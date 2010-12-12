Pacocha, Baker, Webber, Tilford earn masters titles
Masters championship racing wraps up in Bend
Masters Men 30-34
Gusty winds greeted the masters 30- to 34-year-old men, but to the rest of the field Matthew Pacocha (Hudz-Subaru) must have appeared to be riding with a tailwind for much of the race. Pacocha bolted from the gun, and by the end of the second lap had built a more than 20-second lead.
"I was just riding my own race the whole time," Pacocha said. "I tried maybe with two to go to step it up because I heard the announcers calling that I wasn't the fastest guy on the course. I thought I was going to get caught." He didn't, and cruised into the Stars-and-Stripes jersey ahead of Weston Schempf (Charm City Cycling Squad) by 45 seconds.
Masters Men 35-39
At one point, the masters 35-39 men's race seemed as much a test of wits as a battle of legs. Justin Robinson (California Giant-Specialized), Russell Stevenson (Cycling Northwest) and Jonathan Baker (Hudz-Subaru) rode together to begin the last lap in such a way as to draw comparisons from the announcers to track racing.
"We were just real tactical. We'd go hard in the mud and then slow down in the wind. I tried to take the lead a couple times but Russell was really strong. He wouldn't let me take it," said Baker, who took the lead for good around the last turn and hung on to beat Stevenson to the line by a mere three seconds and defend his 2009 national title.
"The last lap, I knew that was my spot. So I just drilled it. I hit my line perfect and I hit the pavement first. I just sprinted until I hit the line."
Masters Men 40-44
It was an all-Colorado affair in the front three for the masters 40-44 men, with Pete Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) defending his national title in the division.
"It feels awesome. Winning two in a row is incredible. Last year was really special because it was my first one, but I wanted it bad this year," Webber said. Webber's teammate Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport) outdueled Jon Cariveau (Moots) for the second podium spot.
"The crowd was incredible. My best friend Brandon pushed me right to the end, and he got second place. Really proud of him and our whole team," said Webber. "The conditions were just epic, which is great for me. The course was just 100 percent deep, deep mud. It was incredibly cold with lakes of ice water. My hands and feet were like blocks of wood - I couldn't even feel the bike."
Masters Men 50-54
The masters 50-54 men opened the day racing through a falling mixture of snow and rain. Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy-Trek) showed the kind of form that earned him two previous elite cyclo-cross national titles, riding to another Stars-and-Stripes jersey.
"I used to ride the masters as a pre-ride for the elite race, but now I'm kind of thinking of going to masters worlds," said Tilford. "Cyclo-cross is a culty sport. It's amazing that at 8:30 am in the morning when it is down-pouring rain how many people come out and watch. It's like a big family and a nice party. It's fun."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Pacocha (Hudz-Subaru)
