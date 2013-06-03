Mulally and Galyean win Plattekill Pro GRT round
Trek World racing goes one-two in men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing)
|0:02:15.33
|2
|Brook MacDonald (Trek World Racing)
|0:00:01.60
|3
|Kiran MacKinnon (Steve Peat Syndicate)
|0:00:05.81
|4
|Kevin Aiello (KHS Bicycles)
|0:00:05.84
|5
|Austin Hackett-Klaube (Trek/Smith/One Industry/Novi)
|0:00:07.07
|6
|Arthur Babcock (One Ghost Industries/Fox/Shi)
|0:00:08.63
|7
|Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory Racing/Life Stre)
|0:00:09.79
|8
|Logan Mulally (Integrity Racing)
|0:00:10.21
|9
|Max Morgan (Billy Goat Bikes/Mountain Kh)
|0:00:11.20
|10
|Nik Dudukovich (One Ghost Industries/Fox/Shi)
|0:00:12.73
|11
|Brian Scolforo (Fast Line Racing)
|0:00:14.22
|12
|Alex McAndrew (Madkats/Transition)
|0:00:14.36
|13
|Ray Syron (Evil Vengeance Tour)
|0:00:14.67
|14
|Wiley Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)
|0:00:15.39
|15
|Leland O'Connor (Fast Line Racing)
|0:00:15.50
|16
|Mauricio Estrada (Colombia DH)
|0:00:16.68
|17
|Lucas Cowan (Intense/ Troy Lee Designs)
|0:00:16.80
|18
|Adam Digby (The Hub Bike Shop/Fly Racing)
|0:00:16.83
|19
|Ryan Burney (Fly/Continental/Roxky Mtn.)
|0:00:16.98
|20
|Cody Johnson (One Ghost/X-Fusion)
|0:00:18.19
|21
|Zach Graveson
|0:00:18.78
|22
|Philip Ott (Quick Stop Bike Shop/Hayes)
|0:00:20.51
|23
|Justin Brigandi (Drop/Zerate)
|0:00:21.26
|24
|Geoffrey Ayr (Mavic/Trek/HMBP)
|0:00:21.76
|25
|Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing/Specialized/TL)
|0:00:22.08
|26
|Felip Walker (Scotts Valley Cycle Sport)
|0:00:23.66
|27
|Jordan Newth (Specialized/ True Wheels/100)
|0:00:23.97
|28
|Dan Albert (ATL/Canfield Brothers)
|0:00:24.07
|29
|William Anderson (S & W Sports)
|0:00:25.32
|30
|Corey McMahon (JuMac/ODI/One Industries/Bik)
|0:00:25.63
|31
|Brendon Schweitzer (Oliver Racing/ Specialized)
|0:00:26.75
|32
|Christopher Mari (Speed legion Racing/Avalance)
|0:00:27.65
|33
|Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing)
|0:00:28.44
|34
|Brandon Blakely (Billy Goat Racing/Mountain K)
|0:00:29.23
|35
|Quinton Spaulding (KHS Factory Racing)
|0:00:36.92
|36
|Andrew Dean (The Fix Bike Shop/Taboosh)
|0:00:39.50
|37
|Waylon Smith (Trek/Southridge Racing)
|0:00:43.79
|38
|Matt Henderson (Oliver Racing/Specialized)
|0:00:51.06
|DNF
|B.J. Treglia (Fox Racing Shox/Gung Ho Bike)
|DNF
|Brian Yannuzzi (Community Bikes)
|DNF
|Jubal Davis (Mojo Wheels)
|DNF
|Jason Scheiding (FLR/One Ghost/Shimano/FLY)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anne Galyean (Integrity Racing/ Deity)
|0:02:59.81
|2
|Kristen Courtney (Adrenaline Racer)
|0:00:03.72
|3
|Mary Elges (Speed Legion)
|0:00:17.97
|4
|Taylor Allison (Team DROP/ Plattekill)
|0:00:23.39
|5
|Caitlyn Franciscovich (Dori)
|0:00:45.52
|6
|Eva Wilson (Oliver Racing)
|0:01:19.28
|7
|Kathy Golebiowski (Oliver Racing/Specialized)
|0:01:24.04
