Clarke wins second Boise Twilight title
McGrath overcomes protest to claim women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare)
|1:25:14
|2
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|3
|Michael Weicht
|4
|Luke Keough (Team SmartStop/MK)
|5
|Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|6
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|7
|Jean-Michel Lechance (Rosetti Devo)
|8
|Euris Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|9
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|10
|Erik Slack
|11
|Diego Yepez (Full Circle Cycling)
|12
|Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)
|13
|Derek Wilkerson (Bomb Hair)
|14
|Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare of Georgia/7)
|15
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System)
|16
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|17
|Tim Root (Team Sandals Resorts)
|18
|Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|19
|Ty Magner (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|20
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop/MK)
|21
|Jim Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling)
|22
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|23
|Emile Abraham (Rosetti Devo)
|24
|Colt Peterson (Get Crackin' - MS Society)
|25
|Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
|26
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|27
|Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|28
|Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare)
|29
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|30
|Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|DNS
|Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System)
|DNS
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/Specialized)
|DNS
|Austin Arguello (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Bre)
|DNS
|Tanner Putt (BMC-Hincapie Development Team)
|DNF
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
|DNF
|Stephen Bedford (Team Oregon p/b Laurelwood Bre)
|DNF
|Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Branden Russell (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)
|DNF
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Evan Hepner (Cascade Bicycle Studio)
|DNF
|John Salskov (Team Green Solar)
|DNF
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|DNF
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ RACING)
|DNF
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|DNF
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
|DNF
|Joe Baratto (Bikesale.com)
|DNF
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)
|DNF
|Jon Parrish (Bicycle Haus Elite)
|DNF
|Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING)
|DNF
|Jonathan Clarke (United Healthcare)
|DNF
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle Cycling)
|DNF
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Austin Carroll (Full Circle Cycling)
|DNF
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)
|DNF
|Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling)
|DNF
|Christian Varley (Full Circle Cycling)
|DNF
|Martin Acosta (Simply Mac Racing)
|DNF
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar)
|DNF
|Neil Bezdek (Team SmartStop/MK)
|DNF
|Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
|DNF
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop/MK)
|DNF
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar)
|DNF
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop/MK)
|DNF
|Diego Garavito (Rosetti Devo)
|DNF
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop/MK)
|DNF
|Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|DNF
|Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|DNF
|Isaac Howe (Kenda Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|DNF
|Peter Van Dyk (Jamis Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Jared Gilyard (Bicycle Haus Elite)
|DNF
|Dylan Jones (Volkswagen Boise)
|DNF
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Shawn Mitchell (Volkswagen Boise)
|DNF
|Anibal Barrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Andrew Martin (bikesale.com)
|DNF
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|DNF
|Colin Jaskiewicz (champion System)
|DNF
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|DNF
|Ariel Pena-Mendez (champion System)
|DNF
|Paul Woruz (Bob's Bikes)
|DNF
|Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist)
|DNF
|Spencer Gaddy (United HealthCare/ 706 project)
|DNF
|Alex Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Andrew Joseph Smith (Depaula Racing)
|DNF
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Ryan Wills (Team Hotel San Jose/BONESHAKER)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy Twenty12)
|2
|Alison Powers (Now and Novartis)
|3
|Theresa Cliff Ryan (Exergy Twenty12)
|4
|Tina Pic (Colavita/EspnW)
|5
|Lauren Hall (Team Tibco)
|6
|Erica Allar (Ride Clean)
|7
|Smantha Schneider (Team Tibco)
|8
|Brenna Lopez-Otero (Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car)
|9
|Cristina Gokey-Smith (Now and Novartis)
|10
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|11
|Anne Samplonius (Now and Novartis)
|12
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|13
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|14
|Jackie Crowell (Exergy Twenty12)
|15
|Meredith Miller (Team Tibco)
|16
|Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco)
|17
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|18
|Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloform)
|19
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom)
|20
|Devon Gorry (Now and Novartis)
|21
|Kate Chillcott (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|22
|Robin Farina (Now and Novartis)
|23
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco)
|24
|Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco)
|25
|Heather Logan (Exergy Twenty12)
|26
|Olivia Dillon (Now and Novartis)
|27
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty12)
|28
|Kaitie Antonneau (Exergy Twenty12)
|29
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|30
|Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proair)
|31
|Lauren Stephens (FCS Cycling)
|32
|Jenner Yaeso (Gas Intrisik Cycling Team)
|33
|Joy Mcculloch (Helens Racing)
|34
|Beth Kobza (Volkswagen Boise)
|35
|Sara Youmans (Keller Rohrback Racing)
|36
|Mikayla Lyman (Team Sandals Resorts)
|37
|Patricia Dowd (Team REP)
|38
|Caa Gillis (Team Kenda)
|39
|Colleen Hayduk (Ride Clean)
|DNS
|Staria Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|DNS
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC)
|DNF
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|DNF
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda)
|DNF
|Sarah Carroll (SCCA/Starbucks Cycling)
|DNF
|Mary Ramos (Bend Memorial Clinic Total Car)
