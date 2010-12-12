Trending

Pacocha, Baker, Webber, Tilford earn masters titles

Masters championship racing wraps up in Bend

Image 1 of 20

Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) takes the National Championship in the 40-44 class

Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) takes the National Championship in the 40-44 class
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 20

Boulder Cycle Sport owner Brandon Dwight

Boulder Cycle Sport owner Brandon Dwight
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 20

Teammates (L to R) Brandon Dwight and Peter Webber

Teammates (L to R) Brandon Dwight and Peter Webber
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 20

Jon Cariveau (Moots) talks with the media

Jon Cariveau (Moots) talks with the media
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 20

Jon Cariveau (Moots) seemed to be pleased with his race

Jon Cariveau (Moots) seemed to be pleased with his race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 20

Brandon Dwight makes it gold and silver for the Boulder Cycle Sport team

Brandon Dwight makes it gold and silver for the Boulder Cycle Sport team
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 20

A rider passes through the start/finish area

A rider passes through the start/finish area
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 20

Murray Swanson with one lap to go

Murray Swanson with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 20

Water was everywhere on the course

Water was everywhere on the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 20

Shannon Skerrtt rides in the top ten

Shannon Skerrtt rides in the top ten
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 20

Strongman Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) could only manage fourth today

Strongman Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) could only manage fourth today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 20

Jon Cariveau (Moots) has a great race in third position

Jon Cariveau (Moots) has a great race in third position
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 20

Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport)rides with neoprene gloves due to the 32 degree rain

Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport)rides with neoprene gloves due to the 32 degree rain
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 20

Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) cruises through deep water

Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) cruises through deep water
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 20

Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) races in the rain

Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) races in the rain
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 20

Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport) chases his teammate Pete Webber

Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport) chases his teammate Pete Webber
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 20

Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) put on a clinic from the opening gun

Peter Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) put on a clinic from the opening gun
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 20

A mechanic heads to the pits with his rider's wheels

A mechanic heads to the pits with his rider's wheels
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 20

The pits were not very busy due to the very thin mud

The pits were not very busy due to the very thin mud
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 20

Mathew McNamara on the back side of the course

Mathew McNamara on the back side of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Masters Men 30-34

Gusty winds greeted the masters 30- to 34-year-old men, but to the rest of the field Matthew Pacocha (Hudz-Subaru) must have appeared to be riding with a tailwind for much of the race. Pacocha bolted from the gun, and by the end of the second lap had built a more than 20-second lead.

"I was just riding my own race the whole time," Pacocha said. "I tried maybe with two to go to step it up because I heard the announcers calling that I wasn't the fastest guy on the course. I thought I was going to get caught." He didn't, and cruised into the Stars-and-Stripes jersey ahead of Weston Schempf (Charm City Cycling Squad) by 45 seconds.

Masters Men 35-39

At one point, the masters 35-39 men's race seemed as much a test of wits as a battle of legs. Justin Robinson (California Giant-Specialized), Russell Stevenson (Cycling Northwest) and Jonathan Baker (Hudz-Subaru) rode together to begin the last lap in such a way as to draw comparisons from the announcers to track racing.

"We were just real tactical. We'd go hard in the mud and then slow down in the wind. I tried to take the lead a couple times but Russell was really strong. He wouldn't let me take it," said Baker, who took the lead for good around the last turn and hung on to beat Stevenson to the line by a mere three seconds and defend his 2009 national title.

"The last lap, I knew that was my spot. So I just drilled it. I hit my line perfect and I hit the pavement first. I just sprinted until I hit the line."

Masters Men 40-44

It was an all-Colorado affair in the front three for the masters 40-44 men, with Pete Webber (Boulder Cycle Sport) defending his national title in the division.

"It feels awesome. Winning two in a row is incredible. Last year was really special because it was my first one, but I wanted it bad this year," Webber said. Webber's teammate Brandon Dwight (Boulder Cycle Sport) outdueled Jon Cariveau (Moots) for the second podium spot.