|0:43:19
|2
|Weston Schempf (Charm City Cycling Llc)
|0:00:45
|3
|Cody Peterson
|0:00:50
|4
|Damian Schmitt
|0:01:31
|5
|John Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)
|0:01:33
|6
|Josh Snead
|0:01:36
|7
|Ryan Leech (Hilton Head Cycling)
|0:02:00
|8
|Brett Nichols (Trek Mountain Co-Op)
|0:02:03
|9
|Brue Syvertsen (Murder)
|0:02:37
|10
|Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles)
|0:02:42
|11
|Jesse Rients
|0:03:01
|12
|Davy Yeater (River City Bicycles / Cannondale)
|0:03:03
|13
|Adam Driscoll (Adventures For The Cure)
|0:03:06
|14
|Krishna Dole
|0:03:12
|15
|Eric Rasmussen (Kuhl)
|16
|Brandon Gritters (Rock N Road)
|0:03:21
|17
|Ross Brody
|0:03:24
|18
|Justin Morejohn (Davis Bike Club)
|0:03:42
|19
|Seth Patla
|0:03:56
|20
|Ty Kady
|0:04:01
|21
|Wiley Mosley (North American Velo)
|0:04:05
|22
|Luke Demoe
|0:04:09
|23
|Matthew Fox
|0:04:18
|24
|Paul Lacava
|0:04:20
|25
|Matthew Wills
|0:04:23
|26
|Christopher Fisher (Velorochester)
|0:04:30
|27
|Matthew Pronovost (Steamboat Velo P/D Moots)
|0:04:32
|28
|Matt Russell
|0:04:33
|29
|John Frey (Hutch'S Westside Bend Or)
|0:04:55
|30
|Benjamin Rathkamp (Shuksan Velo Club/Fanatik Bike)
|0:05:03
|31
|Benjamin Dodge (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:05:08
|32
|Daniel Miller (Columbia Bike Club Race Team)
|0:05:09
|33
|Aaron Wilcher
|0:05:11
|34
|Michael Kennedy (Fetzer)
|0:05:26
|35
|Adam Mills (Mercy Cycling Team)
|0:05:38
|36
|David Wilcox (Pedro'S Grassroots Cycling Club)
|0:05:41
|37
|Jeremy Whitman (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|0:05:43
|38
|Aaron Mickels
|0:05:47
|39
|Dylan Vanweelden
|0:05:58
|40
|Patrick Blair (Adventures For The Cure)
|0:06:11
|41
|Matt James (Mesa Cycles Shop And Racing)
|0:06:31
|42
|George Barthel (Helen'S)
|0:06:34
|43
|Alan Adams (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens)
|0:06:40
|44
|Jason Siegle (Bike Religion)
|0:06:49
|45
|Jeremy Dunn
|0:07:03
|46
|Brian Holcombe
|0:07:16
|47
|Alex Wilson (Boat Street Cycle Club (Bscc))
|0:07:22
|48
|Eric Zuber (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club)
|0:07:29
|49
|Gabriel Byrne (Squadra Ovest Cycling)
|0:07:40
|50
|Evan Sarna (3Rd Rail Cycling Club/Missing)
|0:07:47
|51
|Gregory Lyeki (Manchester Racing Club/Trek)
|0:08:14
|52
|Chandler Delinks (Cyclocrossworld)
|0:08:25
|53
|Andrew Boone
|0:08:39
|54
|Paul Guerra (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor)
|0:09:00
|55
|Forest Hynes (Johnny Sprockets)
|0:09:49
|56
|Anthony Broadman
|0:09:57
|57
|Chuck Meyer
|0:10:17
|58
|Justin Howe (Northeast Bicycle Club (Nebc))
|0:10:49
|59
|Jeffrey Bramhall (Threshold Cycling)
|-1lap
|Gregory Saylor (Adventures For The Cure)
|-1lap
|Matthew Hennessy (Charm City Cycling Llc)
|-1lap
|Rey Madolora
|-1lap
|Jay Kwan (The Team /The Team Socalcross)
|-2laps
|Jared Vigil
|-2laps
|Christopher Bassett (Mafia Racing)
|-2laps
|Adam Stern (Puget Sound Cycling Club)
|-2laps
|Daniel Breyer
|-2laps
|Joseph Czerwonka
|-2laps
|Daniel Fuhrmann
|-2laps
|Terry Deeble
|-2laps
|Nicholas Salerno (Deathrow Velo)
|-2laps
|Noah Silverman (Reno Wheelmen)
|-3laps
|Stephen Riskus (All American Bicycle Club Inc.)
