Image 1 of 54

The course in Bend, Oregon before it is churned up by the racers.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 54

Megan Lawson looking determined in third place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 54

Kathy Pruitt (Family Cycling Center) with a solid lead

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 54

Kathy Pruitt (Family Cycling Center) riding the mud

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 54

Haley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo-Webcor) on the pavement with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 54

Megan Lawson with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 54

Adam Craig (Giant-Rabobank) on the steps.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 54

Megan Lawson shouldering her bike on a steep pitch

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 54

Kathy Pruitt (Family Cycling Center) on a steep run-u

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 54

Snow is giving way to mud on the Bend Course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 54

The race course in Bend shortly after the singlespeed race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 54

Kathy Pruitt and Adam Craig take enjoying their championship rides

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 54

Stella Carey (Rock Lobster) racing as the son goes down

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 54

Megan Lawson riding solidly in third postion

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 54

Kathy Pruitt (Family Cycling Center) off the front of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 54

Haley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo-Webcor) coming through the start/finish on the bell lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 54

Stella Carey (Rock Lobster) climbing the steep steps on her way to a second place finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 54

The fly over

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 54

The venue is quite sloppy as the snow melts

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 54

Kathy Pruitt (Family Cycling Center) after the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 54

Riders take to the steps.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 54

Fredrick Bottger proving that singlespeeders are far more likely to have beards.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 54

The spectator turn-out was good.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 54

Aaron Bradford (Specialized-On Site Ultrasound) racing to the third step on the podium.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 54

on Cariveau (Moots) on his last lap.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 54

Cody Peterson (Rocky Mountain) riding a long stretch of mud.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 54

Riders quickly learned that any attempts to draft meant collecting mud in the face.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 54

Adam Craig (Giant-Rabobank) was quite a sight in his cut-off denim shorts.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 54

Adam Craig (Giant-Rabobank) rides through a crowd atop a ridge.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 54

Aaron Bradford (Specialized-On Site Ultrasound) riding a gap in the snow.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 54

Elite Women's Racer Mo Bruno-Roy enjoying the singlespeed racing.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 54

Scott Chapin (Rocklobster) seemed to be bleeding profusely.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 54

Adam Craig (Giant-Rabobank) with his signature shoulder shrug at the finish.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 54

Adam Craig (Giant-Rabobank) does a wheelie over the finish.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 54

Decorative deep-dish wheel.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 54

Adam Craig (Giant-Rabobank) started conservatively.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 54

Men's Singlespeed start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 54

Kathy Pruitt and Adam Craig enjoying their victories.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 54

JT Fountain (Cyclocrossracing.com) on the front row.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 40 of 54

Single Speed men's call-up was determined by a time trial on Thursday.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 41 of 54

Adam Craig (Giant-Rabobank) riding the race in a BMX helmet and cut-offs.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 42 of 54

Scott Chapin (Rocklobster) was grooming his mustache just before the gun went off.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 43 of 54

Adam Craig (Giant-Rabobank) attempted to ride the first steep pitch unsuccessfully.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 44 of 54

Aaron Bradford (Specialized-On Site Ultrasound) took the lead briefly as Craig was forced off his bike.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 45 of 54

Louis Fountain (3FCX) racing to seventh place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 46 of 54

Racers shoulder their bikes on one of the run-ups.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 47 of 54

Dylan VanWeelden on the run-up.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 48 of 54

David Chiu forced to run as some riders ahead of him dismounted.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 49 of 54

JT Fountain (Cyclocrossracing.com) running up the long set of steps.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 50 of 54

Jon Cariveau (Moots) on the steps.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 51 of 54

Mud was flying today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 52 of 54

Endurance racer Even Plews (Kenda) riding in the top 20.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 53 of 54

Jon Cariveau (Moots) on his way to fourth place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 54 of 54

Adam Craig (Giant-Rabobank) being chased by Aaron Bradford early in the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Beijing Olympics mountain bike representative Adam Craig blew away the competition in front of his hometown crowd to earn the first-ever singlespeed national title.

Third-place finisher Aaron Bradford rode out front for the first couple of laps before Craig was able to create a gap and grab his first 'cross Stars-and-Stripes jersey in style. J.T. Fountain gradually surged late in the race to earn the silver medal.

Another mountain biker, Kathy Pruitt, used her technical skills to pull away from the women’s singlespeed field following a pileup on the first lap. In only her fourth ‘cross race ever, the 2009 world championship downhill bronze medalist seemed rejuvenated in her quest for a different type of Stars-and-Stripes after suffering injury at this summer’s USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships.

“This is fun for me right now,” said Pruitt. “It’s a hoot - all muddy, slippery and crazy. It’s just such a fun sport." Just over a minute later Stella Carey (Felton, Calf./Velo Bella) crossed the line to earn the silver.

