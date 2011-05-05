Keough, Clarke make it one-two for UnitedHealthcare
Cliff-Ryan gets her trifecta
|1
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1:15:14
|2
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|3
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
|4
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|0:00:02
|5
|Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)
|6
|Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Place)
|0:00:03
|7
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|8
|Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)
|9
|Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|10
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
|11
|Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ-Pista Palace)
|12
|Luis Zayas (Rosetti Bikes)
|13
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:05
|14
|Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)
|15
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|16
|David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|17
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|18
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|19
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|20
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|21
|Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:07
|22
|Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)
|23
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
|24
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)
|0:00:08
|25
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|26
|Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|27
|Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|28
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:10
|29
|Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|0:00:14
|30
|Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|31
|Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|32
|Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:00:15
|33
|Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW)
|34
|David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:00:16
|35
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|36
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|37
|Gregg Brandt (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:19
|38
|Matthew Crane (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|39
|Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
|40
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|41
|Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:20
|42
|Zachary Davies (V Australia)
|43
|Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:22
|44
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
|45
|Ben Renkema (Z-Motion)
|46
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|47
|Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|0:00:23
|48
|Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|49
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)
|0:00:24
|50
|Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|0:00:25
|51
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:27
|52
|Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|53
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|54
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
|55
|John Tomlinson (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
|56
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|57
|Brian Hill (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
|58
|Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|0:00:33
|59
|Timothy Rugg (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:35
|60
|Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|61
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:36
|62
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|63
|Juan Rivera (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|64
|Jim Baldesare
|65
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
|66
|Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|67
|Remi McManus (Team Exergy)
|0:00:39
|68
|Robert White (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|69
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|70
|Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:41
|71
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:00:50
|72
|John Crow (Inland Construction)
|0:00:51
|73
|Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW)
|74
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:52
|75
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:00:53
|76
|Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)
|77
|Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|0:01:02
|78
|Diego Garavito (Aerocat Cycing Team)
|0:01:13
|79
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:21:20
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|0:56:23
|2
|Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)
|0:00:01
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|4
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
|5
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|6
|Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
|7
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|8
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|9
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|10
|Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
|0:00:02
|11
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)
|12
|Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:03
|13
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)
|0:00:04
|14
|Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)
|15
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|16
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)
|17
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:00:05
|18
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|19
|Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
|20
|Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
|21
|Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)
|22
|Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:00:06
|23
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|24
|Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
|25
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:07
|26
|Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
|27
|Betty Hodges (Team Wooly Mammoth)
|0:00:08
|28
|Monika Sattler (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
|29
|Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
|0:00:09
|30
|Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|31
|Addy Albershardt (DIY Music)
|0:00:12
|32
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|33
|Kirsten Fee
|0:00:18
|34
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|0:00:20
|35
|Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|36
|Christy Keely (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:24
|37
|Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)
|0:01:23
|38
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:02:19
