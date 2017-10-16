US Open of Cyclo-cross: Millburn wins Day 2
Australian pips Riveros for victory
Elite Men: Boulder -
Image 1 of 16
Image 2 of 16
Image 3 of 16
Image 4 of 16
Image 5 of 16
Image 6 of 16
Image 7 of 16
Image 8 of 16
Image 9 of 16
Image 10 of 16
Image 11 of 16
Image 12 of 16
Image 13 of 16
Image 14 of 16
Image 15 of 16
Image 16 of 16
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garry Millburn (Aus) Speedvagen X Maap
|0:56:41
|2
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) Stan's Notubes P/B Maxx / Co
|3
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton P/B Transitio
|0:00:02
|4
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale/3Rox Racing
|0:00:05
|5
|James Driscoll (USA) Donnelly Cycling Cyclocross Te
|0:00:07
|6
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins / Specialized
|0:00:10
|7
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Krughoff Racing
|0:00:32
|8
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Kccx Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:01:37
|9
|Chris Baddick (GBr) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:01:48
|10
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite Cx
|0:01:51
|11
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cuore Racing Team
|0:02:30
|12
|Cody Cupp (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/Set Coachin
|0:02:44
|13
|Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Racing
|0:02:54
|14
|Kevin Day (USA) Rollout App
|0:03:07
|15
|Mark Flis (USA) X-Men/ Trek/ Storm Cycles
|0:03:08
|16
|Samuel Dolzani (USA) Honey Stinger / Bontrager
|17
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Gillespie Eye Care/Setcoaching
|0:03:27
|18
|Josh Direen (USA) Groove Subaru-Excel Sports
|0:03:33
|19
|Alex Wild (USA) Trail Head Racing / Specialized
|0:04:36
|20
|Allan Schroeder (USA) Project Aka
|0:04:38
|21
|Eric Fossell (USA) Cos Racing
|0:05:03
|22
|William Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:05:04
|23
|Ryan Rinn (USA) Vive La Tarte Cx
|0:05:11
|24
|Jacob Huizenga (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew
|0:05:29
|25
|Aaron Vaughn (USA) Rallysport
|0:05:35
|26
|Jayson Jacobs (USA) Breismeister Factory
|0:05:36
|27
|Timber Weiss (USA) Lit Af
|0:06:00
|28
|Zachary Dolzani (USA) Honey Stinger
|0:06:05
|29
|Christopher Ganter (USA) Rolf Prima P/B Niner Maxxis C
|0:07:30
|30
|Nick Thomas (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:07:55
|31
|Jeremy Ostrowski (USA) Reynolds Roofing
|0:08:32
|DNF
|Ian Mcpherson (USA) Evol Racing
|DNF
|Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
|DNF
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|DNF
|Terol Pursell (USA) Redspoke Racing P/B Remax
|DNS
|Spencer Downing (USA) Panache Houndstooth Racing
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy