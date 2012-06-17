Keough takes another win at Harlem Skyscraper
Van Gilder too good in women's race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|1:31:25
|2
|Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|0:00:00
|3
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:00
|4
|Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:01
|5
|Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia )
|0:00:01
|6
|Stalin Quiterio (Team Somerville Bike Shop)
|0:00:02
|7
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:02
|8
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|9
|Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
|0:00:03
|10
|Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|0:00:03
|11
|Euris Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:03
|12
|Issac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|13
|Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
|0:00:03
|14
|Leon Van Bon (R*/Mt. Morris Park)
|0:00:03
|15
|Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah / Minerva Design )
|0:00:04
|16
|Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|17
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:04
|18
|Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:04
|19
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:05
|20
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTuubes)
|0:00:05
|21
|Michael Chauner (Pure Energy Cycling/Pro AIR HFA)
|22
|David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/)
|23
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|0:00:05
|24
|Pieter Bulling (New Zealand National U23 Men's )
|0:00:05
|25
|Gregory Olsen (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:05
|26
|John Durso (Colavita Racing)
|0:00:05
|27
|Booey Hottenstein (Mt Borah / Minerva Design )
|0:00:06
|28
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:06
|29
|Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:06
|30
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:07
|31
|Maurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:00:07
|32
|Evan Huff (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
|0:00:07
|33
|Nick Friesen (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|0:00:08
|34
|John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design )
|0:00:08
|35
|Sean Melcher (Northeastern Hardware/CJCT)
|0:00:08
|36
|Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)
|0:00:09
|37
|Jared Bunde (GS Mengoni USA)
|0:00:10
|38
|Juan Carlos Polanco (strictly bicycles)
|0:00:10
|39
|Rafal Urzedowski (Northeastern Hardware / CJCT)
|0:00:13
|40
|Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|41
|Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|0:00:14
|42
|Ryan DeWald (XO Communications)
|0:00:15
|43
|Phil Mooney (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:15
|44
|Sean McCarthy (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
|0:00:15
|45
|Geron Williams (Liberty cycles)
|0:00:20
|46
|Scott Savory (GS Mengoni USA)
|0:00:20
|47
|Michael Busa (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
|0:00:22
|48
|Brian Breach (GS Mengoni USA)
|0:00:25
|49
|Cameron Karwoski (New Zealand National U23 Men's Team)
|0:00:25
|50
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:00:27
|51
|Alistair Sponsel (Cabinet Racing - Pony Shop)
|0:00:28
|52
|Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:29
|53
|Brett Kielick (160over90 p.b. Vie13/QCW)
|0:00:29
|54
|Leif Lampater (R*/Mt. Morris Park)
|0:00:30
|55
|John Loehner (Stans NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|0:00:30
|56
|Anthony Lowe (WS United/MangoSeed/Lucarelli&C)
|0:00:30
|57
|Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:00:30
|58
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:35
|59
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:39
|60
|Luciano Bezerra (navone studios/greenwood floors)
|0:00:40
|61
|Gabe Lloyd (XO Communications)
|0:00:41
|62
|Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:00:43
|63
|Paul Burrowes (WS UNITED/ MANGO SEED RESTAURAN)
|0:00:45
|64
|Horace Burrowes (W.S. UNITED/ MANGOSEED/LUCARELL)
|0:00:45
|65
|Joe Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|0:00:46
|66
|Patrick Kos (Affinity)
|0:00:47
|67
|Franklin Burgos (james vincent Bicycles/ jv Racing)
|0:00:47
|68
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|0:00:47
|69
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy-ProAirHFA)
|70
|Alex Meier (R*/Mt. Morris Park)
|0:04:13
|71
|Deivy Capellan
|0:06:03
|DSQ
|Andreas Muller (R*/Mt. Morris Park)
|DSQ
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|2
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|3
|Kimberly Edwards
|4
|Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|5
|Frances Morrison (J.A.M. Fund/NCC)
|6
|Caryl Gale (Deno's Wonder Wheel)
|7
|Cheryl Wolf (Team Rockstar Games/Signature C)
|8
|Carol-Lynn Mills (CRCA/ Houlihan Lokey)
|9
|Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|10
|Molly Hurford (Colavita Racing)
|11
|Julianne Oberle (NEBC p/b Cycleloft)
|12
|Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)
|13
|Aimee Layton (CRCA- Gennaro's)
|14
|Birgit Reeves (CRCA/Radical Media)
|15
|Brittlee Bowman (CRCA: Innervation Fitness/Stan')
|16
|Dara Kiese (CRCA/Radical Media)
|17
|Danielle Kosecki (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team)
|18
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|19
|Beth Renner (CRCA: Innervation Fitness/Stan')
|20
|Robyn Passandel (CC zanes Cycles)
|21
|Rebecca Schepps (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|22
|Laura Lee Vo (CRCA/Radical Media)
|23
|Maria Murphy (CRCA/FinKraft Cycling Team)
|24
|Victoria Brumfield (CRCA/Radical Media)
|25
|Martha Bush (CRCA/ Houlihan-Lokey)
|26
|Maria Quiroga (CRCA/ Radical Media)
|27
|Emily Underwood (CRCA/Rockstar Games-Signature C)
|28
|Meghan Schloat (CRCA/Asphalt Green Cycling Team)
|29
|Anneliese Haines (CRCA: Innervation Fitness/Stan')
|30
|Katherine Amos (CRCA/Houlihan-Lokey)
|31
|Sarah Chubb Sauvayre (CRCA/BH Comedy Central)
|32
|Erica Adelberg (CRCA/Radical Media)
