:07:12
|37
|Ty Hathaway
|0:07:13
|38
|Philip Sims (Santa Cruz County Cycling Club/)
|0:07:21
|39
|David Prause
|0:07:47
|40
|Jared Reber
|0:08:00
|41
|Jared Roy (Crossniacs)
|0:08:05
|42
|Bryan Voytilla
|0:08:09
|43
|Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo)
|0:08:22
|44
|Rainier Schaefer
|0:08:27
|45
|Evan Sarna (3Rd Rail Cycling Club/Missing L)
|0:08:28
|46
|Geoffrey Albert (The Team /The Team Socalcross)
|0:08:29
|47
|Brandon Wagner
|0:08:43
|48
|Alan Zinniker (Ritte Van Vlaanderen/Ritte Raci)
|0:09:17
|49
|Jeff Merwin
|0:09:21
|50
|Jamaica Lambie
|0:09:31
|51
|Steven Chaprnka
|0:09:36
|52
|Patrick Morrissey (Team Cross (Tcnm))
|0:10:49
|53 -1 lap
|Kurt Wolfgang
|54
|Dylan Vanweelden
|55
|Kenton Berg (Step Down Racing/Second Ascent)
|56
|Ian Dewar (San Jose Bicycle Club/Sjbc)
|57
|Mark Campbell
|58
|Kirk Reisinger (Club Wissahickon)
|59
|Christopher Woodruff
|60
|William Youngman (Squadra Abruzzo)
|61
|Brian Milnick
|62
|Paule Bates (Team Roaring Mouse)
|63
|James Brown (Rad Racing Nw/Hagens Berman)
|64
|Franz Martin (Ragnarok Racing)
|65
|Joel Metz
|66
|David Chiu (Northeast Bicycle Club (Nebc)/N)
|67
|Daniel Sheerin
|68
|Paul Zweigart
|69
|Dwight Wyatt
|70
|Derek Leckrone
|71
|Jeffrey Nebolini
|72
|Michael Beck (Violet Crown Sports Assoc)
|73
|Reese Lindblad
|74
|John Collins
|75
|Dylan Cernitz
|76 -2 laps
|R Lee Willmore (Celo Pacific)
|DNF
|Craig Etheridge
|DNF
|Ron Shevock (Team Mad Cat)
|DNF
|Daniel Casper (Grandstay Hotels)
|DNF
|Erik Horn (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Te)
|DNF
|Paul Hernandez
|DNF
|Christopher Milliman (Hup United)
|DNF
|Terry Keele
|DNF
|David Volkert (Team Double Check)
|DNF
|David Sarmiento
|DNF
|Mike Macdonald (Jaeger Wheelmen)
|DNF
|Eddie Wang
|DNF
|Brian Koder (Cbc Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathy Pruitt
|0:39:32
|2
|Stella Carey (Velo Bella)
|0:01:08
|3
|Megan Lawson
|0:01:31
|4
|Julie Lewis-Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team)
|0:02:35
|5
|Evie Edwards (Spokeswomen Syndicate Inc./Perf)
|0:03:07
|6
|Haley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)
|0:03:54
|7
|Jadine Riley (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Gr)
|0:04:22
|8
|Dorothy Wong (The Team /The Team Socalcross)
|0:05:02
|9 -1 lap
|Kathleen McMahon (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fr)
|10
|Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific)
|DNF
|Marsa Daniel
|DNF
|Kari Studley (Mafia Racing)
|DNF
|Francesca Berrini
