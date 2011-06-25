Gould takes cross country win over Batty
Davison rounds out podium
Georgia Gould (Luna) rode another of her patented "solo time trials" to extend her lead in USA Cycling's US Pro XCT series. Emily Batty (Subaru Trek), who recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, rode uncontested for second place. Lea Davison (Specialized) continued her solid season by taking third place. Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) was fourth, and Kelli Emmett (Team Giant) was fifth.
The race was contested at Mt. Morris, a small ski area situated about 90 minutes east of Green Bay, Wisconsin. The course is very twisty with many short steep climbs. Riders were treated to a trip through the lush, green "Fern Gulch" once per lap.
Heather Irmiger claimed the hole-shot and led the elite women up the first long climb. But Gould entered the descent first and never looked back from that point on.
"This is a great fun course," said Gould. "Some days you can't get out of your own way and some days you're on it. Today was a day that I was on it. It was Rock Star Day."
Batty and Davison quickly became the only chasers that seemed to have any chance of reeling in Gould. "Georgia set a wicked pace out there," said Batty. However, within one lap, Gould had a one-minute lead and extended it from that point on.
In a bizarre coincidences, three of the front row women raced with casts on their left hands due to thumb injuries. Davison, Irmiger, and Chloe Forsman (BMC Development) all sported almost identical casts. The three posed for some photos after the race.
Judy Freeman (Kenda Felt) put in an impressive ride and finished sixth. Krista Park (NoTubes Cannondale), who has been busy overseas racing World Cups this season, finished seventh. Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes) rode solidly for an eighth place finish.
Mexico sent its national team of 10 riders to the Subaru Cup. The highest place woman was Laura Lorenza Morfin in 10th place.
Racers gave the course high marks. "This is the funnest course ever. It is the closest US race to the course in Ontario, Canada," said Batty.
"It was the best crowd ever even with the hecklers," said Gould. "The whole course is World Cup caliber. There's plenty of passing, plenty of technical challenges, and plenty of fans. I think this might be my favorite course."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|1:44:36
|2
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek
|0:02:55
|3
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Usa
|0:05:48
|4
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:07:07
|5
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:08:37
|6
|Judy Freeman (USA) Kenda
|0:09:01
|7
|Krista Park (USA) Notubes/Cannondale
|0:12:36
|8
|Kathy Sherwin (USA) Notubes Elite Women's Team
|0:13:35
|9
|Chloe Forsman (USA) BMC Mountainbike Devo Team
|0:14:29
|10
|Laura Lorenza Morfin (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:14:30
|11
|Zephanie Blasi (USA) Notubes Elite Women's Team
|0:15:18
|12
|Nina Baum (USA) Notubes Elite Women's Team
|0:15:30
|13
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized
|0:15:32
|14
|Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Elete Electrolytes
|0:16:43
|15
|Abigail Strigel (USA) Trek Stores Of Madison
|0:18:43
|16
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMC Mountainbike Devo Team
|0:19:23
|- 1 Lap
|Bryna Blanchard (USA) Windham Mountain Cycling Team
|- 1 Lap
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|- 1 Lap
|Kaila Hart (USA) No Tubes Elite Womens
|- 1 Lap
|Susan Stephens (Can) Quiring Cycles
|- 1 Lap
|Susan Butler (USA)
|- 1 Lap
|Kim Eppen (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|- 1 Lap
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Notubes Elite Women's Team
|- 1 Lap
|Melanie M Colavito (USA) Missing Link - Specialized
|- 1 Lap
|Meghan Korol (USA) Momentum Racing/Pro Bikes
|- 1 Lap
|Lisa Krayer (USA) Adventure 212/Specialized
|- 1 Lap
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex) Mexico National Team
|- 2 Laps
|Maren Cosens (USA)
|- 2 Laps
|Susan Juedes (USA) Rb Firefighter Apparel
|- 2 Laps
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|DNF
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Team Jamis
|DNF
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Off-Road Team
|DNF
|Sara Kylander-Johnson (USA) Trek Coop/Kuhl
|DNF
|Molly Throdahl (USA)
|DNF
|Erin Vicary (USA) Quiring Cycles
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy