Ropelato defeats Gwin at Fontana Pro GRT

Embrey wins women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mitch Ropelato (Specialized Monster)
2Aaron Gwin (Specialized Red Bull)
3Logan Binggeli (KHS)
4Kevin Aiello (KHS)
5Kyle Sangers (PerformX DH Team)
6Michael Sylvestri (ARMA Energy Evil)
7Arthur Babcock (One Ghost Industries)
8Waylon Smith (Trek Southridge Racing)
9Kyle Hogan (Nema Aim Ride School)
10Cody Johnson
11Evan Turpen
12Kiran MacKinnon (SPS)
13Barry Nobles (Airborne Bikes)
14Nate Furbee (Transition/Fox Racing)
15Joseph Picchiottino (Trek Southridge Racing)
16Gavin Vaughan (VonCooper/Nema)
17Jake Payne (Turner Dark Horse)
18Corey Hatch (Turner Dark Horse)
19Ryan Paquette (Fly Racing)
20Dylan Conte (VonCooper/Nema)
21Chris Higgerson
22Cody Kelley (Specialized USA Gravity)
23Bobby Langin (Focus Apparel)
24Chappy Fiene
25Scott Countryman
26Tim Krentz (Bike Emporium)
27Bobby MacArthur (Aurburn Bike Company)
28Troy D'Elia
29Trevor Trinkino (Smith Optics)
30Mike Day (GT)
31Lucas Cowan (Intense/TroyLee Designs)
32Ray Syron (Evil Factory USA)
33David Seaquist (Gravity Pirates)
34Anthony Marino
35Daniel Brisbon (Arts Cyclery)
36Maxi Dickerhoff
37Kellen Lutz (Bike Source Gravity)
38Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing)
39Scott Gladin (Absolute Bikes)
40Riley Mueller
41Conrad Cullerey
42Felip Walker (Scotts Valley Cycle)
43Matt Condrashoff
44Tanner Stephens
45Andrew Van Zuyen (Intense/TroyLee Designs)
46Dan Godans (Fly Racing)
47Josh Nevelson
48Micah Van Horn (Broomfield)
49Geoffrey Ayr (Highland Mtn. Mavic)
50David K.
51Ben Furbee (Transition/e*13)
52Vance Bennett (Arts Cyclery)
53Timmy Mangini (One Ghost/O'neal)
54Mikey Haderer (Zerode/Shimano)
55Ryan Gagnon
56Ryan Hockett
57Ryan Stayskal
58Michael Daniels

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robyn Embrey (Shine Riders Co.)
2Jackie Swider (Shredly/team Bacoa)
3Amber Price (Bike Source Gravity)
4Stephanie Teltscha (SR Suntour-Carver)
5Eva Wilson (Oliver Racing)