|-3laps
|Eddie Wang
|DNF
|Rob Brandt (Kryki Sports)
|DNF
|Brad Cole (Kccx Verge Elite Cyclocross Team)
|DNF
|Ryan Weaver (River City Bicycles)
|DNF
|Matt Cline
|DNF
|Peter Vraniak
|DSQ
|Jay Armstrong (Gs Casella/Look! Save A Life)
|DNS
|Matt Shriver
|DNS
|Aaron Odell
|DNS
|Geoff Casey (Stranamanti Cycling)
|DNS
|Justin Maka (Ten Speed Drive Racing)
|DNS
|Nate Denning (Treasure Valley Cycling Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|0:42:50
|2
|Russell Stevenson
|0:00:03
|3
|Justin Robinson (California Giant Cycling)
|0:00:26
|4
|Jt Fountain (3Fcx/Cyclocrossracing.Com)
|0:01:02
|5
|Troy Heithecker (Echelon Energy)
|0:01:29
|6
|Grant Berry (Rocky Mtn Chocolate Factory)
|0:01:43
|7
|Benjamin Thompson
|0:01:50
|8
|Bo Pitkin
|0:02:08
|9
|Eric Sheagley (Essex County Velo)
|0:02:21
|10
|Brian Sheedy (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club)
|0:02:32
|11
|Scott Frederick (Inland/Back To Dirt/Inland Cons)
|0:02:41
|12
|Kristopher Holden (Vertical Earth Specialized)
|0:02:46
|13
|Louie Fountain (3Fcx/Cyclocrossracing.Com)
|0:02:47
|14
|Michael Gallagher (Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue)
|0:03:02
|15
|John Rollert (Webcyclery Racing)
|0:03:15
|16
|Timothy Jones
|0:03:44
|17
|Maurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:03:50
|18
|Andrew Messer (Don Galligher-Drt Consulting)
|0:03:54
|19
|Chris Brandt (Brandt-Sorenson.Com)
|0:03:58
|20
|Evan Plews
|0:04:04
|21
|Kevin Koen
|0:04:09
|22
|Benjamin Kubas (Tai Cycling/Gen8)
|0:04:34
|23
|Joel Wilson
|0:04:35
|24
|Chris Snyder
|0:04:47
|25
|Eric Anderson (Indianapolis Cycling Club)
|0:04:55
|26
|Aaron Bouplon (Rockymounts~Izze Racing)
|0:05:00
|27
|Jerry Long (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers)
|0:05:13
|28
|Christian Litzsinger (Lost River Cycling Club)
|0:05:43
|29
|Michael Carroll (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:05:47
|30
|Frederick Bottger (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (Paa))
|0:05:48
|31
|Kyle Wuepper
|0:05:49
|32
|Craig Faulkner (Crossniacs)
|0:05:55
|33
|Joshua Whitmore (Globalbike Racing)
|0:06:03
|34
|Nate Woodman
|0:06:07
|35
|Todd Dye
|0:06:11
|36
|Michael Dicenso (Mafia Racing)
|0:06:28
|37
|Tim Joslin
|0:06:30
|38
|Peder Horner (Colobikelaw.Com)
|0:06:37
|39
|David Sheek
|0:06:41
|40
|Adam Whitney
|0:06:55
|41
|Chris Winans
|0:07:01
|42
|Robert Braun
|43
|Barney Gill (Cycle Therapy-4 Corners Cycling)
|0:07:09
|44
|Chris Matthews (Third Pillar)
|0:07:17
|45
|Eric Bostrom
|0:07:25
|46
|Jason Jablonski
|0:07:37
|47
|Slate Olson (Hup United)
|0:07:38
|48
|Craig Virr (Team Lifesize)
|49
|Nicholas Brown (Boat Street Cycle Club (Bscc))
|0:07:43
|50
|Dean Poshard
|0:07:54
|51
|Andrew Rigel (Mafia Racing)
|0:08:21
|52
|Michael Schindler
|0:08:28
|53
|Zachary Daab (Hup United)
|0:08:37
|54
|Chip Sloan
|0:08:49
|55
|Eric Russell
|0:08:57
|56
|Adam Carroll
|0:09:00
|57
|John Craft
|0:09:08
|58
|Alan Vos
|0:09:09
|59
|Andrew Kennedy (Calnorte Vc Switchbacks)
|0:09:14
|60
|Ryan Brown (Chinook Cycling Club Inc)
|0:09:24
|61
|Keith Heinzelman
|0:09:28
|62
|Arn Allemand