"The crowd was incredible. My best friend Brandon pushed me right to the end, and he got second place. Really proud of him and our whole team," said Webber. "The conditions were just epic, which is great for me. The course was just 100 percent deep, deep mud. It was incredibly cold with lakes of ice water. My hands and feet were like blocks of wood - I couldn't even feel the bike."

Masters Men 50-54

The masters 50-54 men opened the day racing through a falling mixture of snow and rain. Steve Tilford (Tradewind Energy-Trek) showed the kind of form that earned him two previous elite cyclo-cross national titles, riding to another Stars-and-Stripes jersey.

"I used to ride the masters as a pre-ride for the elite race, but now I'm kind of thinking of going to masters worlds," said Tilford. "Cyclo-cross is a culty sport. It's amazing that at 8:30 am in the morning when it is down-pouring rain how many people come out and watch. It's like a big family and a nice party. It's fun."

Full Results

Master men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Pacocha (Hudz-Subaru)0:43:19
2Weston Schempf (Charm City Cycling Llc)0:00:45
3Cody Peterson0:00:50
4Damian Schmitt0:01:31
5John Curry (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)0:01:33
6Josh Snead0:01:36
7Ryan Leech (Hilton Head Cycling)0:02:00
8Brett Nichols (Trek Mountain Co-Op)0:02:03
9Brue Syvertsen (Murder)0:02:37
10Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles)0:02:42
11Jesse Rients0:03:01
12Davy Yeater (River City Bicycles / Cannondale)0:03:03
13Adam Driscoll (Adventures For The Cure)0:03:06
14Krishna Dole0:03:12
15Eric Rasmussen (Kuhl)
16Brandon Gritters (Rock N Road)0:03:21
17Ross Brody0:03:24
18Justin Morejohn (Davis Bike Club)0:03:42
19Seth Patla0:03:56
20Ty Kady0:04:01
21Wiley Mosley (North American Velo)0:04:05
22Luke Demoe0:04:09
23Matthew Fox0:04:18
24Paul Lacava0:04:20
25Matthew Wills0:04:23
26Christopher Fisher (Velorochester)0:04:30
27Matthew Pronovost (Steamboat Velo P/D Moots)0:04:32
28Matt Russell0:04:33
29John Frey (Hutch'S Westside Bend Or)0:04:55
30Benjamin Rathkamp (Shuksan Velo Club/Fanatik Bike)0:05:03
31Benjamin Dodge (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)0:05:08
32Daniel Miller (Columbia Bike Club Race Team)0:05:09
33Aaron Wilcher0:05:11
34Michael Kennedy (Fetzer)0:05:26
35Adam Mills (Mercy Cycling Team)0:05:38
36David Wilcox (Pedro'S Grassroots Cycling Club)0:05:41
37Jeremy Whitman (Broken Spoke Cycling)0:05:43
38Aaron Mickels0:05:47
39Dylan Vanweelden0:05:58
40Patrick Blair (Adventures For The Cure)0:06:11
41Matt James (Mesa Cycles Shop And Racing)0:06:31
42George Barthel (Helen'S)0:06:34
43Alan Adams (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens)0:06:40
44Jason Siegle (Bike Religion)0:06:49
45Jeremy Dunn0:07:03
46Brian Holcombe0:07:16
47Alex Wilson (Boat Street Cycle Club (Bscc))0:07:22
48Eric Zuber (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club)0:07:29
49Gabriel Byrne (Squadra Ovest Cycling)0:07:40
50Evan Sarna (3Rd Rail Cycling Club/Missing)0:07:47
51Gregory Lyeki (Manchester Racing Club/Trek)0:08:14
52Chandler Delinks (Cyclocrossworld)0:08:25
53Andrew Boone0:08:39
54Paul Guerra (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor)0:09:00
55Forest Hynes (Johnny Sprockets)0:09:49
56Anthony Broadman0:09:57
57Chuck Meyer0:10:17
58Justin Howe (Northeast Bicycle Club (Nebc))0:10:49
59Jeffrey Bramhall (Threshold Cycling)
-1lapGregory Saylor (Adventures For The Cure)
-1lapMatthew Hennessy (Charm City Cycling Llc)
-1lapRey Madolora
-1lapJay Kwan (The Team /The Team Socalcross)
-2lapsJared Vigil
-2lapsChristopher Bassett (Mafia Racing)
-2lapsAdam Stern (Puget Sound Cycling Club)
-2lapsDaniel Breyer
-2lapsJoseph Czerwonka
-2lapsDaniel Fuhrmann
-2lapsTerry Deeble
-2lapsNicholas Salerno (Deathrow Velo)
-2lapsNoah Silverman (Reno Wheelmen)
-3lapsStephen Riskus (All American Bicycle Club Inc.)
-3lapsEddie Wang
DNFRob Brandt (Kryki Sports)
DNFBrad Cole (Kccx Verge Elite Cyclocross Team)
DNFRyan Weaver (River City Bicycles)
DNFMatt Cline
DNFPeter Vraniak
DSQJay Armstrong (Gs Casella/Look! Save A Life)
DNSMatt Shriver
DNSAaron Odell
DNSGeoff Casey (Stranamanti Cycling)
DNSJustin Maka (Ten Speed Drive Racing)
DNSNate Denning (Treasure Valley Cycling Club)

