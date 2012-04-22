Image 1 of 15 Elite women's podium: 1. Erica Allar, 2. Jade Wilcoxson, 3. Laura Van Gilder (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 2 of 15 (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 3 of 15 (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 4 of 15 (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 5 of 15 (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 6 of 15 (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 7 of 15 (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 8 of 15 (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 9 of 15 (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 10 of 15 (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 11 of 15 Erica Allar is interviewed after her win at Sunny King (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 12 of 15 (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 13 of 15 (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 14 of 15 (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 15 of 15 Elite women's podium: 1. Erica Allar, 2. Jade Wilcoxson, 3. Laura Van Gilder (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)

One of the event’s marquee contests, the women’s race began under the lights of downtown Anniston, and was controlled from the gun by Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies; however when it came to the finish line Erica Allar of Ride Clean / Patentit.com came away the winner.

After an initial flurry of attacks in the 60-minute NCC event, a break of five riders, made up of Allar, Optum Pro Cycling riders Jade Wilcoxson, Annie Ewart and Emma Grant, and former Sunny King Criterium winner Laura Van Gilder, were able to get away from the field. The group built a steady gap, but as the lap countdown began so did the testing from the leaders.

"Every year it's a hard race,” said Van Gilder, a local crowd favorite racing for Mellow Mushroom “It's one I really want to win, but so do thirty other women. This year with Optum having such a strong group of women I knew we'd have our work cut out for us. In that first breakaway I thought this is a long way from the finish. I don't know if they're going to like our chances. It reworked itself and I was there again."

In the main bunch, three Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies riders controlled the front, preventing any bridge attempts. The strung out five-rider group came into the uphill finish straight together but Allar’s kick proved too great for the Optum trio as she finished several bike lengths ahead of Optum’s Wilcoxson. Wilcoxson placed second and Laura Van Gilder of the Mellow Mushroom team slotted third.

"I was out numbered three to one and Laura Van Gilder and I took turns covering Optum's attacks and counter attacks," said 2012 Sunny King pro women's race winner Erica Allar of Ride Clean / Patentit.com. Everything really clicked today. Physically I was strong, mentally I was strong; which is great since I flatted my rear tubular eight minutes before the race start, so I had to get a last minute wheel change. For everything to come together and get the win was great."

Full Results