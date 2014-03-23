Trending

Pelletier-Roy wins Delray Beach Twilight race

Allar sprints to women's victory

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau Quebecor)1:45:09
2David Cueli (Team Unitedhealthcare / The 706)0:00:00
3Ricardo Escuela (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:17
4Ben Renkema (Stan's Notubes P/B Proferrin)0:00:17
5Miguel Bryon (Hincapie Sportswear Cycling)0:00:17
6Frank Travieso (Team Unitedhealthcare / The 706)0:00:17
7Adam Farabaugh (Garneau Quebecor)0:00:17
8Shane Kline (Team Smartstop)0:00:17
9Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)
10Isaac Howe (Champion System-Stan's Notubes)
11Brendan Cornett (Team United Healthcare)0:00:17
12Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:18
13Jose Frank Rodriguez (Colavita - Stradalli Pro)0:00:18
14Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman P/B Sutter)0:00:18
15Evan Murphy (Crca/Foundation)0:00:18
16Travis Livermon (Team Smart Stop)0:00:19
17Benjamin Chaddock (Garneau Quebecor)
18Geron Williams (Crca/Foundation)
19Lucas Wardein (Colavita - Stradalli Pro)0:00:19
20Jesse Keough (Crca/Foundation)0:00:19
21Alex Cox (Ccb Racing)0:00:19
22Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
23David Guttenplan (Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:20
24Luis Zayas (Stan's Notubes P/B Proferrin)0:00:20
25Yosvany Falcon (Stradalli)0:00:20
26Josh Thornton (Giant Regional On Road Team)0:00:20
27Ricardo Giraldo (All 4 Cycling)0:00:21
28Allan Rego (Champion System - Stan's)0:00:21
29Fredd Matute0:00:21
30Chris Uberti (Astellas Cycling Team)
31David Reyes (Stan's Notubes P/B Proferrin)0:00:21
32Rudolph Napolitano (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:22
33Matt Moosa (Stan's Notubes P/B Proferrin)0:00:22
34Darren Dowling (Sarasota Cycling Club)0:00:22
35Michael Hernandez (Hot Tubes)0:00:22
36Andy Scarano (Team Unitedhealthcare / The 706)0:00:23
37Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System-Stan's Notubes)0:00:23
38Dylan Degan (Mission Source/Ngca)0:00:23
39Michael Chauner (Champion System-Stan's Notubes)0:00:24
40Ariel Mendez-Peñate (Champion System-Stan's Notubes)0:00:24
41Steven Perezluha (Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:24
42Sam Croft (Giant On Road Team)0:00:24
43Luke Ockerby (Garneau Quebecor)0:00:25
44Christian Saavedra (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:25
45Alejandro Guzman (Crca/Foundation)0:00:25
46Coulton Hartrich (Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:26
47Jake Silverberg (Interactive Metronome)0:00:27
48Andres Alayon (Interactive Metronome)0:00:27
49Micahael Cedeno (Seasucker / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:27
50Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components)0:00:28
51Rainiel Sanchez (Advanced Cycles/Topview Sports)
52Derek Schanze (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)0:00:28
53Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)0:00:29
54Jacob Kauffman (Garneau Quebecor)0:00:30
55Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)0:00:30
56Yip Tsang0:00:31
57Grant Potter (Stradalli)0:00:31
58Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman P/B Sutter)0:00:32
59Bruno Moreira (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)0:00:35
60Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:36
61Adam Leibovitz (Champion System - Stan's)0:00:37
62Benjamin Bryant (Ngca-Team Mission Source)0:00:37
63Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)0:00:38
64Alejandro Garcia0:00:57
65Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman P/B Sutter)0:01:03
66Diego Garavito0:01:04

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:57:36
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom P/B Pink Siren)0:00:01
3Amy Cutler (Fcs|Zngine P/B Mr. Restore)0:00:01
4Morgan Patton (Team Novo Nordisk)
5Joanie Caron (Garneau Factory)0:00:01
6Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:01
7Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom P/B Pink Siren)0:00:02
8Laura Parsons (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)
9Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
10Holly Beard (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)0:00:03
11Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:03
12Sara Tussey (Mellow Mushroom P/B Pink Siren)0:00:03
13Chelsea Factor (Pioneer Mortgage Funding)0:00:03
14Ambre Levy (Pink Panther)0:00:03
15Mia Loquai (Fcs|Zngine P/B Mr. Restore)0:00:03
16Ann Koehler (Carolina Cycling)0:00:04
17Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:04
18Meaghan Bryan (Mellow Mushroom P/B Pink Siren)0:00:04
19Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:08
20Pippa Greenberg (Compass Research)0:00:09
21Amy Good (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:09
22Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:11
23Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:18