Master men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:42:50
2Russell Stevenson0:00:03
3Justin Robinson (California Giant Cycling)0:00:26
4Jt Fountain (3Fcx/Cyclocrossracing.Com)0:01:02
5Troy Heithecker (Echelon Energy)0:01:29
6Grant Berry (Rocky Mtn Chocolate Factory)0:01:43
7Benjamin Thompson0:01:50
8Bo Pitkin0:02:08
9Eric Sheagley (Essex County Velo)0:02:21
10Brian Sheedy (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club)0:02:32
11Scott Frederick (Inland/Back To Dirt/Inland Cons)0:02:41
12Kristopher Holden (Vertical Earth Specialized)0:02:46
13Louie Fountain (3Fcx/Cyclocrossracing.Com)0:02:47
14Michael Gallagher (Cyclocrossracing.Com P/B Blue)0:03:02
15John Rollert (Webcyclery Racing)0:03:15
16Timothy Jones0:03:44
17Maurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:03:50
18Andrew Messer (Don Galligher-Drt Consulting)0:03:54
19Chris Brandt (Brandt-Sorenson.Com)0:03:58
20Evan Plews0:04:04
21Kevin Koen0:04:09
22Benjamin Kubas (Tai Cycling/Gen8)0:04:34
23Joel Wilson0:04:35
24Chris Snyder0:04:47
25Eric Anderson (Indianapolis Cycling Club)0:04:55
26Aaron Bouplon (Rockymounts~Izze Racing)0:05:00
27Jerry Long (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers)0:05:13
28Christian Litzsinger (Lost River Cycling Club)0:05:43
29Michael Carroll (Durango Wheel Club)0:05:47
30Frederick Bottger (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (Paa))0:05:48
31Kyle Wuepper0:05:49
32Craig Faulkner (Crossniacs)0:05:55
33Joshua Whitmore (Globalbike Racing)0:06:03
34Nate Woodman0:06:07
35Todd Dye0:06:11
36Michael Dicenso (Mafia Racing)0:06:28
37Tim Joslin0:06:30
38Peder Horner (Colobikelaw.Com)0:06:37
39David Sheek0:06:41
40Adam Whitney0:06:55
41Chris Winans0:07:01
42Robert Braun
43Barney Gill (Cycle Therapy-4 Corners Cycling)0:07:09
44Chris Matthews (Third Pillar)0:07:17
45Eric Bostrom0:07:25
46Jason Jablonski0:07:37
47Slate Olson (Hup United)0:07:38
48Craig Virr (Team Lifesize)
49Nicholas Brown (Boat Street Cycle Club (Bscc))0:07:43
50Dean Poshard0:07:54
51Andrew Rigel (Mafia Racing)0:08:21
52Michael Schindler0:08:28
53Zachary Daab (Hup United)0:08:37
54Chip Sloan0:08:49
55Eric Russell0:08:57
56Adam Carroll0:09:00
57John Craft0:09:08
58Alan Vos0:09:09
59Andrew Kennedy (Calnorte Vc Switchbacks)0:09:14
60Ryan Brown (Chinook Cycling Club Inc)0:09:24
61Keith Heinzelman0:09:28
62Arn Allemand0:09:37
63Graham Christensen (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers)0:09:43
64Luke Mason0:09:44
-1lapChad Berg (Pilchuck Cycling Club/Collision)
-2lapsAndrew Weir (Ann Arbor Velo Club/Two Wheel)
-2lapsMike Beretta (Team Revolutions)
-2lapsBrian Fuller (Broken Spoke Cycling)
-2lapsMark Roughgarden (Puget Sound Cycling Club)
-2lapsSeth Graham
-2lapsEric Teel
-2lapsChristian Martin
-2lapsJustin Morgan (Calnorte Vc Switchbacks)
-2lapsRick Jerabek
-2lapsAaron Vanderwaal (Mafia Racing)
-2lapsMark Albrecht (Revolution Cafe Rio)
-2lapsRon Shevock (Team Mad Cat)
-2lapsArthur Nease (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina)
-2lapsMarcus Biancucci
-2lapsDoug Laplaca
-2lapsGreg Miranda
-2lapsMichael Prater (Lake Washington Velo)
-2lapsMatthew Triska (Squadra Ovest Cycling)
-2lapsJeffrey Bonsall
-2lapsJames Gantz
-2lapsDarren Smith
-2lapsAlex Telitsine (Thumbprint Racing)
-3lapsPaul Hernandez
-3lapsJerry Bueno (Team Hotel San Jose)
-3lapsJesus Ortega (Celo Pacific)
DNFAriel Brown
DNFLane Miller
DNFJoel Liefke (Bikeman.Com)
DNFShane Gibson
DNFMatthew Kraus (North American Velo)
DNFErik Bergstrom
DNFPatrick Murphy (Team Mad Cat)
DNFPatrick Wilder
DNFDaniel Langlois (Bicycle Therapy)
DNSMichael Trowbridge
DNSJames Bender (Berkeley Bicycle Club (Bbc))
DNSRolando Roman
DNSWayne Mackey
DNSGabriel Keck (Summit Bicyles)
DNSTimothy Spence (Mafia Racing)
DNSAlex Work
DNSBrendan Connolly
DNSScott Keiper
DNSPaul Adams

