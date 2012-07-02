Trending

Mata wins Galena Grinder US Pro UET

Davids victorious in men's race

Full Results

Men Cat. 1/2/3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brendon Davids
2Michael Tobin
3Drew Edsall
4Michael McCalla (Bike n Sport Racing)
5Nathan Miller
6Eric Bostrom
7Jason Berning
8Drew Free
9Jason Siegle (SDG Felt)
10Gabe Klamer
11Gabriel Keck (Trailhead Sports)
12Shannon Boffeli
13Ricco Van Buskirk
DNSDavid (Tinker) Juarez

Women Cat. 1/2/3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pua Mata
2Amanda Carey
3Jessica Cerra (Calcoast Bikes, San Diego)
4Jana Repulski (Broken Spoke Cycling)
5Jennifer Hanks
6Jennifer Tobin (Wild Rockies Inc)
7Amy Fulwyler
8Stacee Johnson
DNFAshley White (Contender Bicycles)

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1AJ Linnell
2Michael Shane
3Yuri Hauswald
4Kyle Rafford
5Alex Phipps (Broken Spoke Cycling)
6Mike Sherman (Broken Spoke Cycling)
7Daniel Abraham
8Dane Stevens
9James (Sandy) White

Men Cat. 1/2/3 - 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Evan Martell (GMBC/Synergy Fitness)
2Michael Shaw (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
3Will Spiller

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2Pat Nagler (Broken Spoke Cycling)
3Brad Walker
4Thomas Grant (Boise Cycling Club)
5von edwards
6Andrew Filler (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
7Brian Cavanagh (George's/BODE)
8Mark Schafer (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
9Chris Cook
10Chris Mallory
11Mark Carnes
12Eric Meyer
DNFNathaniel Drozd
DNFDwayne Allgire (GearLink Racing INC.)

Men Cat. 1/2/3 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Todd Meier (Red Lantern Racing-Idaho)
2Tim Phillips (Broken Spoke Cycling)
3Michael Piker (Team Jackson Hole)
4Will Hovey
5Kelsey Aldrich
6Brad Mitchell
7Jason Dykstra
8Steve Gustafson (Eastside Cycles-Idaho)
9Kenneth Jones (Lost River Cycling Club)
10Brian Price (Look! Save a Life)
11Bill josey
12John Mortimer
13Chris Woodall
14Tony Buoncristiani
DNSMark Draper
DNFJeff Minch
DNFDoug Kolan
DNFPaul Nash

Men Cat. 1/2/3 50+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Crandall
2troy nichol (George's/BODE)
3Chris Gardner (Broken Spoke Cycling)
4Matt Morell
5Guy Orozco
6William Raff
7Stephen Kutina
8Roger Mankus
DNFTodd Marohnic
DNFAndrew Kemp
DNFMike Kennedy (St. Lukes Sports Medicine)

Women Cat. 1/2/3 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFBoise, ID

Women Cat. 1/2/3 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFPalm Harbor, FL

