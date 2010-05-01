UnitedHealthcare has been close to victory in the first quartet of races at USA Crits Speed Week, but it was Jaco Keough that finally got the job done at the Spartanburg Downtown Criterium. The team was dominate at the finish, with only Bahati Foundation’s Hilton Clarke stopping the team from filling all three steps of the podium.

Andrew Pinfold took third place behind Clarke, while Australia’s Karl Menzies just missed out on a podium spot as he claimed fourth place.

“After being so close the last few races, this win was sweet,” Keough said. “We’re racing consistently well, and it's good to finally get back on the top step.

“Coming into the final turns, Hilton was able to slip between me and Pinner,” Keough said. “I came off of Hilton’s wheel in the sprint and was able to get around him at the line.”

Ironically it was Hilton’s brother Johnny Clarke who attacked the peloton with eight laps remaining, allowing the UnitedHealthcare riders to rest ahead of the sprint finish.

Cliff-Ryan comes out on top

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling) held off Laura Van Gilder (Mellow mushroom) in a two-woman sprint for the elite women’s race. Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) finished third.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare) 1:16:10 2 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 3 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare) 4 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:01 5 Luca Damiani (KENDA) 6 Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1) 7 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis) 8 Luis Zayas 0:00:02 9 Emile Abraham (Aerocat Racing) 10 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 11 Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1) 12 Chris Schmidt (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 0:00:03 13 Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub) 14 Jonathan Parrish (KENDA) 15 Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis) 16 Andrew Crater (Aerocat Racing) 17 Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Devo) 18 John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 0:00:04 19 David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis) 20 Philip Martz (Team Globalbike) 21 Robert Bush (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 22 Juan Gaspari (ZMOTION Racing Team) 0:00:05 23 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis) 0:00:06 24 Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team) 25 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis) 26 Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 27 David Forkner (Team Globalbike) 28 Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling pb SC Velo) 0:00:07 29 Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger) 30 Diego Garavito (Aerocat Racing) 31 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/FOUNDATION) 32 Oneil Samuels (Team Ion-United Healthcare 19831203) 0:00:08 33 Frank Travieso (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 34 Benjamin Miller (Team Globalbike) 35 Ronald Strange (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jo) 36 Karel Sumbal (Lindner Capital Advisors) 37 Matthew Spohn (Richmond Pro Cycling) 0:00:09 38 Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 39 Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team) 40 Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnys) 41 Lewis Almonte (CRCA/FOUNDATION) 42 Boyd Johnson (Team Globalbike) 0:00:10 43 Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jo) 44 Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jo) 45 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/FOUNDATION) 0:00:11 46 Andrew Baker (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 0:00:12 47 Scottie Weiss (KENDA) 48 Nat Bricker (Chain Reaction) 49 Joe Whitman (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C) 50 Matthew Howe (HTR Inside Out Sports) 0:00:13 51 Benjamin Smith (Locos Grill & Pub) 52 John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team) 53 Gustavo Rullo 54 Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Racing) 0:00:14 55 Carlos Vargas (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jo) 56 Emilio Asconeguy (Aerocat Racing) 57 Luis Sanchez (MEN Asheville bicycle racing club) 0:00:15 58 Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:00:16 59 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:18 60 Ryan Simpson (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 0:00:21 61 Tyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:00:22 62 Eric Murphy (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 0:00:23 63 Hector Pastorini 64 Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1) 0:00:25 65 Michael Midlarsky 0:00:26 66 J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar) 67 Andrew Erskine (ACE p/b Highland) 68 Hunter Garrison (Barley's Taproom Greenville) 0:00:27 69 Rob Giannini (Locos) 70 Daniel Harm (Doppio Cycling) 0:00:28 71 Rich Harper (KENDA) 72 Gonzalo Escobar (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 73 Calixto Bello (ZMOTION Racing Team) 74 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 0:00:29 75 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:30 76 Mark Warno (Syn-Fit Race Team 601) 0:00:32 77 Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1) 0:00:34 78 Oscar Clark (Team Mountain Khakis fueled b) 0:00:37 79 Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:40 80 Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jo NZL 19801205) 0:00:42 81 Geoff Godsey (KENDA) 0:01:00 82 Rob White (KENDA) 83 Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:01:03 84 Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:01:14 85 Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:21