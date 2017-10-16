Trending

US Open of Cyclo-cross: Millburn wins Day 2

Australian pips Riveros for victory

Image 1 of 16

Garry Millburn sprints to victory on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross.

Garry Millburn sprints to victory on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross.
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 16

Jamey Driscoll on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Jamey Driscoll on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 3 of 16

Jamey Driscoll on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Jamey Driscoll on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 4 of 16

Hector Fernando Riveros at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Hector Fernando Riveros at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 5 of 16

Yannick Eckman on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Yannick Eckman on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 6 of 16

Day 2 of racing at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Day 2 of racing at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 7 of 16

Day 2 of racing at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Day 2 of racing at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 8 of 16

Allen Krughoff at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Allen Krughoff at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 9 of 16

Riders traverse the course on Day 2 of racing at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Riders traverse the course on Day 2 of racing at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 10 of 16

Hector Fernando Riveros on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Hector Fernando Riveros on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 11 of 16

Day 2 of racing at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Day 2 of racing at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 12 of 16

A lumpy descent on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

A lumpy descent on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 13 of 16

Jamey Driscoll on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Jamey Driscoll on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 14 of 16

A sweeping descent on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross

A sweeping descent on Day 2 of the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 15 of 16

Cody Kaisar at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Cody Kaisar at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 16 of 16

Allen Krughoff at the US Open of Cyclo-cross

Allen Krughoff at the US Open of Cyclo-cross
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garry Millburn (Aus) Speedvagen X Maap0:56:41
2Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Stan's Notubes P/B Maxx / Co
3Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton P/B Transitio0:00:02
4Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale/3Rox Racing0:00:05
5James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Cycling Cyclocross Te0:00:07
6Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins / Specialized0:00:10
7Allen Krughoff (USA) Krughoff Racing0:00:32
8Skyler Mackey (USA) Kccx Elite Cyclocross Team0:01:37
9Chris Baddick (GBr) Boulder Cycle Sport0:01:48
10Jake Wells (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite Cx0:01:51
11Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cuore Racing Team0:02:30
12Cody Cupp (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/Set Coachin0:02:44
13Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Racing0:02:54
14Kevin Day (USA) Rollout App0:03:07
15Mark Flis (USA) X-Men/ Trek/ Storm Cycles0:03:08
16Samuel Dolzani (USA) Honey Stinger / Bontrager
17Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/Setcoaching0:03:27
18Josh Direen (USA) Groove Subaru-Excel Sports0:03:33
19Alex Wild (USA) Trail Head Racing / Specialized0:04:36
20Allan Schroeder (USA) Project Aka0:04:38
21Eric Fossell (USA) Cos Racing0:05:03
22William Allen (USA) Feedback Sports0:05:04
23Ryan Rinn (USA) Vive La Tarte Cx0:05:11
24Jacob Huizenga (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew0:05:29
25Aaron Vaughn (USA) Rallysport0:05:35
26Jayson Jacobs (USA) Breismeister Factory0:05:36
27Timber Weiss (USA) Lit Af0:06:00
28Zachary Dolzani (USA) Honey Stinger0:06:05
29Christopher Ganter (USA) Rolf Prima P/B Niner Maxxis C0:07:30
30Nick Thomas (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:07:55
31Jeremy Ostrowski (USA) Reynolds Roofing0:08:32
DNFIan Mcpherson (USA) Evol Racing
DNFKyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
DNFBraden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
DNFTerol Pursell (USA) Redspoke Racing P/B Remax
DNSSpencer Downing (USA) Panache Houndstooth Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews