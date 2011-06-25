Trending

Gould takes cross country win over Batty

Davison rounds out podium

Image 1 of 47

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) crosses the line alone

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) crosses the line alone
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 47

Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) sets the pace

Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) sets the pace
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 3 of 47

The elite women are off in Wisconsin

The elite women are off in Wisconsin
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 4 of 47

The elite women all lined up to start the US Pro XCT in Wisconsin

The elite women all lined up to start the US Pro XCT in Wisconsin
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 5 of 47

Emily Batty (Subaru Trek)

Emily Batty (Subaru Trek)
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 6 of 47

Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) put up a good battle

Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) put up a good battle
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 7 of 47

Georgia Gould (Luna) drives the pace. She would prove unbeatable again.

Georgia Gould (Luna) drives the pace. She would prove unbeatable again.
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 8 of 47

Georgia Gould (Luna) on the rocks

Georgia Gould (Luna) on the rocks
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 9 of 47

Georgia Gould (Luna) wins in Wisconsin

Georgia Gould (Luna) wins in Wisconsin
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 10 of 47

Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) in action

Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) in action
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 11 of 47

Georgia Gould (Luna) is watched by some spectators

Georgia Gould (Luna) is watched by some spectators
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 12 of 47

Judy Freeman (Kenda Felt) powers through the woods

Judy Freeman (Kenda Felt) powers through the woods
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 13 of 47

Kelli Emmet (Giant) was among the starters.

Kelli Emmet (Giant) was among the starters.
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 14 of 47

Kelli Emmet (Giant) races through the trees.

Kelli Emmet (Giant) races through the trees.
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 15 of 47

Lea Davison (Specialized) out on course.

Lea Davison (Specialized) out on course.
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 16 of 47

Chloe Forsman (BMC) has done well this year in the US Pro XCT.

Chloe Forsman (BMC) has done well this year in the US Pro XCT.
(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 17 of 47

Emily Batty (Trek Subaru) is now contesting for race wins at the age of 23.

Emily Batty (Trek Subaru) is now contesting for race wins at the age of 23.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 47

Krista Park (NoTubes Cannondale) on a fast descent

Krista Park (NoTubes Cannondale) on a fast descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 47

Riders pick their way through a rock garden

Riders pick their way through a rock garden
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 47

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) entering Fern Gully

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) entering Fern Gully
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 47

Chloe Forsman (BMC) riding to a top ten finish

Chloe Forsman (BMC) riding to a top ten finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 47

A rider from Team Mexico rounds a large boulder

A rider from Team Mexico rounds a large boulder
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 47

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was cornering like her bike was on a rail

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was cornering like her bike was on a rail
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 47

Lea Davison (Specialized) enjoying the great course

Lea Davison (Specialized) enjoying the great course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 47

Lea Davison (Specialized) signing autographs after the race

Lea Davison (Specialized) signing autographs after the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 47

In a bizarre coincidence, three front row racers all had casts on their left thumbs (L to R) Chloe Forsman, Lea Davison, Heather Irmiger

In a bizarre coincidence, three front row racers all had casts on their left thumbs (L to R) Chloe Forsman, Lea Davison, Heather Irmiger
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 47

Heather Irmiger (Trek Subaru) got the hole shot

Heather Irmiger (Trek Subaru) got the hole shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 47

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) all alone on the final lap

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) all alone on the final lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 47

Kelli Emmett (Giant) should be a big factor in the Leadville 100 this year.

Kelli Emmett (Giant) should be a big factor in the Leadville 100 this year.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 47

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) riding her hard-tail Orbea to victory

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) riding her hard-tail Orbea to victory
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 47

Rosario Joseph (Giant Rabobank) riding in the top ten

Rosario Joseph (Giant Rabobank) riding in the top ten
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 47

Kelli Emmett (Giant) putting in an impressive 5th place ride

Kelli Emmett (Giant) putting in an impressive 5th place ride
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 47

Georgia Gould and Luna Team Manager Waldek Stepniowski have been to countless races together over the past few years.

Georgia Gould and Luna Team Manager Waldek Stepniowski have been to countless races together over the past few years.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 47

Stan

Stan
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 47

Elite Women

Elite Women
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 47

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) taking a lead on the first descent

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) taking a lead on the first descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 47

Lea Davison (Specialized) chasing Gould

Lea Davison (Specialized) chasing Gould
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 47

Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) riding third wheel

Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) riding third wheel
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 47

Krista Park (NoTubes Canondale) putting in a 7th place ride

Krista Park (NoTubes Canondale) putting in a 7th place ride
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 40 of 47

Judy Freeman (Kenda Felt) getting off to a brilliant start

Judy Freeman (Kenda Felt) getting off to a brilliant start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 41 of 47

Fern Gully before the riders arrived

Fern Gully before the riders arrived
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 42 of 47