|0:09:37
|63
|Graham Christensen (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers)
|0:09:43
|64
|Luke Mason
|0:09:44
|-1lap
|Chad Berg (Pilchuck Cycling Club/Collision)
|-2laps
|Andrew Weir (Ann Arbor Velo Club/Two Wheel)
|-2laps
|Mike Beretta (Team Revolutions)
|-2laps
|Brian Fuller (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|-2laps
|Mark Roughgarden (Puget Sound Cycling Club)
|-2laps
|Seth Graham
|-2laps
|Eric Teel
|-2laps
|Christian Martin
|-2laps
|Justin Morgan (Calnorte Vc Switchbacks)
|-2laps
|Rick Jerabek
|-2laps
|Aaron Vanderwaal (Mafia Racing)
|-2laps
|Mark Albrecht (Revolution Cafe Rio)
|-2laps
|Ron Shevock (Team Mad Cat)
|-2laps
|Arthur Nease (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina)
|-2laps
|Marcus Biancucci
|-2laps
|Doug Laplaca
|-2laps
|Greg Miranda
|-2laps
|Michael Prater (Lake Washington Velo)
|-2laps
|Matthew Triska (Squadra Ovest Cycling)
|-2laps
|Jeffrey Bonsall
|-2laps
|James Gantz
|-2laps
|Darren Smith
|-2laps
|Alex Telitsine (Thumbprint Racing)
|-3laps
|Paul Hernandez
|-3laps
|Jerry Bueno (Team Hotel San Jose)
|-3laps
|Jesus Ortega (Celo Pacific)
|DNF
|Ariel Brown
|DNF
|Lane Miller
|DNF
|Joel Liefke (Bikeman.Com)
|DNF
|Shane Gibson
|DNF
|Matthew Kraus (North American Velo)
|DNF
|Erik Bergstrom
|DNF
|Patrick Murphy (Team Mad Cat)
|DNF
|Patrick Wilder
|DNF
|Daniel Langlois (Bicycle Therapy)
|DNS
|Michael Trowbridge
|DNS
|James Bender (Berkeley Bicycle Club (Bbc))
|DNS
|Rolando Roman
|DNS
|Wayne Mackey
|DNS
|Gabriel Keck (Summit Bicyles)
|DNS
|Timothy Spence (Mafia Racing)
|DNS
|Alex Work
|DNS
|Brendan Connolly
|DNS
|Scott Keiper
|DNS
|Paul Adams
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Webber Peter (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:42:11
|2
|Dwight Brandon (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:00:25
|3
|Cariveau Jon (Moots)
|0:00:26
|4
|Aspholm Roger (Westwood Velo)
|0:00:59
|5
|Feldman Richard (Durance-Colnago)
|0:01:03
|6
|Mitchell Shawn (Boise Cycling Club)
|0:01:12
|7
|Robson Michael
|0:01:17
|8
|Savery Mark (Midwest Wheelmaster)
|0:01:24
|9
|Baker Ward (Justin'S / Titus Mountain Bike)
|0:01:27
|10
|Krumpelman Douglas (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers)
|0:01:33
|11
|Skerritt Shannon
|0:01:53
|12
|Flores Anastasio
|0:02:10
|13
|Behrens John (Bailey Bikes)
|0:02:12
|14
|Hoefer Todd (California Giant Cycling)
|0:02:23
|15
|Schulz Eirik
|0:02:31
|16
|Smith Shadd (Mercy Cycling Team)
|0:02:37
|17
|Auer Kristopher (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:02:45
|18
|Wehn Kenny (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:02:47
|19
|Hludzinski Brian (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:02:50
|20
|Bowen Barton (Bicycle Ruidoso Inc.)
|0:02:56
|21
|Gaertner Michael (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers)
|0:03:07
|22
|Prenzlow Brent (Celo Pacific/B&L)
|0:03:17
|23
|Bravard John
|0:03:19
|24
|Bradway Scott
|0:03:20
|25
|Swanson Murray (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club)
|0:03:42
|26
|Henshall T
|27
