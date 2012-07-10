Trending

Langlois surges clear to win ahead of Grasmann

Williamson edges out breakaway partner Veronneau to claim victory

The men race under soaring temperatures in the Iron Hill Twilight criterium

The men race under soaring temperatures in the Iron Hill Twilight criterium
(Image credit: Iron Hill)

In spite of the brutal heat, humidity, soaring temperatures near 40 degrees and the threat of severe thunderstorms, thousands of spectators, and those seeking a good time for the family, lined the streets of downtown West Chester for the Annual Iron Hill Twilight Criterium. They were rewarded with some of the most exciting pro racing action in the event’s eight-year history as well as one of the fastest races of the 2012 USA CRITS series.

It all came down to the final four laps as Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose), two-time medalist at the Canadian National Championships, took the victory after bridging the gap from the chase group to the leader. At about 400 meters from the finish line he made his move and sprinted ahead of German rider Christian Grasmann (Rudy Project Racing) to victory in the 40-lap criterium in a time of 1:07:51.

The 30-lap Pro/Am Women’s Criterium was equally thrilling as 18-year-old New Zealander Sophie Williamson (NZ National Team) upset many of the most elite professional female riders in the cycling world. After numerous attacks, Williamson and Kate Veronneau (Pure Energy) broke away from the pack and worked together to come within 22 seconds of lapping the field. In a two-up sprint at the finish line, the teenager edged out her breakaway companion both finishing in 45:06.

Mark Yoder, President of the Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce, was pleased by the turnout given the oppressive heat and fears of storms (which proved unfounded).

"More and more visitors are discovering what a wonderful community we have in West Chester," he said. "Everyone had a great time - spectators and riders alike. The riders love the challenging course and the enthusiastic crowds. The families love all the kid-friendly activities. And the spectators love the exciting racing - especially this year!"

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)1:07:51
2Christian Grasmann (Rprt)0:00:01
3Marcel Kalz (Rprt)0:00:13
4Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis-Smartstop)0:00:14
5Pieter Bulling (New Zealand National Team)
6Ty Magner (Bmc-Hincapie Development Team)
7Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
8Robert Bengsch (Rprt)
9Euris R. Vidal (Crca-Foundation)
10Adam Farabaugh (Xo Communications P-B Cisco)0:00:15
11Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand National Team)
12Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis-Smartstop)0:00:16
13Oscar Clark (Unitedhealthcare Of Georgia P-B The 706 Project)
14Issac Howe (Kenda-5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
15Mark Langlands (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)0:00:17
16Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System P-B Stan's Notubes)
17Patrick Kos (Affinity Cycles)0:00:18
18Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah - Minerva Design P-B Basso's)
19Ryan Dewald (Xo Communications P-B Cisco)0:00:19
20Gavriel Epstein (Champion System P-B Stan's Notubes)
21Rafael A. Meran (Crca-Foundation)
22Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:00:20
23Zach Hughes (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)
24Jean Michel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
25Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Sutter Home)
26Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Lsv)0:00:21
27Allan Rego (Champion System P-B Stan's Notubes)
28Maurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)
29Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
30Chris Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis-Smartstop)0:00:22
31Eddie Grystar (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
32Stephen Keeping (Stevens Racing)
33Liam Aitcheson (International)0:00:24
34Michael Chauner (Pure Energycycling-Pro Air)
35Jon Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis-Smartstop)0:00:28
36Jamie Clinton (Team Alliance Environmental)
37Brett Kielick (160Over90 P.B. Vie13)
38Daniel Chabanov (Crca-Foundation)0:00:29
39John Loehner (Stan's Notubes - Axa Equitable)
40Nick Rogers (160Over90 P.B. Vie 13-Qcw)0:00:33
41Andrew Wulfkuhle (Team Gpoa)0:00:34
42Dylan Kennett (International)0:00:37
43Dwayne Clinton (Orange Street Velo And Retul St)
44Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M. Fund - Ncc)
45David Cueli (Team Coco's)0:00:38
46Bobby Lea (Pureenergycycling-Proairhfa)
47John Hunter (Mt Borah - Minerva Design P-B Basso's)0:00:41
48Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)0:00:43
49Curtis Winsor (Kenda-5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:00:53
50Igor Volshteyn (Champion System P-B Stan's Notubes)
51Evan Burkhart (Bikereg.Com - Cannondale Elite )0:00:54
52Hannes Baumgarten (Rprt)0:01:02

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie Williamson (NZ National Team)0:45:06
2Kate Veronneau (Pure Energy Cycling/ProAirHFA)
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)0:01:01
4Colleen Hayduk (RIDECLEAN/PatentIt.com)0:01:02
5Pipes Lenore (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
6Erica Allar (RIDECLEAN/PatentIt.com)
7Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC)
8Anna Young (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
9Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:01:03
10Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Sheb)
11Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
12Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)
13Jacqueline McClure (CAWES/iFractal p/b Specialized)
14Patty Buerkle (Edlow Intl. p/b Bike Beat)
15Beth Bonilla (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
16Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)
17Cecilia Davis-Hayes (IFRACTAL-QCW p.b. Breakawaybike)0:01:04
18Nikki Raspa (CAWES/iFractal p/b Specialized)
19Arley Kemmerer (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:01:05
20Erin Silliman (MVP Health Care Cycling)
21Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
22Amanda Watson (Edlow Intl. p/b BikeBeat)
23Victoria Hanks (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
24Julie Kuliecza (Edlow Intl. p/b Bike Beat)0:01:06
25Stephanie Swan (Edlow Intl p/b BikeBeat)
26Kacy Wander (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)0:01:07
27Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:01:09
28Carol-Lynn Mills (CRCA/ Houlihan Lokey)0:01:10
29Kathleen Wulfkuhle (C3 - CrossFit Collective Endura)0:01:12
30Kelley Bethoney (SPINTECK)0:02:53
31Emma Lawson (RIDECLEAN/PatentIT.com)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews