Cliff-Ryan races to third Speed Week win
Clarke captures men's race in Walterboro
|1
|Hilton Clarke (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|1:25:11
|2
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|3
|Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)
|4
|Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
|5
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|6
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|7
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|8
|Phillip Mann (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|9
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|10
|Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development)
|11
|Rahsaan Bahati (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|12
|Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care Elite Cycling)
|13
|Luca Damiani (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
|14
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
|15
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|16
|A.J. Meyer
|17
|Chris Schmidt (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|18
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|19
|Frank Travieso (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|20
|Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|21
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|22
|Philip (alder) Martz (Team Global Bike)
|23
|Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)
|24
|Nick Bennette (Metlife p/b groSolar)
|25
|Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|26
|Sean Sullivan (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny's)
|27
|Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger)
|28
|David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|29
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy)
|30
|Todd ""the Hurricane"" Hancock (IS Corp Cycling Team)
|31
|Carlos Vargas (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny's)
|32
|Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/Function Dr)
|33
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|34
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|35
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
|36
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|37
|Daniel Ramsey
|38
|Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|39
|Andrew Baker (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|40
|Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
|41
|Robert Giannini (Locos)
|42
|Yosvany Falcon (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|43
|Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson)
|44
|Ryan Dewald (Battley Harley-Davidson)
|45
|Juan Gaspari (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|46
|Karel Sumbal (Lindner Capital Advisor)
|47
|Ryan Simpson (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|48
|Boyd Johnson (Globalbike)
|49
|Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|50
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|51
|Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny's)
|52
|Winston David (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|53
|Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|54
|Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnny's)
|55
|Lewis Almonte (Foundation)
|56
|Tyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|57
|Benjamin Smith (Locos Grill & Pub)
|58
|Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)
|59
|John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|60
|Hunter Garrison (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
|61
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|62
|Eric Murphy (Team Ion United Healthcare)
|63
|Patrick Allison (Team Ion United Healthcare)
|64
|Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|65
|Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
|66
|David Forkner (Team Globalbike)
|67
|Calixto Bello (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|68
|Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRINDER)
|69
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|70
|Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling Team)
|71
|Gustavo Rullo
|72
|Oneil Samuels (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
|0:57:25
|2
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|3
|Sarah Caravella (BMW-Bianchi)
|4
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|5
|Jenny Trew (BMW-Bianchi)
|6
|Liza Rachetto (Treads.com/DFT)
|7
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|8
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
|9
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
|10
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|11
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion)
|12
|Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)
|13
|Erin Silliman (Fruit 66/Artemis)
|14
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|15
|Valeria Galeano
|16
|Frances Schofield (Zmotion)
|17
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten Racing)
|18
|Christine Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing)
|19
|Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
|20
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|21
|Linsey Bradshaw-Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT)
|22
|Jenette Williams (BMW-Bianchi)
|23
|Amanda Watson (Fruit 66/Artemis)
|24
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|25
|Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
|26
|Kate Ross (BMW-Bianchi)
|27
|Janel Bedard (MVP Health Care Elite Cycling)
|28
|Rachel Byus (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|29
|Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing)
|30
|Marianne Holt (Subaru-Gary Fisher Elite Road)
|31
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
|32
|Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda)
|33
|Nancy Jones (Subaru-Gary Fisher Elite Road)
|34
|Mary "Evie" Boswell-Vilt (Performance Bicycle)
|35
|Catherine James (Kenda)
