Keough, Clarke make it one-two for UnitedHealthcare

Cliff-Ryan gets her trifecta

Image 1 of 31

The road narrowed considerably turning into the finishing straight

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 2 of 31

Colavita rider watched closely by Robin Farina

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 3 of 31

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 4 of 31

Robin Farina was prominent at the front

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 5 of 31

Race Series leader Theresa Cliff-Ryan

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 6 of 31

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colaviat/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 7 of 31

Walterboro Crit Elite Women's Podium

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 8 of 31

Theresa Cliff-Ryan keeps the Series leader's jersey

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 9 of 31

Michael Spilker running the SRAM neutral Service area

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 10 of 31

Walterboro Crit start area

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 11 of 31

Pro Women on the start line

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 12 of 31

Racing begins in the late afternoon sun

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 13 of 31

Laura Van Gilder

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 14 of 31

The women cornering with sun in their eyes

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 15 of 31

A very sunny corner early in the race

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 16 of 31

A lot of buumping for position with one lap to go

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 17 of 31

Luca Damiani

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 18 of 31

Jake Keough (L) with Chad Andrews after the race

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 19 of 31

Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 20 of 31

Team Aerocat cornering

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 21 of 31

Adam Myerson (R)

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 22 of 31

Frank Trevieso on a solo break only to be caught with 2 to go

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 23 of 31

UnitedHealthcare on the front in the remaining laps

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 24 of 31

Team Mountain Khakis rider leading through the first corner

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 25 of 31

Walterboro Crit Pro Men's Podium

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 26 of 31

Pro Men Race Leaders Podium

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 27 of 31

Fighting for a line in a corner

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 28 of 31

Pro Men on the start line

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 29 of 31

Ed Veal showing his scars from the week of racing

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 30 of 31

Frank Trevieso solo break lasted until the closing laps

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 31 of 31

Theresa Cliff-Ryan

(Image credit: Jon Safka)

Elite men
1Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1:15:14
2Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:01
3Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
4Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)0:00:02
5Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)
6Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Place)0:00:03
7Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
8Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)
9Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:04
10Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
11Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace)
12Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes)
13Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:00:05
14Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)
15Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
16David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)0:00:06
17Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
18Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
19Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)
20Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
21Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:00:07
22Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)
23Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
24Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)0:00:08
25Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
26Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
27Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team)
28Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:00:10
29Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:00:14
30Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
31Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
32Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:00:15
33Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW)
34David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA)0:00:16
35Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
36Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
37Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:19
38Matthew Crane (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
39Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
40Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
41Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:00:20
42Zachary Davies (V Australia)
43Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:22
44J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
45Ben Renkema (Z-Motion)
46Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
47Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)0:00:23
48Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
49Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)0:00:24
50Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)0:00:25
51Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:27
52Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
53Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
54Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
55John Tomlinson (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
56Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
57Brian Hill (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
58Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)0:00:33
59Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:00:35
60Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
61Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:36
62Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
63Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
64Jim Baldesare
65Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
66Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
67Remi McManus (Team Exergy)0:00:39
68Robert White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
69Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
70Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:00:41
71Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:00:50
72John Crow (Inland Construction)0:00:51
73Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW)
74Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:52
75Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)0:00:53
76Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)
77Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)0:01:02
78Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)0:01:13
79Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:21:20

Elite women
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:56:23
2Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)0:00:01
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
4Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
5Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
6Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
7Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
8Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
9Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
10Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)0:00:02
11Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)
12Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:03
13Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)0:00:04
14Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)
15Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
16Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)
17Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:05
18Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
19Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
20Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
21Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)
22Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:06
23Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
24Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
25Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:07
26Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
27Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)0:00:08
28Monika Sattler (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
29Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)0:00:09
30Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
31Addy Albershardt (DIY Music)0:00:12
32Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
33Kirsten Fee0:00:18
34Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:20
35Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
36Christy Keely (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:24
37Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)0:01:23
38Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:19

