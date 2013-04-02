Ropelato defeats Gwin at Fontana Pro GRT
Embrey wins women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mitch Ropelato (Specialized Monster)
|2
|Aaron Gwin (Specialized Red Bull)
|3
|Logan Binggeli (KHS)
|4
|Kevin Aiello (KHS)
|5
|Kyle Sangers (PerformX DH Team)
|6
|Michael Sylvestri (ARMA Energy Evil)
|7
|Arthur Babcock (One Ghost Industries)
|8
|Waylon Smith (Trek Southridge Racing)
|9
|Kyle Hogan (Nema Aim Ride School)
|10
|Cody Johnson
|11
|Evan Turpen
|12
|Kiran MacKinnon (SPS)
|13
|Barry Nobles (Airborne Bikes)
|14
|Nate Furbee (Transition/Fox Racing)
|15
|Joseph Picchiottino (Trek Southridge Racing)
|16
|Gavin Vaughan (VonCooper/Nema)
|17
|Jake Payne (Turner Dark Horse)
|18
|Corey Hatch (Turner Dark Horse)
|19
|Ryan Paquette (Fly Racing)
|20
|Dylan Conte (VonCooper/Nema)
|21
|Chris Higgerson
|22
|Cody Kelley (Specialized USA Gravity)
|23
|Bobby Langin (Focus Apparel)
|24
|Chappy Fiene
|25
|Scott Countryman
|26
|Tim Krentz (Bike Emporium)
|27
|Bobby MacArthur (Aurburn Bike Company)
|28
|Troy D'Elia
|29
|Trevor Trinkino (Smith Optics)
|30
|Mike Day (GT)
|31
|Lucas Cowan (Intense/TroyLee Designs)
|32
|Ray Syron (Evil Factory USA)
|33
|David Seaquist (Gravity Pirates)
|34
|Anthony Marino
|35
|Daniel Brisbon (Arts Cyclery)
|36
|Maxi Dickerhoff
|37
|Kellen Lutz (Bike Source Gravity)
|38
|Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing)
|39
|Scott Gladin (Absolute Bikes)
|40
|Riley Mueller
|41
|Conrad Cullerey
|42
|Felip Walker (Scotts Valley Cycle)
|43
|Matt Condrashoff
|44
|Tanner Stephens
|45
|Andrew Van Zuyen (Intense/TroyLee Designs)
|46
|Dan Godans (Fly Racing)
|47
|Josh Nevelson
|48
|Micah Van Horn (Broomfield)
|49
|Geoffrey Ayr (Highland Mtn. Mavic)
|50
|David K.
|51
|Ben Furbee (Transition/e*13)
|52
|Vance Bennett (Arts Cyclery)
|53
|Timmy Mangini (One Ghost/O'neal)
|54
|Mikey Haderer (Zerode/Shimano)
|55
|Ryan Gagnon
|56
|Ryan Hockett
|57
|Ryan Stayskal
|58
|Michael Daniels
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robyn Embrey (Shine Riders Co.)
|2
|Jackie Swider (Shredly/team Bacoa)
|3
|Amber Price (Bike Source Gravity)
|4
|Stephanie Teltscha (SR Suntour-Carver)
|5
|Eva Wilson (Oliver Racing)