Master men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Webber Peter (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:42:11
2Dwight Brandon (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:00:25
3Cariveau Jon (Moots)0:00:26
4Aspholm Roger (Westwood Velo)0:00:59
5Feldman Richard (Durance-Colnago)0:01:03
6Mitchell Shawn (Boise Cycling Club)0:01:12
7Robson Michael0:01:17
8Savery Mark (Midwest Wheelmaster)0:01:24
9Baker Ward (Justin'S / Titus Mountain Bike)0:01:27
10Krumpelman Douglas (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers)0:01:33
11Skerritt Shannon0:01:53
12Flores Anastasio0:02:10
13Behrens John (Bailey Bikes)0:02:12
14Hoefer Todd (California Giant Cycling)0:02:23
15Schulz Eirik0:02:31
16Smith Shadd (Mercy Cycling Team)0:02:37
17Auer Kristopher (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)0:02:45
18Wehn Kenny (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:02:47
19Hludzinski Brian (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:02:50
20Bowen Barton (Bicycle Ruidoso Inc.)0:02:56
21Gaertner Michael (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers)0:03:07
22Prenzlow Brent (Celo Pacific/B&L)0:03:17
23Bravard John0:03:19
24Bradway Scott0:03:20
25Swanson Murray (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club)0:03:42
26Henshall T
27Flack John (Cbc Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic)0:03:43
28Harshman Shawn (Pm Racing Team)0:03:45
29Davis Todd (Kryki Sports/Audi)0:03:48
30Morrissey Patrick (Team Cross (Tcnm))0:04:10
31Thompson Tim (Team Rambuski Law)0:04:33
32Weaver Dave (Alan N. America Cycling Team)0:04:46
33Williams Matt (Grandstay Hotels)0:04:50
34Von Isenburg Charles (Mock Orange Bikes)0:04:53
35Leritz Aaron0:04:55
36Gaeckle Jeff (Cbc Racing/Olympia Orthopaedic)0:05:00
37Diviney David0:05:03
38Coffino Michael0:05:06
39O'meara Shawn0:05:16
40Burt Kenny (Wtb)0:05:19
41Dickie Brock0:05:21
42Cortes Jordi (California Giant Cycling)
43Leuschke Rainer (Avanti Racing Club/Blue Rooster)
44Baker Martin0:05:26
45Wardell Jeffrey (Excel Sports Boulder)0:05:28
46Boyle Monte (Team Clover)
47Cannard Timothy0:05:39
48Smith Christopher (Hup United)0:05:48
49Scott Matthew (Fiets Met Slagroom)
50Sharp Dan0:05:52
51Weber David (Rockymounts~Izze Racing)0:05:55
52Boivin Curtis (Providence Velo Club)
53Jordan Matt0:06:01
54Mcnally Daniel0:06:12