|Flack John (Cbc Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic)
|0:03:43
|28
|Harshman Shawn (Pm Racing Team)
|0:03:45
|29
|Davis Todd (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|0:03:48
|30
|Morrissey Patrick (Team Cross (Tcnm))
|0:04:10
|31
|Thompson Tim (Team Rambuski Law)
|0:04:33
|32
|Weaver Dave (Alan N. America Cycling Team)
|0:04:46
|33
|Williams Matt (Grandstay Hotels)
|0:04:50
|34
|Von Isenburg Charles (Mock Orange Bikes)
|0:04:53
|35
|Leritz Aaron
|0:04:55
|36
|Gaeckle Jeff (Cbc Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic)
|0:05:00
|37
|Diviney David
|0:05:03
|38
|Coffino Michael
|0:05:06
|39
|O'meara Shawn
|0:05:16
|40
|Burt Kenny (Wtb)
|0:05:19
|41
|Dickie Brock
|0:05:21
|42
|Cortes Jordi (California Giant Cycling)
|43
|Leuschke Rainer (Avanti Racing Club/Blue Rooster)
|44
|Baker Martin
|0:05:26
|45
|Wardell Jeffrey (Excel Sports Boulder)
|0:05:28
|46
|Boyle Monte (Team Clover)
|47
|Cannard Timothy
|0:05:39
|48
|Smith Christopher (Hup United)
|0:05:48
|49
|Scott Matthew (Fiets Met Slagroom)
|50
|Sharp Dan
|0:05:52
|51
|Weber David (Rockymounts~Izze Racing)
|0:05:55
|52
|Boivin Curtis (Providence Velo Club)
|53
|Jordan Matt
|0:06:01
|54
|Mcnally Daniel
|0:06:12
|55
|Cline Kelly (Club Wissahickon)
|0:06:19
|56
|Haidet Sean (Slo Nexus Cycling Club)
|57
|Sargent Andrew (Webcyclery Racing)
|0:06:21
|58
|Miller Ronald (Byrds)
|0:06:23
|59
|Pettinger Damon (Lake Washington Velo)
|60
|Szwaya Michael
|0:06:31
|61
|Chavez Cesar
|0:06:32
|62
|Knokey Mark (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers)
|0:06:49
|63
|Roy Jared (Crossniacs)
|0:06:55
|64
|Donovan Kevin
|0:06:57
|65
|Engel Matthew
|0:07:04
|66
|Voldengen Erik (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|0:07:11
|67
|Reisinger Kirk (Club Wissahickon)
|0:07:25
|68
|Mcnamara Matthew (Sterling Sports Group)
|0:07:32
|69
|Smith Leroi (Ragnarok Racing)
|0:07:38
|70
|Keller Gregory (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:07:44
|71
|Harris Derwyn
|0:07:45
|72
|Lowe Chad
|73
|Martin Michael
|0:07:54
|74
|Carothers Scott (Kinetic Cycles/Gbi)
|0:08:01
|75
|Hudson Douglas
|0:08:05
|76
|Moutsopoulos Basil (Hup United)
|0:08:07
|77
|Cody Thomas
|0:08:14
|78
|Staby Brian (Red Peloton)
|0:08:16
|79
|Birner Michael (Ben'S Performance Bicycles Inc)
|0:08:25
|80
|Kelley Tim (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|0:08:29
|81
|Kramer Robert
|0:08:34
|82
|Mclaughlin Sean (Emde Sports/Emdesports.Com)
|0:08:44
|83
|Webb Philip
|0:08:46
|84
|Weyman Robert (Vrc/Now-Ms Society)
|0:08:53
|85
|Farrell Dan (Blue Sky Velo)
|0:09:04
|86
|Oseto Matthew (Kryki Sports/Audi)
|87
|Price Brian (Gs Casella/Look! Save A Life)
|88
|Gillette James (Lake Washington Velo)
|0:09:07
|89
|Prause David
|90
|Kilcoyne Jamie (Justin'S / Titus Mountain Bike)
|0:09:10
|91
|Hynes Philip (Irondatathirstybearcycling.Com)
|0:09:11
|92
|Manley Dirk (Squadra Abruzzo)
|0:09:13
|93
|Deeble Rob (Treasure Valley Cycling Club)
|0:09:14
|94
|Lehnert Alexander
|0:09:21
|95
|Petrie Alan (Spokane Rocket Velo)
|0:09:24
|96
|Milliman Christopher (Hup United)
|0:09:27
|97
