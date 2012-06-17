Trending

Keough takes another win at Harlem Skyscraper

Van Gilder too good in women's race

Image 1 of 34

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Proffesional Cycling) takes the win.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 2 of 34

125th and Lennox Avenue- the home of the Skyscraper Cycling Classic presented by Rockstar Games. Produced by Sparta Cycling this is the only part of the USA Criterium Calendar to hit NYC.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 3 of 34

The podium: Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-Sanofi) is second, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) places first. Not shown is third place finisher, Kimberly Edwards (unsigned) Congratulations to all.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 34

The men's field take off.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 34

USA Crit points leader, Oscar Clark (United Health Care of Georgia) sits in the field to protect his lead.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 6 of 34

Ryan DeWald (XO Communication) tries to make some time on the third corner.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 7 of 34

Former NYC bike messenger, Dan Chabanov (CRCA: Foundation) proves the allure of this race: saddle up and ride with the Pros.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 8 of 34

Local crowd turned out in force to see their favorites.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 9 of 34

Trinidad's Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) takes a breath before the sprint.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 10 of 34

Issac Howe (Kenda/5 Hour Energy Pro Cycling) tries to make his mark in the Big Apple.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 11 of 34

Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation) and Phil Mooney (Jamia Sutter p/b Colavita) take a chance and a flyer with only a few laps to go.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 12 of 34

With 10 laps to go four riders made a daring break. They maintained it until the final two laps.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 13 of 34

The UnitedHealthCare Proffessional train goes to work to chase down that break.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 14 of 34

Two Stage Tour de France winner, Leon Van Bon (Rockstar/Mt. Morris Park) makes his US debut at the Skyscraper. Hopefully, the first of many.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 15 of 34

Olympian Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) pulled away from the early break and takes a flyer with a few laps to go. Good luck in London Bobby.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 16 of 34

Skyscraper podium: Luke Keogh (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) is third, Brother Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Proffessional Cycling) first place, Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) is third.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 17 of 34

And Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) leaves them all behind as she takes the win.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 18 of 34

Team Type 1-SANOFI rider Morgan Patton leads her teammate, Mandy Marquardt out for the sprint.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 19 of 34

Surprise- Marcus Garvey Park, it’s nice and green. Street’s all clear and ready for the wheels to hit the pavement

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 20 of 34

Announcer Chad Andrews gets the pre-interview from the world champion….of 2030 maybe!

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 21 of 34

Being Fathers Day, we get our priorities in order and the kids line up first. This is the 39th year for the Skyscraper founded by David Walker which is designed to attract children to cycling safety through the excitement of professional racing in NYC.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 22 of 34

Lemond and Fignon? No, it’s Jack and Iggy.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 23 of 34

Under a sunny sky the women take off from a packed start line.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 24 of 34

Beth Renner (CRCA: Innervation Fitness/Stan’s NoTubes) leads the women as Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) looks on.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 25 of 34

Rebbecca Schepps (Team Type 1-SANOFI) cuts a corner on one of the four sharp turns this course offers

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 26 of 34

Dara Kiese (CRCA/Radical Media) starts to make the plan for team

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 27 of 34

Emily Underwood (CRCA/Rockstar Games-Signature C) takes the lead on a turn

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 28 of 34

Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-SANOFI) stretches out the field and starts to get her ducks in order.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 29 of 34

Last year's winner, Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) buys some time before she gets to the sprint.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 30 of 34

The course is flat and it's cornered, well suited to a Crit style of riding. But when the teams take off you cannot underestimate the speed that can build.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 31 of 34

Spectators watching from their "stoops" have a real New York experience here in Harlem.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 32 of 34

With one lap to go, Victoria Brumfield (CRCA/Radical Media) sets up

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 33 of 34

Erica Adelberg (CRCA/Radical Media) who takes a flyer and a chance on moving ahead of all the sprinters in this group.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 34 of 34

USA Crits podium: Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion Systems p/b StansNoTubes) is third, Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia) is the leader, Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartShop) is third. Congratulations to All!

