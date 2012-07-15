Trending

Clarke wins second Boise Twilight title

McGrath overcomes protest to claim women's race

Full Results

Men - Pro/Cat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare)1:25:14
2Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
3Michael Weicht
4Luke Keough (Team SmartStop/MK)
5Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
6Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
7Jean-Michel Lechance (Rosetti Devo)
8Euris Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
9David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
10Erik Slack
11Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling)
12Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)
13Derek Wilkerson (Bomb Hair)
14Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia/7)
15Gavriel Epstein (Champion System)
16Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
17Tim Root (Team Sandals Resorts)
18Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)
19Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
20Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop/MK)
21Jim Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling)
22Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
23Emile Abraham (Rosetti Devo)
24Colt Peterson (Get Crackin' - MS Society)
25Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
26Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
27Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
28Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare)
29Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
30Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)
DNSRicky Gargiulo (Champion System)
DNSJared Barrilleaux (California Giant/Specialized)
DNSAustin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Bre)
DNSTanner Putt (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
DNFFernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFAndrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
DNFStephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Bre)
DNFJustin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFBranden Russell (Team Type 1)
DNFHeath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)
DNFKevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
DNFLee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFLogan Loader (Team Exergy)
DNFEvan Hepner (Cascade Bicycle Studio)
DNFJohn Salskov (Team Green Solar)
DNFBenjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
DNFEric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)
DNFChris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
DNFJoseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
DNFJoe Baratto (Bikesale.com)
DNFMat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)
DNFJon Parrish (Bicycle Haus Elite)
DNFSean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING)
DNFJonathan Clarke (United Healthcare)
DNFPatrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling)
DNFQuinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
DNFAustin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling)
DNFRicky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)
DNFJulio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling)
DNFChristian Varley (Full Circle Cycling)
DNFMartin Acosta (Simply Mac Racing)
DNFEric Losak (Team Clif Bar)
DNFNeil Bezdek (Team SmartStop/MK)
DNFMark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
DNFAdam Myerson (Team SmartStop/MK)
DNFMiles Lamon (Team Clif Bar)
DNFShane Kline (Team SmartStop/MK)
DNFDiego Garavito (Rosetti Devo)
DNFThomas Brown (Team SmartStop/MK)
DNFJd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
DNFAdam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFIsaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNFIsaac Howe (Kenda Pro Cycling)
DNFWilliam Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNFPeter Van Dyk (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFJared Gilyard (Bicycle Haus Elite)
DNFDylan Jones (Volkswagen Boise)
DNFAlejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFShawn Mitchell (Volkswagen Boise)
DNFAnibal Barrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFMichael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
DNFAndrew Martin (bikesale.com)
DNFSterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
DNFSam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
DNFColin Jaskiewicz (champion System)
DNFRobin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
DNFAriel Pena-Mendez (champion System)
DNFPaul Woruz (Bob's Bikes)
DNFMax Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist)
DNFSpencer Gaddy (United HealthCare/ 706 project)
DNFAlex Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFAlexey Shmidt (Team Type 1)
DNFDaniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFAndrew Joseph Smith (Depaula Racing)
DNFLuis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFRyan Wills (Team Hotel San Jose/BONESHAKER)

Women - Pro/Cat 1/2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy Twenty12)
2Alison Powers (Now and Novartis)
3Theresa Cliff Ryan (Exergy Twenty12)
4Tina Pic (Colavita/EspnW)
5Lauren Hall (Team Tibco)
6Erica Allar (Ride Clean)
7Smantha Schneider (Team Tibco)
8Brenna Lopez-Otero (Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car)
9Cristina Gokey-Smith (Now and Novartis)
10Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
11Anne Samplonius (Now and Novartis)
12Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
13Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
14Jackie Crowell (Exergy Twenty12)
15Meredith Miller (Team Tibco)
16Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco)
17Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
18Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloform)
19Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
20Devon Gorry (Now and Novartis)
21Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
22Robin Farina (Now and Novartis)
23Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
24Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco)
25Heather Logan (Exergy Twenty12)
26Olivia Dillon (Now and Novartis)
27Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty12)
28Kaitie Antonneau (Exergy Twenty12)
29Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
30Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proair)
31Lauren Stephens (FCS Cycling)
32Jenner Yaeso (Gas Intrisik Cycling Team)
33Joy Mcculloch (Helens Racing)
34Beth Kobza (Volkswagen Boise)
35Sara Youmans (Keller Rohrback Racing)
36Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals Resorts)
37Patricia Dowd (Team REP)
38Caa Gillis (Team Kenda)
39Colleen Hayduk (Ride Clean)
DNSStaria Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
DNSDebbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC)
DNFJazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
DNFLauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda)
DNFSarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
DNFMary Ramos (Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car)