|Uetrecht Robert (Webcyclery Racing)
|0:09:30
|98
|Oliger Travis (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:09:44
|99
|Moran Hugh (Mars Hill College)
|0:10:34
|-1lap
|Dudek Jason (Step Down Racing/Second Ascent)
|-1lap
|Mysliwiec Vincent (Old Town Bicycle (Otb))
|-1lap
|Sjogren David
|-2laps
|Brown Michael
|-2laps
|Upchurch Mike (Team Mad Cat)
|-2laps
|Williamson Ladd (Treasure Valley Cycling Club)
|-2laps
|Milnick Brian
|-2laps
|Hall Tim (Nashvillecyclist.Com)
|-2laps
|Miller Wade
|-2laps
|Brown James (Rad Racing Nw)
|-2laps
|Koester Bradley
|-2laps
|Mark Adamski
|-2laps
|Kelley Jack
|-2laps
|Herring Jeff (The Team /The Team Socalcross)
|-2laps
|Weichbrodt Arthur (Viking Sport Seattle)
|-2laps
|Albert Geoffrey (The Team /The Team Socalcross)
|-2laps
|Youngman William (Squadra Abruzzo)
|-2laps
|Kupfer Shannon
|-2laps
|Andelin Adam (Rio Strada Racing)
|-2laps
|Radich Matt
|-2laps
|Duff Mark (Veloforma)
|-2laps
|Anton Carl (Boat Street Cycle Club (Bscc))
|-2laps
|Schauer Timothy
|-2laps
|Linville Ryan (Jet City Velo/Byrneinvent)
|-2laps
|Leonard Lawrence (Successful Living)
|-2laps
|Born Rob (Avanti Racing Club/Blue Rooster)
|-2laps
|Chipchase David (Team Aj'S /Nutrishop)
|-2laps
|Denison Kevin (Team Mad Cat)
|-2laps
|Lawson David (Celo Pacific)
|-2laps
|Boni Carl (Blue Sky Velo)
|-2laps
|Elder Tom (Treasure Valley Cycling Club)
|-2laps
|Dangelo Dominic (Pilchuck Cycling Club/Collision)
|-2laps
|Osier Mike (Old Town Bicycle (Otb))
|-2laps
|Inglis Curtis
|-2laps
|Wolford Kenneth
|-2laps
|Dewar Ian (San Jose Bicycle Club/Sjbc)
|-2laps
|Carpenter Joe (Team Mad Cat)
|-3laps
|Wherity Christopher
|-3laps
|Accetta Alex
|-3laps
|Hamness Scott
|-3laps
|Hubbart Kurt
|-3laps
|Hinton Kevin (Vrc)
|-3laps
|Byron David (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.Com)
|DNF
|Stolte William (Tradewind Energy / Trek Stores)
|DNF
|Reid Douglas (Step Down Racing)
|DNF
|Scatton Jesse
|DNF
|Elliston William (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|DNF
|Clark Matthew (Market Street Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Bonar Aron (Sycip Racing/Sycip / Schwalbe)
|DNF
|Inscoe Jerry
|DNF
|Kelsey Sean
|DNS
|Chabot Gerald (Providence Velo Club)
|DNS
|Mendigochea Matias (Herbalife Lagrange)
|DNS
|Digman Jason (Flat City Cycling Club Inc.)
|DNS
|Gorman John
|DNS
|Weigand James
|DNS
|Leitheiser Ian
|DNS
|Loetel Brad (Cycle U)
|DNS
|Senft Albert (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita Racing)
|DNS
|Pearson Dave (Pilchuck Cycling Club/Collision 1)
|DNS
|Beltramini Jeff (Mafia Racing)
|DNS
|Winkler Jeff
|DNS
|Carroll Donny (Bailey Bikes)
|DNS
|Bortz Von (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|DNS
|Breyer Matthew (Pull Thru Racing/Team Possabilities Gary Fisher Subaru)
|DNS
|Adkisson Michael
|DNS
|Rogers Sean
|DNS
|Sippy Gaige (Durango Wheel Club)
|DNS
|Tomich Petar
|DNS
|Green Corey (Ghisallo Cycling Team Inc./Team Ghisallo)
|DNS
|Edes Jeff
|DNS
|Sangalli Richard ( Uci Pct Bmc Racing Team)
|DNS
|Thorson Dan (Pilchuck Cycling Club/Collision 1)
|DNS
|Beieler James (Shuksan Velo Club/Fanatik Bike Co.)
