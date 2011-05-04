Trending

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) was victorious in the Beaufort Memorial Cycling Classic men's race, taking the sprint over Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) and Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy). Clarke had earlier taken a lap on the field with teammate Karl Menzies, Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling), Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) and a number of other riders.

The group of eight riders managed to get away after 20 laps of racing and after almost being reeled in a number of times, managed to gain a lap on the field. UnitedHealthcare was the best represented of the elite break and after neutralising a number of attacks from the field of lapped riders the UCI Pro Continental squad worked to set up the sprint for Roswell podium placer Hilton Clarke.

It was the familiar Blue train that led for the final 10 laps and - in what was almost a formality - delivered Clarke to the line. The Aussie was too good and made it two wins in 3 days for his team.

Buchanan makes it three straight wins for Colavita

Rushlee Buchanan continued the domination of the Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light cycling team in Speed Week winning solo in the Beaufort Memorial Cycling Classic. Theresa Cliff-Ryan gave the team a 1-2 finish and has now finished first or second in all of the first three races of the series. Christina Gokey-Smith rounded out the podium with another strong ride, but again fell short of the win after being out-manoeuvred by the powerful Colavita team.

Buchanan's win was set up after taking a flyer with 6 laps to go. She was briefly joined by Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) and the two worked together to hold off the chasing pack led by Rouse Bicycles. Rasmusson was then dropped by Buchanan with 3 laps to go, and the Colavita rider went on to win alone.

Elite men
1Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1:35:19
2Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
3Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
4Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
4Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Place)
6Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:02
7Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)0:00:03
8Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)0:00:14
9Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:00:21
10Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:22
11Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:33
12Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:00
13Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:01:02
14Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)0:01:05
15Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
16Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
17Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
18Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
19Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)0:01:07
20Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:01:08
21David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)0:01:09
22Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
23Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
24Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:10
25Curtis Winsor (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
26Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:01:11
27Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
28Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
29Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:01:12
30Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
31Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)0:01:14
32Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
33Josh Paul Barrett
34Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)0:01:15
35Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
36Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:01:18
37David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA)0:01:19
38Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
39Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)0:01:20
40Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
41Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
42Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:01:21
43Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)
44Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
45Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:22
46Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:24
47Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:01:26
48Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:27
49Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)0:01:34
50Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
51J Gabriel Lloyd
52Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW)0:01:35
53Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
54Brian Hill (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
55Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW)
56Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)0:01:36
57Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness)
58Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
59Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)0:01:39
60Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
61Zachary Davies (V Australia)0:01:46
62Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:02:17
63Russ Langley (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)0:03:13

Elite women
1Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)1:11:38
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:04
3Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
5Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)
6Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
7Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
8Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
9Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
10Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
11Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:05
12Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
13Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
14Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
15Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
16Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)0:00:06
17Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
18Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
19Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)0:00:07
20Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
21Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)
22Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
23Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
24Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
25Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
26Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
27Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
28Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)0:00:08
29Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:09
30Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)0:00:14
31Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:21
32Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:31