55Cline Kelly (Club Wissahickon)0:06:19
56Haidet Sean (Slo Nexus Cycling Club)
57Sargent Andrew (Webcyclery Racing)0:06:21
58Miller Ronald (Byrds)0:06:23
59Pettinger Damon (Lake Washington Velo)
60Szwaya Michael0:06:31
61Chavez Cesar0:06:32
62Knokey Mark (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers)0:06:49
63Roy Jared (Crossniacs)0:06:55
64Donovan Kevin0:06:57
65Engel Matthew0:07:04
66Voldengen Erik (Beaverton Bicycle Club)0:07:11
67Reisinger Kirk (Club Wissahickon)0:07:25
68Mcnamara Matthew (Sterling Sports Group)0:07:32
69Smith Leroi (Ragnarok Racing)0:07:38
70Keller Gregory (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:07:44
71Harris Derwyn0:07:45
72Lowe Chad
73Martin Michael0:07:54
74Carothers Scott (Kinetic Cycles/Gbi)0:08:01
75Hudson Douglas0:08:05
76Moutsopoulos Basil (Hup United)0:08:07
77Cody Thomas0:08:14
78Staby Brian (Red Peloton)0:08:16
79Birner Michael (Ben'S Performance Bicycles Inc)0:08:25
80Kelley Tim (Broken Spoke Cycling)0:08:29
81Kramer Robert0:08:34
82Mclaughlin Sean (Emde Sports/Emdesports.Com)0:08:44
83Webb Philip0:08:46
84Weyman Robert (Vrc/Now-Ms Society)0:08:53
85Farrell Dan (Blue Sky Velo)0:09:04
86Oseto Matthew (Kryki Sports/Audi)
87Price Brian (Gs Casella/Look! Save A Life)
88Gillette James (Lake Washington Velo)0:09:07
89Prause David
90Kilcoyne Jamie (Justin'S / Titus Mountain Bike)0:09:10
91Hynes Philip (Irondatathirstybearcycling.Com)0:09:11
92Manley Dirk (Squadra Abruzzo)0:09:13
93Deeble Rob (Treasure Valley Cycling Club)0:09:14
94Lehnert Alexander0:09:21
95Petrie Alan (Spokane Rocket Velo)0:09:24
96Milliman Christopher (Hup United)0:09:27
97Uetrecht Robert (Webcyclery Racing)0:09:30
98Oliger Travis (Durango Wheel Club)0:09:44
99Moran Hugh (Mars Hill College)0:10:34
-1lapDudek Jason (Step Down Racing/Second Ascent)
-1lapMysliwiec Vincent (Old Town Bicycle (Otb))
-1lapSjogren David
-2lapsBrown Michael
-2lapsUpchurch Mike (Team Mad Cat)
-2lapsWilliamson Ladd (Treasure Valley Cycling Club)
-2lapsMilnick Brian
-2lapsHall Tim (Nashvillecyclist.Com)
-2lapsMiller Wade
-2lapsBrown James (Rad Racing Nw)
-2lapsKoester Bradley
-2lapsMark Adamski
-2lapsKelley Jack
-2lapsHerring Jeff (The Team /The Team Socalcross)
-2lapsWeichbrodt Arthur (Viking Sport Seattle)
-2lapsAlbert Geoffrey (The Team /The Team Socalcross)
-2lapsYoungman William (Squadra Abruzzo)
-2lapsKupfer Shannon
