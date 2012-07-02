Mata wins Galena Grinder US Pro UET
Davids victorious in men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brendon Davids
|2
|Michael Tobin
|3
|Drew Edsall
|4
|Michael McCalla (Bike n Sport Racing)
|5
|Nathan Miller
|6
|Eric Bostrom
|7
|Jason Berning
|8
|Drew Free
|9
|Jason Siegle (SDG Felt)
|10
|Gabe Klamer
|11
|Gabriel Keck (Trailhead Sports)
|12
|Shannon Boffeli
|13
|Ricco Van Buskirk
|DNS
|David (Tinker) Juarez
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pua Mata
|2
|Amanda Carey
|3
|Jessica Cerra (Calcoast Bikes, San Diego)
|4
|Jana Repulski (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|5
|Jennifer Hanks
|6
|Jennifer Tobin (Wild Rockies Inc)
|7
|Amy Fulwyler
|8
|Stacee Johnson
|DNF
|Ashley White (Contender Bicycles)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|AJ Linnell
|2
|Michael Shane
|3
|Yuri Hauswald
|4
|Kyle Rafford
|5
|Alex Phipps (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|6
|Mike Sherman (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|7
|Daniel Abraham
|8
|Dane Stevens
|9
|James (Sandy) White
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Evan Martell (GMBC/Synergy Fitness)
|2
|Michael Shaw (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
|3
|Will Spiller
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2
|Pat Nagler (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|3
|Brad Walker
|4
|Thomas Grant (Boise Cycling Club)
|5
|von edwards
|6
|Andrew Filler (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
|7
|Brian Cavanagh (George's/BODE)
|8
|Mark Schafer (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
|9
|Chris Cook
|10
|Chris Mallory
|11
|Mark Carnes
|12
|Eric Meyer
|DNF
|Nathaniel Drozd
|DNF
|Dwayne Allgire (GearLink Racing INC.)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Todd Meier (Red Lantern Racing-Idaho)
|2
|Tim Phillips (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|3
|Michael Piker (Team Jackson Hole)
|4
|Will Hovey
|5
|Kelsey Aldrich
|6
|Brad Mitchell
|7
|Jason Dykstra
|8
|Steve Gustafson (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
|9
|Kenneth Jones (Lost River Cycling Club)
|10
|Brian Price (Look! Save a Life)
|11
|Bill josey
|12
|John Mortimer
|13
|Chris Woodall
|14
|Tony Buoncristiani
|DNS
|Mark Draper
|DNF
|Jeff Minch
|DNF
|Doug Kolan
|DNF
|Paul Nash
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|David Crandall
|2
|troy nichol (George's/BODE)
|3
|Chris Gardner (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|4
|Matt Morell
|5
|Guy Orozco
|6
|William Raff
|7
|Stephen Kutina
|8
|Roger Mankus
|DNF
|Todd Marohnic
|DNF
|Andrew Kemp
|DNF
|Mike Kennedy (St. Lukes Sports Medicine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Boise, ID
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNF
|Palm Harbor, FL