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)1:31:25
2Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)0:00:00
3Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:00
4Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:01
5Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia )0:00:01
6Stalin Quiterio (Team Somerville Bike Shop)0:00:02
7Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:02
8Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:02
9Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)0:00:03
10Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)0:00:03
11Euris Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:03
12Issac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
13Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)0:00:03
14Leon Van Bon (R*/Mt. Morris Park)0:00:03
15Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah / Minerva Design )0:00:04
16Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
17Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:04
18Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:04
19Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:05
20Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTuubes)0:00:05
21Michael Chauner (Pure Energy Cycling/Pro AIR HFA)
22David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/)
23Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)0:00:05
24Pieter Bulling (New Zealand National U23 Men's )0:00:05
25Gregory Olsen (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:05
26John Durso (Colavita Racing)0:00:05
27Booey Hottenstein (Mt Borah / Minerva Design )0:00:06
28Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:06
29Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:06
30Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:07
31Maurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:00:07
32Evan Huff (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)0:00:07
33Nick Friesen (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)0:00:08
34John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design )0:00:08
35Sean Melcher (Northeastern Hardware/CJCT)0:00:08
36Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)0:00:09
37Jared Bunde (GS Mengoni USA)0:00:10
38Juan Carlos Polanco (strictly bicycles)0:00:10
39Rafal Urzedowski (Northeastern Hardware / CJCT)0:00:13
40Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
41Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:00:14
42Ryan DeWald (XO Communications)0:00:15
43Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:15
44Sean McCarthy (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)0:00:15
45Geron Williams (Liberty cycles)0:00:20
46Scott Savory (GS Mengoni USA)0:00:20
47Michael Busa (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)0:00:22
48Brian Breach (GS Mengoni USA)0:00:25
49Cameron Karwoski (New Zealand National U23 Men's Team)0:00:25
50Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:00:27
51Alistair Sponsel (Cabinet Racing - Pony Shop)0:00:28
52Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:29
53Brett Kielick (160over90 p.b. Vie13/QCW)0:00:29
54Leif Lampater (R*/Mt. Morris Park)0:00:30
55John Loehner (Stans NoTubes / AXA Equitable)0:00:30
56Anthony Lowe (WS United/MangoSeed/Lucarelli&C)0:00:30
57Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:00:30
58Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:35
59Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:39
60Luciano Bezerra (navone studios/greenwood floors)0:00:40
61Gabe Lloyd (XO Communications)0:00:41
62Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:00:43
63Paul Burrowes (WS UNITED/ MANGO SEED RESTAURAN)0:00:45
64Horace Burrowes (W.S. UNITED/ MANGOSEED/LUCARELL)0:00:45
65Joe Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)0:00:46
66Patrick Kos (Affinity)0:00:47
67Franklin Burgos (james vincent Bicycles/ jv Racing)0:00:47
68Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:47
69Bobby Lea (Pure Energy-ProAirHFA)
70Alex Meier (R*/Mt. Morris Park)0:04:13
71Deivy Capellan0:06:03
DSQAndreas Muller (R*/Mt. Morris Park)
DSQKarl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
2Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
3Kimberly Edwards
4Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
5Frances Morrison (J.A.M. Fund/NCC)
6Caryl Gale (Deno's Wonder Wheel)
7Cheryl Wolf (Team Rockstar Games/Signature C)
8Carol-Lynn Mills (CRCA/ Houlihan Lokey)
9Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
10Molly Hurford (Colavita Racing)
11Julianne Oberle (NEBC p/b Cycleloft)
12Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)
13Aimee Layton (CRCA- Gennaro's)
14Birgit Reeves (CRCA/Radical Media)
15Brittlee Bowman (CRCA: Innervation Fitness/Stan')
16Dara Kiese (CRCA/Radical Media)
17Danielle Kosecki (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team)
18Morgan Patton (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
19Beth Renner (CRCA: Innervation Fitness/Stan')
20Robyn Passandel (CC zanes Cycles)
21Rebecca Schepps (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
22Laura Lee Vo (CRCA/Radical Media)
23Maria Murphy (CRCA/FinKraft Cycling Team)
24Victoria Brumfield (CRCA/Radical Media)
25Martha Bush (CRCA/ Houlihan-Lokey)
26Maria Quiroga (CRCA/ Radical Media)
27Emily Underwood (CRCA/Rockstar Games-Signature C)
28Meghan Schloat (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team)
29Anneliese Haines (CRCA: Innervation Fitness/Stan')
30Katherine Amos (CRCA/Houlihan-Lokey)
31Sarah Chubb Sauvayre (CRCA/BH Comedy Central)
32Erica Adelberg (CRCA/Radical Media)