-2lapsAndelin Adam (Rio Strada Racing)
-2lapsRadich Matt
-2lapsDuff Mark (Veloforma)
-2lapsAnton Carl (Boat Street Cycle Club (Bscc))
-2lapsSchauer Timothy
-2lapsLinville Ryan (Jet City Velo/Byrneinvent)
-2lapsLeonard Lawrence (Successful Living)
-2lapsBorn Rob (Avanti Racing Club/Blue Rooster)
-2lapsChipchase David (Team Aj'S /Nutrishop)
-2lapsDenison Kevin (Team Mad Cat)
-2lapsLawson David (Celo Pacific)
-2lapsBoni Carl (Blue Sky Velo)
-2lapsElder Tom (Treasure Valley Cycling Club)
-2lapsDangelo Dominic (Pilchuck Cycling Club/Collision)
-2lapsOsier Mike (Old Town Bicycle (Otb))
-2lapsInglis Curtis
-2lapsWolford Kenneth
-2lapsDewar Ian (San Jose Bicycle Club/Sjbc)
-2lapsCarpenter Joe (Team Mad Cat)
-3lapsWherity Christopher
-3lapsAccetta Alex
-3lapsHamness Scott
-3lapsHubbart Kurt
-3lapsHinton Kevin (Vrc)
-3lapsByron David (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.Com)
DNFStolte William (Tradewind Energy / Trek Stores)
DNFReid Douglas (Step Down Racing)
DNFScatton Jesse
DNFElliston William (Van Dessel Factory Team)
DNFClark Matthew (Market Street Cycling Club)
DNFBonar Aron (Sycip Racing/Sycip / Schwalbe)
DNFInscoe Jerry
DNFKelsey Sean
DNSChabot Gerald (Providence Velo Club)
DNSMendigochea Matias (Herbalife Lagrange)
DNSDigman Jason (Flat City Cycling Club Inc.)
DNSGorman John
DNSWeigand James
DNSLeitheiser Ian
DNSLoetel Brad (Cycle U)
DNSSenft Albert (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita Racing)
DNSPearson Dave (Pilchuck Cycling Club/Collision 1)
DNSBeltramini Jeff (Mafia Racing)
DNSWinkler Jeff
DNSCarroll Donny (Bailey Bikes)
DNSBortz Von (Boulder Cycle Sport)
DNSBreyer Matthew (Pull Thru Racing/Team Possabilities Gary Fisher Subaru)
DNSAdkisson Michael
DNSRogers Sean
DNSSippy Gaige (Durango Wheel Club)
DNSTomich Petar
DNSGreen Corey (Ghisallo Cycling Team Inc./Team Ghisallo)
DNSEdes Jeff
DNSSangalli Richard ( Uci Pct Bmc Racing Team)
DNSThorson Dan (Pilchuck Cycling Club/Collision 1)
DNSBeieler James (Shuksan Velo Club/Fanatik Bike Co.)
DNSSage Chad
DNSBurns Ted (Bell Lap Racing/Mrberkeley.Com P/B Bell Lap)
DNSTaylor Tom (Team Roaring Mouse)
DNSRosenfeld Jake
DNSThompson Gregory
DNSSchmeer Ronald (Stranamanti Cycling)
DNSLunine Brij (Santa Cruz County Cycling Club/Team Santa Cruz (Scccc))
DNSMckenna Paul
DNSEcker Joseph (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)

