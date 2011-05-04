Clarke triumphs in Beaufort
Buchanan keeps Colavita's win streak going in Speed Week
Break laps field in men's race
Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) was victorious in the Beaufort Memorial Cycling Classic men's race, taking the sprint over Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) and Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy). Clarke had earlier taken a lap on the field with teammate Karl Menzies, Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling), Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) and a number of other riders.
The group of eight riders managed to get away after 20 laps of racing and after almost being reeled in a number of times, managed to gain a lap on the field. UnitedHealthcare was the best represented of the elite break and after neutralising a number of attacks from the field of lapped riders the UCI Pro Continental squad worked to set up the sprint for Roswell podium placer Hilton Clarke.
It was the familiar Blue train that led for the final 10 laps and - in what was almost a formality - delivered Clarke to the line. The Aussie was too good and made it two wins in 3 days for his team.
Buchanan makes it three straight wins for Colavita
Rushlee Buchanan continued the domination of the Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light cycling team in Speed Week winning solo in the Beaufort Memorial Cycling Classic. Theresa Cliff-Ryan gave the team a 1-2 finish and has now finished first or second in all of the first three races of the series. Christina Gokey-Smith rounded out the podium with another strong ride, but again fell short of the win after being out-manoeuvred by the powerful Colavita team.
Buchanan's win was set up after taking a flyer with 6 laps to go. She was briefly joined by Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) and the two worked together to hold off the chasing pack led by Rouse Bicycles. Rasmusson was then dropped by Buchanan with 3 laps to go, and the Colavita rider went on to win alone.
|1
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1:35:19
|2
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|3
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|4
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|4
|Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Place)
|6
|Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:02
|7
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Cycling)
|0:00:03
|8
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:00:14
|9
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:21
|10
|Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:22
|11
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:33
|12
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:00
|13
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:01:02
|14
|Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media)
|0:01:05
|15
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|16
|Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
|17
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|18
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|19
|Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:01:07
|20
|Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:01:08
|21
|David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b UnitedHealthcare Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:09
|22
|Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|23
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|24
|Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:10
|25
|Curtis Winsor (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
|26
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:01:11
|27
|Enno Quast (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|28
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
|29
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:12
|30
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|31
|Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|0:01:14
|32
|Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
|33
|Josh Paul Barrett
|34
|Craig Logan (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:01:15
|35
|Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|36
|Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:01:18
|37
|David Fortner (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:01:19
|38
|Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|39
|Alex Bowden (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|0:01:20
|40
|Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|41
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|42
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:21
|43
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Century Road Club Association)
|44
|Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|45
|Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:22
|46
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:24
|47
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:01:26
|48
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:27
|49
|Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
|0:01:34
|50
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
|51
|J Gabriel Lloyd
|52
|Oneil Samuels (Litespeed-BMW)
|0:01:35
|53
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
|54
|Brian Hill (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United Healthcare)
|55
|Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BMW)
|56
|Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|0:01:36
|57
|Adam Carr (TwinSix - Form Fitness)
|58
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|59
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|0:01:39
|60
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|61
|Zachary Davies (V Australia)
|0:01:46
|62
|Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:02:17
|63
|Russ Langley (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:03:13
|1
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|1:11:38
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|0:00:04
|3
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|5
|Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit.com)
|6
|Jennifer Purcell (Rooster p/b Edge Composite Wheels)
|7
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|8
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|9
|Edita Janeliunaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|10
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|11
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:00:05
|12
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|13
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|14
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|15
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|16
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)
|0:00:06
|17
|Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
|18
|Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
|19
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:00:07
|20
|Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
|21
|Sara Tussey (Hincapie / Green Creation)
|22
|Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|23
|Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
|24
|Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
|25
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|26
|Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
|27
|Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|28
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAirHFA)
|0:00:08
|29
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|0:00:09
|30
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)
|0:00:14
|31
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:21
|32
|Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:31
