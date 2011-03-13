Image 1 of 32 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) wins the US Pro XCT women’s race in Bonelli Park by over a two minute margin (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 32 Elite Women’s start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 32 Elite Women hitting the first turn on the pavement (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 32 Chloe Forsman (BMC) got off to a great start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 32 Emily Batty (Trek Subaru) descending through some tall grass (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 32 Judy Freeman (Kenda Felt) on a steep pitch (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 32 Erica Zaveta (BMC) on a long descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 32 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) climbing up to the ridge (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 32 Lea Davison (Specialized) could see Gould at times but could not reel her in (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 32 Lydia Tanner (Tokyo Joe’s) reaching the summit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 32 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) streaking down a descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 32 Daniela Campuzano (Mexico NationalTeam) riding to a 7th place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 32 Chloe Forsman (BMC) winding her way uphill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 32 Krista Park (Incycle-Cannondale) descending through the grass (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 32 Judy Freeman (Kenda Felt) on a fast descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 32 The new NoTubes Elite Women’s Team (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 32 Elite Women’s Podium (L to R) Chloe Forsman (BMC) 5th, Lea Davison (Specialized) 2nd, Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) 1st, Krist Park (Incycle Cannondale) 3rd, Emily Batty (Trek Subaru) 4th (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 32 Trek-Subaru team-mates Emily Batty (L) and Heather Irmiger (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 32 Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 32 Chloe Forsman (BMC) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 32 Elite Women’s front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 32 Shannon Gibson (No Tubes) descending (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 32 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) riding a ridge above the lake (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 32 Lea Davision (Specialized) making a brilliant comeback from a year off the bike (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 32 Sarah Kaufman riding in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 32 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) climbing the winding course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 32 Krista Park (Incycle Cannondale) showing good form she brought back from Cyprus (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 32 Erica Zaveta (BMC) on a steep descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 32 Heather Irmiger (Trek-Subaru) knew there would be better days (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 32 Lea Davison (Specialized) chasing Gould (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 32 Amanda Carey (Kenda Felt) coming through the start-finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 32 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) descends singletrack on the Bonelli Park course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Georgia Gould (Luna) picked off 2011 right were she left off in 2010 - dominating the women's US national cross country series. Gould made it look easy - riding solo early in the race until she crossed the line as the winner of the first round of the US Pro XCT in Bonelli Park, California. She finished two minutes and 13 seconds ahead of Lea Davison (Specialized) and Krista Park (Cannondale/NoTubes).

Runner-up Davison proved she's back racing with the best after a year off due to hip injury and subsequent surgery and rehab. Park, in third, was freshly returned to the US after some training and racing in Cyprus.

How it unfolded

When the gun went off, 18 elite women all stomped on the pedals and hammered off the start, as they jockeyed for position on the asphalt section that leads into the first climb of the day. Midway up the climb, a lead group of five women formed, among them Gould, Davidson, Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek), Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) and Park.

Once she got to the front, US cross country national champion Gould dropped the hammer and rode everyone off her wheel for the next five laps. Following Gould's attack, racers settled into their own rhythm and the gaps grew as racers spread out.

Even with Gould's predictable dominance, the race offered a few surprises.

For Davidson, her second place marked the end of a long road back after missing the entire 2010 season. Given a life-line by her new Specialized Factory domestic team this year, Davidson didn't disappoint her brand new sponsors and rode to a solid second place in her first race in over a year. She was the only rider to keep Gould in sight for the early laps, but sucumbed to Gould's brutal pace.

Probably the biggest surprise on the day was the performance of privateer Krista Park, who scored her first national series career podium. Podium regulars Heather Irmiger and Emily Batty showed some signs of rust from the long winter break. Park on the other hand, she proved she's off to a great start in the early season.

Batty, who is new to the Subaru/Trek team for 2011, ended up fourth after running up front early in the race. The amicable Canadian looked good on her new 29er, but just didn't have the staying power of the top three.

Chloe Forsman (BMC MTB Development Team) placed a solid fifth on the day for her new team.

Judy Freeman (Kenda/Felt), Daniela Campuzano (Mexico National Team), Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt), Zephanie Blasi(No Tubes Elite Women) and Lydia Tanner (Tokyo Joes) filled out the top ten.

Next up in the Triple Crown event is the super D is next up today while the short track will happen on Sunday.

Full Results