|DNS
|Sage Chad
|DNS
|Burns Ted (Bell Lap Racing/Mrberkeley.Com P/B Bell Lap)
|DNS
|Taylor Tom (Team Roaring Mouse)
|DNS
|Rosenfeld Jake
|DNS
|Thompson Gregory
|DNS
|Schmeer Ronald (Stranamanti Cycling)
|DNS
|Lunine Brij (Santa Cruz County Cycling Club/Team Santa Cruz (Scccc))
|DNS
|Mckenna Paul
|DNS
|Ecker Joseph (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek)
|0:43:09
|2
|Kevin Hines (Mid State Cycling Club)
|0:01:22
|3
|Richard Cramer
|0:01:51
|4
|Bobby Langin (Platinum Performance)
|0:02:13
|5
|Thomas Price (Mercy Cycling Team)
|0:02:26
|6
|Karl Kiester (Cody Racing)
|0:03:26
|7
|Brett Lambert
|0:03:49
|8
|Ron Huebner (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long)
|0:03:54
|9
|Alan Blanchard (Westwood Velo/Westwood Cycle/Tr)
|0:04:05
|10
|Robert Meighan (California Giant Cycling/Califo)
|0:04:29
|11
|Edwin Rambuski (Team Rambuski Law)
|0:04:45
|12
|Mark Henry (Team Clover)
|0:04:49
|13
|Jim Miller
|0:05:09
|14
|John Wilson
|0:05:11
|15
|Randy Iddings
|0:05:15
|16
|Tim James (Foxtrot-Echelon Racing)
|0:05:41
|17
|Bill Reed
|0:05:48
|18
|Joseph Burtoni (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:05:52
|19
|Michael Nyberg
|0:05:59
|20
|Roy Colven (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.Com)
|0:06:06
|21
|Rudy Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team)
|0:06:30
|22
|Brad Laesch (20/20 Fuel)
|0:06:35
|23
|William Kuster (Loon State Cyclists)
|24
|John Weyhrich (Team Stampede/Five Valley Velo)
|0:06:40
|25
|John Thompson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:06:41
|26
|Justin Bannerman (Wheatland Wheelers)
|0:06:44
|27
|Pete Krumins (Old Town Bicycle (Otb)/Old Town)
|0:06:53
|28
|Wayne Barlow (New Hampshire Cycling Club)
|0:07:28
|29
|Alan Ott
|0:07:49
|30
|Jim Gentes (Team Rambuski Law)
|0:07:58
|31
|Paul (Rhino) Marquart
|0:08:00
|32
|Joe Fabris
|0:08:02
|33
|Doug Smith
|0:08:08
|34
|Paule Bates (Team Roaring Mouse)
|0:08:10
|35
|Don Wright
|36
|Karl Ehlert (Alto Velo Racing Club)
|0:08:13
|37
|Joseph Hoerner
|0:08:16
|38
|Shawn Downing
|0:08:26
|39
|John Vergis
|0:08:30
|40
|Richard Stone (Sterling Sports Group)
|0:08:45
|41
|William Stevens (Mid State Cycling Club)
|0:08:49
|42
|Darrell Davis
|0:08:59
|43
|John Bliss (Justin'S / Titus Mountain Bike)
|0:09:09
|-1lap
|Logan Kelsey (Team Rambuski Law)
|-1lap
|Thane Jennings
|-1lap
|Thomas Prehn (Rockymounts~Izze Racing)
|-1lap
|Roger Joys
|-1lap
|Alan Overholt (Team Revolutions)
|-1lap
|Kevin Raymond (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.Com)
|-1lap
|Brian Smith (Webcyclery Racing)
|-1lap
|Daniel Davis (Webcyclery Racing)
|-2laps
|Tim Ellerbruch
|-2laps
|Jeff Traugott
|-2laps
|John Seivert (Sert/Sho-Air)
|-2laps
|Ambrose Su
|-2laps
|William Macy (Carolina Masters /Carolina Mast)
|-2laps
|David Smith
|-2laps
|James Thiele
|-2laps
|Mitchell Moses
|-2laps
|David Williams (Celo Pacific)
|-2laps
|Brian Blackwell (Rogue Racing Project)
|-2laps
|David Queen (20/20 Fuel)
|DNF
|Timothy Shea (Bob Cycling/Bob Cycling-Goodale)
|DNF
|Russell Thorstrom (Intermountain)
|DNF
|Randy Shields (Carolina Masters /Carolina Mast)
|DNF
|Michael Cochran
|DNF
|Christopher Holmes (Team Mad Cat)
|DNF
|William Cochran (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports)
|DNS
|Gregg Leion
|DNS
|Mark Kutney (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|DNS
|Blair Peterson (Above Category Racing)
|DNS
|Mike Hayes (20/20 Fuel)
|DNS
|Matthew Cazier (20/20 Fuel)
|DNS
|Dave Reed (Apex Racing Team)
|DNS
|Michael Rosenberg
|DNS
|Dwight Wyatt
|DNS
|Thomas Carpenter (Team Oakland Cycling)
|DNS
|Bruce Lodge
|DNF
|Jay Mongillo (Cycle-Smart Inc.)
|DNF
|Jeff Tedder
|DSQ
|David Luoma (Guinness Cycling Team)
