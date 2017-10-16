Trending

US Open of Cyclo-cross: McFadden claims victory on Day 2

Clouse, Mani round out podium

Image 1 of 11

Courtney McFadden wins Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross.

Courtney McFadden wins Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 11

Caroline Mani on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Caroline Mani on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 3 of 11

Day 2 of racing at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Day 2 of racing at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 4 of 11

Rebecca Gross on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Rebecca Gross on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 5 of 11

Georgia Gould on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Georgia Gould on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 6 of 11

Courtenay McFadden leading the way on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Courtenay McFadden leading the way on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 7 of 11

Laurel Rathbun at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Laurel Rathbun at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 8 of 11

Day 2 of racing at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Day 2 of racing at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 9 of 11

Caroline Mani on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Caroline Mani on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 10 of 11

Kristen Legan on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Kristen Legan on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 11 of 11

Rebecca Gross at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Rebecca Gross at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Courtenay McFadden (USA) Pivot Cycles P/B Dna Cycling0:45:15
2Katie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co0:00:01
3Caroline Mani (Fra) Van Dessel /Atom Composites
4Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Pivot Cycles Pb Dna Cycling0:00:29
5Samantha Runnels (USA)0:00:30
6Laurel Rathbun (USA) Donnelly Cycling Team0:00:31
7Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero-D Racing0:00:54
8Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:00:55
10Emily Kachorek (USA)0:01:23
11Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D Foundation0:01:44
12Daniele Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero/Firefly Bicycles0:02:24
13Anna Katrina Engelsted (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:02:28
14Amy Beisel (USA) Kenda Tire0:02:35
15Georgia Gould (USA) Boo Bicycles0:02:49
16Kristen Legan (USA) Evol Devoelite Racing0:02:58
17Petra Schmidtmann (USA) Van Dessel Factory Cycling0:03:06
18Ava Lilley (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
19Maria Larkin (Irl) The Meteor P/B Allied0:03:43
20Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Tokyo Joe'S0:03:48
21Shannon Mallory (USA) Nwcx Project0:03:53
22Jolene Holland (USA) Ultra Violet0:03:57
23Fiona Morris (Aus) Speedvagen X Maap0:04:14
24Meghan Newlin (USA) Full Cycle/Topo0:04:21
26Dana Kuper (USA) Team Roaring Mouse0:05:02
27Heidi Franz (USA) Nwcx Project0:05:22
28Marsa Daniel (USA) Md Endurance Coaching0:05:27
29Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:05:32
30Ashley Zoerner (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:05:41
31Nicole Jorgenson (USA) Bauerhaus X Tenspeed Hero0:05:43
32Jenna Downey (USA) Peachtree Bikes0:06:53
33Laura Jeddeloh (USA) Md Endurance Coaching
DNFSuzie Livingston (USA) Topo Cycling
DNFLeslie Ethridge (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club
DNFMegan Carrington (USA) Naked Women

Latest on Cyclingnews