Master men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek)0:43:09
2Kevin Hines (Mid State Cycling Club)0:01:22
3Richard Cramer0:01:51
4Bobby Langin (Platinum Performance)0:02:13
5Thomas Price (Mercy Cycling Team)0:02:26
6Karl Kiester (Cody Racing)0:03:26
7Brett Lambert0:03:49
8Ron Huebner (Evolution Cycling Club P/B Long)0:03:54
9Alan Blanchard (Westwood Velo/Westwood Cycle/Tr)0:04:05
10Robert Meighan (California Giant Cycling/Califo)0:04:29
11Edwin Rambuski (Team Rambuski Law)0:04:45
12Mark Henry (Team Clover)0:04:49
13Jim Miller0:05:09
14John Wilson0:05:11
15Randy Iddings0:05:15
16Tim James (Foxtrot-Echelon Racing)0:05:41
17Bill Reed0:05:48
18Joseph Burtoni (Durango Wheel Club)0:05:52
19Michael Nyberg0:05:59
20Roy Colven (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.Com)0:06:06
21Rudy Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team)0:06:30
22Brad Laesch (20/20 Fuel)0:06:35
23William Kuster (Loon State Cyclists)
24John Weyhrich (Team Stampede/Five Valley Velo)0:06:40
25John Thompson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:06:41
26Justin Bannerman (Wheatland Wheelers)0:06:44
27Pete Krumins (Old Town Bicycle (Otb)/Old Town)0:06:53
28Wayne Barlow (New Hampshire Cycling Club)0:07:28
29Alan Ott0:07:49
30Jim Gentes (Team Rambuski Law)0:07:58
31Paul (Rhino) Marquart0:08:00
32Joe Fabris0:08:02
33Doug Smith0:08:08
34Paule Bates (Team Roaring Mouse)0:08:10
35Don Wright
36Karl Ehlert (Alto Velo Racing Club)0:08:13
37Joseph Hoerner0:08:16
38Shawn Downing0:08:26
39John Vergis0:08:30
40Richard Stone (Sterling Sports Group)0:08:45
41William Stevens (Mid State Cycling Club)0:08:49
42Darrell Davis0:08:59
43John Bliss (Justin'S / Titus Mountain Bike)0:09:09
-1lapLogan Kelsey (Team Rambuski Law)
-1lapThane Jennings
-1lapThomas Prehn (Rockymounts~Izze Racing)
-1lapRoger Joys
-1lapAlan Overholt (Team Revolutions)
-1lapKevin Raymond (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.Com)
-1lapBrian Smith (Webcyclery Racing)
-1lapDaniel Davis (Webcyclery Racing)
-2lapsTim Ellerbruch
-2lapsJeff Traugott
-2lapsJohn Seivert (Sert/Sho-Air)
-2lapsAmbrose Su
-2lapsWilliam Macy (Carolina Masters /Carolina Mast)
-2lapsDavid Smith
-2lapsJames Thiele
-2lapsMitchell Moses
-2lapsDavid Williams (Celo Pacific)
-2lapsBrian Blackwell (Rogue Racing Project)
-2lapsDavid Queen (20/20 Fuel)
DNFTimothy Shea (Bob Cycling/Bob Cycling-Goodale)
DNFRussell Thorstrom (Intermountain)
DNFRandy Shields (Carolina Masters /Carolina Mast)
DNFMichael Cochran
DNFChristopher Holmes (Team Mad Cat)
DNFWilliam Cochran (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club/Gallatin Alpine Sports)
DNSGregg Leion
DNSMark Kutney (Van Dessel Factory Team)
DNSBlair Peterson (Above Category Racing)
DNSMike Hayes (20/20 Fuel)
DNSMatthew Cazier (20/20 Fuel)
DNSDave Reed (Apex Racing Team)
DNSMichael Rosenberg
DNSDwight Wyatt
DNSThomas Carpenter (Team Oakland Cycling)
DNSBruce Lodge
DNFJay Mongillo (Cycle-Smart Inc.)
DNFJeff Tedder
DSQDavid Luoma (Guinness Cycling Team)

