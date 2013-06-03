Trending

Mulally and Galyean win Plattekill Pro GRT round

Trek World racing goes one-two in men's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing)0:02:15.33
2Brook MacDonald (Trek World Racing)0:00:01.60
3Kiran MacKinnon (Steve Peat Syndicate)0:00:05.81
4Kevin Aiello (KHS Bicycles)0:00:05.84
5Austin Hackett-Klaube (Trek/Smith/One Industry/Novi)0:00:07.07
6Arthur Babcock (One Ghost Industries/Fox/Shi)0:00:08.63
7Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory Racing/Life Stre)0:00:09.79
8Logan Mulally (Integrity Racing)0:00:10.21
9Max Morgan (Billy Goat Bikes/Mountain Kh)0:00:11.20
10Nik Dudukovich (One Ghost Industries/Fox/Shi)0:00:12.73
11Brian Scolforo (Fast Line Racing)0:00:14.22
12Alex McAndrew (Madkats/Transition)0:00:14.36
13Ray Syron (Evil Vengeance Tour)0:00:14.67
14Wiley Kaupas (Wolf Rock Racing)0:00:15.39
15Leland O'Connor (Fast Line Racing)0:00:15.50
16Mauricio Estrada (Colombia DH)0:00:16.68
17Lucas Cowan (Intense/ Troy Lee Designs)0:00:16.80
18Adam Digby (The Hub Bike Shop/Fly Racing)0:00:16.83
19Ryan Burney (Fly/Continental/Roxky Mtn.)0:00:16.98
20Cody Johnson (One Ghost/X-Fusion)0:00:18.19
21Zach Graveson0:00:18.78
22Philip Ott (Quick Stop Bike Shop/Hayes)0:00:20.51
23Justin Brigandi (Drop/Zerate)0:00:21.26
24Geoffrey Ayr (Mavic/Trek/HMBP)0:00:21.76
25Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing/Specialized/TL)0:00:22.08
26Felip Walker (Scotts Valley Cycle Sport)0:00:23.66
27Jordan Newth (Specialized/ True Wheels/100)0:00:23.97
28Dan Albert (ATL/Canfield Brothers)0:00:24.07
29William Anderson (S & W Sports)0:00:25.32
30Corey McMahon (JuMac/ODI/One Industries/Bik)0:00:25.63
31Brendon Schweitzer (Oliver Racing/ Specialized)0:00:26.75
32Christopher Mari (Speed legion Racing/Avalance)0:00:27.65
33Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing)0:00:28.44
34Brandon Blakely (Billy Goat Racing/Mountain K)0:00:29.23
35Quinton Spaulding (KHS Factory Racing)0:00:36.92
36Andrew Dean (The Fix Bike Shop/Taboosh)0:00:39.50
37Waylon Smith (Trek/Southridge Racing)0:00:43.79
38Matt Henderson (Oliver Racing/Specialized)0:00:51.06
DNFB.J. Treglia (Fox Racing Shox/Gung Ho Bike)
DNFBrian Yannuzzi (Community Bikes)
DNFJubal Davis (Mojo Wheels)
DNFJason Scheiding (FLR/One Ghost/Shimano/FLY)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Galyean (Integrity Racing/ Deity)0:02:59.81
2Kristen Courtney (Adrenaline Racer)0:00:03.72
3Mary Elges (Speed Legion)0:00:17.97
4Taylor Allison (Team DROP/ Plattekill)0:00:23.39
5Caitlyn Franciscovich (Dori)0:00:45.52
6Eva Wilson (Oliver Racing)0:01:19.28
7Kathy Golebiowski (Oliver Racing/Specialized)0:01:24.04

