Cliff-Ryan races to third Speed Week win

Clarke captures men's race in Walterboro

Image 1 of 25

Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 2 of 25

A Team Vera Bradley Foundation rider concentrates on the action.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 3 of 25

Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling leads Treads.com/DFT.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 4 of 25

A Zmotion rider in action in Walterboro.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 5 of 25

Riders begin to launch an attack in the women's race.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 6 of 25

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 7 of 25

Mary "Evie" Boswell-Vilt (Performance Bicycle)

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 8 of 25

The women's peloton flies through a corner.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 9 of 25

Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft) in action in Walterboro.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 10 of 25

Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten Racing)

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 11 of 25

Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling leads the women's peloton through a turn.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 12 of 25

Frances Schofield (Zmotion)

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 13 of 25

The men await the start of the fourth Speed Week criterium in Walterboro, South Carolina.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 14 of 25

Action during the women's race at Walterboro.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 15 of 25

UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis at the front.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 16 of 25

The men's peloton strung out in Walterboro.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 17 of 25

An AeroCat Cycling Team rider on the attack.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 18 of 25

The men's peloton lights it up in Walterboro.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 19 of 25

AeroCat Cycling Team riders on the move in Walterboro.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 20 of 25

A Barley's Elite Cycling rider in action.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 21 of 25

Fly V Australia leads the peloton through a turn.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 22 of 25

A Fly V Australia rider on the attack.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 23 of 25

Tight racing in the men's event.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 24 of 25

A ZMOTION Racing Team rider leans into a turn.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)
Image 25 of 25

The men's podium (l-r): Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis), 2nd; Hilton Clarke (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling), 1st; Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1), 3rd.

(Image credit: Michael Desmond)

Elite Men
1Hilton Clarke (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)1:25:11
2Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
3Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)
4Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
5Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
6Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
7Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
8Phillip Mann (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
9Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
10Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development)
11Rahsaan Bahati (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
12Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care Elite Cycling)
13Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
14Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
15Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
16A.J. Meyer
17Chris Schmidt (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
18Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
19Frank Travieso (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
20Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)
21Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
22Philip (alder) Martz (Team Global Bike)
23Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)
24Nick Bennette (Metlife p/b groSolar)
25Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
26Sean Sullivan (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny's)
27Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger)
28David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
29Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy)
30Todd ""the Hurricane"" Hancock (IS Corp Cycling Team)
31Carlos Vargas (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny's)
32Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/Function Dr)
33Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
34Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
35Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
36Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
37Daniel Ramsey
38Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
39Andrew Baker (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
40Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
41Robert Giannini (Locos)
42Yosvany Falcon (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
43Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson)
44Ryan Dewald (Battley Harley-Davidson)
45Juan Gaspari (ZMOTION Racing Team)
46Karel Sumbal (Lindner Capital Advisor)
47Ryan Simpson (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
48Boyd Johnson (Globalbike)
49Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
50Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
51Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny's)
52Winston David (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
53Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
54Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny's)
55Lewis Almonte (Foundation)
56Tyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
57Benjamin Smith (Locos Grill & Pub)
58Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)
59John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
60Hunter Garrison (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
61Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
62Eric Murphy (Team Ion United Healthcare)
63Patrick Allison (Team Ion United Healthcare)
64Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
65Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
66David Forkner (Team Globalbike)
67Calixto Bello (ZMOTION Racing Team)
68Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
69Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
70Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling Team)
71Gustavo Rullo
72Oneil Samuels (Team Ion-United Healthcare)

Elite Women
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)0:57:25
2Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
3Sarah Caravella (BMW-Bianchi)
4Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
5Jenny Trew (BMW-Bianchi)
6Liza Rachetto (Treads.com/DFT)
7Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
8Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
9Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
10Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
11Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion)
12Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)
13Erin Silliman (Fruit 66/Artemis)
14Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
15Valeria Galeano
16Frances Schofield (Zmotion)
17Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten Racing)
18Christine Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing)
19Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
20Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
21Linsey Bradshaw-Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT)
22Jenette Williams (BMW-Bianchi)
23Amanda Watson (Fruit 66/Artemis)
24Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
25Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
26Kate Ross (BMW-Bianchi)
27Janel Bedard (MVP Health Care Elite Cycling)
28Rachel Byus (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
29Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing)
30Marianne Holt (Subaru-Gary Fisher Elite Road)
31Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
32Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda)
33Nancy Jones (Subaru-Gary Fisher Elite Road)
34Mary "Evie" Boswell-Vilt (Performance Bicycle)
35Catherine James (Kenda)

