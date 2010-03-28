Valdez, Hamilton win among oldest juniors
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:01:59
|2
|William Curtis (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:01:28
|3
|Joseph Yoham (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:02:39
|4
|Riley Predum (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:03:46
|5
|Alec Kassin (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:05:02
|6
|Davis Bentley (USA) Whoe Athlete
|0:05:12
|7
|Colby Pastore (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:05:51
|8
|Payson Mcelveen (USA)
|0:06:00
|9
|Anthony Smith (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:06:04
|10
|Nicholas Newcomb (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:07:14
|11
|Felix Wilberg (Can) Cyclemeisters
|0:07:47
|12
|Roman Brockley (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:08:31
|13
|Travis Glysson (USA) FCA Endurance
|0:08:54
|14
|Ryan Odle (USA) Gary Fisher 29er
|0:08:58
|15
|Alex Stevenson (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:10:26
|16
|Travis Gildner (USA)
|0:12:42
|17
|Gene Capinas (USA) Team Mata
|0:12:49
|18
|Chris Johnson (USA) Sho-Air/Sonnance
|0:20:14
|19
|Michael Dutczak (USA) South Chicago Wheelman
|0:21:48
|DNF
|Kevin Fish (USA)
|DNF
|Brandon Droese (USA) Platinum Performance
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Hamilton (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:54:15
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) The Team / Socalcros
|0:00:36
|3
|Victoria Yoham (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:00:36
|4
|Kate Courtney (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:01:32
|5
|Essence Barton (USA)
|0:06:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Duke (USA) Vos/Cycles Gladiator
|0:04:58
|2
|Casey Williams (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:00:26
|3
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic
|0:01:09
|4
|Shane Skelton (USA) Montrose Bike Shop
|0:02:57
|5
|Ryan Geiger (USA)
|0:03:08
|6
|Spence Peterson (USA) Above Category
|0:03:25
|7
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cole Sport Racing
|0:04:59
|8
|Tyler Coplea (USA) Schampa/Form Cycles
|0:09:02
|9
|Brandon Dillard (USA) Owens Healthcare
|0:09:05
|10
|Tyler Sandoval (USA) Voodoo Cycles
|0:12:06
|11
|Kyle Willett (USA) Absolute Bikes
|0:14:33
|12
|Quint Berkemeier (USA)
|0:17:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Siegel (USA) Above Catego
|0:46:20
|2
|Bobby Zidek (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:00:09
|3
|Marek Mitchell (USA) Royal High
|0:02:51
|4
|Bryce Semonian (USA) North Of The Border
|0:07:09
|5
|Dallin Davidson (USA)
|0:14:06
|DNF
|Sven Beer (USA) Whole Athlete
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Smith (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:45:15
|2
|Ben Bradley (USA) Specialized
|0:00:02
|3
|Cody Phillips (USA) Marzocchi
|0:01:32
|4
|Eliel Anttila (USA) Above Category Racing
|0:01:40
|5
|Fernando Romero (USA) Autotec
|0:01:51
|6
|Cameron Williams (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:03:06
|7
|Jared Jordan Frs/Spy/No Fear
|0:07:12
|8
|John Morehouse (USA)
|0:09:49
|9
|Nathan Pherigo (USA) Southern California
|0:10:20
|DNF
|Josh Larson (USA) Linked
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Perez (USA)
|0:48:52
|2
|Kenny Polley (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:03:58
|3
|Troy Sladeck (USA) Santa Cruz
|0:05:08
|4
|Evan Williams (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:07:09
|5
|Tyler Hansen (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:08:35
|6
|Michael Lansing (USA)
|0:19:38
|DNF
|Tanner Peery (USA)
|DNF
|Cole Avery (USA) Fast Friday
|DNF
|Mikey Mongiello (USA) Team Mongiello
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Myia Spiroff (USA) Schampa Racing
|0:56:46
|2
|Caeli Barron
|0:00:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carson Schmeck (USA)
|0:49:19
|2
|Dakota Pittman (USA)
|0:05:29
|3
|Garrett Gaither (USA)
|0:09:29
|4
|Silver Navarrete (USA) Jax Bicycle Shop
|0:10:26
|5
|Roberto Encinas (USA)
|0:18:37
|DNF
|Alexander Bosco (USA) Incycle
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sophie Wilson (USA) Echelon
|0:18:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Courtney Comer (USA) Aqua Al2/SDBC
|0:41:43
|2
|Elle Williams (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:08:39
|3
|Cheyenne Comer (USA) Aqua Al2/SDBC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Mccollum (USA)
|0:28:51
|2
|Christian Husband (USA)
|0:00:24
|3
|Jackson Sproul (USA) Chicken Ranch
|0:10:19
|DNF
|Cameron Shirley (USA) Central Coast Velo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Polley (USA) Landis/Trek
|0:32:04
|2
|Reny Takeda (USA) Platinum Performance
|0:07:00
|3
|Derek Flanigan (USA)
|0:13:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jag Barton (USA)
|0:32:49
|2
|Nathan Hickey (USA) Vantassel
|0:02:20
|3
|Kyle Kirby (USA) Int N Christian
|0:04:40
|4
|Jonah Sanchez (USA)
|0:12:50
|5
|Dylan Eaton (USA) Sho-Air/Velosport
|0:22:13
|6
|Darin Takeda (USA) Platinum Performance
|0:25:55
|7
|Gareth Eaton (USA) Sho-Air/Velosport
|0:30:22
|8
|Andrew Comer (USA) Aqua Al2/SDBC
|0:35:59
