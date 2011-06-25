Image 1 of 47 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) crosses the line alone (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 47 Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) sets the pace (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 3 of 47 The elite women are off in Wisconsin (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 4 of 47 The elite women all lined up to start the US Pro XCT in Wisconsin (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 5 of 47 Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 6 of 47 Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) put up a good battle (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 7 of 47 Georgia Gould (Luna) drives the pace. She would prove unbeatable again. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 8 of 47 Georgia Gould (Luna) on the rocks (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 9 of 47 Georgia Gould (Luna) wins in Wisconsin (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 10 of 47 Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) in action (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 11 of 47 Georgia Gould (Luna) is watched by some spectators (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 12 of 47 Judy Freeman (Kenda Felt) powers through the woods (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 13 of 47 Kelli Emmet (Giant) was among the starters. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 14 of 47 Kelli Emmet (Giant) races through the trees. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 15 of 47 Lea Davison (Specialized) out on course. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 16 of 47 Chloe Forsman (BMC) has done well this year in the US Pro XCT. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 17 of 47 Emily Batty (Trek Subaru) is now contesting for race wins at the age of 23. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 47 Krista Park (NoTubes Cannondale) on a fast descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 47 Riders pick their way through a rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 47 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) entering Fern Gully (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 47 Chloe Forsman (BMC) riding to a top ten finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 47 A rider from Team Mexico rounds a large boulder (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 47 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was cornering like her bike was on a rail (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 47 Lea Davison (Specialized) enjoying the great course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 47 Lea Davison (Specialized) signing autographs after the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 47 In a bizarre coincidence, three front row racers all had casts on their left thumbs (L to R) Chloe Forsman, Lea Davison, Heather Irmiger (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 47 Heather Irmiger (Trek Subaru) got the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 47 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) all alone on the final lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 47 Kelli Emmett (Giant) should be a big factor in the Leadville 100 this year. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 47 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) riding her hard-tail Orbea to victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 47 Rosario Joseph (Giant Rabobank) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 47 Kelli Emmett (Giant) putting in an impressive 5th place ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 47 Georgia Gould and Luna Team Manager Waldek Stepniowski have been to countless races together over the past few years. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 47 Stan (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 47 Elite Women (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 47 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) taking a lead on the first descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 47 Lea Davison (Specialized) chasing Gould (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 47 Emily Batty (Subaru Trek) riding third wheel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 39 of 47 Krista Park (NoTubes Canondale) putting in a 7th place ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 40 of 47 Judy Freeman (Kenda Felt) getting off to a brilliant start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 41 of 47 Fern Gully before the riders arrived (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 42 of 47 Jenna Rinehart (Specialized) descending through Fern Gully (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 43 of 47 The Wisconsin crowd was large and very vocal (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 44 of 47 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) descending through a rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 45 of 47 Emily Batty (Trek Subaru) with a firm grasp on 2nd place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 46 of 47 Heather Irmiger (Trek Subaru) descending over some boulders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 47 of 47 Judy Freeman (Kenda Felt) attacking Fern Gulch (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Georgia Gould (Luna) rode another of her patented "solo time trials" to extend her lead in USA Cycling's US Pro XCT series. Emily Batty (Subaru Trek), who recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, rode uncontested for second place. Lea Davison (Specialized) continued her solid season by taking third place. Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) was fourth, and Kelli Emmett (Team Giant) was fifth.

The race was contested at Mt. Morris, a small ski area situated about 90 minutes east of Green Bay, Wisconsin. The course is very twisty with many short steep climbs. Riders were treated to a trip through the lush, green "Fern Gulch" once per lap.

Heather Irmiger claimed the hole-shot and led the elite women up the first long climb. But Gould entered the descent first and never looked back from that point on.

"This is a great fun course," said Gould. "Some days you can't get out of your own way and some days you're on it. Today was a day that I was on it. It was Rock Star Day."

Batty and Davison quickly became the only chasers that seemed to have any chance of reeling in Gould. "Georgia set a wicked pace out there," said Batty. However, within one lap, Gould had a one-minute lead and extended it from that point on.

In a bizarre coincidences, three of the front row women raced with casts on their left hands due to thumb injuries. Davison, Irmiger, and Chloe Forsman (BMC Development) all sported almost identical casts. The three posed for some photos after the race.

Judy Freeman (Kenda Felt) put in an impressive ride and finished sixth. Krista Park (NoTubes Cannondale), who has been busy overseas racing World Cups this season, finished seventh. Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes) rode solidly for an eighth place finish.

Mexico sent its national team of 10 riders to the Subaru Cup. The highest place woman was Laura Lorenza Morfin in 10th place.

Racers gave the course high marks. "This is the funnest course ever. It is the closest US race to the course in Ontario, Canada," said Batty.

"It was the best crowd ever even with the hecklers," said Gould. "The whole course is World Cup caliber. There's plenty of passing, plenty of technical challenges, and plenty of fans. I think this might be my favorite course."

Full Results