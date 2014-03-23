Pelletier-Roy wins Delray Beach Twilight race
Allar sprints to women's victory
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau Quebecor)
|1:45:09
|2
|David Cueli (Team Unitedhealthcare / The 706)
|0:00:00
|3
|Ricardo Escuela (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:17
|4
|Ben Renkema (Stan's Notubes P/B Proferrin)
|0:00:17
|5
|Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Sportswear Cycling)
|0:00:17
|6
|Frank Travieso (Team Unitedhealthcare / The 706)
|0:00:17
|7
|Adam Farabaugh (Garneau Quebecor)
|0:00:17
|8
|Shane Kline (Team Smartstop)
|0:00:17
|9
|Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)
|10
|Isaac Howe (Champion System-Stan's Notubes)
|11
|Brendan Cornett (Team United Healthcare)
|0:00:17
|12
|Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:18
|13
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Colavita - Stradalli Pro)
|0:00:18
|14
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman P/B Sutter)
|0:00:18
|15
|Evan Murphy (Crca/Foundation)
|0:00:18
|16
|Travis Livermon (Team Smart Stop)
|0:00:19
|17
|Benjamin Chaddock (Garneau Quebecor)
|18
|Geron Williams (Crca/Foundation)
|19
|Lucas Wardein (Colavita - Stradalli Pro)
|0:00:19
|20
|Jesse Keough (Crca/Foundation)
|0:00:19
|21
|Alex Cox (Ccb Racing)
|0:00:19
|22
|Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
|23
|David Guttenplan (Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:20
|24
|Luis Zayas (Stan's Notubes P/B Proferrin)
|0:00:20
|25
|Yosvany Falcon (Stradalli)
|0:00:20
|26
|Josh Thornton (Giant Regional On Road Team)
|0:00:20
|27
|Ricardo Giraldo (All 4 Cycling)
|0:00:21
|28
|Allan Rego (Champion System - Stan's)
|0:00:21
|29
|Fredd Matute
|0:00:21
|30
|Chris Uberti (Astellas Cycling Team)
|31
|David Reyes (Stan's Notubes P/B Proferrin)
|0:00:21
|32
|Rudolph Napolitano (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:22
|33
|Matt Moosa (Stan's Notubes P/B Proferrin)
|0:00:22
|34
|Darren Dowling (Sarasota Cycling Club)
|0:00:22
|35
|Michael Hernandez (Hot Tubes)
|0:00:22
|36
|Andy Scarano (Team Unitedhealthcare / The 706)
|0:00:23
|37
|Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System-Stan's Notubes)
|0:00:23
|38
|Dylan Degan (Mission Source/Ngca)
|0:00:23
|39
|Michael Chauner (Champion System-Stan's Notubes)
|0:00:24
|40
|Ariel Mendez-Peñate (Champion System-Stan's Notubes)
|0:00:24
|41
|Steven Perezluha (Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:24
|42
|Sam Croft (Giant On Road Team)
|0:00:24
|43
|Luke Ockerby (Garneau Quebecor)
|0:00:25
|44
|Christian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:25
|45
|Alejandro Guzman (Crca/Foundation)
|0:00:25
|46
|Coulton Hartrich (Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:26
|47
|Jake Silverberg (Interactive Metronome)
|0:00:27
|48
|Andres Alayon (Interactive Metronome)
|0:00:27
|49
|Micahael Cedeno (Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:27
|50
|Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)
|0:00:28
|51
|Rainiel Sanchez (Advanced Cycles/Topview Sports)
|52
|Derek Schanze (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|0:00:28
|53
|Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
|0:00:29
|54
|Jacob Kauffman (Garneau Quebecor)
|0:00:30
|55
|Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|0:00:30
|56
|Yip Tsang
|0:00:31
|57
|Grant Potter (Stradalli)
|0:00:31
|58
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman P/B Sutter)
|0:00:32
|59
|Bruno Moreira (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|0:00:35
|60
|Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:36
|61
|Adam Leibovitz (Champion System - Stan's)
|0:00:37
|62
|Benjamin Bryant (Ngca-Team Mission Source)
|0:00:37
|63
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)
|0:00:38
|64
|Alejandro Garcia
|0:00:57
|65
|Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman P/B Sutter)
|0:01:03
|66
|Diego Garavito
|0:01:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:57:36
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom P/B Pink Siren)
|0:00:01
|3
|Amy Cutler (Fcs|Zngine P/B Mr. Restore)
|0:00:01
|4
|Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
|5
|Joanie Caron (Garneau Factory)
|0:00:01
|6
|Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:01
|7
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom P/B Pink Siren)
|0:00:02
|8
|Laura Parsons (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|9
|Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|10
|Holly Beard (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|0:00:03
|11
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|12
|Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom P/B Pink Siren)
|0:00:03
|13
|Chelsea Factor (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
|0:00:03
|14
|Ambre Levy (Pink Panther)
|0:00:03
|15
|Mia Loquai (Fcs|Zngine P/B Mr. Restore)
|0:00:03
|16
|Ann Koehler (Carolina Cycling)
|0:00:04
|17
|Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:04
|18
|Meaghan Bryan (Mellow Mushroom P/B Pink Siren)
|0:00:04
|19
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:08
|20
|Pippa Greenberg (Compass Research)
|0:00:09
|21
|Amy Good (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:09
|22
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:11
|23
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:18
