Cat. 1 Junior men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete0:01:59
2William Curtis (USA) Whole Athlete0:01:28
3Joseph Yoham (USA) Whole Athlete0:02:39
4Riley Predum (USA) Whole Athlete0:03:46
5Alec Kassin (USA) Whole Athlete0:05:02
6Davis Bentley (USA) Whoe Athlete0:05:12
7Colby Pastore (USA) Whole Athlete0:05:51
8Payson Mcelveen (USA)0:06:00
9Anthony Smith (USA) Whole Athlete0:06:04
10Nicholas Newcomb (USA) Whole Athlete0:07:14
11Felix Wilberg (Can) Cyclemeisters0:07:47
12Roman Brockley (USA) Whole Athlete0:08:31
13Travis Glysson (USA) FCA Endurance0:08:54
14Ryan Odle (USA) Gary Fisher 29er0:08:58
15Alex Stevenson (USA) Whole Athlete0:10:26
16Travis Gildner (USA)0:12:42
17Gene Capinas (USA) Team Mata0:12:49
18Chris Johnson (USA) Sho-Air/Sonnance0:20:14
19Michael Dutczak (USA) South Chicago Wheelman0:21:48
DNFKevin Fish (USA)
DNFBrandon Droese (USA) Platinum Performance

Cat. 1 Junior women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Hamilton (USA) Whole Athlete0:54:15
2Alexis Ryan (USA) The Team / Socalcros0:00:36
3Victoria Yoham (USA) Whole Athlete0:00:36
4Kate Courtney (USA) Whole Athlete0:01:32
5Essence Barton (USA)0:06:25

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Duke (USA) Vos/Cycles Gladiator0:04:58
2Casey Williams (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:00:26
3Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic0:01:09
4Shane Skelton (USA) Montrose Bike Shop0:02:57
5Ryan Geiger (USA)0:03:08
6Spence Peterson (USA) Above Category0:03:25
7Keegan Swenson (USA) Cole Sport Racing0:04:59
8Tyler Coplea (USA) Schampa/Form Cycles0:09:02
9Brandon Dillard (USA) Owens Healthcare0:09:05
10Tyler Sandoval (USA) Voodoo Cycles0:12:06
11Kyle Willett (USA) Absolute Bikes0:14:33
12Quint Berkemeier (USA)0:17:39

Cat. 2 Junior men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Siegel (USA) Above Catego0:46:20
2Bobby Zidek (USA) Whole Athlete0:00:09
3Marek Mitchell (USA) Royal High0:02:51
4Bryce Semonian (USA) North Of The Border0:07:09
5Dallin Davidson (USA)0:14:06
DNFSven Beer (USA) Whole Athlete

Cat. 2 Junior men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Smith (USA) Whole Athlete0:45:15
2Ben Bradley (USA) Specialized0:00:02
3Cody Phillips (USA) Marzocchi0:01:32
4Eliel Anttila (USA) Above Category Racing0:01:40
5Fernando Romero (USA) Autotec0:01:51
6Cameron Williams (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:03:06
7Jared Jordan Frs/Spy/No Fear0:07:12
8John Morehouse (USA)0:09:49
9Nathan Pherigo (USA) Southern California0:10:20
DNFJosh Larson (USA) Linked

Cat. 2 Junior men 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Perez (USA)0:48:52
2Kenny Polley (USA) Landis/Trek0:03:58
3Troy Sladeck (USA) Santa Cruz0:05:08
4Evan Williams (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:07:09
5Tyler Hansen (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:08:35
6Michael Lansing (USA)0:19:38
DNFTanner Peery (USA)
DNFCole Avery (USA) Fast Friday
DNFMikey Mongiello (USA) Team Mongiello

Cat. 2 junior women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Myia Spiroff (USA) Schampa Racing0:56:46
2Caeli Barron0:00:46

Cat. 3 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carson Schmeck (USA)0:49:19
2Dakota Pittman (USA)0:05:29
3Garrett Gaither (USA)0:09:29
4Silver Navarrete (USA) Jax Bicycle Shop0:10:26
5Roberto Encinas (USA)0:18:37
DNFAlexander Bosco (USA) Incycle

Cat. 3 Junior women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie Wilson (USA) Echelon0:18:40

Junior women 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Courtney Comer (USA) Aqua Al2/SDBC0:41:43
2Elle Williams (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:08:39
3Cheyenne Comer (USA) Aqua Al2/SDBC

Junior men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Mccollum (USA)0:28:51
2Christian Husband (USA)0:00:24
3Jackson Sproul (USA) Chicken Ranch0:10:19
DNFCameron Shirley (USA) Central Coast Velo

Junior men 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Polley (USA) Landis/Trek0:32:04
2Reny Takeda (USA) Platinum Performance0:07:00
3Derek Flanigan (USA)0:13:47

Junior men 10 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jag Barton (USA)0:32:49
2Nathan Hickey (USA) Vantassel0:02:20
3Kyle Kirby (USA) Int N Christian0:04:40
4Jonah Sanchez (USA)0:12:50
5Dylan Eaton (USA) Sho-Air/Velosport0:22:13
6Darin Takeda (USA) Platinum Performance0:25:55
7Gareth Eaton (USA) Sho-Air/Velosport0:30:22
8Andrew Comer (USA) Aqua Al2/SDBC0:35:59

