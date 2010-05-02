Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) claimed victory in the Dilworth Criterium in Charlotte, his second of the USA Crits Speed Week, after he opened the series with the win in Athens last week.

Menzies capitalised on a strong lead-out from his teammates to outsprint Hilton Clarke (OUCH-Bahati Foundation) and Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1).

"I had Johnny [Clarke] and Pinner [Andrew Pinfold] leading me out and Jake [Keough] on my wheel." said Menzies. "Pinner dropped me off and I had good acceleration out of the last turn. The finish is a bit of a power climb. I took off at the right time, maybe a bit earlier than the other guys were expecting."

Menzies' win capped of a strong performance by the UnitedHealthcare squad. Adrian Hegyvary and Matt Crane had launched subsequent late-race attacks, forcing OUCH-Bahati to chase down the moves as they worked to set up Hilton Clarke.

"Everyone has been racing really well this week." Menzies added. "I don't think we've done anything different the last two nights. We've just finished it off a bit better."

Elite Men 1 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 1:12:30 2 Hilton Clarke (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 3 Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1) 4 Luca Damiani (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 5 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 6 Lisban Quintero (CRCA/FOUNDATION) 0:00:01 7 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 8 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 9 Demis Aleman 0:00:02 10 David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 11 Austin Carroll (Adageo Enery Pro Cycling) 12 Yosvany Falcon (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 13 Frank Travieso (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 14 Rahsaan Bahati (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:03 15 Jonathan Parrish (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 16 Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 0:00:04 17 Philip (alder) Martz (Team Globalbike) 18 Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger) 19 Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 20 Carlos Vargas (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 21 Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development) 0:00:05 22 Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling pb SC Velo) 23 Matthew Howe (HTR Inside Out Sports) 0:00:06 24 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/FOUNDATION) 25 Boyd Johnson (Team Globalbike) 26 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 27 A.J. Meyer 0:00:07 28 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 29 Benjamin Miller (Team Globalbike) 0:00:08 30 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/FOUNDATION) 31 Unknown 0:00:09 32 Spencer Gaddy (Black Sheep Cartel) 0:00:10 33 Ronald Strange (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 0:00:11 34 Scottie Weiss (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 35 Karel Sumbal (Lindner Capital Advisors) 0:00:12 36 Robert Giannini (Locos Grill & Pub) 37 Luis Zayas 38 Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1 Development) 0:00:13 39 Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub) 40 Name Name (Aerocat Racing) 0:00:18 41 Andrew Crater (Aerocat Racing) 42 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:00:22 43 Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team) 0:00:23 44 Unknown 0:00:25 45 Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 46 David Forkner (Team Globalbike) 0:00:26 47 Unknown 48 Edward Adamy (Subaru Fisher) 49 Eric Murphy (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 0:00:27 50 Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:00:31 51 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 52 Unknown 53 Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:32 54 Juan Gaspari (ZMOTION Racing Team) 55 Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1) 0:00:35 56 Benjamin Smith (Locos Grill & Pub) 57 Daniel Harm (Doppio Cycling) 0:00:53 58 Rich Harper (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 0:00:54 59 Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1) 0:00:59 60 Winston David (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 0:01:11 61 Calixto Bello (ZMOTION Racing Team) 62 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 0:01:24 63 Jonathan Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 0:01:27 64 Phillip Mann (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:01:30 65 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 0:01:33 66 Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Racing) 0:01:37 67 Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 0:02:23 68 Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:02:34 69 Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 0:02:35 70 Chris Schmidt (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 0:05:35 71 Shane Martin (Subaru/Gary Fisher) 0:08:13