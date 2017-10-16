US Open of Cyclo-cross: McFadden claims victory on Day 2
Clouse, Mani round out podium
Elite Women: Boulder -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Pivot Cycles P/B Dna Cycling
|0:45:15
|2
|Katie Clouse (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co
|0:00:01
|3
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Van Dessel /Atom Composites
|4
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Pivot Cycles Pb Dna Cycling
|0:00:29
|5
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:00:30
|6
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Donnelly Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|7
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero-D Racing
|0:00:54
|8
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:00:55
|10
|Emily Kachorek (USA)
|0:01:23
|11
|Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:01:44
|12
|Daniele Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero/Firefly Bicycles
|0:02:24
|13
|Anna Katrina Engelsted (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:02:28
|14
|Amy Beisel (USA) Kenda Tire
|0:02:35
|15
|Georgia Gould (USA) Boo Bicycles
|0:02:49
|16
|Kristen Legan (USA) Evol Devoelite Racing
|0:02:58
|17
|Petra Schmidtmann (USA) Van Dessel Factory Cycling
|0:03:06
|18
|Ava Lilley (USA) Bend Endurance Academy
|19
|Maria Larkin (Irl) The Meteor P/B Allied
|0:03:43
|20
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) Tokyo Joe'S
|0:03:48
|21
|Shannon Mallory (USA) Nwcx Project
|0:03:53
|22
|Jolene Holland (USA) Ultra Violet
|0:03:57
|23
|Fiona Morris (Aus) Speedvagen X Maap
|0:04:14
|24
|Meghan Newlin (USA) Full Cycle/Topo
|0:04:21
|26
|Dana Kuper (USA) Team Roaring Mouse
|0:05:02
|27
|Heidi Franz (USA) Nwcx Project
|0:05:22
|28
|Marsa Daniel (USA) Md Endurance Coaching
|0:05:27
|29
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:05:32
|30
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|0:05:41
|31
|Nicole Jorgenson (USA) Bauerhaus X Tenspeed Hero
|0:05:43
|32
|Jenna Downey (USA) Peachtree Bikes
|0:06:53
|33
|Laura Jeddeloh (USA) Md Endurance Coaching
|DNF
|Suzie Livingston (USA) Topo Cycling
|DNF
|Leslie Ethridge (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club
|DNF
|Megan Carrington (USA) Naked Women