Jenna Rinehart (Specialized) descending through Fern Gully

Jenna Rinehart (Specialized) descending through Fern Gully
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 43 of 47

The Wisconsin crowd was large and very vocal

The Wisconsin crowd was large and very vocal
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 44 of 47

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) descending through a rock garden

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) descending through a rock garden
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 45 of 47

Emily Batty (Trek Subaru) with a firm grasp on 2nd place

Emily Batty (Trek Subaru) with a firm grasp on 2nd place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 46 of 47

Heather Irmiger (Trek Subaru) descending over some boulders

Heather Irmiger (Trek Subaru) descending over some boulders
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 47 of 47

Judy Freeman (Kenda Felt) attacking Fern Gulch

Judy Freeman (Kenda Felt) attacking Fern Gulch
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Georgia Gould (Luna) rode another of her patented "solo time trials" to extend her lead in USA Cycling's US Pro XCT series. Emily Batty (Subaru Trek), who recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, rode uncontested for second place. Lea Davison (Specialized) continued her solid season by taking third place. Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) was fourth, and Kelli Emmett (Team Giant) was fifth.

The race was contested at Mt. Morris, a small ski area situated about 90 minutes east of Green Bay, Wisconsin. The course is very twisty with many short steep climbs. Riders were treated to a trip through the lush, green "Fern Gulch" once per lap.

Heather Irmiger claimed the hole-shot and led the elite women up the first long climb. But Gould entered the descent first and never looked back from that point on.

"This is a great fun course," said Gould. "Some days you can't get out of your own way and some days you're on it. Today was a day that I was on it. It was Rock Star Day."

Batty and Davison quickly became the only chasers that seemed to have any chance of reeling in Gould. "Georgia set a wicked pace out there," said Batty. However, within one lap, Gould had a one-minute lead and extended it from that point on.

In a bizarre coincidences, three of the front row women raced with casts on their left hands due to thumb injuries. Davison, Irmiger, and Chloe Forsman (BMC Development) all sported almost identical casts. The three posed for some photos after the race.

Judy Freeman (Kenda Felt) put in an impressive ride and finished sixth. Krista Park (NoTubes Cannondale), who has been busy overseas racing World Cups this season, finished seventh. Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes) rode solidly for an eighth place finish.

Mexico sent its national team of 10 riders to the Subaru Cup. The highest place woman was Laura Lorenza Morfin in 10th place.

Racers gave the course high marks. "This is the funnest course ever. It is the closest US race to the course in Ontario, Canada," said Batty.

"It was the best crowd ever even with the hecklers," said Gould. "The whole course is World Cup caliber. There's plenty of passing, plenty of technical challenges, and plenty of fans. I think this might be my favorite course."

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team1:44:36
2Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek0:02:55
3Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Usa0:05:48
4Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek0:07:07
5Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:08:37
6Judy Freeman (USA) Kenda0:09:01
7Krista Park (USA) Notubes/Cannondale0:12:36
8Kathy Sherwin (USA) Notubes Elite Women's Team0:13:35
9Chloe Forsman (USA) BMC Mountainbike Devo Team0:14:29
10Laura Lorenza Morfin (Mex) Mexican National Team0:14:30
11Zephanie Blasi (USA) Notubes Elite Women's Team0:15:18
12Nina Baum (USA) Notubes Elite Women's Team0:15:30
13Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized0:15:32
14Sarah Kaufmann (USA) Elete Electrolytes0:16:43
15Abigail Strigel (USA) Trek Stores Of Madison0:18:43
16Erica Zaveta (USA) BMC Mountainbike Devo Team0:19:23
- 1 LapBryna Blanchard (USA) Windham Mountain Cycling Team
- 1 LapCarolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
- 1 LapKaila Hart (USA) No Tubes Elite Womens
- 1 LapSusan Stephens (Can) Quiring Cycles
- 1 LapSusan Butler (USA)
- 1 LapKim Eppen (USA) Mercy-Specialized
- 1 LapShannon Gibson (USA) Notubes Elite Women's Team
- 1 LapMelanie M Colavito (USA) Missing Link - Specialized
- 1 LapMeghan Korol (USA) Momentum Racing/Pro Bikes
- 1 LapLisa Krayer (USA) Adventure 212/Specialized
- 1 LapDaniela Campuzano (Mex) Mexico National Team
- 2 LapsMaren Cosens (USA)
- 2 LapsSusan Juedes (USA) Rb Firefighter Apparel
- 2 LapsRebecca Blatt (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
DNFKelsy Bingham (USA) Team Jamis
DNFRosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Off-Road Team
DNFSara Kylander-Johnson (USA) Trek Coop/Kuhl
DNFMolly Throdahl (USA)
DNFErin Vicary (USA) Quiring Cycles

Latest on Cyclingnews