Results

Cat 1/2/3/4/5 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Craig (Giant/Rabobank)0:39:20
2Jt Fountain (3Fcx/Cyclocrossracing.Com)0:00:50
3Aaron Bradford (Specialized/Onsite Ultrasound)0:01:22
4Jon Cariveau (Moots)0:01:58
5Brennan Wodtli0:02:01
6Cody Peterson0:02:06
7Louie Fountain (3Fcx/Cyclocrossracing.Com)0:02:29
8Nathanael Wyatt (Carolina Fatz Pb Santa Cruz Bic)0:02:43
9Scott Chapin (Rocklobster!!!)0:02:47
10John Rollert (Webcyclery Racing/Webcyclery.Co)0:02:52
11Bo Pitkin0:03:06
12Douglas Krumpelman (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers (Cda)0:03:09
13Brent Prenzlow (Celo Pacific/B&L)0:03:17
14Douglas Reid (Step Down Racing)0:03:31
15Seth Patla0:03:33
16Ian Crane (Lake Washington Velo)0:03:53
17Brian Myers0:04:08
18Patrick Wilder0:04:19
19Luke Demoe0:04:26
20Evan Plews0:04:37
21Justin Morejohn (Davis Bike Club)0:04:45
22Matthew Pronovost (Steamboat Velo P/D Moots)0:05:01
23Eric Colton (The Team)0:05:02
24Timothy Cannard0:05:21
25Derek Yarra (Murder)0:05:35
26Ryan Weaver (River City Bicycles)0:05:38
27Michael Kennedy (Fetzer)0:05:39
28Timothy Jones0:05:59
29Reid Beloni (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)
30Slate Olson (Hup United)0:06:04
31Shawn O'meara0:06:08
32Derek Stallings (Webcyclery Racing/Bendbroadband)0:06:39
33Cesar Chavez0:06:56
34Darron Cheek0:07:07
35Pat Schott0:07:10
36Frederick Bottger (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (Paa)/P)0:07:12
37Ty Hathaway0:07:13
38Philip Sims (Santa Cruz County Cycling Club/)0:07:21
39David Prause0:07:47
40Jared Reber0:08:00
41Jared Roy (Crossniacs)0:08:05
42Bryan Voytilla0:08:09
43Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo)0:08:22
44Rainier Schaefer0:08:27
45Evan Sarna (3Rd Rail Cycling Club/Missing L)0:08:28
46Geoffrey Albert (The Team /The Team Socalcross)0:08:29
47Brandon Wagner0:08:43
48Alan Zinniker (Ritte Van Vlaanderen/Ritte Raci)0:09:17
49Jeff Merwin0:09:21
50Jamaica Lambie0:09:31
51Steven Chaprnka0:09:36
52Patrick Morrissey (Team Cross (Tcnm))0:10:49
53 -1 lapKurt Wolfgang
54Dylan Vanweelden
55Kenton Berg (Step Down Racing/Second Ascent)
56Ian Dewar (San Jose Bicycle Club/Sjbc)
57Mark Campbell
58Kirk Reisinger (Club Wissahickon)
59Christopher Woodruff
60William Youngman (Squadra Abruzzo)
61Brian Milnick
62Paule Bates (Team Roaring Mouse)
63James Brown (Rad Racing Nw/Hagens Berman)
64Franz Martin (Ragnarok Racing)
65Joel Metz
66David Chiu (Northeast Bicycle Club (Nebc)/N)
67Daniel Sheerin
68Paul Zweigart
69Dwight Wyatt
70Derek Leckrone
71Jeffrey Nebolini
72Michael Beck (Violet Crown Sports Assoc)
73Reese Lindblad
74John Collins
75Dylan Cernitz
76 -2 lapsR Lee Willmore (Celo Pacific)
DNFCraig Etheridge
DNFRon Shevock (Team Mad Cat)
DNFDaniel Casper (Grandstay Hotels)
DNFErik Horn (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Te)
DNFPaul Hernandez
DNFChristopher Milliman (Hup United)
DNFTerry Keele
DNFDavid Volkert (Team Double Check)
DNFDavid Sarmiento
DNFMike Macdonald (Jaeger Wheelmen)
DNFEddie Wang
DNFBrian Koder (Cbc Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic)

Cat 1/2/3/4/5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathy Pruitt0:39:32
2Stella Carey (Velo Bella)0:01:08
3Megan Lawson0:01:31
4Julie Lewis-Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team)0:02:35
5Evie Edwards (Spokeswomen Syndicate Inc./Perf)0:03:07
6Haley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)0:03:54
7Jadine Riley (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Gr)0:04:22
8Dorothy Wong (The Team /The Team Socalcross)0:05:02
9 -1 lapKathleen McMahon (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fr)
10Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific)
DNFMarsa Daniel
DNFKari Studley (Mafia Racing)
DNFFrancesca Berrini

 

