Keough lead United domination

Clarke splits the health care crew

UnitedHealthcare has been close to victory in the first quartet of races at USA Crits Speed Week, but it was Jaco Keough that finally got the job done at the Spartanburg Downtown Criterium. The team was dominate at the finish, with only Bahati Foundation’s Hilton Clarke stopping the team from filling all three steps of the podium.

Andrew Pinfold took third place behind Clarke, while Australia’s Karl Menzies just missed out on a podium spot as he claimed fourth place.

“After being so close the last few races, this win was sweet,” Keough said. “We’re racing consistently well, and it's good to finally get back on the top step.

“Coming into the final turns, Hilton was able to slip between me and Pinner,” Keough said. “I came off of Hilton’s wheel in the sprint and was able to get around him at the line.”

Ironically it was Hilton’s brother Johnny Clarke who attacked the peloton with eight laps remaining, allowing the UnitedHealthcare riders to rest ahead of the sprint finish.

Cliff-Ryan comes out on top

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling) held off Laura Van Gilder (Mellow mushroom) in a two-woman sprint for the elite women’s race. Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) finished third.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare)1:16:10
2Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
3Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare)
4Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:01
5Luca Damiani (KENDA)
6Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)
7Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis)
8Luis Zayas0:00:02
9Emile Abraham (Aerocat Racing)
10Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
11Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1)
12Chris Schmidt (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)0:00:03
13Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)
14Jonathan Parrish (KENDA)
15Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)
16Andrew Crater (Aerocat Racing)
17Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Devo)
18John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:00:04
19David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis)
20Philip Martz (Team Globalbike)
21Robert Bush (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
22Juan Gaspari (ZMOTION Racing Team)0:00:05
23Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis)0:00:06
24Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team)
25Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis)
26Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
27David Forkner (Team Globalbike)
28Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling pb SC Velo)0:00:07
29Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger)
30Diego Garavito (Aerocat Racing)
31Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
32Oneil Samuels (Team Ion-United Healthcare 19831203)0:00:08
33Frank Travieso (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
34Benjamin Miller (Team Globalbike)
35Ronald Strange (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jo)
36Karel Sumbal (Lindner Capital Advisors)
37Matthew Spohn (Richmond Pro Cycling)0:00:09
38Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
39Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team)
40Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnnys)
41Lewis Almonte (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
42Boyd Johnson (Team Globalbike)0:00:10
43Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jo)
44Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jo)
45Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/FOUNDATION)0:00:11
46Andrew Baker (Team Ion-United Healthcare)0:00:12
47Scottie Weiss (KENDA)
48Nat Bricker (Chain Reaction)
49Joe Whitman (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
50Matthew Howe (HTR Inside Out Sports)0:00:13
51Benjamin Smith (Locos Grill & Pub)
52John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team)
53Gustavo Rullo
54Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Racing)0:00:14
55Carlos Vargas (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jo)
56Emilio Asconeguy (Aerocat Racing)
57Luis Sanchez (MEN Asheville bicycle racing club)0:00:15
58Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:00:16
59Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:18
60Ryan Simpson (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)0:00:21
61Tyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:00:22
62Eric Murphy (Team Ion-United Healthcare)0:00:23
63Hector Pastorini
64Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)0:00:25
65Michael Midlarsky0:00:26
66J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
67Andrew Erskine (ACE p/b Highland)
68Hunter Garrison (Barley's Taproom Greenville)0:00:27
69Rob Giannini (Locos)
70Daniel Harm (Doppio Cycling)0:00:28
71Rich Harper (KENDA)
72Gonzalo Escobar (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
73Calixto Bello (ZMOTION Racing Team)
74Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion-United Healthcare)0:00:29
75Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:30
76Mark Warno (Syn-Fit Race Team 601)0:00:32
77Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)0:00:34
78Oscar Clark (Team Mountain Khakis fueled b)0:00:37
79Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:40
80Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jo NZL 19801205)0:00:42
81Geoff Godsey (KENDA)0:01:00
82Rob White (KENDA)
83Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:01:03
84Bobby Lea (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:01:14
85Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:21

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)1:02:14
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow mushroom)
3Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:01
4Liza Rachetto (TREADS.com/DFT)
5Tiffany Pezzulo (TREADS.com/DFT)
6Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
7Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing)0:00:02
8Jenny Trew (BMW-Bianchi)
9Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
10Samantha Schneider (TEAM Tibco)
11Erin Silliman Fruit (66/Artemis)
12Carrie Cash-Wootte (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
13Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion)
14Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
15Cinthia Lehner (Raleigh Allstars)
16Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten Racing)
17Sarah Caravella (BMW-Bianchi)
18Linsey Bradshaw-Sa (TREADS.com/DFT)
19Chris Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing)0:00:03
20Christy Blakely (BMW-Bianchi)
21Amanda Watson (Fruit 66/Artemis)0:00:04
22Lenore Pipes (Fruit 66/Artemis)
23Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
24Keely Brooks (Colavita/Outback Steakhouse LA)0:00:06
25Valeria Galeano
26Marianne Holt (Subaru-Gary Fisher Elite Road)
27Janel Bedard (MVP Health Care Elite Cycling)
28Jennifer Wilson (Vanderkitten Racing)0:00:07
29Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
30Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
31Frances Schofield (Zmotion)0:00:12
32Kate Ross (BMW-Bianchi)0:00:17
33Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing)0:00:22
34Unkonwn (Team Kenda)0:00:26
35Kate Bates (Colavita/Baci)

 

